Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Banco Santander-Chile    BSANTANDER   CLP1506A1070

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE

(BSANTANDER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Klare, the Chilean startup, seeks to revolutionize insurance sales with a 100% digital platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 11:13am EDT
  • It will work with different insurance companies with the support of Banco Santander Chile and ZIMS, two companies that joined forces to create Klare with a focus on innovating in a market that has remained, until now, stuck in the traditional model.

  • Without the fine print and initially focused on early adopters, it will offer a differentiated experience, with a simple process and tailored options, giving the control back to the client.
     
  • The Chilean startup aspires to pioneer in the InsurTech field: technology focused on the insurance in market, a subsegment of Fintechs.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new insurance broker opted for a 100% online platform which tailors the options shown to the needs of each client. The objective of Klare is to be bring closer the insurance options to those who need it but do not have knowledge and/or mistrust the products and services the market offers today. The main idea is to break down the barriers that exist between the people and the insurance companies, and enable more people to protect themselves against futures risks.

The digitalization permits the startup Klare to reach a larger audience, and the idea is to adapt the insurance market to the new generations.

More than half of the bancarized population has some kind of insurance active, according to a study done by Klare. These people spend on average Ch$55,391 (US$75) each month on insurance. They mainly have life, auto, and credit life insurance. When choosing an insurance broker, the client looks for a Company that guarantees transparency and is easily contacted.

The commitment of Klare when developing a product will be based on three pillars:

1. Simple: No complex words. We understand our client and speak clearly.

2. Transparent: We explain everything.

3. Personalized: We offer products for every client. The platform selects and profiles the client to recommend the coverage, the amount insured, other assistance offered and the price to pay; it is not a prepackaged offer.

Klare will work 24/7, 365 days a year, all over Chile. Any person with connection to the internet through their phone or computer can buy insurance directly on this platform, no matter the time or place. All they need is their ID card and their credit card.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Robert Moreno
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Tel: (562) 2320-8284
Email: irelations@santander.cl 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE
11:13aBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Klare, the Chilean startup, seeks to revolutionize insur..
AQ
11:13aKlare, the Chilean startup, seeks to revolutionize insurance sales with a 100..
GL
10/04BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Weekly Market Outlook - October 4, 2019
PU
10/01BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcas..
AQ
09/30BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Weekly Market Outlook - September 27, 2019
PU
09/13BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Economic Outlook - September 2019
PU
08/19BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Monthly Economic Outlook – August 2019
PU
08/13BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Material Fact - Opinion letters from Directors
PU
08/09BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Independent Evaluator Report in the context of the acqui..
PU
07/31BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the ..
PU
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2019 1 968 B
EBIT 2019 1 111 B
Net income 2019 624 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,46x
Capitalization 9 624 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 55,03  CLP
Last Close Price 51,07  CLP
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Mata Huerta Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Melandri Hinojosa Executive Chairman
Ricardo Bartel Director-Technology & Operations
Emiliano Muratore Raccio Chief Financial Officer
Lucía Santa Cruz Sutil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE13 327
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.16%357 490
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.10%267 705
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION12.13%257 188
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.78%210 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.61%191 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group