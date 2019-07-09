NEW DATE: Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call
07/09/2019 | 01:39pm EDT
SANTIAGO, Chile, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) when we will discuss 2Q 2019 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The Earnings report will be published on July 26 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on July 12.