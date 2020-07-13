Banco Santander Mexico S A Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico : México Will Report 2Q20 Results After Market Close On July 29th, 2020

Log in
07/13/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.

A conference call will be held on July 30th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-323-794-2093 (International) and ask for "Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on July 29th, 2020. Additionally, a simultaneous web cast of the conference call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140791  

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 1:00 p.m. U.S. ET on July 30th and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on August 6th, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 6173068. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of March 31, 2020, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,802 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 18.3 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,406 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 19,638 employees.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-mexico-will-report-2q20-results-after-market-close-on-july-29th-2020-301092525.html

SOURCE Banco Santander México, S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
