MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México    BSMX B   MX41BS060005

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓ

(BSMX B)
Banco Santander Mexico S A Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico : Institutional Presentation

07/14/2020 | 02:26am EDT

Investor RelationsMexico City

Institutional Presentation

Banco Santander Mexico

3M'20

Safe Harbor Statement

Banco Santander Méxicocautions that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements could be found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements regarding our intent,belief, targets or current expectations in connection with: asset growth and sources of funding; growth of our fee-based business; expansion of our distribution network; financing plans; competition; impact of regulation and the interpretation thereof; action to modify or revoke our banking license; exposure to market risks including interest rate risk, foreign exchange risk and equity price risk; exposure to credit risks including credit default risk and settlement risk; projected capital expenditures; capitalization requirements and level of reserves; investment in our formation technology platform; liquidity; trends affecting the economy generally; and trends affecting our financial condition and our results of operations. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, many important factors could cause actual results to differ substantially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: changes in capital markets in general that may affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Mexico or Mexican companies; changes in economic conditions,in Mexico in particular, in the United States or globally; the monetary, foreign exchange and interest rate policies of the Mexican Central Bank (Banco de México); inflation;deflation; unemployment; unanticipated turbulence in interest rates; movements in foreign exchange rates; movements in equity prices or other rates or prices; changes in Mexican and foreign policies, legislation and regulations; changes in requirements to make contributions to, for the receipt of support from programs organized by or requiring deposits to be made or assessments observed or imposed by, the Mexican government; changes in taxes and tax laws; competition, changes in competition and pricing environments; our inability to hedge certain risks economically; economic conditions that affect consumer spending and the ability of customers to comply with obligations; the adequacy of allowance for impairment losses and other losses; increased default by borrowers; our inability to successfully and effectively integrate acquisitions or to evaluate risks arising from asset acquisitions; technological changes; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; increased costs; unanticipated increases in financing and other costs or the inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms; changes in, or failure to comply with, bankingregulations or their interpretation; and certain other risk factors included in our annual report on Form 20-F. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

The words"believe," "may," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "forecast"and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this presentation because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance.

Note:The information contained in this presentation is not audited. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of the accounting principles and regulations prescribed by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) for credit institutions, as amended (MexicanBanking GAAP).All figures presented are in millions of nominal Mexican pesos, unless otherwise indicated. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation.

Content

  • 1.Banco Santander Mexico at a glance

  • 2.The Mexican banking sector

  • 3.Closer look at Banco Santander Mexico

  • 4.COVID-19 & key takeaways

  • 5.Links to Santander Mexico publicmaterials

Aquí Haga clic para modificar el estilo detítulo del patrón

1.Banco Santander Mexicoat a glance

Banco Santander Mexico at a glance

One of the leading Banks in the country, aiming to become the best bank in Mexico for businesses and individuals, helping them prosper.

3rdlargest bank by loans and deposits

Market share¹

LoansDeposits

23.2 22.6

Infrastructure

1,211 branches46% under the new SmartRed format

9,096 ATMsof which 1,138 arefull-function

19,638 employees

Source: CNBV and Santander filings. Data as of March 30th, 2020, unless otherwise stated.

  • 1. Market share calculated as percentage of system loans and deposits; deposits include demand and term deposits.

    Loyal²

    1.6

    Growing the customer base

    2016

    3.3

    4.4

    3.4

    1.4

    0.9

    3M20

    2016

    3M20

    2016

    3M20

    Our stock BSMX

    • Market cap of ~4 billion USD³ and trading at BMV and NYSE

    • Free float of 8%

    • ADTV of 3 million USD⁴

  • 2. Million customers. Figures may vary from those previously reported due to restatements. 3. As of May 11th2020. 4. As of April 2020. As of mid-June, volume rose to 5.6 million USD.

Digital²

Mobile²

Disclaimer

Banco Santander (México) SA Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 06:25:03 UTC
