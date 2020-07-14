Banco Santander Mexico S A Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico : Institutional Presentation

Investor RelationsMexico City

Content

1.Banco Santander Mexico at a glance

2.The Mexican banking sector

3.Closer look at Banco Santander Mexico

4.COVID-19 & key takeaways

5.Links to Santander Mexico publicmaterials

1.Banco Santander Mexicoat a glance

Banco Santander Mexico at a glance

One of the leading Banks in the country, aiming to become the best bank in Mexico for businesses and individuals, helping them prosper.

3rdlargest bank by loans and deposits

Market share¹

LoansDeposits

23.2 22.6

Infrastructure

1,211 branches46% under the new SmartRed format

9,096 ATMsof which 1,138 arefull-function

19,638 employees

Source: CNBV and Santander filings. Data as of March 30th, 2020, unless otherwise stated.

1. Market share calculated as percentage of system loans and deposits; deposits include demand and term deposits. Loyal² 1.6 Growing the customer base 2016 3.3 4.4 3.4 1.4 0.9 3M20 2016 3M20 2016 3M20 Our stock BSMX •Market cap of ~4 billion USD³ and trading at BMV and NYSE •Free float of 8% •ADTV of 3 million USD⁴

2. Million customers. Figures may vary from those previously reported due to restatements. 3. As of May 11th2020. 4. As of April 2020. As of mid-June, volume rose to 5.6 million USD.

Digital²

Mobile²