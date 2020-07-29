Banco Santander Mexico S A Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico : México announces that it has created prudential provisions for credit risks of Ps.3,915 million.

BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS CREATED PRUDENTIAL PROVISIONS

FOR CREDIT RISKS OF Ps.3,915 MILLION

Mexico City, Mexico on July 29, 2020 - Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca

Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BMV: BSMX; NYSE: BSMX) ("Banco Santander México" or the "Bank"), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, announced today that, as of the end of June 2020, it had created provisions for credit risks in an amount of Ps.3,915 million in connection with a potential deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio, which the Bank believes it may see reflected in its financial results in the next 3 to 12 months as a result of the negative impact on economic activity being generated by the COVID-19pandemic.

