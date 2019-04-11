Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn D Bn Ml    BSMX

BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO SA INSTCN D BN ML

(BSMX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Santander Mexico Instcn D Bn Ml : México Will Report 1Q19 Results Before Market Open On April 30th, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2019 financial results before market open on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019.

A conference call will be held on April 30th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. ET (10:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8471 (International) and ask for "Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site before market open on April 30th, 2019. Additionally, a simultaneous web cast of the conference call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134043.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 2:00 p.m. U.S. ET on April 30th and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on May 7th, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 U.S. & Canada or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is: 13689739. The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,381 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 16.6 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,393 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 18,979 employees.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-mexico-will-report-1q19-results-before-market-open-on-april-30th-2019-300830996.html

SOURCE Banco Santander Mexico, S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO SA
06:01pBANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Will Report 1Q19 Results Before Ma..
PR
01/30BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Net In..
PR
01/23BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : *UPDATED TIME* Banco Santander México Wil..
PR
01/14BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Will Report 4Q18 Results After Mar..
PR
2018BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Reports Third Quarter 2018 Net Inc..
PR
2018BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Will Report 3Q18 Results Before Ma..
PR
2018BANCO SANTANDER : México Announces The Expiration Of Its Cash Tender Offer
PR
2018BANCO SANTANDER : (México), S.A. Announces Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of ..
PR
2018BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Reports Second Quarter 2018 Net In..
PR
2018BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Will Report 2Q18 Results After Mar..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About