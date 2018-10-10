Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn D Bn Ml    BSMX

BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO SA INSTCN D BN ML (BSMX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Santander Mexico Instcn D Bn Ml : México Will Report 3Q18 Results Before Market Open On October 31st, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:13am CEST

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX) ("Banco Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2018 financial results before market open on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018.

A conference call will be held on October 31st, 2018 at 10:00 am U.S. ET (8:00 am Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8471 (International) and ask for "Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site before market open on October 31st, 2018. Additionally, a simultaneous web cast of the conference call will be available at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131540.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 1:00 pm U.S. ET on October 31st and 11:59 pm U.S. ET on November 7th, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 U.S. & Canada or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is: 13683705. The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.santander.com.mx/ir.

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX)
Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of June 30, 2018, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,379 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 16.0 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,376 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 18,268 employees.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-mexico-will-report-3q18-results-before-market-open-on-october-31st-2018-300728210.html

SOURCE Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO SA
12:13aBANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Will Report 3Q18 Results Before Ma..
PR
09/27BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : S.A. Announces Cash Tender Offer For Any ..
AQ
09/27BANCO SANTANDER : México Announces The Expiration Of Its Cash Tender Offer
PR
09/20BANCO SANTANDER : (México), S.A. Announces Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of ..
PR
07/26BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Reports Second Quarter 2018 Net In..
PR
07/11BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Will Report 2Q18 Results After Mar..
PR
05/29BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Appoints Ricardo Alonso Fernández ..
PR
04/27BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Inc..
PR
04/26BANCO SANTANDER : Mexico Will Report 1Q18 Results After Market Close On April 26..
AQ
04/13BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN M : México Will Report 1Q18 Results After Mar..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.