Banco Santander Mexico Instcn D Bn Ml : *UPDATED TIME* Banco Santander México Will Report 4Q18 Results After Market Close On January 30th, 2019

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019.

A conference call will be held on January 31st, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. U.S. ET (8:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8471 (International) and ask for "Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on January 30th, 2019. Additionally, a simultaneous web cast of the conference call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132848.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 12:00 p.m. U.S. ET on January 31st and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on February 7th, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 U.S. & Canada or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is: 13686526. The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.santander.com.mx.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of September 30, 2018, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,375 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 16.4 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,385 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 18,629 employees.

