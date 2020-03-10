Banco Santander S A : Santander Bank Names Pierre P. Habis as Head of Consumer and Business Banking

BOSTON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Bank, N.A. ("Santander Bank" or "the Bank") announced today that Pierre P. Habis has been named Head of Consumer and Business Banking, effective May 4, 2020. He will report to Tim Wennes, Santander US CEO and Country Head, and Santander Bank President and CEO.

In his role, Habis will oversee the next phase of the Consumer Bank's growth and transformation while working to build an array of new competitive products and services for consumers and businesses. He will have responsibility for retail banking and investments, business banking, residential and consumer lending, deposit products, customer experience, marketing, digital, first line risk management and analytics/decision science.

"I am delighted to welcome Pierre to Santander US. His appointment further strengthens our US management team at a critical point as we embark on the next phase of our ambitious transformation plans," said Wennes. "Pierre's deep banking and finance experience will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our regulatory framework, deepen and improve customer relationships, increase profitability, and enhance our culture."

Habis joins Santander Bank after 11 years at MUFG Union Bank ("MUFG"), where he was Managing Director and Head of Consumer Banking, and President of PurePoint Financial. In these roles he was responsible for retail banking, residential and consumer lending, deposits, small business banking, digital, marketing and all aspects of PurePoint Financial. Prior to his tenure at MUFG, Habis spent 20 years in leadership roles in retail and consumer banking at other institutions.

Habis holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Southern California and an M.B.A. in finance from Chapman University.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $85 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's approximately 10,000 employees, nearly 600 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 145 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

