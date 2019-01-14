Santander Bank : Donates More than $2 Million to Non-Profit Organizations in Final Round of Funding in 2018

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Bank today announced that it has donated more than $2 million to 66 non-profit organizations that support low- and moderate-income (LMI) individuals, families and communities primarily located in its Northeast footprint in the third and final round of charitable funding in 2018. In total, the Bank committed more than $10 million to 355 not-for-profit organizations in 2018.

"At Santander Bank, we believe that respect should be the foundation for everything we do, including how we engage in the communities where we live and work," said Seth Goodall, Santander's Executive Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. "We are proud of our partnerships with these organizations that work to stabilize neighborhoods, provide affordable housing, support vulnerable populations, and help entrepreneurs and small businesses in low- and moderate-income communities prosper."

The Santander Bank Charitable Contributions Program awards grants by investing in programs that improve the quality of life for the residents in the neighborhoods where the Bank's customers and colleagues live and work. In addition to supporting economic and small business development, grants from this funding cycle also support affordable housing, workforce development, community services, financial education and neighborhood revitalization.

Grants awarded during this funding cycle include:

Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance - $100,000 to provide comprehensive homebuyer and homeowner education, including post-purchase education and assistance to LMI households throughout the greater Boston area.

- to provide comprehensive homebuyer and homeowner education, including post-purchase education and assistance to LMI households throughout the greater area. Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey - $55,000 to support housing counseling agencies offering financial education and training on homeownership, fair housing laws and renters' rights to LMI households in New Jersey .

- to support housing counseling agencies offering financial education and training on homeownership, fair housing laws and renters' rights to LMI households in . Clarifi - $75,000 to provide LMI households in the Delaware Valley with free financial counseling and resources around credit, navigating financial technology, reducing debt, increasing savings and asset building.

- to provide LMI households in the Delaware Valley with free financial counseling and resources around credit, navigating financial technology, reducing debt, increasing savings and asset building. Jewish Vocational Service - $85,000 to provide financial coaching and free tax preparation services to LMI individuals and families throughout New England.

- to provide financial coaching and free tax preparation services to LMI individuals and families throughout New England. Business Center for New Americans - $52,500 to expand lending and financial education programs for LMI women and minority-owned businesses in New York City .

Non-profit organizations interested in applying for a grant can access Santander's application guidelines by visiting the Santander Charitable Contributions Program or sending questions to santandercharitablecont@santander.us.

A full listing of charitable grants awarded in the third round of funding in 2018 is available at www.santanderbank.com/us/about/media-center.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $74.2 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's approximately 9,600 employees, over 600 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

