BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Banco Santander S A : 3Q2019 results presentation

10/29/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Banco Santander, S.A. - Domicilio Social: Paseo de Pereda, 9-12. 39004 SANTANDER - R. M. de Santander, Hoja 286, Folio 64, Libro 5º de Sociedades, Inscripción 1ª. C.I.F. A-39000013

Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander"), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Santander hereby advises that the presentation of the Grupo Santander 2019 3rd Quarter Results will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. For this purpose, a presentation will be given to analysts via Webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Madrid time), followed by a further meeting with media at 12:00 p.m. (Madrid time).

Both events will take place at Ciudad Grupo Santander - Boadilla del Monte (Madrid). The presentation to analysts can be followed by anyone interested via the Internet on the corporate website www.santander.com. Likewise, this presentation to analysts will be made public prior to its commencement via its notification to the CNMV and publication on the aforementioned corporate website.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), October 29, 2019

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 16:01:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 49 231 M
EBIT 2019 26 043 M
Net income 2019 7 137 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,62%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91x
P/E ratio 2020 7,96x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 66 075 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,66  €
Last Close Price 3,98  €
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Chief Financial Officer
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.0.15%73 319
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.10%404 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.73%289 084
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%288 869
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.09%220 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 498
