Banco Santander S A : 3Q2019 results presentation

Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander"), in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Santander hereby advises that the presentation of the Grupo Santander 2019 3rd Quarter Results will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. For this purpose, a presentation will be given to analysts via Webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Madrid time), followed by a further meeting with media at 12:00 p.m. (Madrid time).

Both events will take place at Ciudad Grupo Santander - Boadilla del Monte (Madrid). The presentation to analysts can be followed by anyone interested via the Internet on the corporate website www.santander.com. Likewise, this presentation to analysts will be made public prior to its commencement via its notification to the CNMV and publication on the aforementioned corporate website.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), October 29, 2019