Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : Argentina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

28 April 2020

Argentina

Q1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

2

Important Information

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Transactional and well capitalised financial system with deposits growing faster than credit demand

YoY

(%)

Total loans (Constant EUR bn)1

33

34

37

39

40

31%

15%

14%

20%

20%

  • Loans/GDP3: 11.9%.
  • Deposits/GDP3: 18.8%.
  • Loans: 35% growth YoY in local currency and -15% fall in dollar-denominated portfolio (in local currency).

YoY

(%)

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1,2

70

82

61

65

63

57%

51%

34%

29%

29%

  • Deposits: 33% growth YoY, 60% in local currency and -12% fall in dollar-denominated portfolio (in local currency).
  • Mutual funds: 36% YoY.
  • Liquid assets/Deposits3: 52%. BIS ratio3: 17.5%. CET1 Ratio3: 15.5%.
  • Private sector NPL ratio3: 5.6% (coverage3: 98%).
  • 12M Inflation: 46.9%.

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Source: Central Bank of Argentina

5

(1) End period exchange rate as of Mar-20

(2) Total customer funds include total deposits and mutual funds

(3) As of Dec-19

(4) EUR bn

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander Argentina: The leading private bank in Argentina by business volume

KEY DATA

Q1'20

YoY Var.4

Customer loans1

EUR 4,724 mn

+15.9%

Customer funds2

EUR 9,569 mn

+33.6%

Underlying att. Profit

EUR 59 mn

+745.1%

Underlying RoTE

30.1%

+25 pp

Efficiency ratio

58.5%

-263 bps

Loans market share3

10.1%

+95 bps

Deposits market share3

11.8%

-16 bps

Loyal customers

1.3 mn

-4.6%

Digital customers

2.2 mn

+6.7%

Branches

438

-6.4%

Employees

9,290

+0.2%

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Profitable growth increasing revenue with efficient capital allocation

Customer-centric decisions, helping people and businesses prosper

Progressing towards a simpler and more efficient model, driven by digital transformation

Be agile and collaborative, with challenging goals and clear priorities

(1)

Gross loans excluding reverse repos

(2)

Excluding repos

7

(3)

As at December 2019. Deposits market share increased 138 bps YoY in local currency

(4)

Constant euros

Strategy and business

Sustainable expansion of our customer base through higher quality services

Loyal (mn)

1.4

-5%

1.3

Mar-19

Mar-20

Loyal / Active: 46% (-1pp YoY)

Digital customers (mn)

2.1

2.2

7%

Mar-19

Mar-20

Digital sales / total: 65% (-3pp YoY)

  • Loyal individuals: YoY decrease explained by re-segmentation of our customers towards higher segments with more strict loyalty criteria
  • 46% of our active customer base is loyal
  • Loyal corporates and SMEs: Reinforce assistance model through technology
  • Loyal customers: SMEs 53% - Middle market companies 47% of active companies
  • NPS: 4 #
  • 65% of total sales are made through digital channels
  • Mobile customers: +22% YoY
  • 61% of our digital customers are mobile banking users
  • Best digital bank1 in Argentina for 17 consecutive years

(1) By Global Finance Magazine

8

Strategy and business

Customer-centric strategy

New segments launched adding value to different audiences

Financial and non-financial benefits, aiming to increase our female entrepreneur customer base

Designed for young people, includes financial benefits and other non-financial advantages

Pre-paid card designed for teens (from 13 to 17 years old)

Products and services to simplify daily operations of independent professionals and businesses

Enhancing our network model

  • Work Café
  • Financial inclusion branches
  • 2.0 branches: closer to our customers supported by technology
  • Expanding our non-banking correspondent network

Reward and benefit programmes

  • Miles fidelity programme co-branded with AAdvantage®

(1)

Recognitions

Best Digital Bank 2007 to 2017 Best Bank 2018

Best Bank 2019

Top 5 in GPTW for 12 years

(1) ® American Airlines" and "AAdvantage" are trademarks of American Airlines, Inc. American Airlines is not responsible for products or services offered by other participating companies

9

Strategy and business

We continue doing business in a responsible and sustainable way

Culture

Launch of Diversity strategy (1)

Women

27% Executive Committee

2,924 courses carried out in ACADEMIA related to remote work and COVID-19

42 volunteer participating in Bs. As. city adult assistance programme

Sustainability

EUR 44 mn

4 new lines

Santander involved in

Green Products for

the country's first

SMEs

green bond issuance

Communities

Local

Indexes

Financial inclusion

EUR 85 k

EUR 156 k

1,316

Women Entrepreneurs Fair

people financially

EUR 5 k in sales by 22

community investment

destined for universities

empowered trough entrepreneurs in 2020 first edition

programmes with a focus

scholarships

financial training

on education and

7 financial

70 entrepreneurs with EUR 15.5 k

employment

inclusion branches

microcredits approved (2)

(1) Focus on 4 communities: Gender, LGBT, Disability and Vulnerability

10

(2) Total amount. Via Bana project

Strategy and business

Social measures to mitigate COVID-19 impacts

Individuals

Employees

71% of total employees connected remotely

New features in APP to help customers operate remotely

Internal communication related to prevention and personal

Benefits to customers shifted to food, primary care and

hygiene

delivery apps

Independent and dedicated line to provide assistance during

Launched White Account: helping health care

lockdown

professionals. Priority contact centre, higher benefits in food

Corporates

EUR 14 mn loan facility for micro, small and medium sized businesses to enable remote working

EUR 142 mn granted loans to SMEs (to pay 175,000 salaries) and medical services providers

Society

EUR 1.1 mn contribution including last EUR 285 k as part of Universities research

Collaboration with Government to pay social benefits through our ATM network

Santander Academia platform solution available for

health workers (nurses and staff) to be trained on COVID

Strategy and business

Loans to individual grew 33% YoY

Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1

4.8 4.7

4.6

4.1 4.0

Mar-20

Mar-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

2.2

1.6

33.3

0.9

o/w Mortgages

0.3

0.2

42.9

7.6

o/w Cards & Consumer

1.8

1.2

42.5

4.6

Credit

SMEs

0.4

0.4

0.2

-5.4

Corporates & Institutions

0.6

0.7

-17.4

-12.1

CIB

1.5

1.3

15.2

1.6

Other

0.1

0.1

46.7

27.5

Total customer loans

4.7

4.1

15.9

-0.8

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Group criteria

12

(1)

Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20

(2)

Includes Private Banking

Strategy and business

Total deposits +37% YoY driven by local currency ones

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1

9.6

7.2

7.6

6.9

7.7

Mar-20

Mar-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

6.0

4.7

29.7

25.2

Time

2.3

1.4

59.2

22.3

Total deposits

8.3

6.1

36.6

24.4

Mutual Funds

1.3

1.1

16.9

20.9

Total customer funds

9.6

7.2

33.6

23.9

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Group criteria

13

(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

Net interest income increased 68% YoY, driven by solid deposits growth and lower cost of funding

Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1

Yields and Costs (%)

264

282

241

26.26%

24.22%

23.99%

23.95%

23.74%

206

Yield on loans

143

9.93%

11.09%

10.90%

12.29%

10.64%

Cost of deposits

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

NIM2

7.28%

9.33%

11.72%

12.64%

9.21%

Official interest rate3

41.83%

50.82%

54.67%

48.06%

33.25%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Differential

14.3 pp

12.9 pp

13.1 pp

14.0 pp

13.1 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

15

(2)

Group criteria

(3)

Badlar rates quarterly average

Results

Net fee income slightly decreased impacted by lower foreign currency transactions and stronger regulation

Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1

127

133

78

87

76

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

58

67

-13.6

-34.3

Payment methods

16

14

8.2

-19.3

Transfers, drafts, cheques

16

19

-17.3

-10.7

and other orders

Foreign exchange

2

16

-86.1

-92.6

currencies

Other transactional

24

17

37.2

11.9

Investment and pension

4

3

48.7

42.5

funds

Insurance

7

5

30.8

16.5

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Securitites and custody

1

1

160.8

2.0

services

Other

6

3

111.2

-84.4

Total net fee income

76

78

-2.9

-43.3

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

16

Results

Gross income increased 43% YoY on the back of NII growth which more than offset the slight decrease in fee income

Total income (Constant EUR mn)1

404

358 318

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

270 223

Net interest income

241

143

68.0

-14.7

Net fee income

76

78

-2.9

-43.3

Customer revenue

316

221

43.0

-23.9

Other2

1

1

-13.1

-

Total income

318

223

42.7

-21.3

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

17

(2)

Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income

Results

Costs rose 37% YoY, hit by high inflation and the peso's depreciation. Strong efficiency ratio improvement. Stable number of employees moving towards IT developers

Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1

235

196

186

159 136

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

186

136

36.5

-20.9

Efficiency ratio

58.5%

61.1%

-263 bps

Branches (#)

438

468

-6.4

0.0

Employees (#)

9,290

9,271

0.2

1.2

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

18

Results

Lower provisions due to the lack of relevant impacts from one-offs in the quarter

Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1

64 62

49 49

39

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

132

86

52.3

-21.9

Loan-loss provisions

(39)

(49)

-19.6

-37.0

Net operating income after

93

38

145.4

-13.0

provisions

NPL ratio

3.97%

3.50%

47 bps

58 bps

Cost of credit2

4.71%

4.02%

69 bps

-38 bps

Coverage ratio

113%

119%

-6.1 pp

-11.5 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

19

(2)

Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans

Results

Underlying attributable profit reached EUR 59 mn vs. EUR 7 mn in Q1'19, boosted by higher NII, lower provisions and efficiency ratio improvement

Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1

59

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

51

PBT

79

23

249.8

51.7

Tax on profit

(20)

(16)

28.0

-

43

36

Consolidated profit

59

7

739.5

14.7

Minority interests

(0)

(0)

323.7

-21.9

Underlying attributable

59

7

745.1

15.1

profit

7

Effective tax rate

25.2% 68.8%

-43.6 pp 36.0 pp

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

20

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Concluding remarks

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • Expansive policy stance to engineer a short-termpick-up in activity
  • Transactional and well capitalised financial system with deposits growing faster than credit demand
  • YoY volumes growth in local currency, decreasing in dollar-denominated portfolio
  • Santander's strategy will continue to be focused on 4 pillars: profitable growth, customer experience, operational excellence and culture & talent
  • New segments launched adding value to different audiences
  • Expanding our non-banking correspondent network
  • Volumes growth boosted by local currency portfolios with foreign currency ones declining, in line with the market
  • Underlying attributable profit reached EUR 59 mn vs. EUR 7mn in Q1'19, driven by higher NII, lower provisions and the efficiency ratio improvement
  • Net interest income increased 68% YoY, driven by solid deposits growth and lower cost of funding
  • YoY positive jaws with a strong efficiency ratio improvement
  • Provisions fell 20% YoY as there were no relevant impacts from one-offs in the quarter

22

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

4,521

4,189

332

7.9

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

3,395

3,323

71

2.1

Debt instruments

2,226

295

1,931

654.5

Other financial assets

77

79

(2)

(2.3)

Other asset accounts

824

559

265

47.4

Total assets

11,042

8,445

2,597

30.8

Customer deposits

8,305

6,081

2,224

36.6

Central banks and credit institutions

686

665

21

3.2

Marketable debt securities

87

170

(83)

(48.9)

Other financial liabilities

631

588

44

7.4

Other liabilities accounts

388

273

115

42.2

Total liabilities

10,097

7,776

2,321

29.8

Total equity

945

669

276

41.3

Other managed customer funds

1,264

1,082

182

16.9

Mutual funds

1,264

1,082

182

16.9

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

-

-

-

-

(1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20

24

Appendix

Income statement

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Q1'20

Q1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

241

143

97

68.0

Net fee income

76

78

(2)

(2.9)

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

23

25

(2)

(8.5)

Other operating income

(22)

(24)

2

(8.2)

Total income

318

223

95

42.7

Operating expenses

(186)

(136)

(50)

36.5

Net operating income

132

86

45

52.3

Net loan-loss provisions

(39)

(49)

10

(19.6)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(14)

(15)

2

(10.7)

Underlying profit before tax

79

23

56

249.8

Tax on profit

(20)

(16)

(4)

28.0

Underlying profit from continuing operations

59

7

52

739.5

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

59

7

52

739.5

Non-controlling interests

(0)

(0)

(0)

323.7

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

59

7

52

745.1

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

25

Appendix

Quarterly income statement

Constant EUR million1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

143

206

264

282

241

Net fee income

78

87

127

133

76

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

25

10

22

19

23

Other operating income

(24)

(33)

(56)

(31)

(22)

Total income

223

270

358

404

318

Operating expenses

(136)

(159)

(196)

(235)

(186)

Net operating income

86

112

161

169

132

Net loan-loss provisions

(49)

(49)

(64)

(62)

(39)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(15)

2

(29)

(54)

(14)

Underlying profit before tax

23

64

68

52

79

Tax on profit

(16)

(21)

(32)

(1)

(20)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

7

43

36

52

59

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

7

43

36

52

59

Non-controlling interests

(0)

(0)

(1)

(1)

(0)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

7

43

36

51

59

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

26

Thank you.

Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:17:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
01:40aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander first-quarter profit slumps on higher virus-rela..
RE
01:20aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander 1Q Profit Fell as It Prepares for Surge in Loan ..
DJ
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Argentina
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Brazil
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Chile
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : United States
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Mexico
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Poland
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Portugal
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 46 178 M
EBIT 2020 24 032 M
Net income 2020 4 254 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,41%
P/E ratio 2020 7,88x
P/E ratio 2021 5,85x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,71x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 32 718 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,06  €
Last Close Price 1,97  €
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-0.97%35 452
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group