Banco Santander S A : Argentina 0 04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 28 April 2020 Argentina Q1'20 Earnings Presentation Important Information Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries Forward-looking statements Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. 2 Important Information Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No offer The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever. Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Historical performance is not indicative of future results Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Third Party Information In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Transactional and well capitalised financial system with deposits growing faster than credit demand YoY (%) Total loans (Constant EUR bn)1 33 34 37 39 40 31% 15% 14% 20% 20% Loans/GDP 3 : 11.9%.

11.9%. Deposits/GDP 3 : 18.8%.

: 18.8%. Loans: 35% growth YoY in local currency and -15% fall in dollar-denominated portfolio (in local currency). YoY (%) Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1,2 70 82 61 65 63 57% 51% 34% 29% 29% Deposits: 33% growth YoY, 60% in local currency and -12% fall in dollar-denominated portfolio (in local currency).

-12% fall in dollar-denominated portfolio (in local currency). Mutual funds: 36% YoY.

Liquid assets/Deposits 3 : 52%. BIS ratio 3 : 17.5%. CET1 Ratio 3 : 15.5%.

: 52%. BIS ratio : 17.5%. CET1 Ratio : 15.5%. Private sector NPL ratio 3 : 5.6% (coverage 3 : 98%).

: 5.6% (coverage : 98%). 12M Inflation: 46.9%. Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Source: Central Bank of Argentina 5 (1) End period exchange rate as of Mar-20 (2) Total customer funds include total deposits and mutual funds (3) As of Dec-19 (4) EUR bn Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business Santander Argentina: The leading private bank in Argentina by business volume KEY DATA Q1'20 YoY Var.4 Customer loans1 EUR 4,724 mn +15.9% Customer funds2 EUR 9,569 mn +33.6% Underlying att. Profit EUR 59 mn +745.1% Underlying RoTE 30.1% +25 pp Efficiency ratio 58.5% -263 bps Loans market share3 10.1% +95 bps Deposits market share3 11.8% -16 bps Loyal customers 1.3 mn -4.6% Digital customers 2.2 mn +6.7% Branches 438 -6.4% Employees 9,290 +0.2% STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Profitable growth increasing revenue with efficient capital allocation Customer-centric decisions, helping people and businesses prosper Progressing towards a simpler and more efficient model, driven by digital transformation Be agile and collaborative, with challenging goals and clear priorities (1) Gross loans excluding reverse repos (2) Excluding repos 7 (3) As at December 2019. Deposits market share increased 138 bps YoY in local currency (4) Constant euros Strategy and business Sustainable expansion of our customer base through higher quality services Loyal (mn) 1.4 -5% 1.3 Mar-19 Mar-20 Loyal / Active: 46% (-1pp YoY) Digital customers (mn) 2.1 2.2 7% Mar-19 Mar-20 Digital sales / total: 65% (-3pp YoY) Loyal individuals: YoY decrease explained by re-segmentation of our customers towards higher segments with more strict loyalty criteria

re-segmentation of our customers towards higher segments with more strict loyalty criteria 46% of our active customer base is loyal

Loyal corporates and SMEs: Reinforce assistance model through technology

Loyal customers: SMEs 53% - Middle market companies 47% of active companies

NPS: 4 #

65% of total sales are made through digital channels

Mobile customers: +22% YoY

61% of our digital customers are mobile banking users

Best digital bank 1 in Argentina for 17 consecutive years (1) By Global Finance Magazine 8 Strategy and business Customer-centric strategy New segments launched adding value to different audiences Financial and non-financial benefits, aiming to increase our female entrepreneur customer base Designed for young people, includes financial benefits and other non-financial advantages Pre-paid card designed for teens (from 13 to 17 years old) Products and services to simplify daily operations of independent professionals and businesses Enhancing our network model Work Café

Financial inclusion branches

2.0 branches: closer to our customers supported by technology

Expanding our non-banking correspondent network Reward and benefit programmes Miles fidelity programme co-branded with AAdvantage® (1) Recognitions  Best Digital Bank  2007 to 2017  Best Bank 2018  Best Bank 2019  Top 5 in GPTW for 12 years (1) ® American Airlines" and "AAdvantage" are trademarks of American Airlines, Inc. American Airlines is not responsible for products or services offered by other participating companies 9 Strategy and business We continue doing business in a responsible and sustainable way Culture Launch of Diversity strategy (1) Women 27% Executive Committee 2,924 courses carried out in ACADEMIA related to remote work and COVID-19 42 volunteer participating in Bs. As. city adult assistance programme Sustainability EUR 44 mn 4 new lines Santander involved in Green Products for the country's first SMEs green bond issuance Communities Local Indexes Financial inclusion EUR 85 k EUR 156 k 1,316 Women Entrepreneurs Fair people financially EUR 5 k in sales by 22 community investment destined for universities empowered trough entrepreneurs in 2020 first edition programmes with a focus scholarships financial training on education and 7 financial 70 entrepreneurs with EUR 15.5 k employment inclusion branches microcredits approved (2) (1) Focus on 4 communities: Gender, LGBT, Disability and Vulnerability 10 (2) Total amount. Via Bana project Strategy and business Social measures to mitigate COVID-19 impacts Individuals Employees 71% of total employees connected remotely New features in APP to help customers operate remotely Internal communication related to prevention and personal Benefits to customers shifted to food, primary care and hygiene delivery apps Independent and dedicated line to provide assistance during Launched White Account: helping health care lockdown professionals. Priority contact centre, higher benefits in food Corporates EUR 14 mn loan facility for micro, small and medium sized businesses to enable remote working EUR 142 mn granted loans to SMEs (to pay 175,000 salaries) and medical services providers Society EUR 1.1 mn contribution including last EUR 285 k as part of Universities research Collaboration with Government to pay social benefits through our ATM network Santander Academia platform solution available for health workers (nurses and staff) to be trained on COVID Strategy and business Loans to individual grew 33% YoY Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1 4.8 4.7 4.6 4.1 4.0 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Individuals2 2.2 1.6 33.3 0.9 o/w Mortgages 0.3 0.2 42.9 7.6 o/w Cards & Consumer 1.8 1.2 42.5 4.6 Credit SMEs 0.4 0.4 0.2 -5.4 Corporates & Institutions 0.6 0.7 -17.4 -12.1 CIB 1.5 1.3 15.2 1.6 Other 0.1 0.1 46.7 27.5 Total customer loans 4.7 4.1 15.9 -0.8 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Group criteria 12 (1) Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20 (2) Includes Private Banking Strategy and business Total deposits +37% YoY driven by local currency ones Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1 9.6 7.2 7.6 6.9 7.7 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Demand 6.0 4.7 29.7 25.2 Time 2.3 1.4 59.2 22.3 Total deposits 8.3 6.1 36.6 24.4 Mutual Funds 1.3 1.1 16.9 20.9 Total customer funds 9.6 7.2 33.6 23.9 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Group criteria 13 (1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results Net interest income increased 68% YoY, driven by solid deposits growth and lower cost of funding Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1 Yields and Costs (%) 264 282 241 26.26% 24.22% 23.99% 23.95% 23.74% 206 Yield on loans 143 9.93% 11.09% 10.90% 12.29% 10.64% Cost of deposits Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 NIM2 7.28% 9.33% 11.72% 12.64% 9.21% Official interest rate3 41.83% 50.82% 54.67% 48.06% 33.25% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Differential 14.3 pp 12.9 pp 13.1 pp 14.0 pp 13.1 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 15 (2) Group criteria (3) Badlar rates quarterly average Results Net fee income slightly decreased impacted by lower foreign currency transactions and stronger regulation Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1 127 133 78 87 76 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Transactional fees 58 67 -13.6 -34.3 Payment methods 16 14 8.2 -19.3 Transfers, drafts, cheques 16 19 -17.3 -10.7 and other orders Foreign exchange 2 16 -86.1 -92.6 currencies Other transactional 24 17 37.2 11.9 Investment and pension 4 3 48.7 42.5 funds Insurance 7 5 30.8 16.5 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Securitites and custody 1 1 160.8 2.0 services Other 6 3 111.2 -84.4 Total net fee income 76 78 -2.9 -43.3 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 16 Results Gross income increased 43% YoY on the back of NII growth which more than offset the slight decrease in fee income Total income (Constant EUR mn)1 404 358 318 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 270 223 Net interest income 241 143 68.0 -14.7 Net fee income 76 78 -2.9 -43.3 Customer revenue 316 221 43.0 -23.9 Other2 1 1 -13.1 - Total income 318 223 42.7 -21.3 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 17 (2) Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income Results Costs rose 37% YoY, hit by high inflation and the peso's depreciation. Strong efficiency ratio improvement. Stable number of employees moving towards IT developers Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1 235 196 186 159 136 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 186 136 36.5 -20.9 Efficiency ratio 58.5% 61.1% -263 bps Branches (#) 438 468 -6.4 0.0 Employees (#) 9,290 9,271 0.2 1.2 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 18 Results Lower provisions due to the lack of relevant impacts from one-offs in the quarter Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1 64 62 49 49 39 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net operating income 132 86 52.3 -21.9 Loan-loss provisions (39) (49) -19.6 -37.0 Net operating income after 93 38 145.4 -13.0 provisions NPL ratio 3.97% 3.50% 47 bps 58 bps Cost of credit2 4.71% 4.02% 69 bps -38 bps Coverage ratio 113% 119% -6.1 pp -11.5 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 19 (2) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans Results Underlying attributable profit reached EUR 59 mn vs. EUR 7 mn in Q1'19, boosted by higher NII, lower provisions and efficiency ratio improvement Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1 59 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 51 PBT 79 23 249.8 51.7 Tax on profit (20) (16) 28.0 - 43 36 Consolidated profit 59 7 739.5 14.7 Minority interests (0) (0) 323.7 -21.9 Underlying attributable 59 7 745.1 15.1 profit 7 Effective tax rate 25.2% 68.8% -43.6 pp 36.0 pp Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 20 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Concluding remarks Financial System Strategy & Business Results Expansive policy stance to engineer a short-termpick-up in activity

short-termpick-up in activity Transactional and well capitalised financial system with deposits growing faster than credit demand

YoY volumes growth in local currency, decreasing in dollar-denominated portfolio

dollar-denominated portfolio Santander's strategy will continue to be focused on 4 pillars: profitable growth, customer experience, operational excellence and culture & talent

New segments launched adding value to different audiences

Expanding our non-banking correspondent network

non-banking correspondent network Volumes growth boosted by local currency portfolios with foreign currency ones declining, in line with the market

Underlying attributable profit reached EUR 59 mn vs. EUR 7mn in Q1'19, driven by higher NII, lower provisions and the efficiency ratio improvement

Net interest income increased 68% YoY, driven by solid deposits growth and lower cost of funding

YoY positive jaws with a strong efficiency ratio improvement

Provisions fell 20% YoY as there were no relevant impacts from one-offs in the quarter 22 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Appendix Balance sheet Constant EUR million1 Variation Mar-20 Mar-19 Amount % Loans and advances to customers 4,521 4,189 332 7.9 Cash, central banks and credit institutions 3,395 3,323 71 2.1 Debt instruments 2,226 295 1,931 654.5 Other financial assets 77 79 (2) (2.3) Other asset accounts 824 559 265 47.4 Total assets 11,042 8,445 2,597 30.8 Customer deposits 8,305 6,081 2,224 36.6 Central banks and credit institutions 686 665 21 3.2 Marketable debt securities 87 170 (83) (48.9) Other financial liabilities 631 588 44 7.4 Other liabilities accounts 388 273 115 42.2 Total liabilities 10,097 7,776 2,321 29.8 Total equity 945 669 276 41.3 Other managed customer funds 1,264 1,082 182 16.9 Mutual funds 1,264 1,082 182 16.9 Pension funds - - - - Managed portfolios - - - - (1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20 24 Appendix Income statement Constant EUR million1 Variation Q1'20 Q1'19 Amount % Net interest income 241 143 97 68.0 Net fee income 76 78 (2) (2.9) Gains (losses) on financial transactions 23 25 (2) (8.5) Other operating income (22) (24) 2 (8.2) Total income 318 223 95 42.7 Operating expenses (186) (136) (50) 36.5 Net operating income 132 86 45 52.3 Net loan-loss provisions (39) (49) 10 (19.6) Other gains (losses) and provisions (14) (15) 2 (10.7) Underlying profit before tax 79 23 56 249.8 Tax on profit (20) (16) (4) 28.0 Underlying profit from continuing operations 59 7 52 739.5 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 59 7 52 739.5 Non-controlling interests (0) (0) (0) 323.7 Underlying attributable profit to the parent 59 7 52 745.1 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 25 Appendix Quarterly income statement Constant EUR million1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Net interest income 143 206 264 282 241 Net fee income 78 87 127 133 76 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 25 10 22 19 23 Other operating income (24) (33) (56) (31) (22) Total income 223 270 358 404 318 Operating expenses (136) (159) (196) (235) (186) Net operating income 86 112 161 169 132 Net loan-loss provisions (49) (49) (64) (62) (39) Other gains (losses) and provisions (15) 2 (29) (54) (14) Underlying profit before tax 23 64 68 52 79 Tax on profit (16) (21) (32) (1) (20) Underlying profit from continuing operations 7 43 36 52 59 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 7 43 36 52 59 Non-controlling interests (0) (0) (1) (1) (0) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 7 43 36 51 59 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 26 Thank you. Our purpose is to help people and business prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:17:12 UTC 0 Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 01:40a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander first-quarter profit slumps on higher virus-rela.. RE 01:20a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander 1Q Profit Fell as It Prepares for Surge in Loan .. DJ 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Argentina PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Brazil PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Chile PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : United States PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Mexico PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Poland PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Portugal PU