Banco Santander S A : Argentina

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).
The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries
Forward-looking statements
Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Important Information
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No offer
The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.
Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Historical performance is not indicative of future results
Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
Third Party Information
In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.
Financial system
Transactional and well capitalised financial system with deposits growing faster than credit demand
YoY
(%)
Total loans (Constant EUR bn)1
33
34
37
39
40
31%
15%
14%
20%
20%
Loans/GDP3: 11.9%.
Deposits/GDP3: 18.8%.
Loans: 35% growth YoY in local currency and -15% fall in dollar-denominated portfolio (in local currency).
YoY
(%)
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1,2
70
82
61
65
63
57%
51%
34%
29%
29%
Deposits: 33% growth YoY, 60% in local currency and -12% fall in dollar-denominated portfolio (in local currency).
Mutual funds: 36% YoY.
Liquid assets/Deposits3: 52%. BIS ratio3: 17.5%. CET1 Ratio3: 15.5%.
Private sector NPL ratio3: 5.6% (coverage3: 98%).
12M Inflation: 46.9%.
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Source: Central Bank of Argentina
(1) End period exchange rate as of Mar-20
(2) Total customer funds include total deposits and mutual funds
(3) As of Dec-19
(4) EUR bn
Strategy and business
Santander Argentina: The leading private bank in Argentina by business volume
KEY DATA
Q1'20
YoY Var.4
Customer loans1
EUR 4,724 mn
+15.9%
Customer funds2
EUR 9,569 mn
+33.6%
Underlying att. Profit
EUR 59 mn
+745.1%
Underlying RoTE
30.1%
+25 pp
Efficiency ratio
58.5%
-263 bps
Loans market share3
10.1%
+95 bps
Deposits market share3
11.8%
-16 bps
Loyal customers
1.3 mn
-4.6%
Digital customers
2.2 mn
+6.7%
Branches
438
-6.4%
Employees
9,290
+0.2%
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Profitable growth increasing revenue with efficient capital allocation
Customer-centric decisions, helping people and businesses prosper
Progressing towards a simpler and more efficient model, driven by digital transformation
Be agile and collaborative, with challenging goals and clear priorities
(1)
Gross loans excluding reverse repos
(2)
Excluding repos
(3)
As at December 2019. Deposits market share increased 138 bps YoY in local currency
(4)
Constant euros
Strategy and business
Sustainable expansion of our customer base through higher quality services
Loyal (mn)
1.4
-5%
1.3
Mar-19
Mar-20
Loyal / Active: 46%(-1pp YoY)
Digital customers (mn)
2.1
2.2
7%
Mar-19
Mar-20
Digital sales / total: 65%(-3pp YoY)
Loyal individuals: YoY decrease explained by re-segmentation of our customers towards higher segments with more strict loyalty criteria
46% of our active customer base is loyal
Loyal corporates and SMEs: Reinforce assistance model through technology
Loyal customers: SMEs 53% - Middle market companies 47% of active companies
NPS: 4 #
65% of total sales are made through digital channels
Mobile customers: +22% YoY
61% of our digital customers are mobile banking users
Best digital bank1 in Argentina for 17 consecutive years
(1) By Global Finance Magazine
Strategy and business
Customer-centric strategy
New segments launched adding value to different audiences
Financial and non-financial benefits, aiming to increase our female entrepreneur customer base
Designed for young people, includes financial benefits and other non-financial advantages
Pre-paid card designed for teens (from 13 to 17 years old)
Products and services to simplify daily operations of independent professionals and businesses
Enhancing our network model
Work Café
Financial inclusion branches
2.0 branches: closer to our customers supported by technology
Expanding our non-banking correspondent network
Reward and benefit programmes
Miles fidelity programme co-branded with AAdvantage®
(1)
Recognitions
Best Digital Bank 2007 to 2017 Best Bank 2018
Best Bank 2019
Top 5 in GPTW for 12 years
(1) ® American Airlines" and "AAdvantage" are trademarks of American Airlines, Inc. American Airlines is not responsible for products or services offered by other participating companies
Strategy and business
We continue doing business in a responsible and sustainable way
Culture
Launchof Diversity strategy (1)
Women
27% Executive Committee
2,924 courses carried out in ACADEMIA related to remote work and COVID-19
42volunteer participating in Bs. As. city adult assistance programme
Sustainability
EUR 44 mn
4 new lines
Santander involved in
Green Products for
the country's first
SMEs
green bond issuance
Communities
Local
Indexes
Financial inclusion
EUR 85 k
EUR 156 k
1,316
Women Entrepreneurs Fair
people financially
EUR 5 k in sales by 22
community investment
destined for universities
empowered trough entrepreneurs in 2020 first edition
programmes with a focus
scholarships
financial training
on education and
7 financial
70entrepreneurs with EUR 15.5 k
employment
inclusion branches
microcredits approved(2)
(1) Focus on 4 communities: Gender, LGBT, Disability and Vulnerability
(2) Total amount. Via Bana project
Strategy and business
Social measures to mitigate COVID-19 impacts
Individuals
Employees
71% of total employees connected remotely
New features in APP to help customers operate remotely
Internal communication related to prevention and personal
Benefitsto customers shifted to food, primary care and
hygiene
delivery apps
Independent and dedicated line to provideassistanceduring
Launched White Account:helpinghealth care
lockdown
professionals. Priority contact centre, higher benefits in food
Corporates
EUR 14 mn loan facility for micro, small and medium sized businesses to enable remote working
EUR 142 mn granted loans to SMEs (to pay 175,000 salaries) and medical services providers
Society
EUR 1.1 mncontribution including last EUR 285 k as part of Universities research
Collaboration with Government to pay social benefits through our ATM network
Santander Academia platform solutionavailable for
health workers (nurses and staff) to be trained on COVID
Strategy and business
Loans to individual grew 33% YoY
Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1
4.8 4.7
4.6
4.1 4.0
Mar-20
Mar-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals2
2.2
1.6
33.3
0.9
o/w Mortgages
0.3
0.2
42.9
7.6
o/w Cards & Consumer
1.8
1.2
42.5
4.6
Credit
SMEs
0.4
0.4
0.2
-5.4
Corporates & Institutions
0.6
0.7
-17.4
-12.1
CIB
1.5
1.3
15.2
1.6
Other
0.1
0.1
46.7
27.5
Total customer loans
4.7
4.1
15.9
-0.8
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Group criteria
(1)
Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20
(2)
Includes Private Banking
Strategy and business
Total deposits +37% YoY driven by local currency ones
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1
9.6
7.2
7.6
6.9
7.7
Mar-20
Mar-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Demand
6.0
4.7
29.7
25.2
Time
2.3
1.4
59.2
22.3
Total deposits
8.3
6.1
36.6
24.4
Mutual Funds
1.3
1.1
16.9
20.9
Total customer funds
9.6
7.2
33.6
23.9
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Group criteria
(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20
Results
Net interest income increased 68% YoY, driven by solid deposits growth and lower cost of funding
Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1
Yields and Costs (%)
264
282
241
26.26%
24.22%
23.99%
23.95%
23.74%
206
Yield on loans
143
9.93%
11.09%
10.90%
12.29%
10.64%
Cost of deposits
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
NIM2
7.28%
9.33%
11.72%
12.64%
9.21%
Official interest rate3
41.83%
50.82%
54.67%
48.06%
33.25%
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Differential
14.3 pp
12.9 pp
13.1 pp
14.0 pp
13.1 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
(2)
Group criteria
(3)
Badlar rates quarterly average
Results
Net fee income slightly decreased impacted by lower foreign currency transactions and stronger regulation
Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1
127
133
78
87
76
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Transactional fees
58
67
-13.6
-34.3
Payment methods
16
14
8.2
-19.3
Transfers, drafts, cheques
16
19
-17.3
-10.7
and other orders
Foreign exchange
2
16
-86.1
-92.6
currencies
Other transactional
24
17
37.2
11.9
Investment and pension
4
3
48.7
42.5
funds
Insurance
7
5
30.8
16.5
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Securitites and custody
1
1
160.8
2.0
services
Other
6
3
111.2
-84.4
Total net fee income
76
78
-2.9
-43.3
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
Results
Gross income increased 43% YoY on the back of NII growth which more than offset the slight decrease in fee income
Total income (Constant EUR mn)1
404
358 318
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
270 223
Net interest income
241
143
68.0
-14.7
Net fee income
76
78
-2.9
-43.3
Customer revenue
316
221
43.0
-23.9
Other2
1
1
-13.1
-
Total income
318
223
42.7
-21.3
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
(2)
Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income
Results
Costs rose 37% YoY, hit by high inflation and the peso's depreciation. Strong efficiency ratio improvement. Stable number of employees moving towards IT developers
Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1
235
196
186
159 136
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
Operating Expenses
186
136
36.5
-20.9
Efficiency ratio
58.5%
61.1%
-263 bps
Branches (#)
438
468
-6.4
0.0
Employees (#)
9,290
9,271
0.2
1.2
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
Results
Lower provisions due to the lack of relevant impacts from one-offs in the quarter
Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1
64 62
49 49
39
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
132
86
52.3
-21.9
Loan-loss provisions
(39)
(49)
-19.6
-37.0
Net operating income after
93
38
145.4
-13.0
provisions
NPL ratio
3.97%
3.50%
47 bps
58 bps
Cost of credit2
4.71%
4.02%
69 bps
-38 bps
Coverage ratio
113%
119%
-6.1 pp
-11.5 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
(2)
Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans
Results
Underlying attributable profit reached EUR 59 mn vs. EUR 7 mn in Q1'19, boosted by higher NII, lower provisions and efficiency ratio improvement
Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1
59
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
51
PBT
79
23
249.8
51.7
Tax on profit
(20)
(16)
28.0
-
43
36
Consolidated profit
59
7
739.5
14.7
Minority interests
(0)
(0)
323.7
-21.9
Underlying attributable
59
7
745.1
15.1
profit
7
Effective tax rate
25.2% 68.8%
-43.6 pp 36.0 pp
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
Concluding remarks
Concluding remarks
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
Expansive policy stance to engineer a short-termpick-up in activity
Transactional and well capitalised financial system with deposits growing faster than credit demand
YoY volumes growth in local currency, decreasing in dollar-denominated portfolio
Santander's strategy will continue to be focused on 4 pillars: profitable growth, customer experience, operational excellence and culture & talent
New segments launched adding value to different audiences
Expanding our non-banking correspondent network
Volumes growth boosted by local currency portfolios with foreign currency ones declining, in line with the market
Underlying attributable profit reached EUR 59 mn vs. EUR 7mn in Q1'19, driven by higher NII, lower provisions and the efficiency ratio improvement
Net interest income increased 68% YoY, driven by solid deposits growth and lower cost of funding
YoY positive jaws with a strong efficiency ratio improvement
Provisions fell 20% YoY as there were no relevant impacts from one-offs in the quarter
Appendix
Balance sheet
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Mar-20
Mar-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
4,521
4,189
332
7.9
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
3,395
3,323
71
2.1
Debt instruments
2,226
295
1,931
654.5
Other financial assets
77
79
(2)
(2.3)
Other asset accounts
824
559
265
47.4
Total assets
11,042
8,445
2,597
30.8
Customer deposits
8,305
6,081
2,224
36.6
Central banks and credit institutions
686
665
21
3.2
Marketable debt securities
87
170
(83)
(48.9)
Other financial liabilities
631
588
44
7.4
Other liabilities accounts
388
273
115
42.2
Total liabilities
10,097
7,776
2,321
29.8
Total equity
945
669
276
41.3
Other managed customer funds
1,264
1,082
182
16.9
Mutual funds
1,264
1,082
182
16.9
Pension funds
-
-
-
-
Managed portfolios
-
-
-
-
(1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20
Appendix
Income statement
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Q1'20
Q1'19
Amount
%
Net interest income
241
143
97
68.0
Net fee income
76
78
(2)
(2.9)
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
23
25
(2)
(8.5)
Other operating income
(22)
(24)
2
(8.2)
Total income
318
223
95
42.7
Operating expenses
(186)
(136)
(50)
36.5
Net operating income
132
86
45
52.3
Net loan-loss provisions
(39)
(49)
10
(19.6)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(14)
(15)
2
(10.7)
Underlying profit before tax
79
23
56
249.8
Tax on profit
(20)
(16)
(4)
28.0
Underlying profit from continuing operations
59
7
52
739.5
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
59
7
52
739.5
Non-controlling interests
(0)
(0)
(0)
323.7
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
59
7
52
745.1
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
Appendix
Quarterly income statement
Constant EUR million1
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Net interest income
143
206
264
282
241
Net fee income
78
87
127
133
76
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
25
10
22
19
23
Other operating income
(24)
(33)
(56)
(31)
(22)
Total income
223
270
358
404
318
Operating expenses
(136)
(159)
(196)
(235)
(186)
Net operating income
86
112
161
169
132
Net loan-loss provisions
(49)
(49)
(64)
(62)
(39)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(15)
2
(29)
(54)
(14)
Underlying profit before tax
23
64
68
52
79
Tax on profit
(16)
(21)
(32)
(1)
(20)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
7
43
36
52
59
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
7
43
36
52
59
Non-controlling interests
(0)
(0)
(1)
(1)
(0)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
7
43
36
51
59
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
Thank you.
Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.
Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: