Banco Santander S A : Bad debt charge overshadows trading surge at Barclays

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced banks globally to set aside billions to cover bad loans and the British bank's consumer business is under pressure from lower interest rates, smaller credit card balances and personal loan repayment holidays.

Barclays booked pre-tax profit for the first half of the year of 1.3 billion pounds, down from 3 billion pounds a year ago as provisions against potential bad debts outweighed improved revenues from its investment bank.

Its shares were down 3.5% in early trade.

Barclays' trading performance was a bright spot as virus-induced market volatility prompted a 60% jump in trading revenues in foreign-exchange, rates and credit trading.

Overall, the markets division posted a 49% rise in revenue to 2.1 billion pounds, an endorsement of the strategy adopted by Chief Executive Jes Staley, who has championed the investment banking business, contrary to the wishes of activist investor and top shareholder Edward Bramson, who wants to shrink it to slash costs.

Barclays was expected to report credit impairment charges and loan loss provisions totalling 1.42 billion pounds for the April-June period, according to an average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

That increase takes total provisions to 3.7 billion pounds for the half-year and analysts predict that sum to rise to 5.79 billion pounds for the full year.

Barclays said impairments in the second half of the year were unlikely to reach levels seen in the January-June period, assuming no change in economic forecasts.

The bank also said it would see short-term pressure on efforts to keep costs low, as it spends on various COVID-19 related initiatives.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain's Santander reported a record quarterly loss after booking a 12.6 billion euro hit in the second quarter, the largest impairment charge yet for a European bank in the pandemic.

Barclays' capital ratio came in at 14.2%, up from 13.1% at the end of March as recent regulatory changes boosted its reserves. Barclays flagged the capital boost earlier this month.

However, the bank warned its capital buffer could come under pressure in the second half of the year.

By Lawrence White and Sinead Cruise