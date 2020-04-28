Banco Santander S A : Brazil

Log in
04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

28 April 2020

Brasil

Q1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

2

Important Information

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Privately owned banks with loan growth, despite a more challenging scenario

Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)

574 579 591 610 612

YoY

5.9%

5.3%

6.0%

6.8%

7.5%

(%)

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Feb-20

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2)

1,387

1,423

1,427

1,349

YoY

1,303

10.5%

10.6%

10.3%

10.0%

(%)

7.1%

  • Total loan growth continued to accelerate, driven by privately owned banks.
  • By segments, loans to individuals is still recording growth levels (12.3% YoY) greater than loans to Corporates and SMEs (+1.4% YoY).
  • Privately owned banks grew 16.0% YoY, while state-owned banks dropped 0.7% YoY.
  • Total customer funds increased 10.6% YoY backed by total deposits (11.1% YoY) and mutual funds (+10.0% YoY).
  • Positive performance of time deposits (13.5% YoY), savings (+5.9% YoY) and demand deposits (15.3% YoY).

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Feb-20

Source: Central Bank of Brazil

5

(1)

End period exchange rate as of Feb-20

(2)

Total Deposits+ mutual funds + other funding (debentures, real estate credit notes - LCI, agribusiness credit notes - LCA, financial bills (letras financeiras) and

Certificate of Structured Transactions - COEs)

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander Brazil has a solid strategy, which benefits from being part of a large international Group

KEY DATA

Q1'20

YoY Var.5

Customer loans1

EUR 69.0 bn

+17.5%

Customer funds2

EUR 98.2 bn

+12.2%

Underlying att. Profit

EUR 694 mn

+10.1%

Underlying RoTE

22.0%

+106 bps

Efficiency ratio

32.0%

-98 bps

Loans market share3

10.1%

+77 bps

Deposits market share3,4

10.5%

-9 bps

Loyal customers

5.7 mn

+7.3%

Digital customers

13.8 mn

+12.7%

Branches

3,617

+1.5%

Employees

45,807

-2.1%

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Committed to meeting our customers' needs

Continuous evolution of the platform in the face of a new cycle

Focus on helping society and our country

Relentless quest for efficiency and profitability with another way of operating our business

Acceleration of digitalisation: Self-service, combined with increased product implementation and availability

(1)

Gross loans excluding reverse repos

(2) Excluding repos

7

(3)

As at Dec-19

(4) Including demand, savings and time deposits, LCA (agribusiness notes), LCI (real estate credit notes) and financial bills (letras financeiras)

(5)

Constant euros

Strategy and business

Business model centred on enhancing the experience and satisfaction of our customers

Loyal (mn)

5.3

7%

5.7

Mar-19

Mar-20

Loyal / Active: 22% (0 pp YoY)

  • Service excellence: focus on offering superior service underpinned by a deep understanding of our customers' needs
  • Digitisation of our processes contributed to generate greater efficiency and faster service
  • Loyal individuals grew 7% YoY
  • Loyal corporates and SMEs increased 10% YoY
  • NPS at high levels: #2

Digital customers (mn)

13%

13.8

12.3

Mar-19

Mar-20

  • Self-service,allied to greater product implementation and availability
  • Growth in e-commerce sales, due to the change in consumer behaviour
  • Mobile only customers: +25% YoY

Digital sales / total: 40% (+11 pp YoY)

8

Strategy and business

Adequate product offering to meet the needs of our customers

Agribusiness

We continue to expand into Brazil's countryside, reaching strategic regions where we do not yet have a presence

36

Agri Stores

Payroll Loans

E-commerce sales: +25% YoY +34% QoQ

Mortgage

We were the pioneers among private banks with the launch of a differentiated offering for our customer:

  • Payment term of up to 35 years
  • "UseCasa" product - Home Equity repositioning and payment term of up to 20 years

Digitalisation

Acceleration of digitalisation

Digital transactions 82% in Mar-20

E-commerce sales +30% QoQ

Acquiring

Quick positioning to serve our customers

+33% Prepayment1

+30% increase (YoY) in active customers

(1) After COVID vs. before COVID

9

Strategy and business

Responsible strategy allows us to contribute to the communities where we operate

Employees

Customers

Communities

We value Diversity…

Socio-environmental

135,556

business made

People Helped3

26.1%

viable2 in the year

Women in leadership

EUR 358.9 mn

19,241

positions1

Participations of employees

in social programs4

(1)Leadership: superintendent, executive superintendent and director positions

(2)Considers disbursement in renewable energy, sustainable agribusiness, Prospera Santander Microfinance, Project Finance (renewable energy), other socio10 environmental businesses and participation in structuring and advisory of Green Bonds

(3)People helped through Social programs, volunteering and blood donation

(4)Number of participations of employees in Social program Amigo de Valor, volunteering and blood donation

Strategy and business

How we are overcoming the crisis...

Employees

  • Quick and transparent communication
  • 80% of employees in Home office1
  • Full advancement of the 13th salary
  • 1st company to announce it was maintaining jobs during the pandemic

Customers

  • Physical channel: reduced and staggered service hours
  • Digital channels: expansion of the product portfolio
  • Launch of the "Consignado Folha": credit line to finance SME payrolls
  • 60-day grace period
  • +10% in the credit card limit

Communities

  • Special edition of the "Amigo de Valor" programme: +12 thousand employees donated to hospitals
  • Volunteering to assist the elderly
  • Support health workers
  • Donation and support by the 3 largest private banks in the country: 5 mn rapid tests,
    15 mn masks, BRL 20 mn for the purchase of tomography devices and BRL 155 mn credit line for companies to manufacture breathing machine

(1) Does not consider branches employees

11

Strategy and business

Loan portfolio rose 18% YoY. Increase of 9% QoQ boosted by corporate and CIB and partially favoured by the FX impact in the USD portfolio

Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1

60.9

63.5

69.0

Mar-20

Mar-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

58.7

59.4

Individuals

2

27.7

24.1

15.1

1.3

o/w Mortgages

7.0

6.1

14.1

3.8

o/w Consumer Credit

12.2

8.7

39.7

21.5

o/w Cards

5.8

5.0

14.6

1.7

Consumer Finance

8.7

7.5

16.1

2.3

SMEs

6.7

5.4

24.5

8.3

Corporates & Institutions3

25.9

21.8

18.9

21.0

Total customer loans

69.0

58.7

17.5

8.7

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Group criteria

12

(1)

Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20

(2) Includes Private Banking

(3)

Includes Corporate, Institutions, CIB and other

Strategy and business

Total funding rose 10.2%, with flight to quality

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1

92.7

96.5

98.2

Mar-20

Mar-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

87.6

92.0

Demand

14.8

11.3

31.0

7.5

Time

39.5

33.6

17.3

12.1

Total deposits

54.2

44.9

20.8

10.8

Mutual Funds

44.0

42.6

3.1

-7.4

Total customer funds

98.2

87.6

12.2

1.8

Letras 2

12.3

12.7

-3.8

1.8

Customer funds + Letras

110.5

100.3

10.2

1.8

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Group criteria

13

(1)

Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20

(2)

Includes real estate credit notes (LCI), agribusiness credit notes (LCA), secured real estate notes (LIG) and financial bills

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

NII grew 6% YoY boosted by higher volumes. QoQ decrease due to mix effect

Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1

Yields and Costs (%)

2,269

2,305

2,359

2,270

15.86%

15.88%

15.32%

2,151

14.49%

13.58%Yield on loans

4.70%

4.70%

4.55%

3.71%

3.16% Cost of deposits

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

NIM2

5.73%

6.07%

5.93%

5.95%

5.46%

Official interest rate3

6.50%

6.50%

5.83%

4.83%

4.17%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Differential

11.2 pp

11.2 pp

10.8 pp

10.8 pp

10.4 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

15

(2)

Group criteria

(3)

Quarterly average

Results

Net fee income grew 7% YoY. QoQ evolution impacted by seasonality and lower commercial activity

Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1

832

873

906

869

814

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

660

518

27.5

20.2

Payment methods

376

258

45.5

33.9

Foreign exchange

62

49

28.4

33.4

currencies

Account admin + Packs

169

158

6.8

-2.7

plans

Other transactional

53

53

0.5

9.4

Investment and pension

63

64

-2.1

-25.7

funds

Insurance

176

175

0.4

-8.4

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Securitites and custody

28

25

11.5

-29.5

services

Other

(58)

32

-

-

Total net fee income

869

814

6.8

-4.0

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

16

Results

Total income increased 5.1% YoY. Decrease of 5% QoQ, mainly on the back of mix effect

Total income (Constant EUR mn)1

2,983

3,110

3,172

3,317

3,137

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

2,270

2,151

5.6

-3.8

Net fee income

869

814

6.8

-4.0

Customer revenue

3,139

2,965

5.9

-3.8

Other2

(3)

19

-

-

Total income

3,137

2,983

5.1

-5.4

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

17

(2)

Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income

Results

Focus on productivity helped to improve the efficiency ratio on a YoY basis

Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1

1,153

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

1,024

1,004

984

993

Operating Expenses

1,004

984

2.0

-12.9

Efficiency ratio

32.0%

33.0%

-98 bps

Branches (#)

3,617

3,562

1.5

-1.1

Employees (#)

45,807

46,793

-2.1

-1.9

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

18

Results

Asset quality indicators at adequate levels

Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1

684

678

755

709

621

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

Net operating income

Loan-loss provisions

Net operating income after

provisions

NPL ratio

Cost of credit

2

Coverage ratio

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

2,133

2,000

6.7

-1.4

(709)

(621)

14.1

-6.1

1,424

1,379

3.3

1.1

4.93%

5.26%

-33 bps

-39 bps

3.93%

3.88%

5 bps

0 bps

100%

108%

-7.8 pp

0.1 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

19

(2)

Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans

Results

Underlying attributable profit rose 10% YoY, with improved efficiency and higher profitability

Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1

686

691

694

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

644

PBT

1,298

1,232

5.3

6.4

630

Tax on profit

(529)

(518)

2.2

7.1

Consolidated profit

768

714

7.6

5.9

Minority interests

(74)

(84)

-11.2

-8.8

Underlying attributable

694

630

10.1

7.8

profit

Effective tax rate

40.8% 42.0%

-1.2 pp

0.3 pp

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

20

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Committed to our people, customers, communities and shareholders to get through this new cycle

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • Economic indicators show the first impacts of the current macro backdrop
  • Financial System:
    • Loans increased 7.5% YoY on the back of privately owned banks (+16.0% YoY)
    • Total customer funds grew 10.6% YoY, propelled by time deposits (+13.5%), savings (+5.9%) and demand deposits (15.3%)
  • We are prepared with our resources, expertise and capital to help our customers and society
  • Accelerated implementation and availability of products through our digital channels
  • Loan portfolio rose 18% YoY. Increase of 9% QoQ boosted by corporate, CIB and partially favoured by the FX impact in the USD portfolio
  • Funding: flight to quality
  • Total income increased 5% YoY. Decrease of 5% QoQ, mainly on the back of mix effect
  • Relentless quest for efficiency and profitability with another way of operating our business
  • Loan portfolio quality at appropriate levels amid the current macro landscape
  • Strong brand positioning

22

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

1

Variation

Constant EUR million

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

65,970

55,195

10,775

19.5

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

30,070

25,648

4,422

17.2

Debt instruments

37,932

31,588

6,344

20.1

Other financial assets

5,885

4,364

1,521

34.8

Other asset accounts

12,410

9,123

3,287

36.0

Total assets

152,267

125,919

26,348

20.9

Customer deposits

64,578

54,066

10,512

19.4

Central banks and credit institutions

32,941

22,832

10,109

44.3

Marketable debt securities

16,278

15,388

889

5.8

Other financial liabilities

19,126

16,374

2,752

16.8

Other liabilities accounts

6,654

5,565

1,089

19.6

Total liabilities

139,577

114,226

25,352

22.2

Total equity

12,689

11,693

996

8.5

Other managed customer funds

47,970

46,284

1,686

3.6

Mutual funds

43,969

42,633

1,335

3.1

Pension funds

0

(0)

0

-

Managed portfolios

4,001

3,651

351

9.6

(1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20

24

Appendix

Income statement

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Q1'20

Q1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

2,270

2,151

119

5.6

Net fee income

869

814

55

6.8

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

14

50

(37)

(72.6)

Other operating income

(17)

(32)

15

(47.7)

Total income

3,137

2,983

153

5.1

Operating expenses

(1,004)

(984)

(20)

2.0

Net operating income

2,133

2,000

133

6.7

Net loan-loss provisions

(709)

(621)

(87)

14.1

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(127)

(146)

20

(13.3)

Underlying profit before tax

1,298

1,232

65

5.3

Tax on profit

(529)

(518)

(11)

2.2

Underlying profit from continuing operations

768

714

54

7.6

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

768

714

54

7.6

Non-controlling interests

(74)

(84)

9

(11.2)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

694

630

63

10.1

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

25

Appendix

Quarterly income statement

Constant EUR million1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

2,151

2,269

2,305

2,359

2,270

Net fee income

814

832

873

906

869

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

50

41

35

24

14

Other operating income

(32)

(32)

(41)

28

(17)

Total income

2,983

3,110

3,172

3,317

3,137

Operating expenses

(984)

(993)

(1,024)

(1,153)

(1,004)

Net operating income

2,000

2,117

2,148

2,164

2,133

Net loan-loss provisions

(621)

(684)

(678)

(755)

(709)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(146)

(138)

(160)

(190)

(127)

Underlying profit before tax

1,232

1,295

1,310

1,219

1,298

Tax on profit

(518)

(524)

(534)

(494)

(529)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

714

771

776

725

768

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

714

771

776

725

768

Non-controlling interests

(84)

(85)

(86)

(82)

(74)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

630

686

691

644

694

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

26

Thank you.

Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:17:11 UTC
