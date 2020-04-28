Banco Santander S A : Brazil

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).
The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries
Forward-looking statements
Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
2
Important Information
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No offer
The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.
Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Historical performance is not indicative of future results
Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
Third Party Information
In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.
3
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Financial system
Privately owned banks with loan growth, despite a more challenging scenario
Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)
574 579591610 612
YoY
5.9%
5.3%
6.0%
6.8%
7.5%
(%)
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Feb-20
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2)
1,387
1,423
1,427
1,349
YoY
1,303
10.5%
10.6%
10.3%
10.0%
(%)
7.1%
Total loan growth continued to accelerate, driven by privately owned banks.
By segments, loans to individuals is still recording growth levels (12.3% YoY) greater than loans to Corporates and SMEs (+1.4% YoY).
Total customer funds increased 10.6% YoY backed by total deposits (11.1% YoY) and mutual funds (+10.0% YoY).
Positive performance of time deposits (13.5% YoY), savings (+5.9% YoY) and demand deposits (15.3% YoY).
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Feb-20
Source: Central Bank of Brazil
5
(1)
End period exchange rate as of Feb-20
(2)
Total Deposits+ mutual funds + other funding (debentures, real estate credit notes - LCI, agribusiness credit notes - LCA, financial bills (letras financeiras) and
Certificate of Structured Transactions - COEs)
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Strategy and business
Santander Brazil has a solid strategy, which benefits from being part of a large international Group
KEY DATA
Q1'20
YoY Var.5
Customer loans1
EUR 69.0 bn
+17.5%
Customer funds2
EUR 98.2 bn
+12.2%
Underlying att. Profit
EUR 694 mn
+10.1%
Underlying RoTE
22.0%
+106 bps
Efficiency ratio
32.0%
-98 bps
Loans market share3
10.1%
+77 bps
Deposits market share3,4
10.5%
-9 bps
Loyal customers
5.7 mn
+7.3%
Digital customers
13.8 mn
+12.7%
Branches
3,617
+1.5%
Employees
45,807
-2.1%
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Committed to meeting our customers' needs
Continuous evolution of the platform in the face of a new cycle
Focus on helping society and our country
Relentless quest for efficiency and profitability with another way of operating our business
Acceleration of digitalisation: Self-service, combined with increased product implementation and availability
(1)
Gross loans excluding reverse repos
(2) Excluding repos
7
(3)
As at Dec-19
(4) Including demand, savings and time deposits, LCA (agribusiness notes), LCI (real estate credit notes) and financial bills (letras financeiras)
(5)
Constant euros
Strategy and business
Business model centred on enhancing the experience and satisfaction of our customers
Loyal (mn)
5.3
7%
5.7
Mar-19
Mar-20
Loyal / Active: 22% (0 pp YoY)
Service excellence: focus on offering superior service underpinned by a deep understanding of our customers' needs
Digitisation of our processes contributed to generate greater efficiency and faster service
Loyal individuals grew 7% YoY
Loyal corporates and SMEs increased 10% YoY
NPS at high levels: #2
Digital customers (mn)
13%
13.8
12.3
Mar-19
Mar-20
Self-service,allied to greater product implementation and availability
Growth in e-commerce sales, due to the change in consumer behaviour
Mobile only customers: +25% YoY
Digital sales / total: 40% (+11 pp YoY)
8
Strategy and business
Adequate product offering to meet the needs of our customers
Agribusiness
We continue to expand into Brazil's countryside, reaching strategic regions where we do not yet have a presence
36
Agri Stores
Payroll Loans
E-commerce sales: +25% YoY +34% QoQ
Mortgage
We were the pioneers among private banks with the launch of a differentiated offering for our customer:
Paymentterm of up to 35 years
"UseCasa" product - Home Equity repositioning and payment term of up to 20 years
Digitalisation
Acceleration of digitalisation
Digital transactions 82% inMar-20
E-commerce sales +30% QoQ
Acquiring
Quick positioning to serve our customers
+33% Prepayment1
+30% increase (YoY) in active customers
(1) After COVID vs. before COVID
9
Strategy and business
Responsible strategy allows us to contribute to the communities where we operate
Employees
Customers
Communities
We value Diversity…
Socio-environmental
135,556
business made
People Helped3
26.1%
viable2 in the year
Women in leadership
EUR 358.9 mn
19,241
positions1
Participations of employees
in social programs4
(1)Leadership: superintendent, executive superintendent and director positions
(2)Considers disbursement in renewable energy, sustainable agribusiness, Prospera Santander Microfinance, Project Finance (renewable energy), other socio10 environmental businesses and participation in structuring and advisory of Green Bonds
(3)People helped through Social programs, volunteering and blood donation
(4)Number of participations of employees in Social program Amigo de Valor, volunteering and blood donation
Strategy and business
How we are overcoming the crisis...
Employees
Quick and transparent communication
80% of employees in Home office1
Fulladvancement of the 13thsalary
1stcompany to announce it was maintaining jobs during the pandemic
Customers
Physical channel: reduced and staggered service hours
Digital channels: expansionof the product portfolio
Launch of the"Consignado Folha": credit line to finance SME payrolls
60-day grace period
+10% in the credit card limit
Communities
Special edition of the"Amigo de Valor" programme: +12 thousand employees donated to hospitals
Volunteeringto assist the elderly
Support health workers
Donation and support by the 3 largest private banks in the country: 5 mn rapid tests,
15 mn masks, BRL 20 mn for the purchase of tomography devices and BRL 155 mn credit line for companies to manufacture breathing machine
(1) Does not consider branches employees
11
Strategy and business
Loan portfolio rose 18% YoY. Increase of 9% QoQ boosted by corporate and CIB and partially favoured by the FX impact in the USD portfolio
Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1
60.9
63.5
69.0
Mar-20
Mar-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
58.7
59.4
Individuals
2
27.7
24.1
15.1
1.3
o/w Mortgages
7.0
6.1
14.1
3.8
o/w Consumer Credit
12.2
8.7
39.7
21.5
o/w Cards
5.8
5.0
14.6
1.7
Consumer Finance
8.7
7.5
16.1
2.3
SMEs
6.7
5.4
24.5
8.3
Corporates & Institutions3
25.9
21.8
18.9
21.0
Total customer loans
69.0
58.7
17.5
8.7
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Group criteria
12
(1)
Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20
(2) Includes Private Banking
(3)
Includes Corporate, Institutions, CIB and other
Strategy and business
Total funding rose 10.2%, with flight to quality
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1
92.7
96.5
98.2
Mar-20
Mar-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
87.6
92.0
Demand
14.8
11.3
31.0
7.5
Time
39.5
33.6
17.3
12.1
Total deposits
54.2
44.9
20.8
10.8
Mutual Funds
44.0
42.6
3.1
-7.4
Total customer funds
98.2
87.6
12.2
1.8
Letras 2
12.3
12.7
-3.8
1.8
Customer funds + Letras
110.5
100.3
10.2
1.8
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Group criteria
13
(1)
Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20
(2)
Includes real estate credit notes (LCI), agribusiness credit notes (LCA), secured real estate notes (LIG) and financial bills
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Results
NII grew 6% YoY boosted by higher volumes. QoQ decrease due to mix effect
Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1
Yields and Costs (%)
2,269
2,305
2,359
2,270
15.86%
15.88%
15.32%
2,151
14.49%
13.58%Yield on loans
4.70%
4.70%
4.55%
3.71%
3.16% Cost of deposits
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
NIM2
5.73%
6.07%
5.93%
5.95%
5.46%
Official interest rate3
6.50%
6.50%
5.83%
4.83%
4.17%
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Differential
11.2 pp
11.2 pp
10.8 pp
10.8 pp
10.4 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
15
(2)
Group criteria
(3)
Quarterly average
Results
Net fee income grew 7% YoY. QoQ evolution impacted by seasonality and lower commercial activity
Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1
832
873
906
869
814
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Transactional fees
660
518
27.5
20.2
Payment methods
376
258
45.5
33.9
Foreign exchange
62
49
28.4
33.4
currencies
Account admin + Packs
169
158
6.8
-2.7
plans
Other transactional
53
53
0.5
9.4
Investment and pension
63
64
-2.1
-25.7
funds
Insurance
176
175
0.4
-8.4
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Securitites and custody
28
25
11.5
-29.5
services
Other
(58)
32
-
-
Total net fee income
869
814
6.8
-4.0
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
16
Results
Total income increased 5.1% YoY. Decrease of 5% QoQ, mainly on the back of mix effect
Total income (Constant EUR mn)1
2,983
3,110
3,172
3,317
3,137
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net interest income
2,270
2,151
5.6
-3.8
Net fee income
869
814
6.8
-4.0
Customer revenue
3,139
2,965
5.9
-3.8
Other2
(3)
19
-
-
Total income
3,137
2,983
5.1
-5.4
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
17
(2)
Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income
Results
Focus on productivity helped to improve the efficiency ratio on a YoY basis
Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1
1,153
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
1,024
1,004
984
993
Operating Expenses
1,004
984
2.0
-12.9
Efficiency ratio
32.0%
33.0%
-98 bps
Branches (#)
3,617
3,562
1.5
-1.1
Employees (#)
45,807
46,793
-2.1
-1.9
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
18
Results
Asset quality indicators at adequate levels
Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1
684
678
755
709
621
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
Net operating income
Loan-loss provisions
Net operating income after
provisions
NPL ratio
Cost of credit
2
Coverage ratio
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
2,133
2,000
6.7
-1.4
(709)
(621)
14.1
-6.1
1,424
1,379
3.3
1.1
4.93%
5.26%
-33 bps
-39 bps
3.93%
3.88%
5 bps
0 bps
100%
108%
-7.8 pp
0.1 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
19
(2)
Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans
Results
Underlying attributable profit rose 10% YoY, with improved efficiency and higher profitability
Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1
686
691
694
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
644
PBT
1,298
1,232
5.3
6.4
630
Tax on profit
(529)
(518)
2.2
7.1
Consolidated profit
768
714
7.6
5.9
Minority interests
(74)
(84)
-11.2
-8.8
Underlying attributable
694
630
10.1
7.8
profit
Effective tax rate
40.8% 42.0%
-1.2 pp
0.3 pp
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
20
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Concluding remarks
Committed to our people, customers, communities and shareholders to get through this new cycle
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
Economic indicators show the first impacts of the current macro backdrop
Financial System:
Loans increased 7.5% YoY on the back of privately owned banks (+16.0% YoY)
Total customer funds grew 10.6% YoY, propelled by time deposits (+13.5%), savings (+5.9%) and demand deposits (15.3%)
We are prepared with our resources, expertise and capital to help our customers and society
Accelerated implementation and availability of products through our digital channels
Loan portfolio rose 18% YoY. Increase of 9% QoQ boosted by corporate, CIB and partially favoured by the FX impact in the USD portfolio
Funding: flight to quality
Total income increased 5% YoY. Decrease of 5% QoQ, mainly on the back of mix effect
Relentless quest for efficiency and profitability with another way of operating our business
Loan portfolio quality at appropriate levels amid the current macro landscape
Strong brand positioning
22
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Appendix
Balance sheet
1
Variation
Constant EUR million
Mar-20
Mar-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
65,970
55,195
10,775
19.5
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
30,070
25,648
4,422
17.2
Debt instruments
37,932
31,588
6,344
20.1
Other financial assets
5,885
4,364
1,521
34.8
Other asset accounts
12,410
9,123
3,287
36.0
Total assets
152,267
125,919
26,348
20.9
Customer deposits
64,578
54,066
10,512
19.4
Central banks and credit institutions
32,941
22,832
10,109
44.3
Marketable debt securities
16,278
15,388
889
5.8
Other financial liabilities
19,126
16,374
2,752
16.8
Other liabilities accounts
6,654
5,565
1,089
19.6
Total liabilities
139,577
114,226
25,352
22.2
Total equity
12,689
11,693
996
8.5
Other managed customer funds
47,970
46,284
1,686
3.6
Mutual funds
43,969
42,633
1,335
3.1
Pension funds
0
(0)
0
-
Managed portfolios
4,001
3,651
351
9.6
(1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20
24
Appendix
Income statement
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Q1'20
Q1'19
Amount
%
Net interest income
2,270
2,151
119
5.6
Net fee income
869
814
55
6.8
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
14
50
(37)
(72.6)
Other operating income
(17)
(32)
15
(47.7)
Total income
3,137
2,983
153
5.1
Operating expenses
(1,004)
(984)
(20)
2.0
Net operating income
2,133
2,000
133
6.7
Net loan-loss provisions
(709)
(621)
(87)
14.1
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(127)
(146)
20
(13.3)
Underlying profit before tax
1,298
1,232
65
5.3
Tax on profit
(529)
(518)
(11)
2.2
Underlying profit from continuing operations
768
714
54
7.6
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
768
714
54
7.6
Non-controlling interests
(74)
(84)
9
(11.2)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
694
630
63
10.1
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
25
Appendix
Quarterly income statement
Constant EUR million1
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Net interest income
2,151
2,269
2,305
2,359
2,270
Net fee income
814
832
873
906
869
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
50
41
35
24
14
Other operating income
(32)
(32)
(41)
28
(17)
Total income
2,983
3,110
3,172
3,317
3,137
Operating expenses
(984)
(993)
(1,024)
(1,153)
(1,004)
Net operating income
2,000
2,117
2,148
2,164
2,133
Net loan-loss provisions
(621)
(684)
(678)
(755)
(709)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(146)
(138)
(160)
(190)
(127)
Underlying profit before tax
1,232
1,295
1,310
1,219
1,298
Tax on profit
(518)
(524)
(534)
(494)
(529)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
714
771
776
725
768
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
714
771
776
725
768
Non-controlling interests
(84)
(85)
(86)
(82)
(74)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
630
686
691
644
694
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
26
Thank you.
Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.
Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: