Banco Santander S A : Brazil

28 April 2020 Brasil Q1'20 Earnings Presentation Important Information Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries Forward-looking statements Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. 2 Important Information Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No offer The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever. Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Historical performance is not indicative of future results Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Third Party Information In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Privately owned banks with loan growth, despite a more challenging scenario Total loans (Constant EUR bn1) 574 579 591 610 612 YoY 5.9% 5.3% 6.0% 6.8% 7.5% (%) Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Feb-20 Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2) 1,387 1,423 1,427 1,349 YoY 1,303 10.5% 10.6% 10.3% 10.0% (%) 7.1% Total loan growth continued to accelerate, driven by privately owned banks.

By segments, loans to individuals is still recording growth levels (12.3% YoY) greater than loans to Corporates and SMEs (+1.4% YoY).

Privately owned banks grew 16.0% YoY, while state-owned banks dropped 0.7% YoY.

state-owned banks dropped 0.7% YoY. Total customer funds increased 10.6% YoY backed by total deposits (11.1% YoY) and mutual funds (+10.0% YoY).

Positive performance of time deposits (13.5% YoY), savings (+5.9% YoY) and demand deposits (15.3% YoY). Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Feb-20 Source: Central Bank of Brazil 5 (1) End period exchange rate as of Feb-20 (2) Total Deposits+ mutual funds + other funding (debentures, real estate credit notes - LCI, agribusiness credit notes - LCA, financial bills (letras financeiras) and Certificate of Structured Transactions - COEs) Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business Santander Brazil has a solid strategy, which benefits from being part of a large international Group KEY DATA Q1'20 YoY Var.5 Customer loans1 EUR 69.0 bn +17.5% Customer funds2 EUR 98.2 bn +12.2% Underlying att. Profit EUR 694 mn +10.1% Underlying RoTE 22.0% +106 bps Efficiency ratio 32.0% -98 bps Loans market share3 10.1% +77 bps Deposits market share3,4 10.5% -9 bps Loyal customers 5.7 mn +7.3% Digital customers 13.8 mn +12.7% Branches 3,617 +1.5% Employees 45,807 -2.1% STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Committed to meeting our customers' needs Continuous evolution of the platform in the face of a new cycle Focus on helping society and our country Relentless quest for efficiency and profitability with another way of operating our business Acceleration of digitalisation: Self-service, combined with increased product implementation and availability (1) Gross loans excluding reverse repos (2) Excluding repos 7 (3) As at Dec-19 (4) Including demand, savings and time deposits, LCA (agribusiness notes), LCI (real estate credit notes) and financial bills (letras financeiras) (5) Constant euros Strategy and business Business model centred on enhancing the experience and satisfaction of our customers Loyal (mn) 5.3 7% 5.7 Mar-19 Mar-20 Loyal / Active: 22% (0 pp YoY) Service excellence: focus on offering superior service underpinned by a deep understanding of our customers' needs

Digitisation of our processes contributed to generate greater efficiency and faster service

Loyal individuals grew 7% YoY

Loyal corporates and SMEs increased 10% YoY

NPS at high levels: #2 Digital customers (mn) 13% 13.8 12.3 Mar-19 Mar-20 Self-service, allied to greater product implementation and availability

allied to greater product implementation and availability Growth in e-commerce sales, due to the change in consumer behaviour

e-commerce sales, due to the change in consumer behaviour Mobile only customers: +25% YoY Digital sales / total: 40% (+11 pp YoY) 8 Strategy and business Adequate product offering to meet the needs of our customers Agribusiness We continue to expand into Brazil's countryside, reaching strategic regions where we do not yet have a presence 36 Agri Stores Payroll Loans E-commerce sales: +25% YoY +34% QoQ Mortgage We were the pioneers among private banks with the launch of a differentiated offering for our customer: Payment term of up to 35 years

of up to " UseCasa " product - Home Equity repositioning and payment term of up to 20 years Digitalisation Acceleration of digitalisation Digital transactions 82% in Mar-20 E-commerce sales +30% QoQ Acquiring Quick positioning to serve our customers +33% Prepayment1 +30% increase (YoY) in active customers (1) After COVID vs. before COVID 9 Strategy and business Responsible strategy allows us to contribute to the communities where we operate Employees Customers Communities We value Diversity… Socio-environmental 135,556 business made People Helped3 26.1% viable2 in the year Women in leadership EUR 358.9 mn 19,241 positions1 Participations of employees in social programs4 (1)Leadership: superintendent, executive superintendent and director positions (2)Considers disbursement in renewable energy, sustainable agribusiness, Prospera Santander Microfinance, Project Finance (renewable energy), other socio10 environmental businesses and participation in structuring and advisory of Green Bonds (3)People helped through Social programs, volunteering and blood donation (4)Number of participations of employees in Social program Amigo de Valor, volunteering and blood donation Strategy and business How we are overcoming the crisis... Employees Quick and transparent communication

80% of employees in Home office 1

of employees in Full advancement of the 13 th salary

of the 1 st company to announce it was maintaining jobs during the pandemic Customers Physical channel: reduced and staggered service hours

and staggered service Digital channels: expansion of the product p ortf olio

product Launch of the " Consignado Folha " : credit line to finance SME payrolls

: credit line to finance SME payrolls 60-day grace period

grace period +10% in the credit card limit Communities Special edition of the " Amigo de Valor " programme : +12 thousand employees donated to hospitals

: donated to hospitals Volunteering to assist the elderly

elderly Support health workers

health workers Donation and support by the 3 largest private banks in the country: 5 mn rapid tests,

15 mn masks, BRL 20 mn for the purchase of tomography devices and BRL 155 mn credit line for companies to manufacture breathing machine (1) Does not consider branches employees 11 Strategy and business Loan portfolio rose 18% YoY. Increase of 9% QoQ boosted by corporate and CIB and partially favoured by the FX impact in the USD portfolio Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1 60.9 63.5 69.0 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 58.7 59.4 Individuals 2 27.7 24.1 15.1 1.3 o/w Mortgages 7.0 6.1 14.1 3.8 o/w Consumer Credit 12.2 8.7 39.7 21.5 o/w Cards 5.8 5.0 14.6 1.7 Consumer Finance 8.7 7.5 16.1 2.3 SMEs 6.7 5.4 24.5 8.3 Corporates & Institutions3 25.9 21.8 18.9 21.0 Total customer loans 69.0 58.7 17.5 8.7 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Group criteria 12 (1) Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20 (2) Includes Private Banking (3) Includes Corporate, Institutions, CIB and other Strategy and business Total funding rose 10.2%, with flight to quality Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1 92.7 96.5 98.2 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 87.6 92.0 Demand 14.8 11.3 31.0 7.5 Time 39.5 33.6 17.3 12.1 Total deposits 54.2 44.9 20.8 10.8 Mutual Funds 44.0 42.6 3.1 -7.4 Total customer funds 98.2 87.6 12.2 1.8 Letras 2 12.3 12.7 -3.8 1.8 Customer funds + Letras 110.5 100.3 10.2 1.8 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Group criteria 13 (1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20 (2) Includes real estate credit notes (LCI), agribusiness credit notes (LCA), secured real estate notes (LIG) and financial bills Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results NII grew 6% YoY boosted by higher volumes. QoQ decrease due to mix effect Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1 Yields and Costs (%) 2,269 2,305 2,359 2,270 15.86% 15.88% 15.32% 2,151 14.49% 13.58%Yield on loans 4.70% 4.70% 4.55% 3.71% 3.16% Cost of deposits Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 NIM2 5.73% 6.07% 5.93% 5.95% 5.46% Official interest rate3 6.50% 6.50% 5.83% 4.83% 4.17% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Differential 11.2 pp 11.2 pp 10.8 pp 10.8 pp 10.4 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 15 (2) Group criteria (3) Quarterly average Results Net fee income grew 7% YoY. QoQ evolution impacted by seasonality and lower commercial activity Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1 832 873 906 869 814 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Transactional fees 660 518 27.5 20.2 Payment methods 376 258 45.5 33.9 Foreign exchange 62 49 28.4 33.4 currencies Account admin + Packs 169 158 6.8 -2.7 plans Other transactional 53 53 0.5 9.4 Investment and pension 63 64 -2.1 -25.7 funds Insurance 176 175 0.4 -8.4 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Securitites and custody 28 25 11.5 -29.5 services Other (58) 32 - - Total net fee income 869 814 6.8 -4.0 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 16 Results Total income increased 5.1% YoY. Decrease of 5% QoQ, mainly on the back of mix effect Total income (Constant EUR mn)1 2,983 3,110 3,172 3,317 3,137 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 2,270 2,151 5.6 -3.8 Net fee income 869 814 6.8 -4.0 Customer revenue 3,139 2,965 5.9 -3.8 Other2 (3) 19 - - Total income 3,137 2,983 5.1 -5.4 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 17 (2) Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income Results Focus on productivity helped to improve the efficiency ratio on a YoY basis Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1 1,153 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 1,024 1,004 984 993 Operating Expenses 1,004 984 2.0 -12.9 Efficiency ratio 32.0% 33.0% -98 bps Branches (#) 3,617 3,562 1.5 -1.1 Employees (#) 45,807 46,793 -2.1 -1.9 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 18 Results Asset quality indicators at adequate levels Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1 684 678 755 709 621 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Net operating income Loan-loss provisions Net operating income after provisions NPL ratio Cost of credit 2 Coverage ratio Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 2,133 2,000 6.7 -1.4 (709) (621) 14.1 -6.1 1,424 1,379 3.3 1.1 4.93% 5.26% -33 bps -39 bps 3.93% 3.88% 5 bps 0 bps 100% 108% -7.8 pp 0.1 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 19 (2) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans Results Underlying attributable profit rose 10% YoY, with improved efficiency and higher profitability Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1 686 691 694 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 644 PBT 1,298 1,232 5.3 6.4 630 Tax on profit (529) (518) 2.2 7.1 Consolidated profit 768 714 7.6 5.9 Minority interests (74) (84) -11.2 -8.8 Underlying attributable 694 630 10.1 7.8 profit Effective tax rate 40.8% 42.0% -1.2 pp 0.3 pp Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 20 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Committed to our people, customers, communities and shareholders to get through this new cycle Financial System Strategy & Business Results Economic indicators show the first impacts of the current macro backdrop

Financial System:

Loans increased 7.5% YoY on the back of privately owned banks (+16.0% YoY) Total customer funds grew 10.6% YoY, propelled by time deposits (+13.5%), savings (+5.9%) and demand deposits (15.3%)

We are prepared with our resources, expertise and capital to help our customers and society

Accelerated implementation and availability of products through our digital channels

Loan portfolio rose 18% YoY. Increase of 9% QoQ boosted by corporate, CIB and partially favoured by the FX impact in the USD portfolio

Funding: flight to quality

Total income increased 5% YoY. Decrease of 5% QoQ, mainly on the back of mix effect

Relentless quest for efficiency and profitability with another way of operating our business

Loan portfolio quality at appropriate levels amid the current macro landscape

Strong brand positioning 22 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Appendix Balance sheet 1 Variation Constant EUR million Mar-20 Mar-19 Amount % Loans and advances to customers 65,970 55,195 10,775 19.5 Cash, central banks and credit institutions 30,070 25,648 4,422 17.2 Debt instruments 37,932 31,588 6,344 20.1 Other financial assets 5,885 4,364 1,521 34.8 Other asset accounts 12,410 9,123 3,287 36.0 Total assets 152,267 125,919 26,348 20.9 Customer deposits 64,578 54,066 10,512 19.4 Central banks and credit institutions 32,941 22,832 10,109 44.3 Marketable debt securities 16,278 15,388 889 5.8 Other financial liabilities 19,126 16,374 2,752 16.8 Other liabilities accounts 6,654 5,565 1,089 19.6 Total liabilities 139,577 114,226 25,352 22.2 Total equity 12,689 11,693 996 8.5 Other managed customer funds 47,970 46,284 1,686 3.6 Mutual funds 43,969 42,633 1,335 3.1 Pension funds 0 (0) 0 - Managed portfolios 4,001 3,651 351 9.6 (1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20 24 Appendix Income statement Constant EUR million1 Variation Q1'20 Q1'19 Amount % Net interest income 2,270 2,151 119 5.6 Net fee income 869 814 55 6.8 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 14 50 (37) (72.6) Other operating income (17) (32) 15 (47.7) Total income 3,137 2,983 153 5.1 Operating expenses (1,004) (984) (20) 2.0 Net operating income 2,133 2,000 133 6.7 Net loan-loss provisions (709) (621) (87) 14.1 Other gains (losses) and provisions (127) (146) 20 (13.3) Underlying profit before tax 1,298 1,232 65 5.3 Tax on profit (529) (518) (11) 2.2 Underlying profit from continuing operations 768 714 54 7.6 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 768 714 54 7.6 Non-controlling interests (74) (84) 9 (11.2) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 694 630 63 10.1 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 25 Appendix Quarterly income statement Constant EUR million1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Net interest income 2,151 2,269 2,305 2,359 2,270 Net fee income 814 832 873 906 869 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 50 41 35 24 14 Other operating income (32) (32) (41) 28 (17) Total income 2,983 3,110 3,172 3,317 3,137 Operating expenses (984) (993) (1,024) (1,153) (1,004) Net operating income 2,000 2,117 2,148 2,164 2,133 Net loan-loss provisions (621) (684) (678) (755) (709) Other gains (losses) and provisions (146) (138) (160) (190) (127) Underlying profit before tax 1,232 1,295 1,310 1,219 1,298 Tax on profit (518) (524) (534) (494) (529) Underlying profit from continuing operations 714 771 776 725 768 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 714 771 776 725 768 Non-controlling interests (84) (85) (86) (82) (74) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 630 686 691 644 694 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 26 Thank you. Our purpose is to help people and business prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

