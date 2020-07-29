Banco Santander S A : Brazil 0 07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT Send by mail :

29 July 2020 Brazil H1'20 Earnings Presentation The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures. The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries Forward-looking statements Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. 2 Important Information Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No offer The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever. Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Historical performance is not indicative of future results Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Third Party Information In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Privately-owned banks with substantial loan growth, considering the current scenario Total loans (Constant EUR bn1) 547 565 582 584 536 9.6% 9.3% YoY 6.8% 5.3% 6.0% (%) Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20 Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2) Total loans continued to grow (9.3% YoY) driven by privately owned banks.

By segments, loans to individuals recorded a slight retraction in financing. However there was a strong increase in renegotiations. Commercial loans grew both in SMEs and in Corporates (+10.3% YoY).

Controlled credit default, mainly influenced by bank actions for this period. 1,316 1,376 1,248 1,284 1,309 11.7% YoY 10.3% 10.0% 10.5% 8.5% (%) Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20 Individuals' risk aversion increased substantially considering the scenario. The regulator strengthened liquidity measures, such as the reduction of mandatory deposits or relief of the short term liquidity indicator.

Deposits with a strong growth (31.7% YoY), although investment funds have not followed this increase (2.7% YoY), which combined with the liquidity measures, reduced the necessity of LCIs, LCAs and Financial Bills issues. Source: Central Bank of Brazil 5 (1) End period exchange rate as of May-20 (2) Total Deposits+ mutual funds + other funding (debentures, real estate credit notes - LCI, agribusiness credit notes - LCA, financial bills (letras financeiras) and Certificate of Structured Transactions - COEs) Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business Santander Brasil has a solid strategy, which benefits from being part of a large international Group KEY DATA H1'20 YoY Var.5 Customer loans1 EUR 64.9 bn +18.0% Customer funds2 EUR 97.6 bn +13.7% Underlying att. Profit EUR 995 mn -17.4% Underlying RoTE 17.1% -4.5 pp Efficiency ratio 31.8% -67 bps Loans market share3 10.6% +105 bps Deposits market share3,4 10.8% +6 bps Loyal customers 5.7 mn +4.7% Digital customers 14.5 mn +14.1% Branches 3,585 -1.6% Employees 44,951 -6.6% STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Committed to meeting our customers' needs Continuous evolution of the platform in the face of a new cycle Focus on helping society and our country Relentless quest for efficiency and profitability with another way of operating our business Acceleration of digitalisation: Self-service, combined with increased product implementation and availability Keeping solid balance sheet and capital ratio (1) Gross loans excluding reverse repos (2) Excluding repos 7 (3) As at Mar-20 (4) Including demand, savings and time deposits, LCA (agribusiness notes), LCI (real estate credit notes) and financial bills (letras financeiras) (5) Constant euros Strategy and business We have adapted quickly to the new reality by serving our customers Loyal customers (mn) 5.4 5% 5.7 Jun-19Jun-20 Loyal / Active: 22% (flat YoY) Digital customers (mn) 14% 14.5 12.7 Jun-19Jun-20 Pursuit of operational efficiency, striving to deliver a personalised and unparalleled service to our customers

Loyal individuals grew 5% YoY

Loyal corporates and SMEs increased 6% YoY

Committed to the quality of our services, keeping NPS at high levels

Self-service, allied to greater product implementation and availability

allied to greater product implementation and availability Strong growth in e-commerce sales (40% YoY²), due to the change in consumer behaviour

e-commerce sales (40% YoY²), due to the change in consumer behaviour Mobile customers: +16% YoY Digital sales / total¹: 41% (+12 pp YoY) (1) YTD data 8 (2) e-commerce sales include IB, Mobile, Chat, Web and Way sales. H1'20 vs. H1'19 Strategy and business High value-added products designed to meet the current customer needs Acquiring Differentiated offerings Turnover: +18% YoY 1

Prepayment: +22% YoY 2

Active customers: +13% YoY 2

Devices: +45% YoY 2 SMEs and Corporate By providing financing at attractive terms, we saw growth in new lending New lending >BRL 75 bn in Q2'20 Mortgage Consumer Finance E-commerce Pioneering the reduced rate for Mortgagev Loans +2x QoQ rise in new lending of the UseCasa - Home Equity product We launched initiatives that provide our customers with greater financial strength and security: Troca+Troco - customers sell the vehicle they own and buy a lower-priced one

- customers sell the vehicle they own and buy a lower-priced one Car delivery - customers purchase the vehicle at a partner store, and it gets delivered to their home +40%1,3 YoY sales 36%4 Virtual card transactions in overall transactions 73%4 Share of personal loans in digital channels H1'20 vs. H1'19 Jun'20 vs. Jun'19 e-commerce sales include IB, Mobile, Chat, Web and Way app sales Average of Q2'20 9 Strategy and business A responsible culture allows us to contribute to the communities where we operate Culture We are one of the best companies to work in the categories: Ethnic- Racial and Woman Highlight for the 2nd consecutive year in the financial sector Recognised in the Ethnic-Racial category 27% women in leadership positions1 33% women in the Board of Directors Social-environmental business Environmental Management: 34% use of renewable energy BRL 7.9 bn socio-environmental business made viable2 in the year Communities6 30.4 k scholarships granted3 117 k people Helped through Social programmes4 27 k participations of employees in social programmes5 Financial inclusion6 Prospera Santander Microfinance: >530 k customers

customers BRL 1.2 bn loan portfolio 1st CBiOs deal and 1st Sustainability-linked loan 68 k participations in financial 1st Green bond issuance in Brazil's transport education actions and logistics sector (1) Leadership: superintendent, executive superintendent and director positions. Considers disbursement in renewable energy, sustainable agribusiness, Prospera Santander Microfinance, Project Finance (renewable energy), other socio environmental businesses, student financing (undergraduate medicine), ESG Linked-loan; participation in structuring and advisory of Green Bonds; and advisory in Project Finance (renewable energy) (3) Since 2015 10 (4) People helped through Social programs, volunteering and blood donation (5) Number of participations of employees taking part in the following social programmes: Amigo de Valor, volunteering and blood donation (6) Data as of H1'20 Strategy and business Continuous actions to overcome the crisis Employees Strong communication

New way of working: Adapting to protocols

Adapting to protocols Telehealth available to employees and their dependents Customers Return of branches with faster commercial pace

Products adjusted for the needs of our customers: >BRL 75 bn disbursed to companies

Payment holidays for some products in order to help customer financial capacity Communities Volunteering to assist the elderly

elderly Support health workers

health workers BRL 85 mn support to fight coronavirus in the year. In the Q2'20, we donated 200 breathing machines in partnership with a large telecommunication company 11 Strategy and business Loan portfolio increased 18% YoY boosted by consumer credit, SMEs, corporates and CIB Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1 55.0 56.4 58.7 63.9 64.9 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Individuals2 25.5 23.1 10.5 -0.6 o/w Mortgages 6.6 5.7 15.3 1.8 o/w Consumer Credit 11.6 8.6 35.5 2.9 o/w Cards 4.9 4.8 3.2 -7.9 Consumer Finance 7.8 7.1 9.9 -2.9 SMEs 6.5 5.2 25.8 4.7 Corporates & Institutions3 25.0 19.6 27.7 4.5 Total customer loans 64.9 55.0 18.0 1.5 Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Group criteria Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20 Includes Private Banking Includes Corporate, Institutions, CIB and other 12 Strategy and business Total deposits increased 31%, with rises in both demand and time deposits Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1 97.6 85.8 85.1 89.2 90.9 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Demand 15.5 10.9 41.4 13.1 Time 43.3 33.9 27.8 18.5 Total deposits 58.7 44.8 31.1 17.0 Mutual Funds 38.9 41.0 -5.3 -4.5 Total customer funds 97.6 85.8 13.7 7.4 Letras 2 10.2 11.9 -14.6 -10.2 Customer funds + Letras 107.8 97.7 10.3 5.4 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Group criteria 13 (1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20 (2) Includes real estate credit notes (LCI), agribusiness credit notes (LCA), secured real estate notes (LIG) and financial bills Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results NII increased 1% YoY due to higher volumes. 3% decrease QoQ due to lower spreads, change in mix effect and overdraft regulatory change Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1 2,109 2,158 2,076 2,077 2,007 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 NIM2 6.07% 5.93% 5.95% 5.46% 4.87% Official interest rate3 6.50% 5.83% 4.83% 4.17% 3.00% Yields and Costs (%) 15.88% 15.32% 14.49% 13.58% Yield on loans 12.12% 4.70% 4.55% 3.71% 3.16% 2.30% Cost of deposits Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Differential 11.2 pp 10.8 pp 10.8 pp 10.4 pp 9.8 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 15 (2) Group criteria (3) Quarterly average Results Net fee income fell 2% affected by the ongoing environment Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1 762 799 829 795 688 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Transactional fees 1,032 924 11.7 -29.1 Payment methods 513 449 14.1 -50.9 Foreign exchange 123 90 37.2 15.2 currencies Account admin + Packs 309 294 5.0 0.0 plans Other transactional 87 91 -4.2 -19.1 Investment and pension 110 124 -11.2 -7.6 funds Insurance 332 328 1.4 6.7 Securitites and custody 45 71 -36.0 -26.2 services Other (36) 59 - - Total net fee income 1,483 1,506 -1.5 -13.4 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 16 Results Total income increased 4% YoY, mainly boosted by higher gains on financial transactions Total income (Constant EUR mn)1 2,845 2,902 3,034 2,869 2,919 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 4,083 4,043 1.0 -3.4 Net fee income 1,483 1,506 -1.5 -13.4 Customer revenue 5,567 5,549 0.3 -6.2 Other2 221 25 - - Total income 5,788 5,574 3.8 1.7 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 17 (2) Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income Results Costs under control with a 1% YoY decrease excluding inflation Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1 1,054 909 937 918 921 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 1,839 1,808 1.7 0.3 Branches (#) 3,585 3,643 -1.6 -0.9 Employees (#) 44,951 48,118 -6.6 -1.9 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 18 Results Net operating income increased 5% due to NII, higher gains on financial transactions and improved efficiency Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1 1,936 1,965 1,979 1,951 1,998 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Total income 5,788 5,574 3.8 1.7 Operating Expenses (1,839) (1,808) 1.7 0.3 Net operating income 3,949 3,765 4.9 2.4 Efficiency ratio 31.8% 32.4% -67 bps Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 19 Results LLPs affected by COVID-19 related provisions, although maintaining credit quality at controlled levels Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1 976 934 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net operating income 3,949 3,765 4.9 2.4 690 626 620 Loan-loss provisions (1,909) (1,194) 59.9 -4.3 Net operating income after 2,040 2,571 -20.7 9.1 provisions NPL ratio 5.07% 5.27% -20 bps 14 bps Cost of credit2 4.67% 3.84% 83 bps 24 bps Coverage ratio 110% 106% 4.7 pp 2.2 pp Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 20 (2) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans Results Underlying attributable profit fell 17% YoY impacted by COVID-19 related provisions Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 627 632 589 PBT 1,881 2,311 -18.6 18.9 522 473 Tax on profit (777) (953) -18.5 30.6 Consolidated profit 1,105 1,358 -18.7 11.4 Minority interests (110) (155) -29.0 18.7 Underlying attributable 995 1,204 -17.4 10.6 profit Effective tax rate 41.3% 41.2% 0.1 pp 4.2 pp Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 21 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Our business model and solid balance sheet allow us to rapidly react to the new reality Financial System Strategy & Business Results Loans increased 9.3% YoY on the back of privately-owned banks (+16.0% YoY)

privately-owned banks (+16.0% YoY) Total customer funds grew 11.7% YoY, propelled by time deposits (+41.4%), demand deposits (+40.0%) and savings (+15.3%), showing greater market funding in lower-risk products

lower-risk products We are prepared with our resources, expertise and capital to help our customers and our country

Continuous focus on enhancing the experience and satisfaction of our customers, offering products tailored to their needs, which allows us to maintain our NPS at high levels

Loan portfolio rose 18% YoY. Of note was the increase in consumer credit, SMEs, corporate and CIB

Customers funds increased 14% boosted by the strong rise in demand and time deposits

Total income increased 4% mainly boosted by higher gains on financial transactions

Continuous quest for operational efficiency. Costs under control with a 1% YoY decrease excluding inflation

Credit quality at controlled levels

Underlying attributable profit was affected by COVID-19 related provisions 23 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Appendix Balance sheet Constant EUR million1 Variation Jun-20 Jun-19 Amount % Loans and advances to customers 61,572 51,679 9,893 19.1 Cash, central banks and credit institutions 29,805 26,597 3,208 12.1 Debt instruments 35,652 30,183 5,469 18.1 Other financial assets 7,190 4,818 2,372 49.2 Other asset accounts 11,947 8,810 3,137 35.6 Total assets 146,166 122,087 24,079 19.7 Customer deposits 69,202 52,754 16,448 31.2 Central banks and credit institutions 26,379 20,416 5,962 29.2 Marketable debt securities 14,207 14,537 (330) (2.3) Other financial liabilities 17,968 17,054 914 5.4 Other liabilities accounts 6,282 6,088 194 3.2 Total liabilities 134,037 110,849 23,188 20.9 Total equity 12,129 11,237 891 7.9 Other managed customer funds 42,969 44,584 (1,615) (3.6) Mutual funds 38,856 41,010 (2,154) (5.3) Pension funds - - - - Managed portfolios 4,113 3,573 539 15.1 (1) End of period exchange rate as at Jun-20 25 Appendix Income statement Constant EUR million1 Variation H1'20 H1'19 Amount % Net interest income 4,083 4,043 40 1.0 Net fee income 1,483 1,506 (23) (1.5) Gains (losses) on financial transactions 261 83 177 213.0 Other operating income (40) (59) 19 (32.5) Total income 5,788 5,574 214 3.8 Operating expenses (1,839) (1,808) (30) 1.7 Net operating income 3,949 3,765 183 4.9 Net loan-loss provisions (1,909) (1,194) (715) 59.9 Other gains (losses) and provisions (158) (260) 102 (39.1) Underlying profit before tax 1,881 2,311 (430) (18.6) Tax on profit (777) (953) 176 (18.5) Underlying profit from continuing operations 1,105 1,358 (254) (18.7) Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 1,105 1,358 (254) (18.7) Non-controlling interests (110) (155) 45 (29.0) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 995 1,204 (209) (17.4) (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 26 Appendix Quarterly income statement Constant EUR million1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Net interest income 1,968 2,076 2,109 2,158 2,077 2,007 Net fee income 745 762 799 829 795 688 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 46 37 32 22 13 248 Other operating income (29) (29) (38) 25 (15) (24) Total income 2,729 2,845 2,902 3,034 2,869 2,919 Operating expenses (900) (909) (937) (1,054) (918) (921) Net operating income 1,829 1,936 1,965 1,979 1,951 1,998 Net loan-loss provisions (568) (626) (620) (690) (976) (934) Other gains (losses) and provisions (134) (126) (147) (174) (116) (42) Underlying profit before tax 1,127 1,184 1,198 1,115 859 1,022 Tax on profit (474) (479) (488) (452) (337) (440) Underlying profit from continuing operations 653 705 710 663 523 582 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 653 705 710 663 523 582 Non-controlling interests (77) (78) (78) (75) (50) (60) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 577 627 632 589 473 522 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 27 Thank You. Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

