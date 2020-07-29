Log in
BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Santander books second-quarter record loss of 11.1 billion euros on writedowns
BANCO SANTANDER S A : Brazil
BANCO SANTANDER S A : Chile
Banco Santander S A : Brazil

07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT

29 July 2020

Brazil

H1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries.

2

Important Information

Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Privately-owned banks with substantial loan growth, considering the current scenario

Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)

547

565

582

584

536

9.6%

9.3%

YoY

6.8%

5.3%

6.0%

(%)

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2)

  • Total loans continued to grow (9.3% YoY) driven by privately owned banks.
  • By segments, loans to individuals recorded a slight retraction in financing. However there was a strong increase in renegotiations. Commercial loans grew both in SMEs and in Corporates (+10.3% YoY).
  • Controlled credit default, mainly influenced by bank actions for this period.

1,316

1,376

1,248

1,284

1,309

11.7%

YoY

10.3%

10.0%

10.5%

8.5%

(%)

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20

  • Individuals' risk aversion increased substantially considering the scenario. The regulator strengthened liquidity measures, such as the reduction of mandatory deposits or relief of the short term liquidity indicator.
  • Deposits with a strong growth (31.7% YoY), although investment funds have not followed this increase (2.7% YoY), which combined with the liquidity measures, reduced the necessity of LCIs, LCAs and Financial Bills issues.

Source: Central Bank of Brazil

5

(1)

End period exchange rate as of May-20

(2)

Total Deposits+ mutual funds + other funding (debentures, real estate credit notes - LCI, agribusiness credit notes - LCA, financial bills (letras financeiras) and

Certificate of Structured Transactions - COEs)

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander Brasil has a solid strategy, which benefits from being part of a large international Group

KEY DATA

H1'20

YoY Var.5

Customer loans1

EUR 64.9 bn

+18.0%

Customer funds2

EUR 97.6 bn

+13.7%

Underlying att. Profit

EUR 995 mn

-17.4%

Underlying RoTE

17.1%

-4.5 pp

Efficiency ratio

31.8%

-67 bps

Loans market share3

10.6%

+105 bps

Deposits market share3,4

10.8%

+6 bps

Loyal customers

5.7 mn

+4.7%

Digital customers

14.5 mn

+14.1%

Branches

3,585

-1.6%

Employees

44,951

-6.6%

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Committed to meeting our customers' needs

Continuous evolution of the platform in the face of a new cycle

Focus on helping society and our country

Relentless quest for efficiency and profitability with another way of operating our business

Acceleration of digitalisation: Self-service, combined with increased product implementation and availability

Keeping solid balance sheet and capital ratio

(1)

Gross loans excluding reverse repos

(2) Excluding repos

7

(3)

As at Mar-20

(4) Including demand, savings and time deposits, LCA (agribusiness notes), LCI (real estate credit notes) and financial bills (letras financeiras)

(5)

Constant euros

Strategy and business

We have adapted quickly to the new reality by serving our customers

Loyal customers (mn)

5.4 5% 5.7

Jun-19Jun-20

Loyal / Active: 22% (flat YoY)

Digital customers (mn)

14% 14.5

12.7

Jun-19Jun-20

  • Pursuit of operational efficiency, striving to deliver a personalised and unparalleled service to our customers
  • Loyal individuals grew 5% YoY
  • Loyal corporates and SMEs increased 6% YoY
  • Committed to the quality of our services, keeping NPS at high levels
  • Self-service,allied to greater product implementation and availability
  • Strong growth in e-commerce sales (40% YoY²), due to the change in consumer behaviour
  • Mobile customers: +16% YoY

Digital sales / total¹: 41% (+12 pp YoY)

(1)

YTD data

8

(2)

e-commerce sales include IB, Mobile, Chat, Web and Way sales. H1'20 vs. H1'19

Strategy and business

High value-added products designed to meet the current customer needs

Acquiring

Differentiated offerings

  • Turnover: +18% YoY1
  • Prepayment: +22% YoY2
  • Active customers: +13% YoY2
  • Devices: +45% YoY2

SMEs and Corporate

By providing financing at attractive terms, we saw growth in new lending

New lending

>BRL 75 bn in Q2'20

Mortgage

Consumer Finance

E-commerce

Pioneering the reduced rate for Mortgagev Loans

+2x QoQ rise in new lending of the UseCasa - Home Equity product

We launched initiatives that provide our customers with greater financial strength and security:

  • Troca+Troco - customers sell the vehicle they own and buy a lower-priced one
  • Car delivery - customers purchase the vehicle at a partner store, and it gets delivered to their home

+40%1,3 YoY sales

36%4 Virtual card transactions in overall transactions

73%4 Share of personal loans in digital channels

  1. H1'20 vs. H1'19
  2. Jun'20 vs. Jun'19
  3. e-commercesales include IB, Mobile, Chat, Web and Way app sales
  4. Average of Q2'20

9

Strategy and business

A responsible culture allows us to contribute to the communities where we operate

Culture

We are one of the best companies to work in the categories: Ethnic-

Racial and Woman

Highlight for the 2nd consecutive year in the financial sector

Recognised in the Ethnic-Racial category

27% women in leadership positions1 33% women in the Board of Directors

Social-environmental business

Environmental Management:

34% use of renewable energy

BRL 7.9 bn socio-environmental business made

viable2 in the year

Communities6

30.4 k scholarships granted3

117 k people Helped through Social programmes4

27 k participations of employees in social programmes5

Financial inclusion6

Prospera Santander Microfinance:

  • >530 k customers
  • BRL 1.2 bn loan portfolio

1st CBiOs deal and 1st Sustainability-linked loan

68 k participations in financial

1st Green bond issuance in Brazil's transport

education actions

and logistics sector (1) Leadership: superintendent, executive superintendent and director positions.

  1. Considers disbursement in renewable energy, sustainable agribusiness, Prospera Santander Microfinance, Project Finance (renewable energy), other socio environmental businesses, student financing (undergraduate medicine), ESG Linked-loan; participation in structuring and advisory of Green Bonds; and advisory in Project Finance (renewable energy)

(3)

Since 2015

10

(4)

People helped through Social programs, volunteering and blood donation

(5)

Number of participations of employees taking part in the following social programmes: Amigo de Valor, volunteering and blood donation

(6)

Data as of H1'20

Strategy and business

Continuous actions to overcome the crisis

Employees

  • Strong communication
  • New way of working: Adapting to protocols
  • Telehealth available to employees and their dependents

Customers

  • Return of branches with faster commercial pace
  • Products adjusted for the needs of our customers: >BRL 75 bn disbursed to companies
  • Payment holidays for some products in order to help customer financial capacity

Communities

  • Volunteering to assist the elderly
  • Support health workers
  • BRL 85 mn support to fight coronavirus in the year. In the Q2'20, we donated 200 breathing machines in partnership with a large telecommunication company

11

Strategy and business

Loan portfolio increased 18% YoY boosted by consumer credit, SMEs, corporates and CIB

Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1

55.0 56.4 58.7

63.9 64.9

Jun-20

Jun-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

25.5

23.1

10.5

-0.6

o/w Mortgages

6.6

5.7

15.3

1.8

o/w Consumer Credit

11.6

8.6

35.5

2.9

o/w Cards

4.9

4.8

3.2

-7.9

Consumer Finance

7.8

7.1

9.9

-2.9

SMEs

6.5

5.2

25.8

4.7

Corporates & Institutions3

25.0

19.6

27.7

4.5

Total customer loans

64.9

55.0

18.0

1.5

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Group criteria

  1. Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20
  2. Includes Private Banking
  3. Includes Corporate, Institutions, CIB and other

12

Strategy and business

Total deposits increased 31%, with rises in both demand and time deposits

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1

97.6

85.8

85.1

89.2

90.9

Jun-20

Jun-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

15.5

10.9

41.4

13.1

Time

43.3

33.9

27.8

18.5

Total deposits

58.7

44.8

31.1

17.0

Mutual Funds

38.9

41.0

-5.3

-4.5

Total customer funds

97.6

85.8

13.7

7.4

Letras 2

10.2

11.9

-14.6

-10.2

Customer funds + Letras

107.8

97.7

10.3

5.4

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Group criteria

13

(1)

Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20

(2)

Includes real estate credit notes (LCI), agribusiness credit notes (LCA), secured real estate notes (LIG) and financial bills

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

NII increased 1% YoY due to higher volumes. 3% decrease QoQ due to lower spreads, change in mix effect and overdraft regulatory change

Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1

2,109

2,158

2,076

2,077

2,007

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

NIM2

6.07%

5.93%

5.95%

5.46%

4.87%

Official interest rate3

6.50%

5.83%

4.83%

4.17%

3.00%

Yields and Costs (%)

15.88%

15.32%

14.49%

13.58%

Yield on loans

12.12%

4.70%

4.55%

3.71%

3.16%

2.30% Cost of deposits

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Differential

11.2 pp

10.8 pp

10.8 pp

10.4 pp

9.8 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at H1'20

15

(2)

Group criteria

(3)

Quarterly average

Results

Net fee income fell 2% affected by the ongoing environment

Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1

762 799 829 795

688

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

1,032

924

11.7

-29.1

Payment methods

513

449

14.1

-50.9

Foreign exchange

123

90

37.2

15.2

currencies

Account admin + Packs

309

294

5.0

0.0

plans

Other transactional

87

91

-4.2

-19.1

Investment and pension

110

124

-11.2

-7.6

funds

Insurance

332

328

1.4

6.7

Securitites and custody

45

71

-36.0

-26.2

services

Other

(36)

59

-

-

Total net fee income

1,483

1,506

-1.5

-13.4

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20

16

Results

Total income increased 4% YoY, mainly boosted by higher gains on financial transactions

Total income (Constant EUR mn)1

2,845

2,902

3,034

2,869

2,919

H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Net interest income

4,083

4,043

1.0

-3.4

Net fee income

1,483

1,506

-1.5

-13.4

Customer revenue

5,567

5,549

0.3

-6.2

Other2

221

25

-

-

Total income

5,788

5,574

3.8

1.7

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1)

Average exchange rate as at H1'20

17

(2)

Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income

Results

Costs under control with a 1% YoY decrease excluding inflation

Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1

1,054

909

937

918

921

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

1,839

1,808

1.7

0.3

Branches (#)

3,585

3,643

-1.6

-0.9

Employees (#)

44,951

48,118

-6.6

-1.9

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20

18

Results

Net operating income increased 5% due to NII, higher gains on financial transactions and improved efficiency

Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1

1,936 1,965 1,979 1,951 1,998

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Total income

5,788

5,574

3.8

1.7

Operating Expenses

(1,839)

(1,808)

1.7

0.3

Net operating income

3,949

3,765

4.9

2.4

Efficiency ratio

31.8%

32.4%

-67 bps

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20

19

Results

LLPs affected by COVID-19 related provisions, although maintaining credit quality at controlled levels

Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1

976

934

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

3,949

3,765

4.9

2.4

690

626

620

Loan-loss provisions

(1,909)

(1,194)

59.9

-4.3

Net operating income after

2,040

2,571

-20.7

9.1

provisions

NPL ratio

5.07%

5.27%

-20 bps

14 bps

Cost of credit2

4.67%

3.84%

83 bps

24 bps

Coverage ratio

110%

106%

4.7 pp

2.2 pp

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1)

Average exchange rate as at H1'20

20

(2)

Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans

Results

Underlying attributable profit fell 17% YoY impacted by COVID-19 related provisions

Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

627

632

589

PBT

1,881

2,311

-18.6

18.9

522

473

Tax on profit

(777)

(953)

-18.5

30.6

Consolidated profit

1,105

1,358

-18.7

11.4

Minority interests

(110)

(155)

-29.0

18.7

Underlying attributable

995

1,204

-17.4

10.6

profit

Effective tax rate

41.3%

41.2%

0.1 pp

4.2 pp

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20

21

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Our business model and solid balance sheet allow us to rapidly react to the new reality

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • Loans increased 9.3% YoY on the back of privately-owned banks (+16.0% YoY)
  • Total customer funds grew 11.7% YoY, propelled by time deposits (+41.4%), demand deposits (+40.0%) and savings (+15.3%), showing greater market funding in lower-risk products
  • We are prepared with our resources, expertise and capital to help our customers and our country
  • Continuous focus on enhancing the experience and satisfaction of our customers, offering products tailored to their needs, which allows us to maintain our NPS at high levels
  • Loan portfolio rose 18% YoY. Of note was the increase in consumer credit, SMEs, corporate and CIB
  • Customers funds increased 14% boosted by the strong rise in demand and time deposits
  • Total income increased 4% mainly boosted by higher gains on financial transactions
  • Continuous quest for operational efficiency. Costs under control with a 1% YoY decrease excluding inflation
  • Credit quality at controlled levels
  • Underlying attributable profit was affected by COVID-19 related provisions

23

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Jun-20

Jun-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

61,572

51,679

9,893

19.1

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

29,805

26,597

3,208

12.1

Debt instruments

35,652

30,183

5,469

18.1

Other financial assets

7,190

4,818

2,372

49.2

Other asset accounts

11,947

8,810

3,137

35.6

Total assets

146,166

122,087

24,079

19.7

Customer deposits

69,202

52,754

16,448

31.2

Central banks and credit institutions

26,379

20,416

5,962

29.2

Marketable debt securities

14,207

14,537

(330)

(2.3)

Other financial liabilities

17,968

17,054

914

5.4

Other liabilities accounts

6,282

6,088

194

3.2

Total liabilities

134,037

110,849

23,188

20.9

Total equity

12,129

11,237

891

7.9

Other managed customer funds

42,969

44,584

(1,615)

(3.6)

Mutual funds

38,856

41,010

(2,154)

(5.3)

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

4,113

3,573

539

15.1

(1) End of period exchange rate as at Jun-20

25

Appendix

Income statement

Constant EUR million1

Variation

H1'20

H1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

4,083

4,043

40

1.0

Net fee income

1,483

1,506

(23)

(1.5)

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

261

83

177

213.0

Other operating income

(40)

(59)

19

(32.5)

Total income

5,788

5,574

214

3.8

Operating expenses

(1,839)

(1,808)

(30)

1.7

Net operating income

3,949

3,765

183

4.9

Net loan-loss provisions

(1,909)

(1,194)

(715)

59.9

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(158)

(260)

102

(39.1)

Underlying profit before tax

1,881

2,311

(430)

(18.6)

Tax on profit

(777)

(953)

176

(18.5)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

1,105

1,358

(254)

(18.7)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

1,105

1,358

(254)

(18.7)

Non-controlling interests

(110)

(155)

45

(29.0)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

995

1,204

(209)

(17.4)

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20

26

Appendix

Quarterly income statement

Constant EUR million1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Net interest income

1,968

2,076

2,109

2,158

2,077

2,007

Net fee income

745

762

799

829

795

688

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

46

37

32

22

13

248

Other operating income

(29)

(29)

(38)

25

(15)

(24)

Total income

2,729

2,845

2,902

3,034

2,869

2,919

Operating expenses

(900)

(909)

(937)

(1,054)

(918)

(921)

Net operating income

1,829

1,936

1,965

1,979

1,951

1,998

Net loan-loss provisions

(568)

(626)

(620)

(690)

(976)

(934)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(134)

(126)

(147)

(174)

(116)

(42)

Underlying profit before tax

1,127

1,184

1,198

1,115

859

1,022

Tax on profit

(474)

(479)

(488)

(452)

(337)

(440)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

653

705

710

663

523

582

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

653

705

710

663

523

582

Non-controlling interests

(77)

(78)

(78)

(75)

(50)

(60)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

577

627

632

589

473

522

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20

27

Thank You.

Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:30:06 UTC
