Banco Santander S A : Brazil

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.
The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries
Forward-looking statements
Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries.
2
Important Information
Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No offer
The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.
Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Historical performance is not indicative of future results
Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
Third Party Information
In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.
3
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Financial system
Privately-owned banks with substantial loan growth, considering the current scenario
Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)
547
565
582
584
536
9.6%
9.3%
YoY
6.8%
5.3%
6.0%
(%)
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2)
Total loans continued to grow (9.3% YoY) driven by privately owned banks.
By segments, loans to individuals recorded a slight retraction in financing. However there was a strong increase in renegotiations. Commercial loans grew both in SMEs and in Corporates (+10.3% YoY).
Controlled credit default, mainly influenced by bank actions for this period.
1,316
1,376
1,248
1,284
1,309
11.7%
YoY
10.3%
10.0%
10.5%
8.5%
(%)
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20
Individuals' risk aversion increased substantially considering the scenario. The regulator strengthened liquidity measures, such as the reduction of mandatory deposits or relief of the short term liquidity indicator.
Deposits with a strong growth (31.7% YoY), although investment funds have not followed this increase (2.7% YoY), which combined with the liquidity measures, reduced the necessity of LCIs, LCAs and Financial Bills issues.
Source: Central Bank of Brazil
5
(1)
End period exchange rate as of May-20
(2)
Total Deposits+ mutual funds + other funding (debentures, real estate credit notes - LCI, agribusiness credit notes - LCA, financial bills (letras financeiras) and
Certificate of Structured Transactions - COEs)
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Strategy and business
Santander Brasil has a solid strategy, which benefits from being part of a large international Group
KEY DATA
H1'20
YoY Var.5
Customer loans1
EUR 64.9 bn
+18.0%
Customer funds2
EUR 97.6 bn
+13.7%
Underlying att. Profit
EUR 995 mn
-17.4%
Underlying RoTE
17.1%
-4.5 pp
Efficiency ratio
31.8%
-67 bps
Loans market share3
10.6%
+105 bps
Deposits market share3,4
10.8%
+6 bps
Loyal customers
5.7 mn
+4.7%
Digital customers
14.5 mn
+14.1%
Branches
3,585
-1.6%
Employees
44,951
-6.6%
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Committed to meeting our customers' needs
Continuous evolution of the platform in the face of a new cycle
Focus on helping society and our country
Relentless quest for efficiency and profitability with another way of operating our business
Acceleration of digitalisation: Self-service, combined with increased product implementation and availability
Keeping solid balance sheet and capital ratio
(1)
Gross loans excluding reverse repos
(2) Excluding repos
7
(3)
As at Mar-20
(4) Including demand, savings and time deposits, LCA (agribusiness notes), LCI (real estate credit notes) and financial bills (letras financeiras)
(5)
Constant euros
Strategy and business
We have adapted quickly to the new reality by serving our customers
Loyal customers (mn)
5.4 5%5.7
Jun-19Jun-20
Loyal / Active: 22% (flat YoY)
Digital customers (mn)
14% 14.5
12.7
Jun-19Jun-20
Pursuit of operational efficiency, striving to deliver a personalised and unparalleled service to our customers
Loyal individuals grew 5% YoY
Loyal corporates and SMEs increased 6% YoY
Committed to the quality of our services, keeping NPS at high levels
Self-service,allied to greater product implementation and availability
Strong growth in e-commerce sales (40% YoY²), due to the change in consumer behaviour
Mobile customers: +16% YoY
Digital sales / total¹: 41% (+12 pp YoY)
(1)
YTD data
8
(2)
e-commerce sales include IB, Mobile, Chat, Web and Way sales. H1'20 vs. H1'19
Strategy and business
High value-added products designed to meet the current customer needs
Acquiring
Differentiated offerings
Turnover: +18% YoY1
Prepayment: +22% YoY2
Active customers: +13% YoY2
Devices: +45% YoY2
SMEs and Corporate
By providing financing at attractive terms, we saw growth in new lending
New lending
>BRL 75 bn in Q2'20
Mortgage
Consumer Finance
E-commerce
Pioneering the reduced rate for Mortgagev Loans
+2x QoQ rise in new lending of the UseCasa- Home Equity product
We launched initiatives that provide our customers with greater financial strength and security:
Troca+Troco - customers sell the vehicle they own and buy a lower-priced one
Car delivery - customers purchase the vehicle at a partner store, and it gets delivered to their home
+40%1,3YoY sales
36%4 Virtual card transactions in overall transactions
73%4Share of personal loans in digital channels
H1'20 vs. H1'19
Jun'20 vs. Jun'19
e-commercesales include IB, Mobile, Chat, Web and Way app sales
Average of Q2'20
9
Strategy and business
A responsible culture allows us to contribute to the communities where we operate
Culture
We are one of the best companies to work in the categories: Ethnic-
Racial and Woman
Highlight for the 2ndconsecutive year in the financial sector
Recognised in the Ethnic-Racial category
27%women in leadership positions133%women in the Board of Directors
Social-environmental business
Environmental Management:
34%use of renewable energy
BRL 7.9 bn socio-environmental business made
viable2 in the year
Communities6
30.4 k scholarships granted3
117 k people Helped through Social programmes4
27 k participations of employees in social programmes5
Financial inclusion6
Prospera Santander Microfinance:
>530 k customers
BRL 1.2 bn loan portfolio
1st CBiOs deal and 1st Sustainability-linked loan
68 k participations in financial
1st Green bond issuance in Brazil's transport
education actions
and logistics sector (1) Leadership: superintendent, executive superintendent and director positions.
Considers disbursement in renewable energy, sustainable agribusiness,Prospera Santander Microfinance, Project Finance (renewable energy), other socio environmental businesses, student financing (undergraduate medicine), ESG Linked-loan; participation in structuring and advisory of Green Bonds; and advisory in Project Finance (renewable energy)
(3)
Since 2015
10
(4)
People helped through Social programs, volunteering and blood donation
(5)
Number of participations of employees taking part in the following social programmes: Amigo de Valor, volunteering and blood donation
(6)
Data as of H1'20
Strategy and business
Continuous actions to overcome the crisis
Employees
Strong communication
New way of working: Adapting to protocols
Telehealthavailable to employees and their dependents
Customers
Return of brancheswith faster commercial pace
Products adjusted for the needsof our customers:>BRL 75 bn disbursedto companies
Payment holidays for some products in order to help customer financial capacity
Communities
Volunteeringto assist the elderly
Support health workers
BRL 85 mn support to fight coronavirus in the year.In the Q2'20, we donated 200 breathing machines in partnership with a large telecommunication company
11
Strategy and business
Loan portfolio increased 18% YoY boosted by consumer credit, SMEs, corporates and CIB
Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1
55.0 56.458.7
63.9 64.9
Jun-20
Jun-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals2
25.5
23.1
10.5
-0.6
o/w Mortgages
6.6
5.7
15.3
1.8
o/w Consumer Credit
11.6
8.6
35.5
2.9
o/w Cards
4.9
4.8
3.2
-7.9
Consumer Finance
7.8
7.1
9.9
-2.9
SMEs
6.5
5.2
25.8
4.7
Corporates & Institutions3
25.0
19.6
27.7
4.5
Total customer loans
64.9
55.0
18.0
1.5
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Group criteria
Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20
Includes Private Banking
Includes Corporate, Institutions, CIB and other
12
Strategy and business
Total deposits increased 31%, with rises in both demand and time deposits
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1
97.6
85.8
85.1
89.2
90.9
Jun-20
Jun-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Demand
15.5
10.9
41.4
13.1
Time
43.3
33.9
27.8
18.5
Total deposits
58.7
44.8
31.1
17.0
Mutual Funds
38.9
41.0
-5.3
-4.5
Total customer funds
97.6
85.8
13.7
7.4
Letras 2
10.2
11.9
-14.6
-10.2
Customer funds + Letras
107.8
97.7
10.3
5.4
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Group criteria
13
(1)
Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20
(2)
Includes real estate credit notes (LCI), agribusiness credit notes (LCA), secured real estate notes (LIG) and financial bills
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Results
NII increased 1% YoY due to higher volumes. 3% decrease QoQ due to lower spreads, change in mix effect and overdraft regulatory change
Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1
2,109
2,158
2,076
2,077
2,007
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
NIM2
6.07%
5.93%
5.95%
5.46%
4.87%
Official interest rate3
6.50%
5.83%
4.83%
4.17%
3.00%
Yields and Costs (%)
15.88%
15.32%
14.49%
13.58%
Yield on loans
12.12%
4.70%
4.55%
3.71%
3.16%
2.30% Cost of deposits
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Differential
11.2 pp
10.8 pp
10.8 pp
10.4 pp
9.8 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at H1'20
15
(2)
Group criteria
(3)
Quarterly average
Results
Net fee income fell 2% affected by the ongoing environment
Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1
762 799 829 795
688
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Transactional fees
1,032
924
11.7
-29.1
Payment methods
513
449
14.1
-50.9
Foreign exchange
123
90
37.2
15.2
currencies
Account admin + Packs
309
294
5.0
0.0
plans
Other transactional
87
91
-4.2
-19.1
Investment and pension
110
124
-11.2
-7.6
funds
Insurance
332
328
1.4
6.7
Securitites and custody
45
71
-36.0
-26.2
services
Other
(36)
59
-
-
Total net fee income
1,483
1,506
-1.5
-13.4
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20
16
Results
Total income increased 4% YoY, mainly boosted by higher gains on financial transactions
Total income (Constant EUR mn)1
2,845
2,902
3,034
2,869
2,919
H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
Net interest income
4,083
4,043
1.0
-3.4
Net fee income
1,483
1,506
-1.5
-13.4
Customer revenue
5,567
5,549
0.3
-6.2
Other2
221
25
-
-
Total income
5,788
5,574
3.8
1.7
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1)
Average exchange rate as at H1'20
17
(2)
Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income
Results
Costs under control with a 1% YoY decrease excluding inflation
Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1
1,054
909
937
918
921
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Operating Expenses
1,839
1,808
1.7
0.3
Branches (#)
3,585
3,643
-1.6
-0.9
Employees (#)
44,951
48,118
-6.6
-1.9
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20
18
Results
Net operating income increased 5% due to NII, higher gains on financial transactions and improved efficiency
Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1
1,936 1,9651,9791,9511,998
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Total income
5,788
5,574
3.8
1.7
Operating Expenses
(1,839)
(1,808)
1.7
0.3
Net operating income
3,949
3,765
4.9
2.4
Efficiency ratio
31.8%
32.4%
-67 bps
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20
19
Results
LLPs affected by COVID-19 related provisions, although maintaining credit quality at controlled levels
Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1
976
934
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
3,949
3,765
4.9
2.4
690
626
620
Loan-loss provisions
(1,909)
(1,194)
59.9
-4.3
Net operating income after
2,040
2,571
-20.7
9.1
provisions
NPL ratio
5.07%
5.27%
-20 bps
14 bps
Cost of credit2
4.67%
3.84%
83 bps
24 bps
Coverage ratio
110%
106%
4.7 pp
2.2 pp
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1)
Average exchange rate as at H1'20
20
(2)
Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans
Results
Underlying attributable profit fell 17% YoY impacted by COVID-19 related provisions
Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
627
632
589
PBT
1,881
2,311
-18.6
18.9
522
473
Tax on profit
(777)
(953)
-18.5
30.6
Consolidated profit
1,105
1,358
-18.7
11.4
Minority interests
(110)
(155)
-29.0
18.7
Underlying attributable
995
1,204
-17.4
10.6
profit
Effective tax rate
41.3%
41.2%
0.1 pp
4.2 pp
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20
21
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Concluding remarks
Our business model and solid balance sheet allow us to rapidly react to the new reality
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
Loans increased 9.3% YoY on the back of privately-owned banks (+16.0% YoY)
Total customer funds grew 11.7% YoY, propelled by time deposits (+41.4%), demand deposits (+40.0%) and savings (+15.3%), showing greater market funding in lower-risk products
We are prepared with our resources, expertise and capital to help our customers and our country
Continuous focus on enhancing the experience and satisfaction of our customers, offering products tailored to their needs, which allows us to maintain our NPS at high levels
Loan portfolio rose 18% YoY. Of note was the increase in consumer credit, SMEs, corporate and CIB
Customers funds increased 14% boosted by the strong rise in demand and time deposits
Total income increased 4% mainly boosted by higher gains on financial transactions
Continuous quest for operational efficiency. Costs under control with a 1% YoY decrease excluding inflation
Credit quality at controlled levels
Underlying attributable profit was affected by COVID-19 related provisions
23
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Appendix
Balance sheet
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Jun-20
Jun-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
61,572
51,679
9,893
19.1
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
29,805
26,597
3,208
12.1
Debt instruments
35,652
30,183
5,469
18.1
Other financial assets
7,190
4,818
2,372
49.2
Other asset accounts
11,947
8,810
3,137
35.6
Total assets
146,166
122,087
24,079
19.7
Customer deposits
69,202
52,754
16,448
31.2
Central banks and credit institutions
26,379
20,416
5,962
29.2
Marketable debt securities
14,207
14,537
(330)
(2.3)
Other financial liabilities
17,968
17,054
914
5.4
Other liabilities accounts
6,282
6,088
194
3.2
Total liabilities
134,037
110,849
23,188
20.9
Total equity
12,129
11,237
891
7.9
Other managed customer funds
42,969
44,584
(1,615)
(3.6)
Mutual funds
38,856
41,010
(2,154)
(5.3)
Pension funds
-
-
-
-
Managed portfolios
4,113
3,573
539
15.1
(1) End of period exchange rate as at Jun-20
25
Appendix
Income statement
Constant EUR million1
Variation
H1'20
H1'19
Amount
%
Net interest income
4,083
4,043
40
1.0
Net fee income
1,483
1,506
(23)
(1.5)
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
261
83
177
213.0
Other operating income
(40)
(59)
19
(32.5)
Total income
5,788
5,574
214
3.8
Operating expenses
(1,839)
(1,808)
(30)
1.7
Net operating income
3,949
3,765
183
4.9
Net loan-loss provisions
(1,909)
(1,194)
(715)
59.9
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(158)
(260)
102
(39.1)
Underlying profit before tax
1,881
2,311
(430)
(18.6)
Tax on profit
(777)
(953)
176
(18.5)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
1,105
1,358
(254)
(18.7)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
1,105
1,358
(254)
(18.7)
Non-controlling interests
(110)
(155)
45
(29.0)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
995
1,204
(209)
(17.4)
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20
26
Appendix
Quarterly income statement
Constant EUR million1
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Net interest income
1,968
2,076
2,109
2,158
2,077
2,007
Net fee income
745
762
799
829
795
688
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
46
37
32
22
13
248
Other operating income
(29)
(29)
(38)
25
(15)
(24)
Total income
2,729
2,845
2,902
3,034
2,869
2,919
Operating expenses
(900)
(909)
(937)
(1,054)
(918)
(921)
Net operating income
1,829
1,936
1,965
1,979
1,951
1,998
Net loan-loss provisions
(568)
(626)
(620)
(690)
(976)
(934)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(134)
(126)
(147)
(174)
(116)
(42)
Underlying profit before tax
1,127
1,184
1,198
1,115
859
1,022
Tax on profit
(474)
(479)
(488)
(452)
(337)
(440)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
653
705
710
663
523
582
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
653
705
710
663
523
582
Non-controlling interests
(77)
(78)
(78)
(75)
(50)
(60)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
577
627
632
589
473
522
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20
27
Thank You.
Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.
Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: