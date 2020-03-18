Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : Chairman of Santander's Portuguese unit dies from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:47am EDT
Santander Totta CEO Antonio Vieira Monteiro attends a news conference in Lisbon

The chairman of the Portuguese unit of Spain's largest bank, Santander, Antonio Vieira Monteiro, died from the coronavirus on Wednesday, the second victim of the disease in Portugal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Vieira Monteiro, 73, became chairman of Santander Totta in 2019 after seven years as chief executive. He led the bank during a period of austerity, economic and debt crisis in Portugal.

A Santander spokesman confirmed that Vieira Monteiro had died, but would not say if that was from the coronavirus.

Portuguese newspaper Jornal Economico said Vieira Monteiro was put in quarantine earlier this month after a trip to hard-hit Italy, and was in intensive care in a Lisbon hospital since last week.

Portugal has reported 448 confirmed cases of coronavirus, far below neighbouring Spain's 13,716.

Portugal reported its first coronavirus death on Monday and said more were expected. Health Minister Marta Temido said the first fatality was an 80-year-old man with pre-existing conditions who was hospitalised in Lisbon.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony and Patricia Vicente Rua in Lisbon and Jesus Aguado in Madrid, editing by Andrei Khalip, Angus MacSwan and Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
07:47aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Chairman of Santander's Portuguese unit dies from coronavi..
RE
03/17European exchanges pledge to stay open in face of coronavirus stampede
RE
03/17Fed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
03/17Fed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
03/17Fed's short-term corporate funding plan boosts stocks, gold, dollar
RE
03/17UK finance minister tells banks to be flexible over coronavirus
RE
03/17Europe's banks warn of investment cuts, falling income as virus hits
RE
03/17New accounting rule for virus-hit banks faces first big test
RE
03/17BANCO SANTANDER S A : Warns of Possible Coronavirus Hit on Earnings
DJ
03/17BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Group Chairman presentation at MS EFC
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 49 421 M
EBIT 2020 26 293 M
Net income 2020 7 785 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,6%
P/E ratio 2020 4,54x
P/E ratio 2021 4,45x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,73x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,71x
Capitalization 36 127 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,11  €
Last Close Price 2,18  €
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 89,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-41.69%39 678
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.61%288 216
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.79%256 280
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.49%200 835
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.59%191 770
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.37%138 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group