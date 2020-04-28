Banco Santander S A : Chile

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).
The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries
Forward-looking statements
Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
2
Important Information
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No offer
The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.
Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Historical performance is not indicative of future results
Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
Third Party Information
In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.
3
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Financial system
Strong loan growth in 2019 driven by lending to individuals and M&A
Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)
185
189
195
201
204
11.4
10.1
11.6
10.4
11.1
YoY
(%)
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Feb-20
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2)
187
195
196
180
174
14.6%
12.2%
YoY
8.9%
(%)
4.3%
6.1%
Lending continued to grow healthily with an increase in mortgage loans due to lower interest rates in 2019 and a backlog from the social unrest in Q4'19.
Various non-bank consumer loan portfolios acquired by banks in 2018 and 2019 continued to drive consumer loan growth.
Stable asset quality, with a slight increase in NPLs after the incorporation of the retail consumer loan portfolios to the banking system at the beginning of the year and more recently due to the domestic social unrest.
High liquidity continued in the first quarter due to market volatility.
Lower interest rates resulted in a movement from time deposits to demand deposits and mutual funds
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Feb-20
(1)
End period exchange rate as at Feb-19.
5
(2)
Include demand deposits, time deposits and mutual funds.
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Strategy and business
Santander Chile is the nation's leading bank
KEY DATA
Q1'20
YoY Var.4
Customer loans
1
EUR 37.5 bn
+12.5%
Customer funds
2
EUR 33.9 bn
+21.5%
Underlying att. Profit
EUR 125 mn
-1.6%
Underlying RoTE
15.1%
-120 bps
Efficiency ratio
41.7%
-88 bps
Loans market share
3
18.0%
-31 bps
Deposits market share
3
16.9%
-27 bps
Loyal customers
680 k
+0.8%
Digital customers
1,316 k
+20.9%
Branches
366
-3.7%
Employees
11,437
-3.8%
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Expand digital banking services and accelerate commercial transformation via the new branch network model
Improve our quality of service and increase customer loyalty
Focus on mass market through Santander Life, SuperDigital and Klare, our open platform insurance broker
(1)
Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
(2)
Excluding repos.
(3)
As at December 2019.
7
(4)
Constant euros.
Strategy and business
2nd in NPS in customer satisfaction and recommendation as customer loyalty continues to expand driven by better quality of service and digital offering
Loyal (k)
675
1%
680
Mar-19
Mar-20
Loyal / Active: 44%(-2pp YoY)
Digital customers (k)
1,089
21%
1,316
Mar-19
Mar-20
Loyal customers increased 1% YoY. More than 50Work Café branches now open across the country. New branch model and new Select/Private banking branch being piloted
Loyal corporates and SMEs: +18% YoY. The strong position in cash management drove an increase in customer loyalty and demand deposits.
We are Top 2 in NPS and customer satisfaction according to the latest market survey by Activa
Mobile only customers rose 76% year-on-year.
Digital framework: delivering efficiency and broadening the product range in digital channels. TheLife program and Superdigital continued to grow strongly, expanding the customer base through digital transactionality.
Digital sales / total: 30%(-5pp YoY)
8
Strategy and business
Record customer growth in Q1'20 due to our innovative digital offer
Initiative
Cards &
Acquiring
account
Progress
Soft launch in July and fully operational. More than 26,000 customers.
Migration to international model for transactions. Acquiring business will start in 2020.
Close to 166,000 customers, including 78,000 Cuenta Life customers.
Approval received for the first digital open platform for insurance sales. Launching soon.
All of which are supported by our Work Café model.