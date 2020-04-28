Banco Santander S A : Chile 0 04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT Send by mail :

28 April 2020 Chile Q1'20 Earnings Presentation Important Information Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries Forward-looking statements Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. 2 Important Information Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No offer The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever. Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Historical performance is not indicative of future results Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Third Party Information In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Strong loan growth in 2019 driven by lending to individuals and M&A Total loans (Constant EUR bn1) 185 189 195 201 204 11.4 10.1 11.6 10.4 11.1 YoY (%) Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Feb-20 Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2) 187 195 196 180 174 14.6% 12.2% YoY 8.9% (%) 4.3% 6.1% Lending continued to grow healthily with an increase in mortgage loans due to lower interest rates in 2019 and a backlog from the social unrest in Q4'19.

Various non-bank consumer loan portfolios acquired by banks in 2018 and 2019 continued to drive consumer loan growth.

non-bank consumer loan portfolios acquired by banks in 2018 and 2019 continued to drive consumer loan growth. Stable asset quality, with a slight increase in NPLs after the incorporation of the retail consumer loan portfolios to the banking system at the beginning of the year and more recently due to the domestic social unrest.

High liquidity continued in the first quarter due to market volatility.

Lower interest rates resulted in a movement from time deposits to demand deposits and mutual funds Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Feb-20 (1) End period exchange rate as at Feb-19. 5 (2) Include demand deposits, time deposits and mutual funds. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business Santander Chile is the nation's leading bank KEY DATA Q1'20 YoY Var.4 Customer loans 1 EUR 37.5 bn +12.5% Customer funds 2 EUR 33.9 bn +21.5% Underlying att. Profit EUR 125 mn -1.6% Underlying RoTE 15.1% -120 bps Efficiency ratio 41.7% -88 bps Loans market share 3 18.0% -31 bps Deposits market share 3 16.9% -27 bps Loyal customers 680 k +0.8% Digital customers 1,316 k +20.9% Branches 366 -3.7% Employees 11,437 -3.8% STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Expand digital banking services and accelerate commercial transformation via the new branch network model Improve our quality of service and increase customer loyalty Focus on mass market through Santander Life, SuperDigital and Klare, our open platform insurance broker (1) Gross loans excluding reverse repos. (2) Excluding repos. (3) As at December 2019. 7 (4) Constant euros. Strategy and business 2nd in NPS in customer satisfaction and recommendation as customer loyalty continues to expand driven by better quality of service and digital offering Loyal (k) 675 1% 680 Mar-19 Mar-20 Loyal / Active: 44% (-2pp YoY) Digital customers (k) 1,089 21% 1,316 Mar-19 Mar-20 Loyal customers increased 1% YoY. More than 50 Work Café branches now open across the country. New branch model and new Select/Private banking branch being piloted

branches now open across the country. New branch model and new Select/Private banking branch being piloted Loyal corporates and SMEs: +18% YoY. The strong position in cash management drove an increase in customer loyalty and demand deposits.

We are Top 2 in NPS and customer satisfaction according to the latest market survey by Activa

Mobile only customers rose 76% year-on-year.

year-on-year. Digital framework: delivering efficiency and broadening the product range in digital channels. The Life program and Superdigital continued to grow strongly, expanding the customer base through digital transactionality. Digital sales / total: 30% (-5pp YoY) 8 Strategy and business Record customer growth in Q1'20 due to our innovative digital offer Initiative Cards & Acquiring account Progress Soft launch in July and fully operational. More than 26,000 customers. Migration to international model for transactions. Acquiring business will start in 2020. Close to 166,000 customers, including 78,000 Cuenta Life customers. Approval received for the first digital open platform for insurance sales. Launching soon. All of which are supported by our Work Café model. Gross new account openings (Checking accounts + Cuenta Life + Superdigital) 118% 84,554 88,634 72,200 47,113 33,230 32,781 33,865 42,312 40,700 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 9 Strategy and business We continued doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way Culture Top 3 in Great Place to Work (companies with more than 1,000 employees) Top Employer 2019 in Chile by Top Employers Institute Women 53% of total employees are women Sustainability We are the first bank in the country to give customers the opportunity to compensate their carbon footprint. In December, 312 tons of CO2 were compensated through the purchase of carbon credits Communities 14 k +400 people helped through our scholarships granted community programmes 668 1,165 volunteers from the bank hours of voluntary work donated Financial inclusion 425 k 166 k customers people financially reached are part of our Santander Life through sanodelucas.cl programme (including Cuenta Life) (1) As ranked by Video Eiris and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile. 10 (2) Santander Chile is ranked #8 in the world for retail banking by Vigeo Eiris.. Strategy and business And implemented measures to help our customers during this complicated time Delay your instalment Geared towards customers in default or up to 89 days late in their payments

List of eligible customers selected and approved by the risk department

Enables to delay up to 6 instalments

Instalments are capitalised in a new payment schedule

Insurance will cover the whole life of the loan USD 6 billion Delay consumer instalments For all customers that want to reprogram their debts

Can be taken out online, in one click

Term of up to 60 months

3 months grace period Refinance digitally Customers who are in a complicated situation or with delay in payments can refinance their consumer loans, card loans, or credit line

Customer refinances all debt into one One-on-one financial assistance and refinancing There is no one-size-fits-all solution for all SMEs

one-size-fits-all solution for all SMEs Tailored solutions for each customer Launch of Pulsera Chip, enabling our customers to pay without touching the POS 11 Strategy and business Loans grew 13% YoY mainly driven by new lending to corporates and large corporates Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1 37.5 34.1 35.3 35.9 33.4 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Individuals2 20.0 18.3 9.2 2.1 o/w Mortgages 14.4 12.2 18.2 9.1 o/w Cards & 5.1 4.6 10.4 5.5 Consumer credit Consumer Finance 0.6 0.5 18.9 9.4 SMEs 4.4 4.1 7.7 1.1 Corporates & Institutions 9.4 8.4 11.9 9.0 CIB 3.0 2.0 49.3 19.1 Other 0.1 0.0 - -48.8 Total customer loans 37.5 33.4 12.5 4.7 Group criteria. 12 (1) Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20. (2) Includes Private Banking. Strategy and business Customer funds increased 21% YoY with strong growth in demand deposits. In March, current account openings hit a record high Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1 31.1 31.8 33.9 27.9 29.2 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Demand 11.8 9.1 29.6 7.8 Time 15.2 12.7 19.8 12.6 Total deposits 27.0 21.8 23.9 10.4 Mutual Funds 6.9 6.1 12.7 -5.1 Total customer funds 33.9 27.9 21.5 6.9 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Group criteria. 13 (1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results Q1'20 NII increased driven by volume growth, higher inflation, lower short term rates and a better funding mix Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1 Yields and Costs (%) 433 410 436 448 376 8.48% 7.39% 7.35% Yield on loans 6.02% 6.86% 1.62% 2.01% 1.63% 1.47% 1.35% Cost of deposits Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 NIM2 3.30% 3.60% 3.15% 3.00% 2.81% Central Banks ST rate3 3.00% 2.50% 2.00% 1.75% 1.00% Inflation rate4 0.0% 1.2% 0.5% 0.9% 1.0% Average exchange rate as at Q1'20. Group criteria. Quarter-end. Unidad de Fometo quarterly variation. Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Differential 4.4 pp 6.5 pp 5.2 pp 5.9 pp 6.0 pp 15 Results Net fee income up 5% driven by digital account openings and increased transactionality Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1 96 92 88 90 84 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Transactional fees 51 48 5.0 4.2 Payment methods 22 21 3.2 6.1 Transfers, drafts, cheques 6 6 9.5 -3.8 and other orders Account admin + Packs 11 10 8.1 1.7 plans Other transactional 12 12 3.4 8.0 Investment and pension 19 17 10.4 -2.5 funds Insurance 18 18 1.2 -13.3 Securitites and custody 3 3 9.9 4.2 services Other 1 2 -29.3 -68.7 Total net fee income 92 88 4.8 -3.9 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20. 16 Results Total income rose 8% YoY due to higher customer revenue while QoQ performance impacted by lower gains on financial transactions Total income (Constant EUR mn)1 568 572 598 553 512 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 448 376 19.1 2.8 Net fee income 92 88 4.8 -3.9 Customer revenue 540 464 16.4 1.6 Other2 12 48 -74.6 -81.6 Total income 553 512 7.8 -7.7 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 17 (2) Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income. Results Costs rose impacted by supplier contract adjustments stemming from higher inflation Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1 233 230 232 230 218 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 230 218 5.6 -0.7 Efficiency ratio 41.7% 42.6% -88 bps Branches (#) 366 380 -3.7 -2.4 Employees (#) 11,437 11,888 -3.8 -1.2 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20. 18 Results LLPs increased strongly YoY mainly due to releases in Q1'19. NPL ratio remained broadly stable Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1 120 107 88 91 94 Net operating income Loan-loss provisions Net operating income after provisions The cost of credit and Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 322 294 9.5 -12.1 (107) (88) 21.9 -11.2 215 207 4.2 -12.6 NPL ratio 4.63% 4.67% -4 bps -1 bp Cost of credit2 1.10% 1.13% -3 bps 2 bps Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Coverage ratio 54% 60% -5.4 pp -1.7 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 19 (2) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans Results YoY fall in underlying attributable profit due to higher LLPs and lower gains on financial transactions. The latter was the driver of QoQ profit decrease. RoTE of 15% Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1 141 143 147 127 125 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) PBT 216 239 -9.4 -16.1 Tax on profit (37) (51) -28.8 -14.8 Consolidated profit 180 187 -4.1 -16.4 Minority interests (55) (60) -9.3 -18.6 Underlying attributable 125 127 -1.6 -15.4 profit Effective tax rate 16.9% 21.5% -4.6 pp 0.4 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 20 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Activity in Q1 benefited from higher inflation and lower interest rates Financial System Strategy & Business Results The Central Bank lowered rates by 125 bps to 0.5% in March to aid growth and enacted several measures to maintain liquidity.

Lending continued to grow healthily driven by mortgage growth and individuals.

Deposit growth benefiting from high liquidity in the quarter.

Life and Superdigital are showing solid growth, helping to increase the customer base in these segments while containing risk.

and Superdigital are showing solid growth, helping to increase the customer base in these segments while containing risk. Loyal customers grew at a healthy pace driven by significant improvements in customer service and digital offering. We achieved record growth in account openings in March and we are now #2 in NPS.

Loans increased 13% YoY with loans rising in all segments. Focus on aiding customers and growing in middle-market and corporate.

middle-market and corporate. Strong growth of demand deposits and improvement of funding costs.

YoY fall in underlying attributable profit due to higher LLPs and lower gains on financial transactions. The latter was the driver of QoQ profit decrease.

Efficiency improved 88 bps as total income grew at a faster pace than costs.

The cost of credit and NPL ratio remained broadly stable.

RoTE of 15% in Q1'20. 22 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Appendix Balance sheet Constant EUR million1 Variation Mar-20 Mar-19 Amount % Loans and advances to customers 36,595 32,434 4,161 12.8 Cash, central banks and credit institutions 9,322 3,276 6,046 184.6 Debt instruments 3,850 3,093 757 24.5 Other financial assets 13,176 2,589 10,587 408.8 Other asset accounts 3,429 2,378 1,050 44.2 Total assets 66,372 43,770 22,602 51.6 Customer deposits 27,205 21,875 5,330 24.4 Central banks and credit institutions 9,243 4,893 4,351 88.9 Marketable debt securities 10,475 8,754 1,722 19.7 Other financial liabilities 13,661 3,051 10,610 347.8 Other liabilities accounts 1,202 866 335 38.7 Total liabilities 61,786 39,438 22,347 56.7 Total equity 4,587 4,332 255 5.9 Other managed customer funds 8,700 8,102 598 7.4 Mutual funds 6,898 6,119 779 12.7 Pension funds - - - - Managed portfolios 1,802 1,983 (181) (9.1) (1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20 24 Appendix Income statement Constant EUR million1 Variation Q1'20 Q1'19 Amount % Net interest income 448 376 72 19.1 Net fee income 92 88 4 4.8 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 13 47 (33) (71.3) Other operating income (1) 2 (3) - Total income 553 512 40 7.8 Operating expenses (230) (218) (12) 5.6 Net operating income 322 294 28 9.5 Net loan-loss provisions (107) (88) (19) 21.9 Other gains (losses) and provisions 1 32 (31) (97.4) Underlying profit before tax 216 239 (23) (9.4) Tax on profit (37) (51) 15 (28.8) Underlying profit from continuing operations 180 187 (8) (4.1) Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 180 187 (8) (4.1) Non-controlling interests (55) (60) 6 (9.3) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 125 127 (2) (1.6) (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 25 Appendix Quarterly income statement Constant EUR million1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Net interest income 376 433 410 436 448 Net fee income 88 84 90 96 92 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 47 51 71 67 13 Other operating income 2 0 1 (1) (1) Total income 512 568 572 598 553 Operating expenses (218) (233) (230) (232) (230) Net operating income 294 335 342 366 322 Net loan-loss provisions (88) (91) (94) (120) (107) Other gains (losses) and provisions 32 (0) 13 11 1 Underlying profit before tax 239 243 261 258 216 Tax on profit (51) (38) (54) (43) (37) Underlying profit from continuing operations 187 206 207 215 180 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 187 206 207 215 180 Non-controlling interests (60) (64) (64) (67) (55) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 127 141 143 147 125 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 26 Thank you. Our purpose is to help people and business prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

