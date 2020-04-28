Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : Chile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

28 April 2020

Chile

Q1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

2

Important Information

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Strong loan growth in 2019 driven by lending to individuals and M&A

Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)

185

189

195

201

204

11.4

10.1

11.6

10.4

11.1

YoY

(%)

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Feb-20

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2)

187

195

196

180

174

14.6%

12.2%

YoY

8.9%

(%)

4.3%

6.1%

  • Lending continued to grow healthily with an increase in mortgage loans due to lower interest rates in 2019 and a backlog from the social unrest in Q4'19.
  • Various non-bank consumer loan portfolios acquired by banks in 2018 and 2019 continued to drive consumer loan growth.
  • Stable asset quality, with a slight increase in NPLs after the incorporation of the retail consumer loan portfolios to the banking system at the beginning of the year and more recently due to the domestic social unrest.
  • High liquidity continued in the first quarter due to market volatility.
  • Lower interest rates resulted in a movement from time deposits to demand deposits and mutual funds

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Feb-20

(1)

End period exchange rate as at Feb-19.

5

(2)

Include demand deposits, time deposits and mutual funds.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander Chile is the nation's leading bank

KEY DATA

Q1'20

YoY Var.4

Customer loans

1

EUR 37.5 bn

+12.5%

Customer funds

2

EUR 33.9 bn

+21.5%

Underlying att. Profit

EUR 125 mn

-1.6%

Underlying RoTE

15.1%

-120 bps

Efficiency ratio

41.7%

-88 bps

Loans market share

3

18.0%

-31 bps

Deposits market share

3

16.9%

-27 bps

Loyal customers

680 k

+0.8%

Digital customers

1,316 k

+20.9%

Branches

366

-3.7%

Employees

11,437

-3.8%

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Expand digital banking services and accelerate commercial transformation via the new branch network model

Improve our quality of service and increase customer loyalty

Focus on mass market through Santander Life, SuperDigital and Klare, our open platform insurance broker

(1)

Gross loans excluding reverse repos.

(2)

Excluding repos.

(3)

As at December 2019.

7

(4)

Constant euros.

Strategy and business

2nd in NPS in customer satisfaction and recommendation as customer loyalty continues to expand driven by better quality of service and digital offering

Loyal (k)

675

1%

680

Mar-19

Mar-20

Loyal / Active: 44% (-2pp YoY)

Digital customers (k)

1,089

21%

1,316

Mar-19

Mar-20

  • Loyal customers increased 1% YoY. More than 50 Work Café branches now open across the country. New branch model and new Select/Private banking branch being piloted
  • Loyal corporates and SMEs: +18% YoY. The strong position in cash management drove an increase in customer loyalty and demand deposits.
  • We are Top 2 in NPS and customer satisfaction according to the latest market survey by Activa
  • Mobile only customers rose 76% year-on-year.
  • Digital framework: delivering efficiency and broadening the product range in digital channels. The Life program and Superdigital continued to grow strongly, expanding the customer base through digital transactionality.

Digital sales / total: 30% (-5pp YoY)

8

Strategy and business

Record customer growth in Q1'20 due to our innovative digital offer

Initiative

Cards &

Acquiring

account

Progress

Soft launch in July and fully operational. More than 26,000 customers.

Migration to international model for transactions. Acquiring business will start in 2020.

Close to 166,000 customers, including 78,000 Cuenta Life customers.

Approval received for the first digital open platform for insurance sales. Launching soon.

All of which are supported by our Work Café model.

Gross new account openings

(Checking accounts + Cuenta Life + Superdigital)

118%

84,554 88,634

72,200

47,113

33,230 32,781 33,865 42,312 40,700

Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

9

Strategy and business

We continued doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way

Culture

Top 3 in Great Place to Work (companies with more than 1,000 employees)

Top Employer 2019 in Chile by Top

Employers Institute

Women

53% of total employees are women

Sustainability

We are the first bank in the country to give customers the opportunity to compensate their carbon footprint.

In December, 312 tons of CO2 were compensated through the purchase of carbon credits

Communities

14 k

+400

people helped through our

scholarships granted

community programmes

668

1,165

volunteers from the bank

hours of voluntary work

donated

Financial inclusion

425 k

166 k customers

people financially reached

are part of our Santander Life

through sanodelucas.cl

programme (including Cuenta Life)

(1)

As ranked by Video Eiris and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile.

10

(2)

Santander Chile is ranked #8 in the world for retail banking by Vigeo Eiris..

Strategy and business

And implemented measures to help our customers during this complicated time

Delay your instalment

  • Geared towards customers in default or up to 89 days late in their payments
  • List of eligible customers selected and approved by the risk department
  • Enables to delay up to 6 instalments
  • Instalments are capitalised in a new payment schedule
  • Insurance will cover the whole life of the loan

USD 6 billion

Delay consumer instalments

  • For all customers that want to reprogram their debts
  • Can be taken out online, in one click
  • Term of up to 60 months
  • 3 months grace period

Refinance digitally

  • Customers who are in a complicated situation or with delay in payments can refinance their consumer loans, card loans, or credit line
  • Customer refinances all debt into one

One-on-one financial

assistance and refinancing

  • There is no one-size-fits-all solution for all SMEs
  • Tailored solutions for each customer

Launch of Pulsera Chip,

enabling our customers to pay without touching the

POS

11

Strategy and business

Loans grew 13% YoY mainly driven by new lending to corporates and large corporates

Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1

37.5

34.1

35.3

35.9

33.4

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Mar-20

Mar-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

20.0

18.3

9.2

2.1

o/w Mortgages

14.4

12.2

18.2

9.1

o/w Cards &

5.1

4.6

10.4

5.5

Consumer credit

Consumer Finance

0.6

0.5

18.9

9.4

SMEs

4.4

4.1

7.7

1.1

Corporates & Institutions

9.4

8.4

11.9

9.0

CIB

3.0

2.0

49.3

19.1

Other

0.1

0.0

-

-48.8

Total customer loans

37.5

33.4

12.5

4.7

Group criteria.

12

(1)

Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.

(2)

Includes Private Banking.

Strategy and business

Customer funds increased 21% YoY with strong growth in demand deposits. In March, current account openings hit a record high

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1

31.1

31.8

33.9

27.9

29.2

Mar-20

Mar-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

11.8

9.1

29.6

7.8

Time

15.2

12.7

19.8

12.6

Total deposits

27.0

21.8

23.9

10.4

Mutual Funds

6.9

6.1

12.7

-5.1

Total customer funds

33.9

27.9

21.5

6.9

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Group criteria.

13

(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

Q1'20 NII increased driven by volume growth, higher inflation, lower short term rates and a better funding mix

Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1

Yields and Costs (%)

433

410

436

448

376

8.48%

7.39%

7.35% Yield on loans

6.02%

6.86%

1.62%

2.01%

1.63%

1.47%

1.35% Cost of deposits

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

NIM2

3.30%

3.60%

3.15%

3.00%

2.81%

Central Banks ST rate3

3.00%

2.50%

2.00%

1.75%

1.00%

Inflation rate4

0.0%

1.2%

0.5%

0.9%

1.0%

  1. Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.
  2. Group criteria.
  3. Quarter-end.
  4. Unidad de Fometo quarterly variation.

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Differential

4.4 pp

6.5 pp

5.2 pp

5.9 pp

6.0 pp

15

Results

Net fee income up 5% driven by digital account openings and increased transactionality

Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1

96

92

88

90

84

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

51

48

5.0

4.2

Payment methods

22

21

3.2

6.1

Transfers, drafts, cheques

6

6

9.5

-3.8

and other orders

Account admin + Packs

11

10

8.1

1.7

plans

Other transactional

12

12

3.4

8.0

Investment and pension

19

17

10.4

-2.5

funds

Insurance

18

18

1.2

-13.3

Securitites and custody

3

3

9.9

4.2

services

Other

1

2

-29.3

-68.7

Total net fee income

92

88

4.8

-3.9

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.

16

Results

Total income rose 8% YoY due to higher customer revenue while QoQ performance impacted by lower gains on financial transactions

Total income (Constant EUR mn)1

568

572

598

553

512

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

448

376

19.1

2.8

Net fee income

92

88

4.8

-3.9

Customer revenue

540

464

16.4

1.6

Other2

12

48

-74.6

-81.6

Total income

553

512

7.8

-7.7

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

17

(2)

Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income.

Results

Costs rose impacted by supplier contract adjustments stemming from higher inflation

Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1

233 230 232 230

218

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

230

218

5.6

-0.7

Efficiency ratio

41.7%

42.6%

-88 bps

Branches (#)

366

380

-3.7

-2.4

Employees (#)

11,437

11,888

-3.8

-1.2

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.

18

Results

LLPs increased strongly YoY mainly due to releases in Q1'19. NPL ratio remained broadly stable

Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1

120

107

88

91

94

Net operating income

Loan-loss provisions

Net operating income after provisions

The cost of credit and

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

322

294

9.5

-12.1

(107) (88) 21.9 -11.2

215

207

4.2

-12.6

NPL ratio

4.63%

4.67%

-4 bps

-1 bp

Cost of credit2

1.10%

1.13%

-3 bps

2 bps

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Coverage ratio

54%

60%

-5.4 pp

-1.7 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

19

(2)

Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans

Results

YoY fall in underlying attributable profit due to higher LLPs and lower gains on financial transactions. The latter was the driver of QoQ profit decrease. RoTE of 15%

Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1

141

143

147

127

125

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

PBT

216

239

-9.4

-16.1

Tax on profit

(37)

(51)

-28.8

-14.8

Consolidated profit

180

187

-4.1

-16.4

Minority interests

(55)

(60)

-9.3

-18.6

Underlying attributable

125

127

-1.6

-15.4

profit

Effective tax rate

16.9% 21.5%

-4.6 pp

0.4 pp

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

20

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Activity in Q1 benefited from higher inflation and lower interest rates

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • The Central Bank lowered rates by 125 bps to 0.5% in March to aid growth and enacted several measures to maintain liquidity.
  • Lending continued to grow healthily driven by mortgage growth and individuals.
  • Deposit growth benefiting from high liquidity in the quarter.
  • Life and Superdigital are showing solid growth, helping to increase the customer base in these segments while containing risk.
  • Loyal customers grew at a healthy pace driven by significant improvements in customer service and digital offering. We achieved record growth in account openings in March and we are now #2 in NPS.
  • Loans increased 13% YoY with loans rising in all segments. Focus on aiding customers and growing in middle-market and corporate.
  • Strong growth of demand deposits and improvement of funding costs.
  • YoY fall in underlying attributable profit due to higher LLPs and lower gains on financial transactions. The latter was the driver of QoQ profit decrease.
  • Efficiency improved 88 bps as total income grew at a faster pace than costs.
  • The cost of credit and NPL ratio remained broadly stable.
  • RoTE of 15% in Q1'20.

22

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

36,595

32,434

4,161

12.8

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

9,322

3,276

6,046

184.6

Debt instruments

3,850

3,093

757

24.5

Other financial assets

13,176

2,589

10,587

408.8

Other asset accounts

3,429

2,378

1,050

44.2

Total assets

66,372

43,770

22,602

51.6

Customer deposits

27,205

21,875

5,330

24.4

Central banks and credit institutions

9,243

4,893

4,351

88.9

Marketable debt securities

10,475

8,754

1,722

19.7

Other financial liabilities

13,661

3,051

10,610

347.8

Other liabilities accounts

1,202

866

335

38.7

Total liabilities

61,786

39,438

22,347

56.7

Total equity

4,587

4,332

255

5.9

Other managed customer funds

8,700

8,102

598

7.4

Mutual funds

6,898

6,119

779

12.7

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

1,802

1,983

(181)

(9.1)

(1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20

24

Appendix

Income statement

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Q1'20

Q1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

448

376

72

19.1

Net fee income

92

88

4

4.8

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

13

47

(33)

(71.3)

Other operating income

(1)

2

(3)

-

Total income

553

512

40

7.8

Operating expenses

(230)

(218)

(12)

5.6

Net operating income

322

294

28

9.5

Net loan-loss provisions

(107)

(88)

(19)

21.9

Other gains (losses) and provisions

1

32

(31)

(97.4)

Underlying profit before tax

216

239

(23)

(9.4)

Tax on profit

(37)

(51)

15

(28.8)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

180

187

(8)

(4.1)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

180

187

(8)

(4.1)

Non-controlling interests

(55)

(60)

6

(9.3)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

125

127

(2)

(1.6)

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

25

Appendix

Quarterly income statement

Constant EUR million1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

376

433

410

436

448

Net fee income

88

84

90

96

92

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

47

51

71

67

13

Other operating income

2

0

1

(1)

(1)

Total income

512

568

572

598

553

Operating expenses

(218)

(233)

(230)

(232)

(230)

Net operating income

294

335

342

366

322

Net loan-loss provisions

(88)

(91)

(94)

(120)

(107)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

32

(0)

13

11

1

Underlying profit before tax

239

243

261

258

216

Tax on profit

(51)

(38)

(54)

(43)

(37)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

187

206

207

215

180

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

187

206

207

215

180

Non-controlling interests

(60)

(64)

(64)

(67)

(55)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

127

141

143

147

125

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

26

Thank you.

Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:17:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
01:40aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander first-quarter profit slumps on higher virus-rela..
RE
01:20aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander 1Q Profit Fell as It Prepares for Surge in Loan ..
DJ
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Argentina
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Brazil
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Chile
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : United States
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Mexico
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Poland
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Portugal
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 46 178 M
EBIT 2020 24 032 M
Net income 2020 4 254 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,41%
P/E ratio 2020 7,88x
P/E ratio 2021 5,85x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,71x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 32 718 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,06  €
Last Close Price 1,97  €
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-0.97%35 452
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group