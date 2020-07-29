Banco Santander S A : Chile 0 07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT Send by mail :

Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Strong loan growth in 2020 driven by demand for commercial lending Total loans (Constant EUR bn1) 189 195 201 210 212 11.6 10.4 10.4 13.0 11.8 YoY (%) Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20 Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2) 208 210 187 196 180 19.1% YoY 16.1% 12.2% (%) 6.1% 8.9% Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20 Lending continued to grow healthily driven by demand from commercial loans, with state-guaranteed loans available for small and medium sized companies and loans to large corporates.

state-guaranteed loans available for small and medium sized companies and loans to large corporates. Mortgage continued to grow steadily due to low interest rates. Consumer lending is contracting in the system with customers lowering consumption in line with lockdowns.

Widespread uptake of grace periods lead to stable NPL ratios in the system, however increased provisioning anticipates a deterioration in asset quality in the coming months.

High liquidity continued in the second quarter with less consumption and companies accessing funds driving growth in demand deposits.

Strong growth of mutual funds as an attractive alternative to the low interest rates of time deposits. (1) End period exchange rate as at May-19. 5 (2) Include demand deposits, time deposits and mutual funds. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business Santander Chile is the nation's leading bank KEY DATA H1'20 YoY Var.4 Customer loans1 EUR 39.1 bn +13.3% Customer funds2 EUR 35.9 bn +21.6% Underlying att. Profit EUR 183 mn -31.0% Underlying RoTE 11.2% -6.4 pp Efficiency ratio 40.3% -146 bps Loans market share3 18.2% -12 bps Deposits market share3 16.9% -41 bps Loyal customers 690 k +1.9% Digital customers 1,339 k +14.8% Branches 367 -3.4% Employees 11,405 -3.3% Gross loans excluding reverse repos. Excluding repos. As of March 2020. Constant euros. STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Expand digital banking services and accelerate commercial transformation via the new branch network model Improve our quality of service and increase customer loyalty Focus on mass market through Santander Life, SuperDigital and Klare, our open platform insurance broker 7 Strategy and business Strong expansion of digital / mobile customers. 1st in NPS in customer satisfaction driven by better quality of service and digital offering Loyal (k) 677 2% 690 Jun-19Jun-20 Loyal / Active: 45% (-1pp YoY) Digital customers (k) 1,167 15% 1,339 Jun-19Jun-20 Strong support for customers during the COVID-19 crisis, through reprogramming and grace periods

COVID-19 crisis, through reprogramming and grace periods Loyal corporates and SMEs: +18% YoY. The strong position in cash management drove an increase in customer loyalty and demand deposits

We are #1 in NPS and customer satisfaction according to the latest market survey by Activa

Digital customers grew strongly during the lockdown period

Mobile customers rose 23% year-on-year

year-on-year Digital framework: delivering efficiency and broadening the product range in digital channels. The Life programme and Superdigital continued to grow strongly, expanding the customer base through digital transactionality Digital sales / total1: 36% (+3 pp YoY) (1) YTD data 8 Strategy and business Our digital offer continued to attract new customers despite lockdown measures Initiative Progress Gross new account openings (Checking accounts + Cuenta Life + Superdigital) Fully launched in April 2020. More than 70,000 customers. Cards & Acquiring account Migration to international model for transactions. Acquiring business will start in 2020. Close to 210,000 customers, including 110,000 Cuenta Life customers. Approval received for the first digital open platform for insurance sales. Launching soon All of which are supported by our fully digital Work Cafés 45% 84,248 100,300 74,197 27,652 68,150 33,23032,781 33,865 42,312 40,700 46,935 32,452 24,549 23,894 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 New current accounts Cuenta Life Superdigital Peak of account openings at the beginning of COVID-19 in March, and demand continued to be strong in Q2'20 9 Strategy and business We continued doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way Culture Women Sustainability Top 3 in Great Place to Work (companies We are the first bank in the country to give customers the 53% of total with more than 1,000 employees) opportunity to compensate their carbon footprint. employees are In December, 312 tons of CO2 were compensated women through the purchase of carbon credits Top Employer 2019 in Chile by Top Most sustainable Employers Institute bank in Chile1 and 8th in the Financial inclusion Communities 62 k world2 1,339 people helped through our 285 k ~210 k customers community programmes volunteers people financially reached are part of our Santander Life +400 +8,424 COVID-19 through sanodelucas.cl programme (including Cuenta Life) computers delivered and internet Food boxes Female access provided to students to donated to families in need 370 k continue their studies microentrepreneurs people financially Receive support from empowered volunteers from the Bank Note: culture and sustainability data as of 2019 and communities and financial inclusion data as of H1'20. As ranked by Video Eiris and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile. Santander Chile is ranked #8 in the world for retail banking by Vigeo Eiris. Strategy and business And offering fully digital solutions to our customers during this crisis Mortgages Delay your instalment First round in March/April was offered to all customers with up to 89 days late in their payments, for up to 3 months

Postponed payments are 0% + UF Second round Extending grace period for 3 additional months. Targeting customers whose income is suffering from the crisis Consumer Delay consumer instalments For all customers that want to reprogram their debts

Can be taken out online, in one click

3 month grace period Refinance digitally Customers who are in a complicated situation or with delay in payments can refinance their consumer loans, card loans, or credit line

Customer refinances all debt into one Commercial State-guaranteed working capital loan (Fogape) For SMEs and medium-sized companies, not in default prior to crisis (or social unrest)

medium-sized companies, not in default prior to crisis (or social unrest) Guarantee offered is between 60% and 85%

Other loans with the Bank have 6 month grace period 1 on 1 financial assistance Tailored solutions for each customer Launch of Pulsera Chip, enabling our customers to pay without touching the PoS 11 Strategy and business Loans grew 13% YoY mainly driven by state guaranteed lending to SMEs and working capital for large corporates Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1 34.5 35.8 36.3 38.0 39.1 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Individuals2 20.1 19.1 5.6 -0.9 o/w Mortgages 14.8 12.7 16.2 1.3 o/w Cards & 4.8 4.7 1.4 -6.3 Consumer credit Consumer Finance 0.5 0.5 -1.2 -14.4 SMEs 5.1 4.2 19.9 13.8 Corporates & Institutions 9.9 8.5 16.3 3.8 CIB 3.3 2.2 46.2 6.2 Other 0.3 0.0 - - Total customer loans 39.1 34.5 13.3 2.9 Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Group criteria. 12 (1) Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20. (2) Includes Private Banking. Strategy and business Customer funds increased 22% YoY with strong growth in demand deposits. Current account openings continued to increase Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1 29.5 31.5 32.2 34.4 35.9 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Demand 13.4 9.6 39.2 12.1 Time 15.0 13.0 15.4 -2.9 Total deposits 28.4 22.6 25.6 3.7 Mutual Funds 7.5 6.9 8.8 7.8 Total customer funds 35.9 29.5 21.6 4.5 Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Group criteria. 13 (1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results Higher NII YoY boosted by larger volumes and lower funding costs. Q2'20 NII affected by lower inflation Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1 429 406 432 444 429 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 NIM2 3.60% 3.15% 3.00% 2.81% 2.43% Central Banks ST rate3 2.50% 2.00% 1.75% 1.00% 0.50% Inflation rate4 1.2% 0.5% 0.9% 1.0% 0.3% Average exchange rate as at H1'20. Group criteria. Quarter-end . Unidad de Fomento quarterly variation. Yields and Costs (%) 8.48% 7.39% 7.35% Yield on loans 6.86% 5.74% 2.01% 1.63% 1.47% 1.35% Cost of deposits 0.71% Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Differential 6.5 pp 5.2 pp 5.9 pp 6.0 pp 5.0 pp 15 Results Net fee income performance dampened by lower activity Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1 95 8991 83 75 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Transactional fees 96 93 3.3 -9.6 Payment methods 39 38 3.3 -15.3 Transfers, drafts, cheques 12 12 4.4 -8.3 and other orders Account admin + Packs 22 20 8.3 0.6 plans Other transactional 23 23 -1.5 -9.5 Investment and pension 36 35 1.3 -12.7 funds Insurance 29 35 -16.7 -37.2 Securitites and custody 7 6 15.0 11.0 services Other (0) 2 - - Total net fee income 166 170 -2.3 -17.9 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 16 Results Total income boosted by NII and higher gains on financial transactions in H1'20 Total income (Constant EUR mn)1 562 566 592 590 547 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 873 801 8.9 -3.3 Net fee income 166 170 -2.3 -17.9 Customer revenue 1,039 971 7.0 -5.8 Other2 98 98 -0.7 - Total income 1,137 1,070 6.3 7.8 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 17 (2) Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income. Results Costs increased YoY driven by digital banking investments Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1 231 228 230 228 230 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 458 447 2.5 0.9 Branches (#) 367 380 -3.4 0.3 Employees (#) 11,405 11,797 -3.3 -0.3 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 18 Results Positive income and cost performance was reflected in net operating income and efficiency improvement Net Operating Income (Constant EUR mn)1 332 338 363 360 319 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Total income 1,137 1,070 6.3 7.8 Operating Expenses (458) (447) 2.5 0.9 Net operating income 678 623 8.9 12.8 Efficiency ratio 40.3% 41.8% -146 bps Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 19 Results LLPs increased strongly YoY mainly due to COVID-19 related provisions Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1 185 162 119 90 93 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net operating income 678 623 8.9 12.8 Loan-loss provisions (346) (177) 95.6 14.3 Net operating income after 332 446 -25.5 11.2 provisions NPL ratio 4.99% 4.52% 47 bps 36 bp Cost of credit2 1.46% 1.10% 36 bps 21 bps Coverage ratio 55% 59% -4.4 pp -2.5 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 20 (2) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans Results Underlying attributable profit decreased primarily due to higher LLPs Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1 140 142 146 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) PBT 331 477 -30.6 9.3 96 Tax on profit (63) (88) -28.0 100.2 87 Consolidated profit 267 389 -31.2 -4.8 Minority interests (84) (124) -31.8 6.1 Underlying attributable 183 265 -31.0 -9.4 profit Effective tax rate 19.2% 18.5% 0.7 pp 11.2 pp Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 21 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Concluding remarks Financial System Strategy & Business Results The Central Bank lowered rates by 125 bps to 0.5% in March to aid growth and enacted several measures to maintain liquidity.

Lending continued to grow healthily driven by commercial lending and the government initiatives to support companies during the crisis.

Deposit growth benefiting from high liquidity in the quarter.

Life and Superdigital are showing solid growth, helping to increase the customer base in these segments while containing risk.

and are showing solid growth, helping to increase the customer base in these segments while containing risk. With the focus on digital banking our customers are using our digital channels more and we are #1 in NPS.

Loans increased 13% YoY driven by state guaranteed loans to SMEs and working capital lines for large corporates. Focus on aiding customers and growing in middle-market and corporate.

middle-market and corporate. Strong growth of demand deposits (+39%) and improvement of funding costs.

Positive net operating income performance YoY was not reflected on underlying attributable profit due to higher LLPs. The latter was the driver of QoQ profit decrease.

Net operating income growth boosted by higher NII (larger volumes and lower funding costs), higher gains from financial transactions and efficiency improvement.

The cost of credit dampened by increased provisions.

Underlying RoTE of 11% in H1'20. 23 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Appendix Balance sheet Constant EUR million1 Variation Jun-20 Jun-19 Amount % Loans and advances to customers 38,037 33,607 4,430 13.2 Cash, central banks and credit institutions 8,709 3,976 4,734 119.1 Debt instruments 5,958 3,311 2,647 79.9 Other financial assets 13,306 3,816 9,490 248.7 Other asset accounts 3,311 2,415 896 37.1 Total assets 69,321 47,124 22,197 47.1 Customer deposits 28,534 22,741 5,793 25.5 Central banks and credit institutions 11,822 4,684 7,138 152.4 Marketable debt securities 9,593 9,287 306 3.3 Other financial liabilities 13,501 5,381 8,121 150.9 Other liabilities accounts 1,276 859 417 48.5 Total liabilities 64,727 42,952 21,775 50.7 Total equity 4,594 4,173 421 10.1 Other managed customer funds 9,222 8,983 239 2.7 Mutual funds 7,528 6,918 610 8.8 Pension funds - - - - Managed portfolios 1,694 2,065 (371) (18.0) (1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20 25 Appendix Income statement Constant EUR million1 Variation H1'20 H1'19 Amount % Net interest income 873 801 72 8.9 Net fee income 166 170 (4) (2.3) Gains (losses) on financial transactions 105 96 9 8.9 Other operating income (7) 2 (9) - Total income 1,137 1,070 67 6.3 Operating expenses (458) (447) (11) 2.5 Net operating income 678 623 56 8.9 Net loan-loss provisions (346) (177) (169) 95.6 Other gains (losses) and provisions (1) 31 (33) - Underlying profit before tax 331 477 (146) (30.6) Tax on profit (63) (88) 25 (28.0) Underlying profit from continuing operations 267 389 (121) (31.2) Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 267 389 (121) (31.2) Non-controlling interests (84) (124) 39 (31.8) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 183 265 (82) (31.0) (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 26 Appendix Quarterly income statement Constant EUR million1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Net interest income 373 429 406 432 444 429 Net fee income 87 83 89 95 91 75 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 46 50 70 67 13 92 Other operating income 2 0 1 (1) (1) (6) Total income 507 562 566 592 547 590 Operating expenses (216) (231) (228) (230) (228) (230) Net operating income 291 332 338 363 319 360 Net loan-loss provisions (87) (90) (93) (119) (162) (185) Other gains (losses) and provisions 32 (0) 13 11 1 (2) Underlying profit before tax 236 241 258 255 158 173 Tax on profit (51) (37) (54) (43) (21) (42) Underlying profit from continuing operations 185 204 205 213 137 130 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 185 204 205 213 137 130 Non-controlling interests (60) (64) (63) (67) (41) (43) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 126 140 142 146 96 87 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 27 Thank You. Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

