Banco Santander S A : Chile

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.
The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries
Forward-looking statements
Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy;
exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries.
2
Important Information
Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No offer
The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.
Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Historical performance is not indicative of future results
Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
Third Party Information
In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.
3
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Financial system
Strong loan growth in 2020 driven by demand for commercial lending
Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)
189 195 201 210 212
11.6
10.4
10.4
13.0
11.8
YoY
(%)
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2)
208
210
187
196
180
19.1%
YoY
16.1%
12.2%
(%)
6.1%
8.9%
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20
Lending continued to grow healthily driven by demand from commercial loans, with state-guaranteed loans available for small and medium sized companies and loans to large corporates.
Mortgage continued to grow steadily due to low interest rates. Consumer lending is contracting in the system with customers lowering consumption in line with lockdowns.
Widespread uptake of grace periods lead to stable NPL ratios in the system, however increased provisioning anticipates a deterioration in asset quality in the coming months.
High liquidity continued in the second quarter with less consumption and companies accessing funds driving growth in demand deposits.
Strong growth of mutual funds as an attractive alternative to the low interest rates of time deposits.
(1)
End period exchange rate as at May-19.
5
(2)
Include demand deposits, time deposits and mutual funds.
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Strategy and business
Santander Chile is the nation's leading bank
KEY DATA
H1'20
YoY Var.4
Customer loans1
EUR 39.1 bn
+13.3%
Customer funds2
EUR 35.9 bn
+21.6%
Underlying att. Profit
EUR 183 mn
-31.0%
Underlying RoTE
11.2%
-6.4
pp
Efficiency ratio
40.3%
-146
bps
Loans market share3
18.2%
-12
bps
Deposits market share3
16.9%
-41
bps
Loyal customers
690 k
+1.9%
Digital customers
1,339 k
+14.8%
Branches
367
-3.4%
Employees
11,405
-3.3%
Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
Excluding repos.
As of March 2020.
Constant euros.
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Expand digital banking services and accelerate commercial transformation via the new branch network model
Improve our quality of service and increase customer loyalty
Focus on mass market through Santander Life, SuperDigital and Klare, our open platform insurance broker
7
Strategy and business
Strong expansion of digital / mobile customers. 1st in NPS in customer satisfaction driven by better quality of service and digital offering
Loyal (k)
677 2% 690
Jun-19Jun-20
Loyal / Active: 45%(-1pp YoY)
Digital customers (k)
1,167 15%1,339
Jun-19Jun-20
Strong support for customers during the COVID-19 crisis, through reprogramming and grace periods
Loyal corporates and SMEs: +18% YoY. The strong position in cash management drove an increase in customer loyalty and demand deposits
We are #1 in NPS and customer satisfaction according to the latest market survey byActiva
Digital customers grew strongly during the lockdown period
Mobile customers rose 23% year-on-year
Digital framework: delivering efficiency and broadening the product range in digital channels. TheLife programme and Superdigital continued to grow strongly, expanding the customer base through digital transactionality
Digital sales / total1: 36% (+3 pp YoY)
(1) YTD data
8
Strategy and business
Our digital offer continued to attract new customers despite lockdown measures
Initiative
Progress
Gross new account openings
(Checking accounts + Cuenta Life + Superdigital)
Fully launched in April 2020. More than 70,000 customers.
Cards &
Acquiring
account
Migration to international model for transactions. Acquiring business will start in 2020.
Close to 210,000 customers, including 110,000 Cuenta Life customers.
Approval received for the first digital open platform for insurance sales. Launching soon
All of which are supported by our fully digital Work Cafés
45%
84,248
100,300
74,197
27,652
68,150
33,23032,781 33,865
42,312 40,700
46,935
32,452
24,549
23,894
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
New current accounts
Cuenta Life
Superdigital
Peak of account openings at the beginning of COVID-19 in
March, and demand continued to be strong in Q2'20
9
Strategy and business
We continued doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way
Culture
Women
Sustainability
Top 3 in Great Place to Work (companies
We are the first bank in the country to give customers the
53% of total
with more than 1,000 employees)
opportunity to compensate their carbon footprint.
employees are
In December, 312 tons of CO2 were compensated
women
through the purchase of carbon credits
Top Employer 2019 in Chile by Top
Most
sustainable
Employers Institute
bank in Chile1
and 8th in the
Financial inclusion
Communities
62 k
world2
1,339
people helped through our
285 k
~210 k customers
community programmes
volunteers
people financially reached
are part of our Santander Life
+400
+8,424
COVID-19
through sanodelucas.cl
programme (including Cuenta Life)
computers delivered and internet
Food boxes
Female
access provided to students to
donated to families in need
370 k
continue their studies
microentrepreneurs
people financially
Receive support from
empowered
volunteers from the Bank
Note: culture and sustainability data as of 2019 and communities and financial inclusion data as of H1'20.
As ranked by Video Eiris and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile.
Santander Chile is ranked #8 in the world for retail banking by Vigeo Eiris.
Strategy and business
And offering fully digital solutions to our customers during this crisis
Mortgages
Delay your instalment
First round in March/April was offered to all customerswith up to 89 days late in their payments, for up to 3 months
Postponed payments are 0% + UF
Second round
Extending grace period for 3 additional months. Targeting customers whose income is suffering from the crisis
Consumer
Delay consumer instalments
For all customers that want to reprogram their debts
Can be taken out online, in one click
3 month grace period
Refinance digitally
Customers who are in a complicated situation or with delay in payments can refinance their consumer loans, card loans, or credit line
Customer refinances all debt into one
Commercial
State-guaranteed working
capital loan (Fogape)
For SMEs and medium-sized companies, not in default prior to crisis (or social unrest)
Guarantee offered is between60% and 85%
Other loans with the Bank have 6 month grace period
1 on 1 financial assistance
Tailored solutions for each customer
Launch of Pulsera Chip, enabling our customers to pay without touching the PoS
11
Strategy and business
Loans grew 13% YoY mainly driven by state guaranteed lending to SMEs and working capital for large corporates
Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1
34.5 35.836.3
38.0 39.1
Jun-20
Jun-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals2
20.1
19.1
5.6
-0.9
o/w Mortgages
14.8
12.7
16.2
1.3
o/w Cards &
4.8
4.7
1.4
-6.3
Consumer credit
Consumer Finance
0.5
0.5
-1.2
-14.4
SMEs
5.1
4.2
19.9
13.8
Corporates & Institutions
9.9
8.5
16.3
3.8
CIB
3.3
2.2
46.2
6.2
Other
0.3
0.0
-
-
Total customer loans
39.1
34.5
13.3
2.9
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Group criteria.
12
(1)
Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
(2)
Includes Private Banking.
Strategy and business
Customer funds increased 22% YoY with strong growth in demand deposits. Current account openings continued to increase
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1
29.5 31.532.2
34.4 35.9
Jun-20
Jun-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Demand
13.4
9.6
39.2
12.1
Time
15.0
13.0
15.4
-2.9
Total deposits
28.4
22.6
25.6
3.7
Mutual Funds
7.5
6.9
8.8
7.8
Total customer funds
35.9
29.5
21.6
4.5
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Group criteria.
13
(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Results
Higher NII YoY boosted by larger volumes and lower funding costs. Q2'20 NII affected by lower inflation
Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1
429
406
432
444
429
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
NIM2
3.60%
3.15%
3.00%
2.81%
2.43%
Central Banks ST rate3
2.50%
2.00%
1.75%
1.00%
0.50%
Inflation rate4
1.2%
0.5%
0.9%
1.0%
0.3%
Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
Group criteria.
Quarter-end.
Unidad de Fomento quarterly variation.
Yields and Costs (%)
8.48%
7.39%
7.35%
Yield on loans
6.86%
5.74%
2.01%
1.63%
1.47%
1.35%
Cost of deposits
0.71%
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Differential
6.5 pp
5.2 pp
5.9 pp
6.0 pp
5.0 pp
15
Results
Net fee income performance dampened by lower activity
Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1
95
8991
83
75
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Transactional fees
96
93
3.3
-9.6
Payment methods
39
38
3.3
-15.3
Transfers, drafts, cheques
12
12
4.4
-8.3
and other orders
Account admin + Packs
22
20
8.3
0.6
plans
Other transactional
23
23
-1.5
-9.5
Investment and pension
36
35
1.3
-12.7
funds
Insurance
29
35
-16.7
-37.2
Securitites and custody
7
6
15.0
11.0
services
Other
(0)
2
-
-
Total net fee income
166
170
-2.3
-17.9
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
16
Results
Total income boosted by NII and higher gains on financial transactions in H1'20
Total income (Constant EUR mn)1
562
566
592
590
547
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net interest income
873
801
8.9
-3.3
Net fee income
166
170
-2.3
-17.9
Customer revenue
1,039
971
7.0
-5.8
Other2
98
98
-0.7
-
Total income
1,137
1,070
6.3
7.8
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1)
Average exchange rate as at H1'20
17
(2)
Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income.
Results
Costs increased YoY driven by digital banking investments
Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1
231 228 230 228 230
H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
Operating Expenses
458
447
2.5
0.9
Branches (#)
367
380
-3.4
0.3
Employees (#)
11,405
11,797
-3.3
-0.3
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
18
Results
Positive income and cost performance was reflected in net operating income and efficiency improvement
Net Operating Income (Constant EUR mn)1
332
338
363
360
319
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Total income
1,137
1,070
6.3
7.8
Operating Expenses
(458)
(447)
2.5
0.9
Net operating income
678
623
8.9
12.8
Efficiency ratio
40.3%
41.8%
-146 bps
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
19
Results
LLPs increased strongly YoY mainly due to COVID-19 related provisions
Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1
185
162
119
90 93
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
678
623
8.9
12.8
Loan-loss provisions
(346)
(177)
95.6
14.3
Net operating income after
332
446
-25.5
11.2
provisions
NPL ratio
4.99%
4.52%
47 bps
36 bp
Cost of credit2
1.46%
1.10%
36 bps
21 bps
Coverage ratio
55%
59%
-4.4 pp
-2.5 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at H1'20
20
(2)
Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans
Results
Underlying attributable profit decreased primarily due to higher LLPs
Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1
140
142
146
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
PBT
331
477
-30.6
9.3
96
Tax on profit
(63)
(88)
-28.0
100.2
87
Consolidated profit
267
389
-31.2
-4.8
Minority interests
(84)
(124)
-31.8
6.1
Underlying attributable
183
265
-31.0
-9.4
profit
Effective tax rate
19.2%
18.5%
0.7 pp
11.2 pp
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20
21
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Concluding remarks
Concluding remarks
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
The Central Bank lowered rates by 125 bps to 0.5% in March to aid growth and enacted several measures to maintain liquidity.
Lending continued to grow healthily driven by commercial lending and the government initiatives to support companies during the crisis.
Deposit growth benefiting from high liquidity in the quarter.
Life and Superdigital are showing solid growth, helping to increase the customer base in these segments while containing risk.
With the focus on digital banking our customers are using our digital channels more and we are #1 in NPS.
Loans increased 13% YoY driven by state guaranteed loans to SMEs and working capital lines for large corporates. Focus on aiding customers and growing in middle-market and corporate.
Strong growth of demand deposits (+39%) and improvement of funding costs.
Positive net operating income performance YoY was not reflected on underlying attributable profit due to higher LLPs. The latter was the driver of QoQ profit decrease.
Net operating income growth boosted by higher NII (larger volumes and lower funding costs), higher gains from financial transactions and efficiency improvement.
The cost of credit dampened by increased provisions.
Underlying RoTE of 11% in H1'20.
23
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Appendix
Balance sheet
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Jun-20
Jun-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
38,037
33,607
4,430
13.2
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
8,709
3,976
4,734
119.1
Debt instruments
5,958
3,311
2,647
79.9
Other financial assets
13,306
3,816
9,490
248.7
Other asset accounts
3,311
2,415
896
37.1
Total assets
69,321
47,124
22,197
47.1
Customer deposits
28,534
22,741
5,793
25.5
Central banks and credit institutions
11,822
4,684
7,138
152.4
Marketable debt securities
9,593
9,287
306
3.3
Other financial liabilities
13,501
5,381
8,121
150.9
Other liabilities accounts
1,276
859
417
48.5
Total liabilities
64,727
42,952
21,775
50.7
Total equity
4,594
4,173
421
10.1
Other managed customer funds
9,222
8,983
239
2.7
Mutual funds
7,528
6,918
610
8.8
Pension funds
-
-
-
-
Managed portfolios
1,694
2,065
(371)
(18.0)
(1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20
25
Appendix
Income statement
Constant EUR million1
Variation
H1'20
H1'19
Amount
%
Net interest income
873
801
72
8.9
Net fee income
166
170
(4)
(2.3)
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
105
96
9
8.9
Other operating income
(7)
2
(9)
-
Total income
1,137
1,070
67
6.3
Operating expenses
(458)
(447)
(11)
2.5
Net operating income
678
623
56
8.9
Net loan-loss provisions
(346)
(177)
(169)
95.6
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(1)
31
(33)
-
Underlying profit before tax
331
477
(146)
(30.6)
Tax on profit
(63)
(88)
25
(28.0)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
267
389
(121)
(31.2)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
267
389
(121)
(31.2)
Non-controlling interests
(84)
(124)
39
(31.8)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
183
265
(82)
(31.0)
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
26
Appendix
Quarterly income statement
Constant EUR million1
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Net interest income
373
429
406
432
444
429
Net fee income
87
83
89
95
91
75
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
46
50
70
67
13
92
Other operating income
2
0
1
(1)
(1)
(6)
Total income
507
562
566
592
547
590
Operating expenses
(216)
(231)
(228)
(230)
(228)
(230)
Net operating income
291
332
338
363
319
360
Net loan-loss provisions
(87)
(90)
(93)
(119)
(162)
(185)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
32
(0)
13
11
1
(2)
Underlying profit before tax
236
241
258
255
158
173
Tax on profit
(51)
(37)
(54)
(43)
(21)
(42)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
185
204
205
213
137
130
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
185
204
205
213
137
130
Non-controlling interests
(60)
(64)
(63)
(67)
(41)
(43)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
126
140
142
146
96
87
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
27
Thank You.
Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.
Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: