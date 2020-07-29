Log in
Banco Santander S A : Chile

07/29/2020

29 July 2020

Chile

H1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy;

  1. exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries.

2

Important Information

Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Strong loan growth in 2020 driven by demand for commercial lending

Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)

189 195 201 210 212

11.6

10.4

10.4

13.0

11.8

YoY

(%)

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn1,2)

208

210

187

196

180

19.1%

YoY

16.1%

12.2%

(%)

6.1%

8.9%

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20

  • Lending continued to grow healthily driven by demand from commercial loans, with state-guaranteed loans available for small and medium sized companies and loans to large corporates.
  • Mortgage continued to grow steadily due to low interest rates. Consumer lending is contracting in the system with customers lowering consumption in line with lockdowns.
  • Widespread uptake of grace periods lead to stable NPL ratios in the system, however increased provisioning anticipates a deterioration in asset quality in the coming months.
  • High liquidity continued in the second quarter with less consumption and companies accessing funds driving growth in demand deposits.
  • Strong growth of mutual funds as an attractive alternative to the low interest rates of time deposits.

(1)

End period exchange rate as at May-19.

5

(2)

Include demand deposits, time deposits and mutual funds.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander Chile is the nation's leading bank

KEY DATA

H1'20

YoY Var.4

Customer loans1

EUR 39.1 bn

+13.3%

Customer funds2

EUR 35.9 bn

+21.6%

Underlying att. Profit

EUR 183 mn

-31.0%

Underlying RoTE

11.2%

-6.4

pp

Efficiency ratio

40.3%

-146

bps

Loans market share3

18.2%

-12

bps

Deposits market share3

16.9%

-41

bps

Loyal customers

690 k

+1.9%

Digital customers

1,339 k

+14.8%

Branches

367

-3.4%

Employees

11,405

-3.3%

  1. Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
  2. Excluding repos.
  3. As of March 2020.
  4. Constant euros.

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Expand digital banking services and accelerate commercial transformation via the new branch network model

Improve our quality of service and increase customer loyalty

Focus on mass market through Santander Life, SuperDigital and Klare, our open platform insurance broker

7

Strategy and business

Strong expansion of digital / mobile customers. 1st in NPS in customer satisfaction driven by better quality of service and digital offering

Loyal (k)

677 2% 690

Jun-19Jun-20

Loyal / Active: 45% (-1pp YoY)

Digital customers (k)

1,167 15% 1,339

Jun-19Jun-20

  • Strong support for customers during the COVID-19 crisis, through reprogramming and grace periods
  • Loyal corporates and SMEs: +18% YoY. The strong position in cash management drove an increase in customer loyalty and demand deposits
  • We are #1 in NPS and customer satisfaction according to the latest market survey by Activa
  • Digital customers grew strongly during the lockdown period
  • Mobile customers rose 23% year-on-year
  • Digital framework: delivering efficiency and broadening the product range in digital channels. The Life programme and Superdigital continued to grow strongly, expanding the customer base through digital transactionality

Digital sales / total1: 36% (+3 pp YoY)

(1) YTD data

8

Strategy and business

Our digital offer continued to attract new customers despite lockdown measures

Initiative

Progress

Gross new account openings

(Checking accounts + Cuenta Life + Superdigital)

Fully launched in April 2020. More than 70,000 customers.

Cards &

Acquiring

account

Migration to international model for transactions. Acquiring business will start in 2020.

Close to 210,000 customers, including 110,000 Cuenta Life customers.

Approval received for the first digital open platform for insurance sales. Launching soon

All of which are supported by our fully digital Work Cafés

45%

84,248

100,300

74,197

27,652

68,150

33,23032,781 33,865

42,312 40,700

46,935

32,452

24,549

23,894

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

New current accounts

Cuenta Life

Superdigital

Peak of account openings at the beginning of COVID-19 in

March, and demand continued to be strong in Q2'20

9

Strategy and business

We continued doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way

Culture

Women

Sustainability

Top 3 in Great Place to Work (companies

We are the first bank in the country to give customers the

53% of total

with more than 1,000 employees)

opportunity to compensate their carbon footprint.

employees are

In December, 312 tons of CO2 were compensated

women

through the purchase of carbon credits

Top Employer 2019 in Chile by Top

Most

sustainable

Employers Institute

bank in Chile1

and 8th in the

Financial inclusion

Communities

62 k

world2

1,339

people helped through our

285 k

~210 k customers

community programmes

volunteers

people financially reached

are part of our Santander Life

+400

+8,424

COVID-19

through sanodelucas.cl

programme (including Cuenta Life)

computers delivered and internet

Food boxes

Female

access provided to students to

donated to families in need

370 k

continue their studies

microentrepreneurs

people financially

Receive support from

empowered

volunteers from the Bank

Note: culture and sustainability data as of 2019 and communities and financial inclusion data as of H1'20.

  1. As ranked by Video Eiris and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile.
  2. Santander Chile is ranked #8 in the world for retail banking by Vigeo Eiris.

Strategy and business

And offering fully digital solutions to our customers during this crisis

Mortgages

Delay your instalment

  • First round in March/April was offered to all customers with up to 89 days late in their payments, for up to 3 months
  • Postponed payments are 0% + UF

Second round

  • Extending grace period for 3 additional months. Targeting customers whose income is suffering from the crisis

Consumer

Delay consumer instalments

  • For all customers that want to reprogram their debts
  • Can be taken out online, in one click
  • 3 month grace period

Refinance digitally

  • Customers who are in a complicated situation or with delay in payments can refinance their consumer loans, card loans, or credit line
  • Customer refinances all debt into one

Commercial

State-guaranteed working

capital loan (Fogape)

  • For SMEs and medium-sized companies, not in default prior to crisis (or social unrest)
  • Guarantee offered is between 60% and 85%
  • Other loans with the Bank have 6 month grace period

1 on 1 financial assistance

  • Tailored solutions for each customer

Launch of Pulsera Chip, enabling our customers to pay without touching the PoS

11

Strategy and business

Loans grew 13% YoY mainly driven by state guaranteed lending to SMEs and working capital for large corporates

Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1

34.5 35.8 36.3

38.0 39.1

Jun-20

Jun-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

20.1

19.1

5.6

-0.9

o/w Mortgages

14.8

12.7

16.2

1.3

o/w Cards &

4.8

4.7

1.4

-6.3

Consumer credit

Consumer Finance

0.5

0.5

-1.2

-14.4

SMEs

5.1

4.2

19.9

13.8

Corporates & Institutions

9.9

8.5

16.3

3.8

CIB

3.3

2.2

46.2

6.2

Other

0.3

0.0

-

-

Total customer loans

39.1

34.5

13.3

2.9

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Group criteria.

12

(1)

Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.

(2)

Includes Private Banking.

Strategy and business

Customer funds increased 22% YoY with strong growth in demand deposits. Current account openings continued to increase

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1

29.5 31.5 32.2

34.4 35.9

Jun-20

Jun-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

13.4

9.6

39.2

12.1

Time

15.0

13.0

15.4

-2.9

Total deposits

28.4

22.6

25.6

3.7

Mutual Funds

7.5

6.9

8.8

7.8

Total customer funds

35.9

29.5

21.6

4.5

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Group criteria.

13

(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

Higher NII YoY boosted by larger volumes and lower funding costs. Q2'20 NII affected by lower inflation

Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1

429

406

432

444

429

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

NIM2

3.60%

3.15%

3.00%

2.81%

2.43%

Central Banks ST rate3

2.50%

2.00%

1.75%

1.00%

0.50%

Inflation rate4

1.2%

0.5%

0.9%

1.0%

0.3%

  1. Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
  2. Group criteria.
  3. Quarter-end.
  4. Unidad de Fomento quarterly variation.

Yields and Costs (%)

8.48%

7.39%

7.35%

Yield on loans

6.86%

5.74%

2.01%

1.63%

1.47%

1.35%

Cost of deposits

0.71%

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Differential

6.5 pp

5.2 pp

5.9 pp

6.0 pp

5.0 pp

15

Results

Net fee income performance dampened by lower activity

Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1

95

8991

83

75

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

96

93

3.3

-9.6

Payment methods

39

38

3.3

-15.3

Transfers, drafts, cheques

12

12

4.4

-8.3

and other orders

Account admin + Packs

22

20

8.3

0.6

plans

Other transactional

23

23

-1.5

-9.5

Investment and pension

36

35

1.3

-12.7

funds

Insurance

29

35

-16.7

-37.2

Securitites and custody

7

6

15.0

11.0

services

Other

(0)

2

-

-

Total net fee income

166

170

-2.3

-17.9

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

16

Results

Total income boosted by NII and higher gains on financial transactions in H1'20

Total income (Constant EUR mn)1

562

566

592

590

547

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

873

801

8.9

-3.3

Net fee income

166

170

-2.3

-17.9

Customer revenue

1,039

971

7.0

-5.8

Other2

98

98

-0.7

-

Total income

1,137

1,070

6.3

7.8

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1)

Average exchange rate as at H1'20

17

(2)

Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income.

Results

Costs increased YoY driven by digital banking investments

Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1

231 228 230 228 230

H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

458

447

2.5

0.9

Branches (#)

367

380

-3.4

0.3

Employees (#)

11,405

11,797

-3.3

-0.3

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

18

Results

Positive income and cost performance was reflected in net operating income and efficiency improvement

Net Operating Income (Constant EUR mn)1

332

338

363

360

319

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Total income

1,137

1,070

6.3

7.8

Operating Expenses

(458)

(447)

2.5

0.9

Net operating income

678

623

8.9

12.8

Efficiency ratio

40.3%

41.8%

-146 bps

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

19

Results

LLPs increased strongly YoY mainly due to COVID-19 related provisions

Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1

185

162

119

90 93

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

678

623

8.9

12.8

Loan-loss provisions

(346)

(177)

95.6

14.3

Net operating income after

332

446

-25.5

11.2

provisions

NPL ratio

4.99%

4.52%

47 bps

36 bp

Cost of credit2

1.46%

1.10%

36 bps

21 bps

Coverage ratio

55%

59%

-4.4 pp

-2.5 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at H1'20

20

(2)

Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans

Results

Underlying attributable profit decreased primarily due to higher LLPs

Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1

140

142

146

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

PBT

331

477

-30.6

9.3

96

Tax on profit

(63)

(88)

-28.0

100.2

87

Consolidated profit

267

389

-31.2

-4.8

Minority interests

(84)

(124)

-31.8

6.1

Underlying attributable

183

265

-31.0

-9.4

profit

Effective tax rate

19.2%

18.5%

0.7 pp

11.2 pp

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20

21

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Concluding remarks

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • The Central Bank lowered rates by 125 bps to 0.5% in March to aid growth and enacted several measures to maintain liquidity.
  • Lending continued to grow healthily driven by commercial lending and the government initiatives to support companies during the crisis.
  • Deposit growth benefiting from high liquidity in the quarter.
  • Life and Superdigital are showing solid growth, helping to increase the customer base in these segments while containing risk.
  • With the focus on digital banking our customers are using our digital channels more and we are #1 in NPS.
  • Loans increased 13% YoY driven by state guaranteed loans to SMEs and working capital lines for large corporates. Focus on aiding customers and growing in middle-market and corporate.
  • Strong growth of demand deposits (+39%) and improvement of funding costs.
  • Positive net operating income performance YoY was not reflected on underlying attributable profit due to higher LLPs. The latter was the driver of QoQ profit decrease.
  • Net operating income growth boosted by higher NII (larger volumes and lower funding costs), higher gains from financial transactions and efficiency improvement.
  • The cost of credit dampened by increased provisions.
  • Underlying RoTE of 11% in H1'20.

23

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Jun-20

Jun-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

38,037

33,607

4,430

13.2

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

8,709

3,976

4,734

119.1

Debt instruments

5,958

3,311

2,647

79.9

Other financial assets

13,306

3,816

9,490

248.7

Other asset accounts

3,311

2,415

896

37.1

Total assets

69,321

47,124

22,197

47.1

Customer deposits

28,534

22,741

5,793

25.5

Central banks and credit institutions

11,822

4,684

7,138

152.4

Marketable debt securities

9,593

9,287

306

3.3

Other financial liabilities

13,501

5,381

8,121

150.9

Other liabilities accounts

1,276

859

417

48.5

Total liabilities

64,727

42,952

21,775

50.7

Total equity

4,594

4,173

421

10.1

Other managed customer funds

9,222

8,983

239

2.7

Mutual funds

7,528

6,918

610

8.8

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

1,694

2,065

(371)

(18.0)

(1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20

25

Appendix

Income statement

Constant EUR million1

Variation

H1'20

H1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

873

801

72

8.9

Net fee income

166

170

(4)

(2.3)

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

105

96

9

8.9

Other operating income

(7)

2

(9)

-

Total income

1,137

1,070

67

6.3

Operating expenses

(458)

(447)

(11)

2.5

Net operating income

678

623

56

8.9

Net loan-loss provisions

(346)

(177)

(169)

95.6

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(1)

31

(33)

-

Underlying profit before tax

331

477

(146)

(30.6)

Tax on profit

(63)

(88)

25

(28.0)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

267

389

(121)

(31.2)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

267

389

(121)

(31.2)

Non-controlling interests

(84)

(124)

39

(31.8)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

183

265

(82)

(31.0)

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

26

Appendix

Quarterly income statement

Constant EUR million1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Net interest income

373

429

406

432

444

429

Net fee income

87

83

89

95

91

75

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

46

50

70

67

13

92

Other operating income

2

0

1

(1)

(1)

(6)

Total income

507

562

566

592

547

590

Operating expenses

(216)

(231)

(228)

(230)

(228)

(230)

Net operating income

291

332

338

363

319

360

Net loan-loss provisions

(87)

(90)

(93)

(119)

(162)

(185)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

32

(0)

13

11

1

(2)

Underlying profit before tax

236

241

258

255

158

173

Tax on profit

(51)

(37)

(54)

(43)

(21)

(42)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

185

204

205

213

137

130

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

185

204

205

213

137

130

Non-controlling interests

(60)

(64)

(63)

(67)

(41)

(43)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

126

140

142

146

96

87

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

27

Thank You.

Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:30:06 UTC
