BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Banco Santander S A : Court to look into Orcel's 100 million euro Santander claim in April

09/27/2019 | 08:20am EDT

MADRID (Reuters) - A Madrid court will begin preliminary proceedings in April next year for a lawsuit brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander over the bank's withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO, a Madrid court spokesman said on Friday.

By Jesús Aguado

Orcel, one of Europe's most high-profile bankers, is suing the Spanish bank for 100 million euros ($111 million), claiming breach of contract.

He was offered the CEO job at Santander last year but the bank changed its mind in January, saying it could not meet his pay demands.

"The preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13, where technicalities such as what procedural evidence or potential witnesses can be accepted will be decided as part of the case," the spokesman said.

The hearing is part of a lengthy legal process that could take several more months before a full trial starts later, the spokesman said.

The court spokesman said it was not immediately clear at this stage if Orcel would appear in court in April or if he would be represented by his lawyer.

Spanish law firm De Carlos Remon, which represents Orcel, was not immediately available for comment on Friday.

Santander declined to comment.

Details of the court hearing were first reported by the Spanish website lainformacion.com.

Orcel has alleged that a four-page letter written in September last year, in which Santander offered him the job, along with a stock and bonus package to compensate for deferred pay he risked losing by quitting UBS, was legally binding.

Santander has said that the letter to Orcel was not a contract as required by Spanish law.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Andres González; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Jane Merriman)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 49 269 M
EBIT 2019 25 995 M
Net income 2019 7 590 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,27%
P/E ratio 2019 7,79x
P/E ratio 2020 7,20x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 60 404 M
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,77  €
Last Close Price 3,64  €
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Chief Financial Officer
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-8.44%66 058
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.88%374 146
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.22%271 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%267 934
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.05%215 326
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 312
