BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/06 04:00:00 pm
2.267 EUR   +8.11%
05:38pBANCO SANTANDER S A : Data regarding shareholders' participation
PU
05:33pBANCO SANTANDER S A : Approved resolutions and voting
PU
12:53pSpanish companies, households snap up state-backed emergency credit
RE
Banco Santander S A : Data regarding shareholders' participation

04/06/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Banco Santander, S.A. - Domicilio Social: Paseo de Pereda, 9-12. 39004 SANTANDER - R. M. de Santander, Hoja 286, Folio 64, Libro 5º de Sociedades, Inscripción 1ª. C.I.F. A-39000013

ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - 3 APRIL 2020

Data regarding shareholders' participation

The meeting was attended by a total of 589,268 shareholders, among those present and represented, with 10,802,580,226 shares. The quorum was therefore 65.0% of the Bank's share capital.

Each ordinary Banco Santander share corresponds to one vote.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 21:37:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 47 854 M
EBIT 2020 25 145 M
Net income 2020 6 027 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,81%
P/E ratio 2020 5,21x
P/E ratio 2021 5,00x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,73x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 34 831 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,75  €
Last Close Price 2,10  €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-0.62%40 485
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-39.71%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.59%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.49%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.13%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%135 607
