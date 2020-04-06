|
Banco Santander S A : Data regarding shareholders' participation
04/06/2020 | 05:38pm EDT
Banco Santander, S.A. - Domicilio Social: Paseo de Pereda, 9-12. 39004 SANTANDER - R. M. de Santander, Hoja 286, Folio 64, Libro 5º de Sociedades, Inscripción 1ª. C.I.F. A-39000013
ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - 3 APRIL 2020
Data regarding shareholders' participation
The meeting was attended by a total of 589,268 shareholders, among those present and represented, with 10,802,580,226 shares. The quorum was therefore 65.0% of the Bank's share capital.
Each ordinary Banco Santander share corresponds to one vote.
Disclaimer
Banco Santander SA published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 21:37:03 UTC
|
|Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|47 854 M
|EBIT 2020
|25 145 M
|Net income 2020
|6 027 M
|Debt 2020
|-
|Yield 2020
|6,81%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|5,21x
|P/E ratio 2021
|5,00x
|Capi. / Sales2020
|0,73x
|Capi. / Sales2021
|0,72x
|Capitalization
|34 831 M
|
|Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Average target price
|
3,75 €
|Last Close Price
|
2,10 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
138%
|Spread / Average Target
|
78,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-14,2%