Banco Santander S A : First quarter 2020 results presentation announcement on April 28, 2020

Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander"), pursuant to the provisions of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), hereby announces the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Santander hereby advises that the presentation of Grupo Santander's results for the First Quarter of 2020 will take place tomorrow, Tuesday April 28, 2020. A presentation will be given to analysts via webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Madrid time). Likewise, at12:00 p.m. (Madrid time), a presentation will be given to media via video conference.

The presentation to analysts can be followed via the Internet on the corporate website www.santander.comand will be made public prior to its commencement via its notification to the CNMV and publication on the aforementioned corporate website.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), April 27, 2020