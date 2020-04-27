Log in
Banco Santander S A : First quarter 2020 results presentation announcement on April 28, 2020

04/27/2020

Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander"), pursuant to the provisions of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), hereby announces the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Santander hereby advises that the presentation of Grupo Santander's results for the First Quarter of 2020 will take place tomorrow, Tuesday April 28, 2020. A presentation will be given to analysts via webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Madrid time). Likewise, at12:00 p.m. (Madrid time), a presentation will be given to media via video conference.

The presentation to analysts can be followed via the Internet on the corporate website www.santander.comand will be made public prior to its commencement via its notification to the CNMV and publication on the aforementioned corporate website.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), April 27, 2020

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 14:07:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 46 178 M
EBIT 2020 24 032 M
Net income 2020 4 254 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,08%
P/E ratio 2020 6,34x
P/E ratio 2021 5,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,68x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 31 625 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,18  €
Last Close Price 1,90  €
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-1.60%34 145
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.93%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.02%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.35%132 937
