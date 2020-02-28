Banco Santander S A : Information on 2019 Annual Financial Report

Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander"), pursuant to the provisions of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), hereby announces:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Santander hereby informs that it has sent today its 2019 Annual Financial Report to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). This document is available on the corporate website www.santander.com.
Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), February 28, 2020
Disclaimer
Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 13:40:15 UTC