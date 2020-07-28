Banco Santander S A : Jennifer Scardino to leave Grupo Santander. Alexandra Brandão appointed new global head of human resources

After nearly ten years of distinguished service at Santander UK and the Santander Group in Madrid, Jennifer Scardino has decided to leave the bank at the end of the year. Her responsibilities for global media relations will be taken up by Michael Strachan, and she will step down from her role as the Head of Global Communications. Until the end of the year, she will continue to work on special communications projects for the bank.

Executive Chairman of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, said: 'Jennifer has been a key member of my team for a decade, both at Santander UK and at Group. Her contributions to our cultural transformation have been important to the success of the bank: from developing our Simple Personal Fair work in the UK, to modernizing and globalizing our communications programmes at the Group. I thank her for her service to Santander and wish her only the best for the future.'

Jennifer Scardino said: 'I feel really proud of what we have accomplished together at Santander and am so grateful to have had the opportunity to learn something new every single day. The Global Communications team now delivers tremendous value in supporting the bank's mission internationally and I look forward to following Santander's continued progress in building a truly responsible business which is guided in all its actions by the principles of Simple Personal Fair.'

In addition, Roberto di Bernardini is being appointed the Group's Chief Talent Officer reporting directly to Ana Botín. Alexandra Brandão, who has been head of HR in Santander Portugal and head of training for the Santander Group, is replacing Di Bernardini as global head of Human Resources. She will report to the group's CEO José Antonio Álvarez and will join the Group's management committee.