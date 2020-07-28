Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : Jennifer Scardino to leave Grupo Santander. Alexandra Brandão appointed new global head of human resources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

After nearly ten years of distinguished service at Santander UK and the Santander Group in Madrid, Jennifer Scardino has decided to leave the bank at the end of the year. Her responsibilities for global media relations will be taken up by Michael Strachan, and she will step down from her role as the Head of Global Communications. Until the end of the year, she will continue to work on special communications projects for the bank.

Madrid, 28 July 2020.
Executive Chairman of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, said: 'Jennifer has been a key member of my team for a decade, both at Santander UK and at Group. Her contributions to our cultural transformation have been important to the success of the bank: from developing our Simple Personal Fair work in the UK, to modernizing and globalizing our communications programmes at the Group. I thank her for her service to Santander and wish her only the best for the future.'

Jennifer Scardino said: 'I feel really proud of what we have accomplished together at Santander and am so grateful to have had the opportunity to learn something new every single day. The Global Communications team now delivers tremendous value in supporting the bank's mission internationally and I look forward to following Santander's continued progress in building a truly responsible business which is guided in all its actions by the principles of Simple Personal Fair.'

In addition, Roberto di Bernardini is being appointed the Group's Chief Talent Officer reporting directly to Ana Botín. Alexandra Brandão, who has been head of HR in Santander Portugal and head of training for the Santander Group, is replacing Di Bernardini as global head of Human Resources. She will report to the group's CEO José Antonio Álvarez and will join the Group's management committee.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 18:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
02:01pBANCO SANTANDER S A : Jennifer Scardino to leave Grupo Santander. Alexandra Bran..
PU
10:16aBANCO SANTANDER S A : First half 2020 results presentation announcement on 29 Ju..
PU
08:35aPORTUGAL : EIB Group and Banco Santander Consumer Portugal provide EUR 587 milli..
AQ
07/24Spain considering guaranteeing credit lines to renewables firm Abengoa - sour..
RE
07/24BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
07/24SANTANDER : Gets a Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
07/23BANCO SANTANDER S A : Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco and Santander announces joint plan..
PU
07/22BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander launches 2020 edition of its Trainee programme
PU
07/22BoE seeks more level mortgage playing field for small banks
RE
07/22BoE seeks more level mortgage playing field for small banks
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 976 M 52 775 M 52 775 M
Net income 2020 2 493 M 2 925 M 2 925 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 34 424 M 40 342 M 40 393 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 194 948
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,74 €
Last Close Price 2,08 €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-44.37%40 509
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.49%295 312
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%244 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%209 151
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%191 927
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%128 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group