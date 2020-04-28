Banco Santander S A : Mexico 0 04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT Send by mail :

28 April 2020 Mexico Q1'20 Earnings Presentation The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries Forward-looking statements Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. 2 Important Information Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No offer The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever. Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Historical performance is not indicative of future results Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Third Party Information In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Slight uptick in system loan and deposit growth Total loans (Constant EUR bn1) 243 247 247 250 251 YoY 10.1% 7.5% (%) 5.8% 4.3% 4.4% Slight recovery in system loan growth mainly supported by corporate loans

Consumer loans continue to slowdown while mortgage growth remained solid at double-digit Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dic-19Feb-20 Total deposits (Constant EUR bn1) 236 241 238 245 245  Improvement in demand deposits growth was partially offset YoY 8.4% 6.1% by slowdown in term deposits 5.2% 4.5% 4.6% (%)  All in all, total deposits grew 4.6% year-on-year, slightly higher than in Dec-19 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dic-19 Feb-20 (1) End period exchange rate as of Feb-20 5 Source: CNBV Banks as of Feb-20 (last available) Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business Santander México: one of the leading financial groups in the country KEY DATA Q1'20 YoY Var.4 Customer loans1 EUR 30.8 bn +13.0% Customer funds2 EUR 37.8 bn +9.7% Underlying att. Profit EUR 249 mn +22.0% Underlying RoTE 18.0% -215 bps Efficiency ratio 41.2% -106 bps Loans market share3 13.2% +3 bps Deposits market share3 13.0% -62 bps Loyal customers 3.3 mn +24.4% Digital customers 4.4 mn +37.8% Branches 1,429 +1.2% Employees 20,121 +1.3% Gross loans excluding reverse repos. Excluding repos. As at December 2019. Constant euros STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Improve customer experience by leveraging both the new tools and methodologies as well as improving operating processes Maintain strong growth rates in loyal customers (through initiatives to attract payrolls and collectives) and digital customers (by promoting new platforms, channels and customer care models, as well as our new payment platforms) Strengthen our corporate businesses to continue to be the reference in the market in value-added products Increase revenue through greater volumes and lower cost of deposits Enhance customer service quality across the Bank 7 Strategy and business Expanding loyal and digital customers further strengthening our retail franchise Loyal (mn) 2.7 24% 3.3 Mar-19 Mar-20 Loyal / Active: 34% (+5 pp YoY) Digital customers (mn) 38% 4.4 3.2 Mar-19 Mar-20 Digital sales / total: 30% (+6 pp YoY) Maintain strong focus on increasing loyalty, while attracting new customers through innovative products such as Santander Plus and Hipoteca Plus

Loyal individuals: +25% YoY leveraging number of products opportunities

Focus on increasing penetration

CRM platform for SMEs and an online onboarding process that enhances the customer journey

Improving onboarding processes to new channels and adding new functionalities to the digital platform

Launch of new products and services through digital channels

Mobile only customers up 55% YoY

Mobile accounting for 92% of digital monetary transactions 8 Strategy and business Driving innovation and attracting customers Loyalty Mortgages Credit card customer attraction Innovative programme focused on customer attraction, transactionality, loyalty and digitalisation +6.9 mn customers since its launch in May 2016 52% of which are new customers The only bank in Mexico to offer a tailored interest rate based on the customer's profile Strong performance of Hipoteca Plus, accounted for close to 63% of mortgage originations as of March-20.Hipoteca Plus rewards new loyal customers who keep their payrolls and other financial products with the lowest rate in the market 7.99% First bank in Mexico to offer the card without numbers to its clients. This innovation is complemented by the digital card with dynamic CVX (Dynamic Security Code) Distribution network transformation Shift to an omni-channel banking experience to Digitalisation Corporate & Investment Banking attract and retain customers Transformed 560 branches. New branch layout is more efficient, user friendly, promotes use of digital, self-services and P&L per branch Upgrading online and mobile banking platforms to offer customers innovative and high quality services that satisfy their dynamic demands New functionalities for our Supermóvil and Superwallet mobile apps including cardless cash withdrawal, payroll portability, activation of credit and debit cards quickly and safely, payments with rewards points, among others

and mobile apps including cardless cash withdrawal, payroll portability, activation of credit and debit cards quickly and safely, payments with rewards points, among others Full digital onboarding for new payroll customers, reducing the time to open new accounts Continuing to position our Corporate Investment Banking business as one of the top three players in Mexico 9 Strategy and business Doing business in a responsible way Continue embedding our Culture in all Stakeholders… Adhesion to Women´s Empowerment Principles ( WEPs ).

). 95% (+2) of employees proud to work for Santander.

(+2) of employees proud to work for Santander. Main initiatives:

Way we work: Labor schedule close time 18:00, Women 360 program, inclusive Linkers, " Ser padres Santander ", Academia training platform. Cultural Transformation initiative with Faros as ambassadors across the country. Speaking up : 900 reports. 98% of employees have

favorable opinion towards Línea Ética. and investing in the communities while continue supporting higher education

128 million pesos invested in Higher Education Plan (PAES). 6,300 scholarships granted. 67.3 million pesos invested in community programs. 73,608 people benefited. " Leader Enterprise in Social Responsibility " Sustainability Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, second consecutive year. Member of FTSE4Good Index , second consecutive year.

supporting our customers in their transition to a low carbon economy… SCIB México Top 1 in Project Finance (league tables). Top 2 in renewables. Delaro Project: Wind farm with 117 MW capacity. Equivalent of 282,000 illuminated households. Only ones in Roads and Water & Waste financing. Participation in 3 Green Bond issuances in 2019. Purchase Power Agreement (wind power) to reach 24% of renewable energy in 2020 and 30% in 2021. Approximate reduction of 24,295 t CO2e. promoting financial inclusion and empowerment …

Tuiio :

138,703 microcredits loaned in 2019. 82,675 customers 2019. 105,018 cumulative customers since beginning of operations (2017).

55,350 people benefited through financial education programs such as Tuiio apps, educational brigades and online courses. 10 Strategy and business Initiatives Implemented to Mitigate the COVID-19 Pandemic Employees Customers Established work-from-home protocols for business continuity Employees Working from home, 85% Critical, 15% Critical personnel works remotely or split into teams working on alternative schedules or at alternate work sites Branch employees are split into teams Branch employees working from… Branch, 50% Home, 50% Additional IT resources channeled into remote operating tools and cybersecurity Special support line for confidential counseling Operational readiness for servicing customers through all digital channels and contact centers Debtor Relief Program for Individuals and SMEs. The portfolio under support represents 13% of the total loan book accounting for Ps.102Bn Participation in Federal Program to Support Small Businesses Zero Interest Payments in Credit Cards for 3 months for purchases at on-line supermarkets and 5 to 10 months on purchases at pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals Bank's health insurance products offer coverage for the COVID-19 pandemic 1111 Strategy and business Initiatives Implemented to Mitigate the COVID-19 Pandemic Government & Regulators Community Debtors support program for individuals and SMEs will not have Launch of campaigns to encourage people to stay at home impact on loan loss provisions nor NPLs during the grace period and an appreciation campaign aimed at health professionals Flexibility for using the capital conservation buffer of 2.5% #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #HéroesConBata without triggering any regulatory corrective measures Liquidity requirements regulation exceptions include no Santander launched a support website as a resource guide to help people and companies overcome the COVID-19 crisis corrective actions taken against financial institutions whose Esto lo superamos juntos Liquidity Coverage Ratio falls below 100% Recommendation to abstain from paying dividends and + Ps.55 million from Santander Universidades program channeled to support digital learning platforms at repurchasing shares to enhance financial position universities and scholarships for students Santander will participate in Federal Program to Support small businesses together with other 2 financial institutions in Launch of a fund to collect resources from employees to aid Mexico, leveraging the expertise of our financial inclusion those in need and the Bank will double the amount collected program Tuiio; loans will be funded by NAFIN 12 Strategy and business Strong loan portfolio growth driven by Corporates and CIB Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1 30.8 27.2 27.7 27.5 28.3 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Individuals2 10.6 10.1 5.1 0.8 o/w Mortgages 5.9 5.2 13.1 6.6 o/w Consumer credit 2.2 2.1 8.1 4.5 o/w Cards 2.2 2.1 6.4 1.1 SMEs 2.8 3.0 -4.6 -2.1 Corporates & Institutions 10.0 8.5 18.5 12.9 CIB 6.9 5.5 26.7 17.8 Other 0.3 0.2 52.7 84.0 Total customer loans* 30.8 27.2 13.0 8.9 * o/w Government3 2.9 2.4 22.1 8.7 Group criteria 13 (1) Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20. (2) Includes Private Banking. (3) Government loans in local GAAP. Strategy and business Deposits increase was also boosted by Corporates and CIB Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1 37.8 34.5 34.7 33.3 33.1 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Demand 19.1 17.0 12.3 17.9 Time 9.4 8.2 14.8 20.3 Total deposits 28.5 25.2 13.1 18.7 Mutual Funds 9.3 9.3 0.4 2.9 Total customer funds 37.8 34.5 9.7 14.4 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Group criteria 14 (1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results NII growth YoY underpinned by higher volumes Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1 Customer spread (%) 763 762 787 794 798 12.82% 12.67% 12.64% 12.74% 12.25%Yield on loans 3.95% 4.08% 4.14% 3.68% 3.54% Cost of deposits Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 NIM2 4.50% 4.59% 4.66% 4.42% 4.27% Official interest rate (TIIE)3 8.56% 8.50% 8.35% 7.86% 7.35% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Differential 8.8 pp 8.7 pp 8.5 pp 9.0 pp 8.7 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20. 16 (2) Group criteria. (3) Quarterly average. Results Net fee income growth mainly driven by transactional banking Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1 203 214 207 211 191 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Transactional fees 114 105 8.8 1.7 Payment methods 52 51 0.6 -10.1 Transfers, drafts, cheques 25 20 24.4 25.0 and other orders Account admin + Packs 29 26 12.5 1.7 plans Other transactional 8 7 11.3 40.1 Investment and pension 27 26 2.2 -2.5 funds Insurance 55 52 5.5 -3.4 Securitites and custody 9 7 36.7 1.0 services Other 6 14 -56.8 - Total net fee income 211 203 3.6 10.2 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 17 Results Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions Total income (Constant EUR mn)1 980 993 1,027 1,007 935 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 798 763 4.7 0.5 Net fee income 211 203 3.6 10.2 Customer revenue 1,009 966 4.5 2.4 Other2 (2) (31) -92.5 - Total income 1,007 935 7.7 -1.9 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 18 (2) Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income. Results Costs were up due to increased amortisations and higher technology investments Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1 414 434 415 395 401 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 415 395 5.0 -4.3 Efficiency ratio 41.2% 42.3% -106 bps Branches (#) 1,429 1,412 1.2 0.5 Employees (#) 20,121 19,870 1.3 -1.8 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20. 19 Results Good credit quality in all metrics. LLPs YoY increase was affected by a mortgage portfolio sale in Q1'19 Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1 221 220 216 228 192 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net operating income 592 540 9.7 -0.2 Loan-loss provisions (228) (192) 18.4 5.5 Net operating income after 364 347 4.9 -3.5 provisions NPL ratio 2.07% 2.12% -5 bps -12 bps Cost of credit1 2.56% 2.62% -6 bps 7 bps Coverage ratio 128% 130% -1.7 pp 0.1 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 20 (2) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans Results Underlying attributable profit grew 22% YoY driven by the solid performance of total income and reduced non-controlling interests, following the increased stake in H2'19 Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1 284 204 215 231 249 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) PBT 357 342 4.3 -7.4 Tax on profit (88) (77) 14.2 9.4 Consolidated profit 269 265 1.5 -11.8 Minority interests (20) (61) -67.3 -6.1 Underlying attributable 249 204 22.0 -12.3 profit Effective tax rate 24.6% 22.5% 2.1 pp 3.8 pp Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 21 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Our focus on improving our distribution and service model has resulted in double- digit customer and profit growth Financial System Strategy & Business Results Slight recovery in system loan growth mainly supported by corporate loans

Consumer loans continue to slowdown while mortgage growth remained solid at double-digit

double-digit Improvement in demand deposits growth was partially offset by slowdown in term deposits

Driving innovation to become a more customer-centric bank and the most profitable in Mexico

customer-centric bank and the most profitable in Mexico Strengthening position in retail banking and consolidating leadership in key products and markets, while realising the potential of our investment and corporate banking businesses

Improving technology and infrastructure, culture, talent, quality, processes and branding

Maintaining strong focus on profitability

Loan and deposits growth driven by corporates and CIB

Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions

Good credit quality in all metrics. LLPs YoY increase was affected by a mortgage portfolio sale in Q1'19

Underlying attributable profit grew 22% YoY driven by the solid performance of total income and reduced non-controlling interests, following the increased stake in H2'19 23 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Macroeconomic Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix environment business remarks and financial system Appendix Balance sheet Constant EUR million1 Variation Mar-20 Mar-19 Amount % Loans and advances to customers 30,937 27,390 3,546 12.9 Cash, central banks and credit institutions 13,408 12,143 1,264 10.4 Debt instruments 14,303 9,234 5,069 54.9 Other financial assets 10,901 4,075 6,826 167.5 Other asset accounts 3,286 2,706 580 21.4 Total assets 72,834 55,549 17,286 31.1 Customer deposits 34,066 29,571 4,494 15.2 Central banks and credit institutions 12,862 8,557 4,305 50.3 Marketable debt securities 5,938 4,835 1,102 22.8 Other financial liabilities 12,152 6,019 6,133 101.9 Other liabilities accounts 2,398 1,609 789 49.0 Total liabilities 67,416 50,592 16,824 33.3 Total equity 5,418 4,957 461 9.3 Other managed customer funds 9,604 9,595 9 0.1 Mutual funds 9,325 9,289 36 0.4 Pension funds 75 80 (5) (6.2) Managed portfolios 204 226 (22) (9.6) (1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20 25 Appendix Income statement Constant EUR million1 Variation Q1'20 Q1'19 Amount % Net interest income 798 763 36 4.7 Net fee income 211 203 7 3.6 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 22 (4) 25 - Other operating income (24) (28) 4 (13.2) Total income 1,007 935 72 7.7 Operating expenses (415) (395) (20) 5.0 Net operating income 592 540 52 9.7 Net loan-loss provisions (228) (192) (35) 18.4 Other gains (losses) and provisions (8) (5) (2) 38.6 Underlying profit before tax 357 342 15 4.3 Tax on profit (88) (77) (11) 14.2 Underlying profit from continuing operations 269 265 4 1.5 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 269 265 4 1.5 Non-controlling interests (20) (61) 41 (67.3) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 249 204 45 22.0 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 26 Appendix Quarterly income statement Constant EUR million1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Net interest income 763 762 787 794 798 Net fee income 203 214 207 191 211 Gains (losses) on financial transactions (4) 26 27 48 22 Other operating income (28) (23) (29) (7) (24) Total income 935 980 993 1,027 1,007 Operating expenses (395) (401) (414) (434) (415) Net operating income 540 579 578 593 592 Net loan-loss provisions (192) (221) (220) (216) (228) Other gains (losses) and provisions (5) (5) (3) 8 (8) Underlying profit before tax 342 353 356 385 357 Tax on profit (77) (78) (74) (80) (88) Underlying profit from continuing operations 265 275 282 305 269 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 265 275 282 305 269 Non-controlling interests (61) (60) (51) (21) (20) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 204 215 231 284 249 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 27 Thank you. Our purpose is to help people and business prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

