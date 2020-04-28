Banco Santander S A : Mexico

Log in
04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

28 April 2020

Mexico

Q1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

2

Important Information

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Slight uptick in system loan and deposit growth

Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)

243 247 247 250 251

YoY

10.1%

7.5%

(%)

5.8%

4.3%

4.4%

  • Slight recovery in system loan growth mainly supported by corporate loans
  • Consumer loans continue to slowdown while mortgage growth remained solid at double-digit

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dic-19Feb-20

Total deposits (Constant EUR bn1)

236

241

238

245

245

Improvement in demand deposits growth was partially offset

YoY

8.4%

6.1%

by slowdown in term deposits

5.2%

4.5%

4.6%

(%)

All in all, total deposits grew 4.6% year-on-year, slightly

higher than in Dec-19

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dic-19

Feb-20

(1) End period exchange rate as of Feb-20

5

Source: CNBV Banks as of Feb-20 (last available)

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander México: one of the leading financial groups in the country

KEY DATA

Q1'20

YoY Var.4

Customer loans1

EUR 30.8 bn

+13.0%

Customer funds2

EUR 37.8 bn

+9.7%

Underlying att. Profit

EUR 249 mn

+22.0%

Underlying RoTE

18.0%

-215 bps

Efficiency ratio

41.2%

-106 bps

Loans market share3

13.2%

+3 bps

Deposits market share3

13.0%

-62 bps

Loyal customers

3.3 mn

+24.4%

Digital customers

4.4 mn

+37.8%

Branches

1,429

+1.2%

Employees

20,121

+1.3%

  1. Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
  2. Excluding repos.
  3. As at December 2019.
  4. Constant euros

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Improve customer experience by leveraging both the new tools and methodologies as well as improving operating processes

Maintain strong growth rates in loyal customers (through initiatives to attract payrolls and collectives) and digital customers (by promoting new platforms, channels and customer care models, as well as our new payment platforms)

Strengthen our corporate businesses to continue to be the reference in the market in value-added products

Increase revenue through greater volumes and lower cost of deposits

Enhance customer service quality across the Bank

7

Strategy and business

Expanding loyal and digital customers further strengthening our retail franchise

Loyal (mn)

2.7

24%

3.3

Mar-19

Mar-20

Loyal / Active: 34% (+5 pp YoY)

Digital customers (mn)

38%

4.4

3.2

Mar-19

Mar-20

Digital sales / total: 30% (+6 pp YoY)

  • Maintain strong focus on increasing loyalty, while attracting new customers through innovative products such as Santander Plus and Hipoteca Plus
  • Loyal individuals: +25% YoY leveraging number of products opportunities
  • Focus on increasing penetration
  • CRM platform for SMEs and an online onboarding process that enhances the customer journey
  • Improving onboarding processes to new channels and adding new functionalities to the digital platform
  • Launch of new products and services through digital channels
  • Mobile only customers up 55% YoY
  • Mobile accounting for 92% of digital monetary transactions

8

Strategy and business

Driving innovation and attracting customers

Loyalty

Mortgages

Credit card customer attraction

Innovative programme focused on customer attraction, transactionality, loyalty and digitalisation

+6.9 mn customers since its launch in May 2016

52% of which are new customers

The only bank in Mexico to offer a tailored interest rate based on the customer's profile

Strong performance of Hipoteca Plus, accounted for close to 63% of mortgage originations as of March-20.Hipoteca Plus rewards new loyal customers who keep their payrolls and other financial products with the lowest rate in the market 7.99%

First bank in Mexico to offer the card

without numbers to its clients. This innovation is complemented by the digital card with dynamic CVX (Dynamic Security Code)

Distribution network transformation

Shift to an omni-channel banking experience to

Digitalisation

Corporate & Investment Banking

attract and retain customers

Transformed 560 branches. New branch layout is more efficient, user friendly, promotes use of digital, self-services and P&L per branch

Upgrading online and mobile banking platforms to offer customers innovative and high quality services that satisfy their dynamic demands

  • New functionalities for our Supermóvil and Superwallet mobile apps including cardless cash withdrawal, payroll portability, activation of credit and debit cards quickly and safely, payments with rewards points, among others
  • Full digital onboarding for new payroll customers, reducing the time to open new accounts

Continuing to position our Corporate Investment Banking business as one of the top three players in Mexico

9

Strategy and business

Doing business in a responsible way

Continue embedding our Culture in all

Stakeholders…

  • Adhesion to Women´s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).
  • 95% (+2) of employees proud to work for Santander.
  • Main initiatives:
    • Way we work: Labor schedule close time 18:00, Women 360 program, inclusive Linkers, "Ser padres Santander", Academia training platform.
    • Cultural Transformation initiative with Faros as ambassadors across the country.
    • Speaking up: 900 reports. 98% of employees have

favorable opinion towards Línea Ética.

  • and investing in the communities while continue supporting higher education
    • 128 million pesos invested in Higher Education Plan (PAES). 6,300 scholarships granted.
    • 67.3 million pesos invested in community programs. 73,608 people benefited.
      • "Leader Enterprise in Social Responsibility" Sustainability Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, second consecutive year.
      • Member of FTSE4Good Index, second consecutive year.
    • supporting our customers in their transition to a low carbon economy…
      • SCIB México Top 1 in Project Finance (league tables).
        • Top 2 in renewables.
          • Delaro Project: Wind farm with 117 MW capacity.
          • Equivalent of 282,000 illuminated households.
        • Only ones in Roads and Water & Waste financing.
      • Participation in 3 Green Bond issuances in 2019.
      • Purchase Power Agreement (wind power) to reach 24% of renewable energy in 2020 and 30% in 2021.
          • Approximate reduction of 24,295 t CO2e.
        • promoting financial inclusion and empowerment …
  • Tuiio:
    • 138,703 microcredits loaned in 2019.
    • 82,675 customers 2019.
    • 105,018 cumulative customers since beginning of operations (2017).
  • 55,350 people benefited through financial education programs such as Tuiio apps, educational brigades and online courses.

10

Strategy and business

Initiatives Implemented to Mitigate the COVID-19 Pandemic

Employees

Customers

Established work-from-home protocols for business continuity

Employees

Working from home, 85%

Critical, 15%

  • Critical personnel works remotely or split into teams working on alternative schedules or at alternate work sites

Branch employees are split into teams

Branch employees working from…

Branch, 50%

Home, 50%

Additional IT resources channeled into remote operating tools and cybersecurity

Special support line for confidential counseling

Operational readiness for servicing customers through all digital channels and contact centers

Debtor Relief Program for Individuals and SMEs. The portfolio under support represents 13% of the total loan book accounting for Ps.102Bn

Participation in Federal Program to Support Small Businesses

Zero Interest Payments in Credit Cards for 3 months for purchases at on-line supermarkets and 5 to 10 months on purchases at pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals

Bank's health insurance products offer coverage for

the COVID-19 pandemic

1111

Strategy and business

Initiatives Implemented to Mitigate the COVID-19 Pandemic

Government & Regulators

Community

Debtors support program for individuals and SMEs will not have

Launch of campaigns to encourage people to stay at home

impact on loan loss provisions nor NPLs during the grace period

and an appreciation campaign aimed at health professionals

Flexibility for using the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa

#HéroesConBata

without triggering any regulatory corrective measures

Liquidity requirements regulation exceptions include no

Santander launched a support website as a resource guide to

help people and companies overcome the COVID-19 crisis

corrective actions taken against financial institutions whose

Esto lo superamos juntos

Liquidity Coverage Ratio falls below 100%

Recommendation to abstain from paying dividends and

+ Ps.55 million from Santander Universidades program

channeled to support digital learning platforms at

repurchasing shares to enhance financial position

universities and scholarships for students

Santander will participate in Federal Program to Support small

businesses together with other 2 financial institutions in

Launch of a fund to collect resources from employees to aid

Mexico, leveraging the expertise of our financial inclusion

those in need and the Bank will double the amount collected

program Tuiio; loans will be funded by NAFIN

12

Strategy and business

Strong loan portfolio growth driven by Corporates and CIB

Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1

30.8

27.2

27.7

27.5

28.3

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Mar-20

Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Individuals2

10.6

10.1

5.1

0.8

o/w Mortgages

5.9

5.2

13.1

6.6

o/w Consumer credit

2.2

2.1

8.1

4.5

o/w Cards

2.2

2.1

6.4

1.1

SMEs

2.8

3.0

-4.6

-2.1

Corporates & Institutions

10.0

8.5

18.5

12.9

CIB

6.9

5.5

26.7

17.8

Other

0.3

0.2

52.7

84.0

Total customer loans*

30.8

27.2

13.0

8.9

* o/w Government3

2.9

2.4

22.1

8.7

Group criteria

13

(1)

Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.

(2)

Includes Private Banking.

(3)

Government loans in local GAAP.

Strategy and business

Deposits increase was also boosted by Corporates and CIB

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1

37.8

34.5

34.7

33.3

33.1

Mar-20

Mar-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

19.1

17.0

12.3

17.9

Time

9.4

8.2

14.8

20.3

Total deposits

28.5

25.2

13.1

18.7

Mutual Funds

9.3

9.3

0.4

2.9

Total customer funds

37.8

34.5

9.7

14.4

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Group criteria

14

(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

NII growth YoY underpinned by higher volumes

Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1

Customer spread (%)

763

762

787

794

798

12.82%

12.67%

12.64%

12.74%

12.25%Yield on loans

3.95%

4.08%

4.14%

3.68%

3.54% Cost of deposits

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

NIM2

4.50%

4.59%

4.66%

4.42%

4.27%

Official interest rate (TIIE)3

8.56%

8.50%

8.35%

7.86%

7.35%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Differential

8.8 pp

8.7 pp

8.5 pp

9.0 pp

8.7 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.

16

(2)

Group criteria.

(3)

Quarterly average.

Results

Net fee income growth mainly driven by transactional banking

Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1

203

214

207

211

191

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

114

105

8.8

1.7

Payment methods

52

51

0.6

-10.1

Transfers, drafts, cheques

25

20

24.4

25.0

and other orders

Account admin + Packs

29

26

12.5

1.7

plans

Other transactional

8

7

11.3

40.1

Investment and pension

27

26

2.2

-2.5

funds

Insurance

55

52

5.5

-3.4

Securitites and custody

9

7

36.7

1.0

services

Other

6

14

-56.8

-

Total net fee income

211

203

3.6

10.2

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

17

Results

Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions

Total income (Constant EUR mn)1

980

993

1,027

1,007

935

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

798

763

4.7

0.5

Net fee income

211

203

3.6

10.2

Customer revenue

1,009

966

4.5

2.4

Other2

(2)

(31)

-92.5

-

Total income

1,007

935

7.7

-1.9

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

18

(2)

Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income.

Results

Costs were up due to increased amortisations and higher technology investments

Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1

414

434

415

395

401

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

415

395

5.0

-4.3

Efficiency ratio

41.2%

42.3%

-106 bps

Branches (#)

1,429

1,412

1.2

0.5

Employees (#)

20,121

19,870

1.3

-1.8

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.

19

Results

Good credit quality in all metrics. LLPs YoY increase was affected by a mortgage portfolio sale in Q1'19

Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1

221 220 216 228

192

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

592

540

9.7

-0.2

Loan-loss provisions

(228)

(192)

18.4

5.5

Net operating income after

364

347

4.9

-3.5

provisions

NPL ratio

2.07%

2.12%

-5 bps

-12 bps

Cost of credit1

2.56%

2.62%

-6 bps

7 bps

Coverage ratio

128%

130%

-1.7 pp

0.1 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

20

(2)

Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans

Results

Underlying attributable profit grew 22% YoY driven by the solid performance of total income and reduced non-controlling interests, following the increased stake in H2'19

Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1

284

204 215

231

249

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

PBT

357

342

4.3

-7.4

Tax on profit

(88)

(77)

14.2

9.4

Consolidated profit

269

265

1.5

-11.8

Minority interests

(20)

(61)

-67.3

-6.1

Underlying attributable

249

204

22.0

-12.3

profit

Effective tax rate

24.6%

22.5%

2.1 pp

3.8 pp

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

21

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Our focus on improving our distribution and service model has resulted in double- digit customer and profit growth

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • Slight recovery in system loan growth mainly supported by corporate loans
  • Consumer loans continue to slowdown while mortgage growth remained solid at double-digit
  • Improvement in demand deposits growth was partially offset by slowdown in term deposits
  • Driving innovation to become a more customer-centric bank and the most profitable in Mexico
  • Strengthening position in retail banking and consolidating leadership in key products and markets, while realising the potential of our investment and corporate banking businesses
  • Improving technology and infrastructure, culture, talent, quality, processes and branding
  • Maintaining strong focus on profitability
  • Loan and deposits growth driven by corporates and CIB
  • Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions
  • Good credit quality in all metrics. LLPs YoY increase was affected by a mortgage portfolio sale in Q1'19
  • Underlying attributable profit grew 22% YoY driven by the solid performance of total income and reduced non-controlling interests, following the increased stake in H2'19

23

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Macroeconomic

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

environment

business

remarks

and financial

system

Appendix

Balance sheet

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

30,937

27,390

3,546

12.9

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

13,408

12,143

1,264

10.4

Debt instruments

14,303

9,234

5,069

54.9

Other financial assets

10,901

4,075

6,826

167.5

Other asset accounts

3,286

2,706

580

21.4

Total assets

72,834

55,549

17,286

31.1

Customer deposits

34,066

29,571

4,494

15.2

Central banks and credit institutions

12,862

8,557

4,305

50.3

Marketable debt securities

5,938

4,835

1,102

22.8

Other financial liabilities

12,152

6,019

6,133

101.9

Other liabilities accounts

2,398

1,609

789

49.0

Total liabilities

67,416

50,592

16,824

33.3

Total equity

5,418

4,957

461

9.3

Other managed customer funds

9,604

9,595

9

0.1

Mutual funds

9,325

9,289

36

0.4

Pension funds

75

80

(5)

(6.2)

Managed portfolios

204

226

(22)

(9.6)

(1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20

25

Appendix

Income statement

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Q1'20

Q1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

798

763

36

4.7

Net fee income

211

203

7

3.6

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

22

(4)

25

-

Other operating income

(24)

(28)

4

(13.2)

Total income

1,007

935

72

7.7

Operating expenses

(415)

(395)

(20)

5.0

Net operating income

592

540

52

9.7

Net loan-loss provisions

(228)

(192)

(35)

18.4

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(8)

(5)

(2)

38.6

Underlying profit before tax

357

342

15

4.3

Tax on profit

(88)

(77)

(11)

14.2

Underlying profit from continuing operations

269

265

4

1.5

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

269

265

4

1.5

Non-controlling interests

(20)

(61)

41

(67.3)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

249

204

45

22.0

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

26

Appendix

Quarterly income statement

Constant EUR million1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

763

762

787

794

798

Net fee income

203

214

207

191

211

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

(4)

26

27

48

22

Other operating income

(28)

(23)

(29)

(7)

(24)

Total income

935

980

993

1,027

1,007

Operating expenses

(395)

(401)

(414)

(434)

(415)

Net operating income

540

579

578

593

592

Net loan-loss provisions

(192)

(221)

(220)

(216)

(228)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(5)

(5)

(3)

8

(8)

Underlying profit before tax

342

353

356

385

357

Tax on profit

(77)

(78)

(74)

(80)

(88)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

265

275

282

305

269

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

265

275

282

305

269

Non-controlling interests

(61)

(60)

(51)

(21)

(20)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

204

215

231

284

249

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20

27

Thank you.

Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:17:08 UTC
