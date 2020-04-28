Banco Santander S A : Mexico

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).
The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries
Forward-looking statements
Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Important Information
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No offer
The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.
Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Historical performance is not indicative of future results
Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
Third Party Information
In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Financial system
Slight uptick in system loan and deposit growth
Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)
243 247 247 250 251
YoY
10.1%
7.5%
(%)
5.8%
4.3%
4.4%
Slight recovery in system loan growth mainly supported by corporate loans
Consumer loans continue to slowdown while mortgage growth remained solid at double-digit
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dic-19Feb-20
Total deposits (Constant EUR bn1)
236
241
238
245
245
Improvement in demand deposits growth was partially offset
YoY
8.4%
6.1%
by slowdown in term deposits
5.2%
4.5%
4.6%
(%)
All in all, total deposits grew 4.6% year-on-year, slightly
higher than in Dec-19
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dic-19
Feb-20
(1) End period exchange rate as of Feb-20
Source: CNBV Banks as of Feb-20 (last available)
Strategy and business
Santander México: one of the leading financial groups in the country
KEY DATA
Q1'20
YoY Var.4
Customer loans1
EUR 30.8 bn
+13.0%
Customer funds2
EUR 37.8 bn
+9.7%
Underlying att. Profit
EUR 249 mn
+22.0%
Underlying RoTE
18.0%
-215 bps
Efficiency ratio
41.2%
-106 bps
Loans market share3
13.2%
+3 bps
Deposits market share3
13.0%
-62 bps
Loyal customers
3.3 mn
+24.4%
Digital customers
4.4 mn
+37.8%
Branches
1,429
+1.2%
Employees
20,121
+1.3%
Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
Excluding repos.
As at December 2019.
Constant euros
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Improve customer experience by leveraging both the new tools and methodologies as well as improving operating processes
Maintain strong growth rates in loyal customers (through initiatives to attract payrolls and collectives) and digital customers (by promoting new platforms, channels and customer care models, as well as our new payment platforms)
Strengthen our corporate businesses to continue to be the reference in the market in value-added products
Increase revenue through greater volumes and lower cost of deposits
Enhance customer service quality across the Bank
Strategy and business
Expanding loyal and digital customers further strengthening our retail franchise
Loyal (mn)
2.7
24%
3.3
Mar-19
Mar-20
Loyal / Active: 34% (+5 pp YoY)
Digital customers (mn)
38%
4.4
3.2
Mar-19
Mar-20
Digital sales / total: 30% (+6 pp YoY)
Maintain strong focus on increasing loyalty, while attracting new customers through innovative products such as Santander Plus and Hipoteca Plus
Loyal individuals: +25% YoY leveraging number of products opportunities
Focus on increasing penetration
CRM platform for SMEs and an online onboarding process that enhances the customer journey
Improving onboarding processes to new channels and adding new functionalities to the digital platform
Launch of new products and services through digital channels
Mobile only customers up 55% YoY
Mobile accounting for 92% of digital monetary transactions
Strategy and business
Driving innovation and attracting customers
Loyalty
Mortgages
Credit card customer attraction
Innovative programme focused on customer attraction, transactionality, loyalty and digitalisation
+6.9 mn customers since its launch in May 2016
52% of which are new customers
The only bank in Mexico to offer a tailored interest rate based on the customer's profile
Strong performance of Hipoteca Plus, accounted for close to 63% of mortgage originations as of March-20.Hipoteca Plus rewards new loyal customers who keep their payrolls and other financial products with the lowest rate in the market 7.99%
First bank in Mexico to offer the card
without numbers to its clients. This innovation is complemented by the digital card with dynamic CVX (Dynamic Security Code)
Distribution network transformation
Shift to an omni-channel banking experience to
Digitalisation
Corporate & Investment Banking
attract and retain customers
Transformed 560 branches. New branch layout is more efficient, user friendly, promotes use of digital, self-services and P&L per branch
Upgrading online and mobile banking platforms to offer customers innovative and high quality services that satisfy their dynamic demands
New functionalities forour Supermóvil and Superwallet mobile apps including cardless cash withdrawal, payroll portability, activation of credit and debit cards quickly and safely, payments with rewards points, among others
Full digital onboarding for new payroll customers, reducing the time to open new accounts
Continuing to position our Corporate Investment Banking business as one of the top three players in Mexico
Strategy and business
Doing business in a responsible way
Continue embedding our Culture in all
Stakeholders…
Adhesion to Women´s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).
95% (+2) of employees proud to work for Santander.
Main initiatives:
Way we work: Labor schedule close time 18:00, Women 360 program, inclusive Linkers, "Ser padres Santander", Academia training platform.
Cultural Transformation initiative with Faros as ambassadors across the country.
Speaking up: 900 reports. 98% of employees have
favorable opinion towards Línea Ética.
and investing in the communities while continue supporting higher education
128 million pesos invested in Higher Education Plan (PAES). 6,300 scholarships granted.
67.3 million pesos invested in community programs. 73,608 people benefited.
"Leader Enterprise in Social Responsibility" Sustainability Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, second consecutive year.
Member ofFTSE4Good Index, second consecutive year.
supporting our customers in their transition to a low carbon economy…
SCIB MéxicoTop 1 in Project Finance (league tables).
Top 2 in renewables.
Delaro Project: Wind farm with 117 MW capacity.
Equivalent of 282,000 illuminated households.
Only ones in Roads and Water & Waste financing.
Participation in 3Green Bond issuances in 2019.
Purchase Power Agreement (wind power) to reach 24% of renewable energy in 2020 and 30% in 2021.
Approximate reduction of 24,295 t CO2e.
promoting financial inclusion and empowerment …
Tuiio:
138,703 microcredits loaned in 2019.
82,675 customers 2019.
105,018 cumulative customers since beginning of operations (2017).
55,350 people benefited through financial education programs such as Tuiio apps, educational brigades and online courses.
Strategy and business
Initiatives Implemented to Mitigate the COVID-19 Pandemic
Employees
Customers
Established work-from-home protocols for business continuity
Employees
Working from home, 85%
Critical, 15%
Critical personnel works remotely or split into teams working on alternative schedules or at alternate work sites
Branch employees are split into teams
Branch employees working from…
Branch, 50%
Home, 50%
Additional IT resources channeled into remote operating tools and cybersecurity
Special support line for confidential counseling
Operational readiness for servicing customers through all digital channels and contact centers
Debtor Relief Program for Individuals and SMEs. The portfolio under support represents 13% of the total loan book accounting for Ps.102Bn
Participation in Federal Program to Support Small Businesses
Zero Interest Payments in Credit Cards for 3 months for purchases at on-line supermarkets and 5 to 10 months on purchases at pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals
Bank's health insurance products offer coverage for
the COVID-19 pandemic
1111
Strategy and business
Initiatives Implemented to Mitigate the COVID-19 Pandemic
Government & Regulators
Community
Debtors support program for individuals and SMEs will not have
Launch of campaigns to encourage people to stay at home
impact on loan loss provisions nor NPLs during the grace period
and an appreciation campaign aimed at health professionals
Flexibility for using the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
#HéroesConBata
without triggering any regulatory corrective measures
Liquidity requirements regulation exceptions include no
Santander launched a support website as a resource guide to
help people and companies overcome the COVID-19 crisis
corrective actions taken against financial institutions whose
Esto lo superamos juntos
Liquidity Coverage Ratio falls below 100%
Recommendation to abstain from paying dividends and
+ Ps.55 million from Santander Universidades program
channeled to support digital learning platforms at
repurchasing shares to enhance financial position
universities and scholarships for students
Santander will participate in Federal Program to Support small
businesses together with other 2 financial institutions in
Launch of a fund to collect resources from employees to aid
Mexico, leveraging the expertise of our financial inclusion
those in need and the Bank will double the amount collected
program Tuiio; loans will be funded by NAFIN
Strategy and business
Strong loan portfolio growth driven by Corporates and CIB
Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1
30.8
27.2
27.7
27.5
28.3
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Mar-20
Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
Individuals2
10.6
10.1
5.1
0.8
o/w Mortgages
5.9
5.2
13.1
6.6
o/w Consumer credit
2.2
2.1
8.1
4.5
o/w Cards
2.2
2.1
6.4
1.1
SMEs
2.8
3.0
-4.6
-2.1
Corporates & Institutions
10.0
8.5
18.5
12.9
CIB
6.9
5.5
26.7
17.8
Other
0.3
0.2
52.7
84.0
Total customer loans*
30.8
27.2
13.0
8.9
* o/w Government3
2.9
2.4
22.1
8.7
Group criteria
(1)
Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.
(2)
Includes Private Banking.
(3)
Government loans in local GAAP.
Strategy and business
Deposits increase was also boosted by Corporates and CIB
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1
37.8
34.5
34.7
33.3
33.1
Mar-20
Mar-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Demand
19.1
17.0
12.3
17.9
Time
9.4
8.2
14.8
20.3
Total deposits
28.5
25.2
13.1
18.7
Mutual Funds
9.3
9.3
0.4
2.9
Total customer funds
37.8
34.5
9.7
14.4
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Group criteria
(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.
Results
NII growth YoY underpinned by higher volumes
Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1
Customer spread (%)
763
762
787
794
798
12.82%
12.67%
12.64%
12.74%
12.25%Yield on loans
3.95%
4.08%
4.14%
3.68%
3.54% Cost of deposits
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
NIM2
4.50%
4.59%
4.66%
4.42%
4.27%
Official interest rate (TIIE)3
8.56%
8.50%
8.35%
7.86%
7.35%
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Differential
8.8 pp
8.7 pp
8.5 pp
9.0 pp
8.7 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.
(2)
Group criteria.
(3)
Quarterly average.
Results
Net fee income growth mainly driven by transactional banking
Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1
203
214
207
211
191
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Transactional fees
114
105
8.8
1.7
Payment methods
52
51
0.6
-10.1
Transfers, drafts, cheques
25
20
24.4
25.0
and other orders
Account admin + Packs
29
26
12.5
1.7
plans
Other transactional
8
7
11.3
40.1
Investment and pension
27
26
2.2
-2.5
funds
Insurance
55
52
5.5
-3.4
Securitites and custody
9
7
36.7
1.0
services
Other
6
14
-56.8
-
Total net fee income
211
203
3.6
10.2
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
Results
Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions
Total income (Constant EUR mn)1
980
993
1,027
1,007
935
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net interest income
798
763
4.7
0.5
Net fee income
211
203
3.6
10.2
Customer revenue
1,009
966
4.5
2.4
Other2
(2)
(31)
-92.5
-
Total income
1,007
935
7.7
-1.9
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
(2)
Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income.
Results
Costs were up due to increased amortisations and higher technology investments
Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1
414
434
415
395
401
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Operating Expenses
415
395
5.0
-4.3
Efficiency ratio
41.2%
42.3%
-106 bps
Branches (#)
1,429
1,412
1.2
0.5
Employees (#)
20,121
19,870
1.3
-1.8
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.
Results
Good credit quality in all metrics. LLPs YoY increase was affected by a mortgage portfolio sale in Q1'19
Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1
221 220 216228
192
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
592
540
9.7
-0.2
Loan-loss provisions
(228)
(192)
18.4
5.5
Net operating income after
364
347
4.9
-3.5
provisions
NPL ratio
2.07%
2.12%
-5 bps
-12 bps
Cost of credit1
2.56%
2.62%
-6 bps
7 bps
Coverage ratio
128%
130%
-1.7 pp
0.1 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
(2)
Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans
Results
Underlying attributable profit grew 22% YoY driven by the solid performance of total income and reduced non-controlling interests, following the increased stake in H2'19
Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1
284
204 215
231
249
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
PBT
357
342
4.3
-7.4
Tax on profit
(88)
(77)
14.2
9.4
Consolidated profit
269
265
1.5
-11.8
Minority interests
(20)
(61)
-67.3
-6.1
Underlying attributable
249
204
22.0
-12.3
profit
Effective tax rate
24.6%
22.5%
2.1 pp
3.8 pp
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
Concluding remarks
Our focus on improving our distribution and service model has resulted in double- digit customer and profit growth
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
Slight recovery in system loan growth mainly supported by corporate loans
Consumer loans continue to slowdown while mortgage growth remained solid at double-digit
Improvement in demand deposits growth was partially offset by slowdown in term deposits
Driving innovation to become a more customer-centric bank and the most profitable in Mexico
Strengthening position in retail banking and consolidating leadership in key products and markets, while realising the potential of our investment and corporate banking businesses
Improving technology and infrastructure, culture, talent, quality, processes and branding
Maintaining strong focus on profitability
Loan and deposits growth driven by corporates and CIB
Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions
Good credit quality in all metrics. LLPs YoY increase was affected by a mortgage portfolio sale in Q1'19
Underlying attributable profit grew 22% YoY driven by the solid performance of total income and reduced non-controlling interests, following the increased stake in H2'19
Appendix
Balance sheet
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Mar-20
Mar-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
30,937
27,390
3,546
12.9
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
13,408
12,143
1,264
10.4
Debt instruments
14,303
9,234
5,069
54.9
Other financial assets
10,901
4,075
6,826
167.5
Other asset accounts
3,286
2,706
580
21.4
Total assets
72,834
55,549
17,286
31.1
Customer deposits
34,066
29,571
4,494
15.2
Central banks and credit institutions
12,862
8,557
4,305
50.3
Marketable debt securities
5,938
4,835
1,102
22.8
Other financial liabilities
12,152
6,019
6,133
101.9
Other liabilities accounts
2,398
1,609
789
49.0
Total liabilities
67,416
50,592
16,824
33.3
Total equity
5,418
4,957
461
9.3
Other managed customer funds
9,604
9,595
9
0.1
Mutual funds
9,325
9,289
36
0.4
Pension funds
75
80
(5)
(6.2)
Managed portfolios
204
226
(22)
(9.6)
(1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20
Appendix
Income statement
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Q1'20
Q1'19
Amount
%
Net interest income
798
763
36
4.7
Net fee income
211
203
7
3.6
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
22
(4)
25
-
Other operating income
(24)
(28)
4
(13.2)
Total income
1,007
935
72
7.7
Operating expenses
(415)
(395)
(20)
5.0
Net operating income
592
540
52
9.7
Net loan-loss provisions
(228)
(192)
(35)
18.4
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(8)
(5)
(2)
38.6
Underlying profit before tax
357
342
15
4.3
Tax on profit
(88)
(77)
(11)
14.2
Underlying profit from continuing operations
269
265
4
1.5
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
269
265
4
1.5
Non-controlling interests
(20)
(61)
41
(67.3)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
249
204
45
22.0
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
Appendix
Quarterly income statement
Constant EUR million1
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Net interest income
763
762
787
794
798
Net fee income
203
214
207
191
211
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
(4)
26
27
48
22
Other operating income
(28)
(23)
(29)
(7)
(24)
Total income
935
980
993
1,027
1,007
Operating expenses
(395)
(401)
(414)
(434)
(415)
Net operating income
540
579
578
593
592
Net loan-loss provisions
(192)
(221)
(220)
(216)
(228)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(5)
(5)
(3)
8
(8)
Underlying profit before tax
342
353
356
385
357
Tax on profit
(77)
(78)
(74)
(80)
(88)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
265
275
282
305
269
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
265
275
282
305
269
Non-controlling interests
(61)
(60)
(51)
(21)
(20)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
204
215
231
284
249
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20
Thank you.
Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.
Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: