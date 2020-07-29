Log in
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.    SAN

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Banco Santander S A : Mexico

07/29/2020

29 July 2020

Mexico

H1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries.

2

Important Information

Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Slower system loan growth while deposits maintain strong growth

Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)

217

217

219

234

233

System loan growth was mainly supported by corporate and

mortgages loans

YoY

7.5%

9.9%

7.7%

Consumer loans continue to slowdown due mainly by

(%)

5.8%

4.3%

contractions in credit cards and personal loans

Jun-19

Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

May-20

Total deposits (Constant EUR bn1)

212

209

215

233

238

Low rates environment drove strong growth in demand

13.8%

YoY

12.3%

deposits while term deposits maintain a softer growth

(%)

6.1%

5.2%

4.5%

All in all, total deposits grew 13.8% year-on-year, +150bps

higher than in March-20

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

May-20

(1) End period exchange rate as of May-20

5

Source: CNBV Banks as of May-20 (last available)

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander México: one of the leading financial groups in the country

KEY DATA

H1'20

YoY Var.4

Customer loans1

EUR 30.3 bn

+8.6%

Customer funds2

EUR 38.1 bn

+9.0%

Underlying att. Profit

EUR 406 mn

+4.2%

Underlying RoTE

15.5%

-5.0 pp

Efficiency ratio

39.5%

-206 bps

Loans market share3

13.4%

+27 bps

Deposits market share3

14.1%

+37 bps

Loyal customers

3.3 mn

+15.1%

Digital customers

4.6 mn

+31.5%

Branches

1,429

+0.9%

Employees

20,817

+6.6%

  1. Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
  2. Excluding repos.
  3. As at March 2020.
  4. Constant euros

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Improve customer experience by leveraging both the new tools and methodologies as well as improving operating processes

Maintain strong growth rates in loyal customers (through initiatives to attract payrolls and collectives) and digital customers (by promoting new platforms, channels and customer care models, as well as our new payment platforms)

Strengthen our corporate businesses to continue to be the reference in the market in value-added products

Increase revenue through greater volumes and lower cost of deposits

Enhance customer service quality across the Bank

7

Strategy and business

Expanding loyal and digital customers further strengthening our retail franchise

Loyal (mn)

2.9

15%

3.3

Maintain strong focus on increasing loyalty, while attracting new customers through

innovative products such as Santander Plus and Hipoteca Plus

Loyal individuals: +15% YoY leveraging number of products opportunities

CRM platform for SMEs and an online onboarding process that enhances the customer

journey

Jun-19Jun-20

Loyal / Active: 35% (+4 pp YoY)

Digital customers (mn)

31% 4.6

3.5

Jun-19Jun-20

Digital sales / total1: 36% (+11 pp YoY)

(1) YTD data

  • Improving onboarding processes to new channels and adding new functionalities to the digital platform
  • Mobile customers up 38% YoY with mobile accounting for 73% of digital monetary transactions in H1'20
  • Digital sales reached 44% of total sales in Q2'20

8

Strategy and business

Driving innovation and attracting customers

Loyalty

Mortgages

Credit card customer attraction

Innovative programme focused on customer attraction, transactionality, loyalty and digitalisation

+7.1 mn customers since its launch in May 2016

53% of which are new customers

The only bank in Mexico to offer a tailored interest rate based on the customer's profile

Strong performance of Hipoteca Plus, accounted for close to 59% of mortgage new lending as of June-20.Hipoteca Plus rewards new loyal customers who keep their payrolls and other financial products with the lowest rate in the market 7.75%

First bank in Mexico to offer the card

without numbers to its customers. This innovation is complemented by the digital card with dynamic CVX (Dynamic Security Code)

Distribution network transformation

Digitalisation

Corporate & Investment Banking

Shift to an omni-channel banking experience to attract and retain customers

Transformed 566 branches. New branch layout is more efficient, user friendly, promotes use of digital, self-services and P&L per branch

Upgrading online and mobile banking platforms to offer customers innovative and high quality services that satisfy their dynamic demands

  • New functionalities for our Supermóvil and Superwallet mobile apps including cardless cash withdrawal, payroll portability, activation of credit and debit cards quickly and safely, payments with rewards points, among others
  • Full digital onboarding for new payroll customers, reducing the time to open new accounts

Continuing to position our Corporate & Investment Banking business as one of the top three players in Mexico

9

Strategy and business

Doing business in a responsible way

Continue embedding our Culture in all Stakeholders…

  • Adhesion to Pride Connection Mexico network
  • LGBT+ actions:
    • 205 allies of the initiative and Academia sprint in LGBT+ topics
    • Director included in 41+1 Most Influential Executives (Expansion)
  • New Normal actions:
    • Loan deferrals for employees
    • Behealthy (webinars, exercise classes, nutrition talks, etc.)
    • COVID-19daily newsletter
    • Medical assistance programme
  • and investing in the communities while continue supporting higher education
  • >MXN 48 million invested in COVID-19 community programmes in alliance with Zurich Santander
  • Members of the new S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index (Mexican Stock Exchange)
  • supporting our customers in their transition to a low carbon economy…
    • Issuance of 1 Green Bond and 1 Sustainable Bond in 2020
    • Purchase Power Agreement (wind power) to reach 24% of renewable energy in 2020 and 30% in 2021
    • Reduction in business travels in approximately 97%
      • promoting financial inclusion and

empowerment …

Tuiio:

    • 72,210 microcredits loaned in 2020
    • 24,428 new customers in 2020
    • 134,363 cumulative customers since beginning of operations in 2017
  • Santander has distributed more than 136 k of the 333 k total loans to support small family businesses as part of a Mexican Government Programme in the context of COVID-19
  • 10,087 people benefited through financial education online courses in our financial education site

10

Strategy and business

Implemented mitigation measures for COVID-19 pandemic

Business continuity

  • Established work-from-home protocols with over 90% of our personnel working remotely since mid-March
    • Critical personnel works remotely or split into teams on alternative schedules or work sites
  • Branch employees are split into teams with 55% working at the branch and the rest works remotely
    • In branch sanitisation standards and protection kits
    • Performing recoveries functions
  • Additional IT resources channeled into remote operating tools and cybersecurity
  • Medical assistance and special support line for confidential counseling
  • Zero layoffs and full salaries to all employees

Customers

  • Operational readiness for servicing customers' needs through all digital channels and contact centers
    • 77% of our branches remain open
    • Higher increase in digital transactions vs in branch transactions
    • Digital sales share doubled
  • Debtor relief programme for Individuals and SMEs
  • Restructuring support for Corporates and Middle-market
  • Bank's health insurance products offer coverage for COVID-19pandemic

Community

  • Donation of the COVID-19 CDMX App to the authorities
  • MXN 4 million donated to TecSalud
  • 5,350 pantries and hygiene kits delivered to vulnerable families
  • MXN 15 million donated in medical and protection equipment to the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases
  • 125,000 meals delivered to medical personnel at COVID hospitals
  • 20,000 out of 70,000 protection equipment donated to doctors and nurses

11

Strategy and business

Strong loan portfolio growth driven by corporates, CIB and mortgages

Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1

31.0 30.3

27.9 27.8 28.5

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Group criteria

  1. Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
  2. Includes Private Banking.
  3. Government loans in local GAAP.

Jun-20

Jun-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

10.7

10.4

3.4

0.2

o/w Mortgages

6.0

5.4

12.0

0.9

o/w Consumer credit

2.1

2.2

1.5

-3.6

o/w Cards

2.1

2.2

-1.4

-6.0

SMEs

2.8

3.1

-9.0

-3.1

Corporates & Institutions

10.1

8.7

16.5

-0.3

CIB

6.4

5.5

16.9

-7.8

Other

0.3

0.3

-14.3

-15.5

Total customer loans*

30.3

27.9

8.6

-2.2

* o/w Government3

2.9

2.4

21.1

-2.4

12

Strategy and business

Customer funds increase was boosted by time and demand deposits

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1

38.1 38.1

34.9 33.6 33.4

Jun-20

Jun-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

18.4

16.6

11.4

-4.3

Time

10.1

8.7

15.6

6.4

Total deposits

28.5

25.3

12.9

-0.8

Mutual Funds

9.6

9.7

-1.1

1.8

Total customer funds

38.1

34.9

9.0

-0.2

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Group criteria

13

(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

NII evolution YoY underpinned by higher volumes

Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1

707

730

737

741

708

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

NIM2

4.59%

4.66%

4.42%

4.27%

3.31%

Official interest rate (TIIE)3

8.50%

8.35%

7.86%

7.34%

6.05%

Yields and Costs (%)

12.82% 12.67% 12.64% 12.25%

11.00% Yield on loans

4.08%

4.14%

3.68%

3.54%

3.21% Cost of deposits

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Differential

8.7 pp

8.5 pp

9.0 pp

8.7 pp

7.8 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

15

(2)

Group criteria.

(3)

Quarterly average.

Results

Net fee income growth mainly driven by transactional banking

Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1

199

192

196

200

177

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

209

198

5.5

-2.2

Payment methods

97

96

1.4

2.6

Transfers, drafts, cheques

42

39

7.1

-16.1

and other orders

Account admin + Packs

54

49

10.1

-1.0

plans

Other transactional

16

14

12.4

5.2

Investment and pension

50

50

0.8

0.6

funds

Insurance

108

106

1.8

11.7

Securitites and custody

18

15

22.9

8.2

services

Other

11

19

-44.4

-2.4

Total net fee income

396

388

2.0

2.2

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20

16

Results

Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions

Total income (Constant EUR mn)1

910 921 953 934 978

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

1,448

1,415

2.4

-4.5

Net fee income

396

388

2.0

2.2

Customer revenue

1,844

1,803

2.3

-3.1

Other2

68

(26)

-

-

Total income

1,912

1,777

7.6

4.7

Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20

(1)

Average exchange rate as at H1'20

17

(2)

Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income.

Results

Operating expenses trend improvement

Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1

384

403

385

372

371

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

756

739

2.3

-3.7

Branches (#)

1,429

1,416

0.9

0.0

Employees (#)

20,817

19,536

6.6

3.5

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

18

Results

Net operating income strong growth, with improved efficiency ratio

Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1

607

537

536

550

549

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Total income

1,912

1,777

7.6

4.7

Operating Expenses

(756)

(739)

2.3

-3.7

Net operating income

1,156

1,038

11.4

10.6

Efficiency ratio

39.5%

41.6%

-206 bps

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

19

Results

Loan-loss provisions surged 47% due to COVID-19 related provisions recorded in the first half of the year

Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1

311

254

205 204 200

Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

1,156

1,038

11.4

10.6

Loan-loss provisions

(564)

(384)

47.0

22.6

Net operating income after

592

654

-9.5

0.3

provisions

NPL ratio

2.50%

2.21%

29 bps

43 bps

Cost of credit1

2.95%

2.61%

34 bps

26 bps

Coverage ratio

115%

127%

-12.0 pp

-19.0 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at H1'20

20

(2)

Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans

Results

Underlying profit YoY increase backed by the sound performance of net interest income, gains on financial transactions and reduced non-controlling interests

Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1

263

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

214

200

204

202

PBT

578

645

-10.3

0.3

Tax on profit

(140)

(143)

-2.4

4.0

Consolidated profit

438

501

-12.6

-0.8

Minority interests

(32)

(112)

-71.1

2.7

Underlying attributable

406

389

4.2

-1.1

profit

Effective tax rate

24.2%

22.2%

2.0 pp

0.9 pp

Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20

21

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Despite lockdown impact on the business, the Bank remains solid in terms of capital and liquidity

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • Slowdown in credit growth among the largest banking institutions across all segments
  • Consumer loans slowdown while mortgage growth remained solid
  • Asset quality deteriorated slightly despite the debt relief programmes
  • Deposits increased pace of growth
  • Focus on asset quality under the challenging environment, while activating all protocols and specific measures
  • Launching new measures to mitigate COVID-19's impact and support our customers, shareholders, employees and communities
  • Keep driving innovation to become a more digital and customer-centric bank
  • Strong loan portfolio growth driven by corporates, CIB and mortgages. Customer funds boosted by demand and time deposits
  • Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions
  • Net operating income grew 11%, with improved efficiency ratio
  • Loan-lossprovisions surged 47% due to COVID-19 related provisions recorded in the first half of the year
  • Underlying attributable profit rose 4% year-on-year, backed by the sound performance of net interest income, gains on financial transactions and reduced non-controlling interests, which offset higher provisions

23

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Jun-20

Jun-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

30,573

28,028

2,545

9.1

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

11,714

9,719

1,995

20.5

Debt instruments

21,363

10,835

10,528

97.2

Other financial assets

13,733

4,682

9,051

193.3

Other asset accounts

3,094

2,995

99

3.3

Total assets

80,476

56,259

24,218

43.0

Customer deposits

35,518

28,570

6,948

24.3

Central banks and credit institutions

14,502

8,890

5,612

63.1

Marketable debt securities

7,305

5,518

1,787

32.4

Other financial liabilities

14,811

6,418

8,393

130.8

Other liabilities accounts

2,648

1,817

831

45.7

Total liabilities

74,784

51,212

23,572

46.0

Total equity

5,693

5,047

646

12.8

Other managed customer funds

9,863

9,975

(112)

(1.1)

Mutual funds

9,570

9,678

(109)

(1.1)

Pension funds

81

79

2

2.7

Managed portfolios

213

218

(5)

(2.3)

(1) End of period exchange rate as at Jun-20

25

Appendix

Income statement

Constant EUR million1

Variation

H1'20

H1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

1,448

1,415

34

2.4

Net fee income

396

388

8

2.0

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

110

21

89

427.3

Other operating income

(42)

(47)

4

(9.4)

Total income

1,912

1,777

135

7.6

Operating expenses

(756)

(739)

(17)

2.3

Net operating income

1,156

1,038

118

11.4

Net loan-loss provisions

(564)

(384)

(180)

47.0

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(14)

(10)

(5)

47.7

Underlying profit before tax

578

645

(67)

(10.3)

Tax on profit

(140)

(143)

3

(2.4)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

438

501

(63)

(12.6)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

438

501

(63)

(12.6)

Non-controlling interests

(32)

(112)

80

(71.1)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

406

389

17

4.2

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20

26

Appendix

Quarterly income statement

Constant EUR million1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Net interest income

708

707

730

737

741

708

Net fee income

189

199

192

177

196

200

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

(3)

24

25

45

20

90

Other operating income

(26)

(21)

(26)

(6)

(22)

(20)

Total income

867

910

921

953

934

978

Operating expenses

(367)

(372)

(384)

(403)

(385)

(371)

Net operating income

501

537

536

550

549

607

Net loan-loss provisions

(178)

(205)

(204)

(200)

(254)

(311)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(5)

(4)

(2)

7

(7)

(7)

Underlying profit before tax

317

327

330

357

289

289

Tax on profit

(71)

(72)

(69)

(74)

(69)

(71)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

246

255

261

283

220

218

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

246

255

261

283

220

218

Non-controlling interests

(56)

(56)

(47)

(20)

(16)

(16)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

189

200

214

263

204

202

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20

27

Thank You.

Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:30:06 UTC
