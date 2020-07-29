Banco Santander S A : Mexico

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.
Financial system
Slower system loan growth while deposits maintain strong growth
Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)
217
217
219
234
233
System loan growth was mainly supported by corporate and
mortgages loans
YoY
7.5%
9.9%
7.7%
Consumer loans continue to slowdown due mainly by
(%)
5.8%
4.3%
contractions in credit cards and personal loans
Jun-19
Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
May-20
Total deposits (Constant EUR bn1)
212
209
215
233
238
Low rates environment drove strong growth in demand
13.8%
YoY
12.3%
deposits while term deposits maintain a softer growth
(%)
6.1%
5.2%
4.5%
All in all, total deposits grew 13.8% year-on-year, +150bps
higher than in March-20
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
May-20
(1) End period exchange rate as of May-20
5
Source: CNBV Banks as of May-20 (last available)
Strategy and business
Santander México: one of the leading financial groups in the country
KEY DATA
H1'20
YoY Var.4
Customer loans1
EUR 30.3 bn
+8.6%
Customer funds2
EUR 38.1 bn
+9.0%
Underlying att. Profit
EUR 406 mn
+4.2%
Underlying RoTE
15.5%
-5.0 pp
Efficiency ratio
39.5%
-206 bps
Loans market share3
13.4%
+27 bps
Deposits market share3
14.1%
+37 bps
Loyal customers
3.3 mn
+15.1%
Digital customers
4.6 mn
+31.5%
Branches
1,429
+0.9%
Employees
20,817
+6.6%
Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
Excluding repos.
As at March 2020.
Constant euros
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Improve customer experience by leveraging both the new tools and methodologies as well as improving operating processes
Maintain strong growth rates in loyal customers (through initiatives to attract payrolls and collectives) and digital customers (by promoting new platforms, channels and customer care models, as well as our new payment platforms)
Strengthen our corporate businesses to continue to be the reference in the market in value-added products
Increase revenue through greater volumes and lower cost of deposits
Enhance customer service quality across the Bank
7
Strategy and business
Expanding loyal and digital customers further strengthening our retail franchise
Loyal (mn)
2.9
15%
3.3
Maintain strong focus on increasing loyalty, while attracting new customers through
innovative products such as Santander Plus and Hipoteca Plus
Loyal individuals: +15% YoY leveraging number of products opportunities
CRM platform for SMEs and an online onboarding process that enhances the customer
journey
Jun-19Jun-20
Loyal / Active: 35% (+4 pp YoY)
Digital customers (mn)
31% 4.6
3.5
Jun-19Jun-20
Digital sales / total1: 36% (+11 pp YoY)
(1) YTD data
Improving onboarding processes to new channels and adding new functionalities to the digital platform
Mobile customers up 38% YoY with mobile accounting for 73% of digital monetary transactions in H1'20
Digital sales reached 44% of total sales in Q2'20
8
Strategy and business
Driving innovation and attracting customers
Loyalty
Mortgages
Credit card customer attraction
Innovative programme focused on customer attraction, transactionality, loyalty and digitalisation
+7.1 mn customers since its launch in May 2016
53% of which are new customers
The only bank in Mexico to offer a tailored interest rate based on the customer's profile
Strong performance of Hipoteca Plus, accounted for close to 59% of mortgage new lending as of June-20.Hipoteca Plus rewards new loyal customers who keep their payrolls and other financial products with the lowest rate in the market 7.75%
First bank in Mexico to offer the card
without numbers to its customers. This innovation is complemented by the digital card with dynamic CVX (Dynamic Security Code)
Distribution network transformation
Digitalisation
Corporate & Investment Banking
Shift to an omni-channel banking experience to attract and retain customers
Transformed 566 branches. New branch layout is more efficient, user friendly, promotes use of digital, self-services and P&L per branch
Upgrading online and mobile banking platforms to offer customers innovative and high quality services that satisfy their dynamic demands
New functionalities forour Supermóvil and Superwallet mobile apps including cardless cash withdrawal, payroll portability, activation of credit and debit cards quickly and safely, payments with rewards points, among others
Full digital onboarding for new payroll customers, reducing the time to open new accounts
Continuing to position our Corporate & Investment Banking business as one of the top three players in Mexico
9
Strategy and business
Doing business in a responsible way
Continue embedding our Culture in all Stakeholders…
Adhesion toPride Connection Mexico network
LGBT+ actions:
205 allies of the initiative and Academia sprint in LGBT+ topics
Director included in41+1 Most Influential Executives (Expansion)
Bank's health insurance products offercoverage forCOVID-19pandemic
Community
Donation of the COVID-19 CDMX App to the authorities
MXN 4 million donated to TecSalud
5,350 pantries and hygiene kitsdelivered to vulnerable families
MXN 15 milliondonated in medical and protection equipment to the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases
125,000 meals delivered to medical personnel at COVID hospitals
20,000 out of 70,000 protection equipmentdonated to doctors and nurses
11
Strategy and business
Strong loan portfolio growth driven by corporates, CIB and mortgages
Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1
31.0 30.3
27.9 27.8 28.5
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Group criteria
Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
Includes Private Banking.
Government loans in local GAAP.
Jun-20
Jun-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals2
10.7
10.4
3.4
0.2
o/w Mortgages
6.0
5.4
12.0
0.9
o/w Consumer credit
2.1
2.2
1.5
-3.6
o/w Cards
2.1
2.2
-1.4
-6.0
SMEs
2.8
3.1
-9.0
-3.1
Corporates & Institutions
10.1
8.7
16.5
-0.3
CIB
6.4
5.5
16.9
-7.8
Other
0.3
0.3
-14.3
-15.5
Total customer loans*
30.3
27.9
8.6
-2.2
* o/w Government3
2.9
2.4
21.1
-2.4
12
Strategy and business
Customer funds increase was boosted by time and demand deposits
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1
38.1 38.1
34.9 33.6 33.4
Jun-20
Jun-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Demand
18.4
16.6
11.4
-4.3
Time
10.1
8.7
15.6
6.4
Total deposits
28.5
25.3
12.9
-0.8
Mutual Funds
9.6
9.7
-1.1
1.8
Total customer funds
38.1
34.9
9.0
-0.2
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Group criteria
13
(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
Results
NII evolution YoY underpinned by higher volumes
Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1
707
730
737
741
708
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
NIM2
4.59%
4.66%
4.42%
4.27%
3.31%
Official interest rate (TIIE)3
8.50%
8.35%
7.86%
7.34%
6.05%
Yields and Costs (%)
12.82% 12.67% 12.64% 12.25%
11.00% Yield on loans
4.08%
4.14%
3.68%
3.54%
3.21% Cost of deposits
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Differential
8.7 pp
8.5 pp
9.0 pp
8.7 pp
7.8 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
15
(2)
Group criteria.
(3)
Quarterly average.
Results
Net fee income growth mainly driven by transactional banking
Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1
199
192
196
200
177
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Transactional fees
209
198
5.5
-2.2
Payment methods
97
96
1.4
2.6
Transfers, drafts, cheques
42
39
7.1
-16.1
and other orders
Account admin + Packs
54
49
10.1
-1.0
plans
Other transactional
16
14
12.4
5.2
Investment and pension
50
50
0.8
0.6
funds
Insurance
108
106
1.8
11.7
Securitites and custody
18
15
22.9
8.2
services
Other
11
19
-44.4
-2.4
Total net fee income
396
388
2.0
2.2
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20
16
Results
Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions
Total income (Constant EUR mn)1
910 921 953 934 978
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net interest income
1,448
1,415
2.4
-4.5
Net fee income
396
388
2.0
2.2
Customer revenue
1,844
1,803
2.3
-3.1
Other2
68
(26)
-
-
Total income
1,912
1,777
7.6
4.7
Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20
(1)
Average exchange rate as at H1'20
17
(2)
Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income.
Results
Operating expenses trend improvement
Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1
384
403
385
372
371
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Operating Expenses
756
739
2.3
-3.7
Branches (#)
1,429
1,416
0.9
0.0
Employees (#)
20,817
19,536
6.6
3.5
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
18
Results
Net operating income strong growth, with improved efficiency ratio
Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1
607
537
536
550
549
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Total income
1,912
1,777
7.6
4.7
Operating Expenses
(756)
(739)
2.3
-3.7
Net operating income
1,156
1,038
11.4
10.6
Efficiency ratio
39.5%
41.6%
-206 bps
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
19
Results
Loan-loss provisions surged 47% due to COVID-19 related provisions recorded in the first half of the year
Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1
311
254
205 204 200
Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
1,156
1,038
11.4
10.6
Loan-loss provisions
(564)
(384)
47.0
22.6
Net operating income after
592
654
-9.5
0.3
provisions
NPL ratio
2.50%
2.21%
29 bps
43 bps
Cost of credit1
2.95%
2.61%
34 bps
26 bps
Coverage ratio
115%
127%
-12.0 pp
-19.0 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at H1'20
20
(2)
Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans
Results
Underlying profit YoY increase backed by the sound performance of net interest income, gains on financial transactions and reduced non-controlling interests
Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1
263
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
214
200
204
202
PBT
578
645
-10.3
0.3
Tax on profit
(140)
(143)
-2.4
4.0
Consolidated profit
438
501
-12.6
-0.8
Minority interests
(32)
(112)
-71.1
2.7
Underlying attributable
406
389
4.2
-1.1
profit
Effective tax rate
24.2%
22.2%
2.0 pp
0.9 pp
Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20
21
Concluding remarks
Despite lockdown impact on the business, the Bank remains solid in terms of capital and liquidity
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
Slowdown in credit growth among the largest banking institutions across all segments
Consumer loans slowdown while mortgage growth remained solid
Asset quality deteriorated slightly despite the debt relief programmes
Deposits increased pace of growth
Focus on asset quality under the challenging environment, while activating all protocols and specific measures
Launching new measures to mitigate COVID-19's impact and support our customers, shareholders, employees and communities
Keep driving innovation to become a more digital and customer-centric bank
Strong loan portfolio growth driven by corporates, CIB and mortgages. Customer funds boosted by demand and time deposits
Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions
Net operating income grew 11%, with improved efficiency ratio
Loan-lossprovisions surged 47% due to COVID-19 related provisions recorded in the first half of the year
Underlying attributable profit rose 4% year-on-year, backed by the sound performance of net interest income, gains on financial transactions and reduced non-controlling interests, which offset higher provisions
23
Appendix
Balance sheet
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Jun-20
Jun-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
30,573
28,028
2,545
9.1
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
11,714
9,719
1,995
20.5
Debt instruments
21,363
10,835
10,528
97.2
Other financial assets
13,733
4,682
9,051
193.3
Other asset accounts
3,094
2,995
99
3.3
Total assets
80,476
56,259
24,218
43.0
Customer deposits
35,518
28,570
6,948
24.3
Central banks and credit institutions
14,502
8,890
5,612
63.1
Marketable debt securities
7,305
5,518
1,787
32.4
Other financial liabilities
14,811
6,418
8,393
130.8
Other liabilities accounts
2,648
1,817
831
45.7
Total liabilities
74,784
51,212
23,572
46.0
Total equity
5,693
5,047
646
12.8
Other managed customer funds
9,863
9,975
(112)
(1.1)
Mutual funds
9,570
9,678
(109)
(1.1)
Pension funds
81
79
2
2.7
Managed portfolios
213
218
(5)
(2.3)
(1) End of period exchange rate as at Jun-20
25
Appendix
Income statement
Constant EUR million1
Variation
H1'20
H1'19
Amount
%
Net interest income
1,448
1,415
34
2.4
Net fee income
396
388
8
2.0
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
110
21
89
427.3
Other operating income
(42)
(47)
4
(9.4)
Total income
1,912
1,777
135
7.6
Operating expenses
(756)
(739)
(17)
2.3
Net operating income
1,156
1,038
118
11.4
Net loan-loss provisions
(564)
(384)
(180)
47.0
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(14)
(10)
(5)
47.7
Underlying profit before tax
578
645
(67)
(10.3)
Tax on profit
(140)
(143)
3
(2.4)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
438
501
(63)
(12.6)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
438
501
(63)
(12.6)
Non-controlling interests
(32)
(112)
80
(71.1)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
406
389
17
4.2
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20
26
Appendix
Quarterly income statement
Constant EUR million1
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Net interest income
708
707
730
737
741
708
Net fee income
189
199
192
177
196
200
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
(3)
24
25
45
20
90
Other operating income
(26)
(21)
(26)
(6)
(22)
(20)
Total income
867
910
921
953
934
978
Operating expenses
(367)
(372)
(384)
(403)
(385)
(371)
Net operating income
501
537
536
550
549
607
Net loan-loss provisions
(178)
(205)
(204)
(200)
(254)
(311)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(5)
(4)
(2)
7
(7)
(7)
Underlying profit before tax
317
327
330
357
289
289
Tax on profit
(71)
(72)
(69)
(74)
(69)
(71)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
246
255
261
283
220
218
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
246
255
261
283
220
218
Non-controlling interests
(56)
(56)
(47)
(20)
(16)
(16)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
189
200
214
263
204
202
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20
27
