Banco Santander S A : Mexico

29 July 2020 Mexico H1'20 Earnings Presentation Important Information Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures. The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries Forward-looking statements Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. 2 Important Information Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No offer The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever. Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Historical performance is not indicative of future results Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Third Party Information In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Slower system loan growth while deposits maintain strong growth Total loans (Constant EUR bn1) 217 217 219 234 233  System loan growth was mainly supported by corporate and mortgages loans YoY 7.5% 9.9% 7.7% Consumer loans continue to slowdown due mainly by (%) 5.8% 4.3%  contractions in credit cards and personal loans Jun-19 Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 May-20 Total deposits (Constant EUR bn1) 212 209 215 233 238  Low rates environment drove strong growth in demand 13.8% YoY 12.3% deposits while term deposits maintain a softer growth (%) 6.1% 5.2% 4.5%  All in all, total deposits grew 13.8% year-on-year, +150bps higher than in March-20 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 May-20 (1) End period exchange rate as of May-20 5 Source: CNBV Banks as of May-20 (last available) Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business Santander México: one of the leading financial groups in the country KEY DATA H1'20 YoY Var.4 Customer loans1 EUR 30.3 bn +8.6% Customer funds2 EUR 38.1 bn +9.0% Underlying att. Profit EUR 406 mn +4.2% Underlying RoTE 15.5% -5.0 pp Efficiency ratio 39.5% -206 bps Loans market share3 13.4% +27 bps Deposits market share3 14.1% +37 bps Loyal customers 3.3 mn +15.1% Digital customers 4.6 mn +31.5% Branches 1,429 +0.9% Employees 20,817 +6.6% Gross loans excluding reverse repos. Excluding repos. As at March 2020. Constant euros STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Improve customer experience by leveraging both the new tools and methodologies as well as improving operating processes Maintain strong growth rates in loyal customers (through initiatives to attract payrolls and collectives) and digital customers (by promoting new platforms, channels and customer care models, as well as our new payment platforms) Strengthen our corporate businesses to continue to be the reference in the market in value-added products Increase revenue through greater volumes and lower cost of deposits Enhance customer service quality across the Bank 7 Strategy and business Expanding loyal and digital customers further strengthening our retail franchise Loyal (mn) 2.9 15% 3.3  Maintain strong focus on increasing loyalty, while attracting new customers through innovative products such as Santander Plus and Hipoteca Plus  Loyal individuals: +15% YoY leveraging number of products opportunities  CRM platform for SMEs and an online onboarding process that enhances the customer journey Jun-19Jun-20 Loyal / Active: 35% (+4 pp YoY) Digital customers (mn) 31% 4.6 3.5 Jun-19Jun-20 Digital sales / total1: 36% (+11 pp YoY) (1) YTD data Improving onboarding processes to new channels and adding new functionalities to the digital platform

Mobile customers up 38% YoY with mobile accounting for 73% of digital monetary transactions in H1'20

Digital sales reached 44% of total sales in Q2'20 8 Strategy and business Driving innovation and attracting customers Loyalty Mortgages Credit card customer attraction Innovative programme focused on customer attraction, transactionality, loyalty and digitalisation +7.1 mn customers since its launch in May 2016 53% of which are new customers The only bank in Mexico to offer a tailored interest rate based on the customer's profile Strong performance of Hipoteca Plus, accounted for close to 59% of mortgage new lending as of June-20.Hipoteca Plus rewards new loyal customers who keep their payrolls and other financial products with the lowest rate in the market 7.75% First bank in Mexico to offer the card without numbers to its customers. This innovation is complemented by the digital card with dynamic CVX (Dynamic Security Code) Distribution network transformation Digitalisation Corporate & Investment Banking Shift to an omni-channel banking experience to attract and retain customers Transformed 566 branches. New branch layout is more efficient, user friendly, promotes use of digital, self-services and P&L per branch Upgrading online and mobile banking platforms to offer customers innovative and high quality services that satisfy their dynamic demands New functionalities for our Supermóvil and Superwallet mobile apps including cardless cash withdrawal, payroll portability, activation of credit and debit cards quickly and safely, payments with rewards points, among others

and mobile apps including cardless cash withdrawal, payroll portability, activation of credit and debit cards quickly and safely, payments with rewards points, among others Full digital onboarding for new payroll customers, reducing the time to open new accounts Continuing to position our Corporate & Investment Banking business as one of the top three players in Mexico 9 Strategy and business Doing business in a responsible way Continue embedding our Culture in all Stakeholders… Adhesion to Pride Connection Mexico network

Mexico network LGBT+ actions:

205 allies of the initiative and Academia sprint in LGBT+ topics Director included in 41+1 Most Influential Executives (Expansion)

New Normal actions:

Loan deferrals for employees Behealthy (webinars, exercise classes, nutrition talks, etc.) COVID-19 daily newsletter Medical assistance programme

and investing in the communities while continue supporting higher education >MXN 48 million invested in COVID-19 community programmes in alliance with Zurich Santander

invested in COVID-19 community programmes in alliance with Zurich Santander Members of the new S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index (Mexican Stock Exchange) supporting our customers in their transition to a low carbon economy…

Issuance of 1 Green Bond and 1 Sustainable Bond in 2020 Purchase Power Agreement (wind power) to reach 24% of renewable energy in 2020 and 30% in 2021 Reduction in business travels in approximately 97% promoting financial inclusion and

empowerment … Tuiio: 72,210 microcredits loaned in 2020 24,428 new customers in 2020 134,363 cumulative customers since beginning of operations in 2017

Santander has distributed more than 136 k of the 333 k total loans to support small family businesses as part of a Mexican Government Programme in the context of COVID-19

to support small family businesses as part of a Mexican Government Programme in the context of COVID-19 10,087 people benefited through financial education online courses in our financial education site 10 Strategy and business Implemented mitigation measures for COVID-19 pandemic Business continuity Established work-from-home protocols with over 90% of our personnel working remotely since mid-March

work-from-home protocols with Critical personnel works remotely or split into teams on alternative schedules or work sites

Branch employees are split into teams with 55% working at the branch and the rest works remotely

are split into teams with and the rest works remotely In branch sanitisation standards and protection kits Performing recoveries functions

Additional IT resources channeled into remote operating tools and cybersecurity

and cybersecurity Medical assistance and special support line for confidential counseling

Zero layoffs and full salaries to all employees Customers Operational readiness for servicing customers' needs through all digital channels and contact centers

77% of our branches remain open Higher increase in digital transactions vs in branch transactions Digital sales share doubled

Debtor relief programme for Individuals and SMEs

Restructuring support for Corporates and Middle-market

Bank's health insurance products offer coverage for COVID-19 pandemic Community Donation of the COVID-19 CDMX App to the authorities

COVID-19 CDMX App MXN 4 million donated to TecSalud

donated to TecSalud 5,350 pantries and hygiene kits delivered to vulnerable families

MXN 15 million donated in medical and protection equipment to the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases

in medical and protection equipment 125,000 meals delivered to medical personnel at COVID hospitals

delivered to medical personnel at COVID hospitals 20,000 out of 70,000 protection equipment donated to doctors and nurses 11 Strategy and business Strong loan portfolio growth driven by corporates, CIB and mortgages Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1 31.0 30.3 27.9 27.8 28.5 Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Group criteria Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20. Includes Private Banking. Government loans in local GAAP. Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Individuals2 10.7 10.4 3.4 0.2 o/w Mortgages 6.0 5.4 12.0 0.9 o/w Consumer credit 2.1 2.2 1.5 -3.6 o/w Cards 2.1 2.2 -1.4 -6.0 SMEs 2.8 3.1 -9.0 -3.1 Corporates & Institutions 10.1 8.7 16.5 -0.3 CIB 6.4 5.5 16.9 -7.8 Other 0.3 0.3 -14.3 -15.5 Total customer loans* 30.3 27.9 8.6 -2.2 * o/w Government3 2.9 2.4 21.1 -2.4 12 Strategy and business Customer funds increase was boosted by time and demand deposits Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1 38.1 38.1 34.9 33.6 33.4 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Demand 18.4 16.6 11.4 -4.3 Time 10.1 8.7 15.6 6.4 Total deposits 28.5 25.3 12.9 -0.8 Mutual Funds 9.6 9.7 -1.1 1.8 Total customer funds 38.1 34.9 9.0 -0.2 Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Group criteria 13 (1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results NII evolution YoY underpinned by higher volumes Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1 707 730 737 741 708 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 NIM2 4.59% 4.66% 4.42% 4.27% 3.31% Official interest rate (TIIE)3 8.50% 8.35% 7.86% 7.34% 6.05% Yields and Costs (%) 12.82% 12.67% 12.64% 12.25% 11.00% Yield on loans 4.08% 4.14% 3.68% 3.54% 3.21% Cost of deposits Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Differential 8.7 pp 8.5 pp 9.0 pp 8.7 pp 7.8 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 15 (2) Group criteria. (3) Quarterly average. Results Net fee income growth mainly driven by transactional banking Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1 199 192 196 200 177 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Transactional fees 209 198 5.5 -2.2 Payment methods 97 96 1.4 2.6 Transfers, drafts, cheques 42 39 7.1 -16.1 and other orders Account admin + Packs 54 49 10.1 -1.0 plans Other transactional 16 14 12.4 5.2 Investment and pension 50 50 0.8 0.6 funds Insurance 108 106 1.8 11.7 Securitites and custody 18 15 22.9 8.2 services Other 11 19 -44.4 -2.4 Total net fee income 396 388 2.0 2.2 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 16 Results Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions Total income (Constant EUR mn)1 910 921 953 934 978 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 1,448 1,415 2.4 -4.5 Net fee income 396 388 2.0 2.2 Customer revenue 1,844 1,803 2.3 -3.1 Other2 68 (26) - - Total income 1,912 1,777 7.6 4.7 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 17 (2) Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income. Results Operating expenses trend improvement Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1 384 403 385 372 371 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 756 739 2.3 -3.7 Branches (#) 1,429 1,416 0.9 0.0 Employees (#) 20,817 19,536 6.6 3.5 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 18 Results Net operating income strong growth, with improved efficiency ratio Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1 607 537 536 550 549 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Total income 1,912 1,777 7.6 4.7 Operating Expenses (756) (739) 2.3 -3.7 Net operating income 1,156 1,038 11.4 10.6 Efficiency ratio 39.5% 41.6% -206 bps Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 19 Results Loan-loss provisions surged 47% due to COVID-19 related provisions recorded in the first half of the year Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1 311 254 205 204 200 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net operating income 1,156 1,038 11.4 10.6 Loan-loss provisions (564) (384) 47.0 22.6 Net operating income after 592 654 -9.5 0.3 provisions NPL ratio 2.50% 2.21% 29 bps 43 bps Cost of credit1 2.95% 2.61% 34 bps 26 bps Coverage ratio 115% 127% -12.0 pp -19.0 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 20 (2) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans Results Underlying profit YoY increase backed by the sound performance of net interest income, gains on financial transactions and reduced non-controlling interests Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1 263 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 214 200 204 202 PBT 578 645 -10.3 0.3 Tax on profit (140) (143) -2.4 4.0 Consolidated profit 438 501 -12.6 -0.8 Minority interests (32) (112) -71.1 2.7 Underlying attributable 406 389 4.2 -1.1 profit Effective tax rate 24.2% 22.2% 2.0 pp 0.9 pp Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 21 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Despite lockdown impact on the business, the Bank remains solid in terms of capital and liquidity Financial System Strategy & Business Results Slowdown in credit growth among the largest banking institutions across all segments

Consumer loans slowdown while mortgage growth remained solid

Asset quality deteriorated slightly despite the debt relief programmes

Deposits increased pace of growth

Focus on asset quality under the challenging environment, while activating all protocols and specific measures

Launching new measures to mitigate COVID-19's impact and support our customers, shareholders, employees and communities

COVID-19's impact and support our customers, shareholders, employees and communities Keep driving innovation to become a more digital and customer-centric bank

customer-centric bank Strong loan portfolio growth driven by corporates, CIB and mortgages. Customer funds boosted by demand and time deposits

Total income up YoY boosted by NII and gains on financial transactions

Net operating income grew 11%, with improved efficiency ratio

Loan-loss provisions surged 47% due to COVID-19 related provisions recorded in the first half of the year

provisions surged 47% due to COVID-19 related provisions recorded in the first half of the year Underlying attributable profit rose 4% year-on-year, backed by the sound performance of net interest income, gains on financial transactions and reduced non-controlling interests, which offset higher provisions 23 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Appendix Balance sheet Constant EUR million1 Variation Jun-20 Jun-19 Amount % Loans and advances to customers 30,573 28,028 2,545 9.1 Cash, central banks and credit institutions 11,714 9,719 1,995 20.5 Debt instruments 21,363 10,835 10,528 97.2 Other financial assets 13,733 4,682 9,051 193.3 Other asset accounts 3,094 2,995 99 3.3 Total assets 80,476 56,259 24,218 43.0 Customer deposits 35,518 28,570 6,948 24.3 Central banks and credit institutions 14,502 8,890 5,612 63.1 Marketable debt securities 7,305 5,518 1,787 32.4 Other financial liabilities 14,811 6,418 8,393 130.8 Other liabilities accounts 2,648 1,817 831 45.7 Total liabilities 74,784 51,212 23,572 46.0 Total equity 5,693 5,047 646 12.8 Other managed customer funds 9,863 9,975 (112) (1.1) Mutual funds 9,570 9,678 (109) (1.1) Pension funds 81 79 2 2.7 Managed portfolios 213 218 (5) (2.3) (1) End of period exchange rate as at Jun-20 25 Appendix Income statement Constant EUR million1 Variation H1'20 H1'19 Amount % Net interest income 1,448 1,415 34 2.4 Net fee income 396 388 8 2.0 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 110 21 89 427.3 Other operating income (42) (47) 4 (9.4) Total income 1,912 1,777 135 7.6 Operating expenses (756) (739) (17) 2.3 Net operating income 1,156 1,038 118 11.4 Net loan-loss provisions (564) (384) (180) 47.0 Other gains (losses) and provisions (14) (10) (5) 47.7 Underlying profit before tax 578 645 (67) (10.3) Tax on profit (140) (143) 3 (2.4) Underlying profit from continuing operations 438 501 (63) (12.6) Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 438 501 (63) (12.6) Non-controlling interests (32) (112) 80 (71.1) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 406 389 17 4.2 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 26 Appendix Quarterly income statement Constant EUR million1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Net interest income 708 707 730 737 741 708 Net fee income 189 199 192 177 196 200 Gains (losses) on financial transactions (3) 24 25 45 20 90 Other operating income (26) (21) (26) (6) (22) (20) Total income 867 910 921 953 934 978 Operating expenses (367) (372) (384) (403) (385) (371) Net operating income 501 537 536 550 549 607 Net loan-loss provisions (178) (205) (204) (200) (254) (311) Other gains (losses) and provisions (5) (4) (2) 7 (7) (7) Underlying profit before tax 317 327 330 357 289 289 Tax on profit (71) (72) (69) (74) (69) (71) Underlying profit from continuing operations 246 255 261 283 220 218 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 246 255 261 283 220 218 Non-controlling interests (56) (56) (47) (20) (16) (16) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 189 200 214 263 204 202 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 27 Thank You. Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

