Banco Santander S A : Poland

Financial system: Loan and customer deposits evolution
Continued solid growth of loans and deposits
Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)
274
260
266
266
257
7.6%
6.3%
6.9%
6.4%
YoY
5.3%
(%)
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Total customer deposits (Constant EUR bn1)
304
284
295
275
278
9.7%
9.3%
9.9%
10.6%
YoY
8.5%
(%)
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Total loan growth accelerated in March, but mainly due to PLN depreciation. After FX adjustment growth slowed to 4.7% YoY.
Consumer loans slowed to 6.6% YoY, its 2.5-year low, while PLN- denominated mortgage loans accelerated to 12.7% YoY, highest since mid-2015. Total loan to individuals slowed to 6.1% YoY after FX adjustment.
In the corporate sector, the loan growth (after FX adjustment) rose to 3.7% YoY.
Deposit growth accelerated to 10.6% YoY in March, with demand deposits rising by 21% YoY and term deposits declining 9% YoY
Deposits from individuals increased 9.1% YoY, while business deposits were up 13% YoY (from non-finacial firms up by 18%).
March saw also massive rise in cash in circulation: 21.3% YoY, up from c.10% in the previous months.
(1) End period exchange rate as of Mar-20, Source: National Bank of Poland, Santander Bank Polska
Strategy and business
Santander Bank Polska S.A. - 2nd largest bank in Poland
KEY DATA
Q1'20
YoY Var.4
Customer loans1
EUR 30.1 bn
+8.5%
Customer funds2
EUR 34.7 bn
+4.2%
Underlying att. Profit
EUR 38 mn
-38.2%
Underlying RoTE
4.7%
-303 bps
Efficiency ratio
47.1%
+111 bps
Loans market share3
11.9%
-5 bps
Deposits market share3
11.6%
-44 bps
Loyal customers
2.0 mn
+3.7%
Digital customers
2.6 mn
+8.6%
Branches
535
-6.3%
Employees
11,034
-12.1%
Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
Excluding repos.
As at December 2019.
Constant euros.
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Optimisation of the network of channels and maintain the position of the best traditional, private banking and investment bank in Poland.
Build long-term relationships with customers based on trust, loyalty and enhanced customer experience
Anticipate and respond to customers' needs with tailored products, services and solutions
Modernise banking services through digital transformation, including end-to-end processes and change the operating model to a more effective and less capital-intensive one
Focus on the growth of profitable business, strengthening its position in the key market segments through organic growth and by embracing opportunities of inorganic growth
7
Strategy and business
Good growth in loyal customers across all segments
Loyal (mn)
1.9
2.0
4%
Mar-19
Mar-20
Loyal / Active: 52% (flat YoY)
Digital customers (mn)
2.4
9%
2.6
Mar-19
Mar-20
Significant increase in loyal customers YoY (+4%) reflecting our strategy to increase income from loyal customers and to build long term relationships
Loyal individual customers: +3% YoY
Loyal corporates and SMEs customers: Significant increase in loyal companies numbers YoY (+15%) as we enhance value proposition and non-risk based revenue and provide service excellence and continuous quality improvement
Mobile only customers: +47% YoY
Digital framework: delivering efficiency and broadening product range in digital channels
Digital sales / total: 49% (+3 pp YoY)
8
Strategy and business
Retail Banking Q1'20 Summary
Key products performance
Strong sales and acquisition, including digital, growth in January and February. Slowdown in March due to Covid- 19 outbreak, but quarter sales results still better than in
Q1'2019
Cash loans sales volume +10% vs. Q1'19
Bancassurance premium+14%vs.Q1'19
Challenging investments funds market - huge redemptions level resulted in Santander TFI assets fall by 29pp vs. Dec'19
SME accounts +69%vs. Q1'19
Digital channels development
m digital customers (+9% YoY)
m active mobile users (+18% YoY)
m mobile transactions (+65% YoY)
Digital sales growth … vs. Q1'2019:
Personal accountsx4, share of sale increased to 33%
SME accountsx12, share of sale increased to 37%
Improved functionality of mobile and internet banking
Business transformation
4P Programme to facilitate further optimization of the processes digitalization and costs … SMS confirmation of cash transactions in branches launched
Further optimization the retail distribution
reduction of branches network :-4% in Q1
-6%YoY
SME
Opening SME activity and account in digital channel in 5 minutes in several easy steps
Private Banking
5 stars for Santander Private Banking in prestigious
"Forbes" ranking … first choice private banking in Poland
9
Responsible Banking
And we continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way
Sustainability
Inclusive banking
Corporate
Culture
Communities
Green bonds of the Ministry of Finance worth EUR 2 billion Provide Poland's first ESG-linked corporate loan
Green lease - 100% lease financing for electric cars
15 K beneficiaries of financial education projects - Finansiaki, education of seniors, voluntering
The only bank in Poland which provides services in Ukrainian&BelarusianLease offer for female entrepreneurs - a project financed using the funds
acquired from the IFC program
84% of employees proud to work for Santander 33,3 % women in top management positions
Transformation of the organization according to the Agile methodology (implementation of agile structures and new ways of work)
200 actions and 2 k employees in Foundation of Santander Bank Polska volunteering programme
New grant programme "Here I Live, Here I make green"
250 k beneficiaries of our community programmes and EUR 1,2 Mb of community engagement
Changed motivation scheme - service focus, no sales campaigns / targets
High-riskCOVID-19 employees asked to stay at home/use holidays
Call Center ready for remote service in 3 cities, absence rate under control
Support for entrepreneurs
Enabling suspension of capital installments for SME loans and leasing for 3 or 6 months via internet
Automatic prolongation of overdraft repayment for 2 months
Removal of fee for SME account for 3 months
Webinar with experts to explain rules of government anti-crises support
11
Strategy and business
Loan growth YoY supported by individuals business and CIB. The latter was also the driver of QoQ growth
Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1
27.7
28.3
28.8
28.9
30.1
Mar-20
Mar-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals2
14.8
13.6
8.5
2.2
o/w Mortgages
11.1
10.5
5.7
2.3
o/w Consumer credit
3.2
2.7
20.5
2.9
SMEs
3.3
3.0
10.1
3.0
Corporates & Institutions
8.0
8.1
-1.7
3.1
CIB
3.5
2.9
23.0
10.3
Other
0.4
0.1
-
62.6
Total customer loans
30.1
27.7
8.5
4.0
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19Mar-20
Group criteria.
12
(1)
Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.
(2)
Includes Private Banking.
Strategy and business
Solid growth of customer funds YoY. Focus on optimisation of deposit base and costs
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1
33.3
33.7
34.1
35.5
34.7
Mar-20
Mar-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Demand
23.3
19.5
19.3
4.8
Time
8.4
9.9
-15.3
-7.9
Total deposits
31.7
29.4
7.7
1.1
Mutual Funds
3.0
3.8
-22.3
-28.1
Total customer funds
34.7
33.3
4.2
-2.3
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Group criteria.
13
(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.
Results
NII up 6% YoY, favoured by the adjustment of the cost of deposits and by the changes in the loan mix towards more profitable products
Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1
298 305296
280 281
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
NIM2
2.58%
2.56%
2.73%
2.80%
2.67%
Official target interest rate3
1.50%
1.50%
1.50%
1.50%
1.50%
Yields and costs (%)
4.14%
4.15%
4.17%
4.17%
4.04% Yield on loans
0.89%
0.89%
0.78%
0.74%
0.65% Cost of deposits
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Differential
3.2 pp
3.3 pp
3.4 pp
3.4 pp
3.4 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.
15
(2)
Group criteria.
(3)
Quarterly average.
Results
Fee income growth +3% YoY. Good performance in securities and custody and FX fees
Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
113 116 119 117 116
Transactional fees
Payment methods
Transfers, drafts, cheques and other orders
Foreign exchange currencies
Other transactional
Investment and pension funds
Insurance
Securitites and custody services
74
72
2.5
-4.6
16
16
2.1
-5.6
12
14
-15.2
-16.3
28
25
13.7
11.6
18
17
1.4
-15.4
15
15
0.8
-19.4
3
3
-3.1
21.9
7
4
91.4
193.5
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
Other
18
19
-8.6
12.9
Total net fee income
116
113
3.1
0.0
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.
16
Results
Higher customer revenue was offset by lower gains on financial transactions and higher BFG contribution
Total income (Constant EUR mn)1
436
441
455
375
365
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net interest income
296
280
5.8
-2.9
Net fee income
116
113
3.1
0.0
Customer revenue
412
393
5.0
-2.1
Other2
(48)
(18)
172.8
-
Total income
365
375
-2.8
-19.9
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.
17
(2)
Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income.
Results
Operating expenses under control YoY, despite higher costs for strategic projects, investments and salary pressures
Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1
172
175
174
172
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
168
Operating Expenses
172
172
-0.5
2.2
Efficiency ratio
47.1%
45.9%
111 bps
Branches (#)
535
571
-6.3
3.9
Employees (#)
11,034
12,551
-12.1
-0.1
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.
18
Results
LLPs increased 57% YoY, mainly due higher charges in the retail and a single name in corporates
Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
63
68
59
50
43
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
Net operating income
193
203
-4.8
-32.8
Loan-loss provisions
(68)
(43)
57.2
34.6
Net operating income after
126
160
-21.5
-47.1
provisions
NPL ratio
4.29%
4.39%
-10 bps
-2 bps
Cost of credit2
0.79%
0.61%
18 bps
7 bps
Coverage ratio
66%
68%
-1.4 pp
-0.6 pp
(1)
Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 .
19
(2)
Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.
Results
Underlying attributable profit -38% YoY, impacted by higher LLPs and lower revenue
Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1
88 95
61
103
38
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
PBT
90
126
-29.1
-55.9
Tax on profit
(35)
(37)
-6.2
-32.4
Consolidated profit
55
89
-38.7
-63.9
Minority interests
(17)
(28)
-39.8
-65.0
Underlying attributable
38
61
-38.2
-63.4
profit
Effective tax rate
39.0% 29.5%
9.5 pp
13.6 pp
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.
20
Concluding remarks
Final remarks
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
Total loan growth accelerated in March, mainly due to PLN depreciation. After FX adjustment growth slowed to 4.7% YoY.
Consumer loans slowed to 6.6% YoY, its 2.5-year low, while PLN-denominated mortgage loans accelerated to 12.7% YoY, highest since mid-2015. Total loan to individuals slowed to 6.1% YoY after FX adjustment.
Deposit growth accelerated to 10.6% YoY in March, with demand deposits rising by 21% YoY and term deposits declining 9% YoY
Business strategy is focused on gathering new customers through the development of our multi-channel approach. Build long-term relationships with customers based on trust, loyalty and enhanced customer experience.
Anticipate and respond to customers' needs with tailored products, services and solutions.
Focus on the growth of profitable business, strengthening its position in the key market segments through organic growth and by embracing opportunities of inorganic growth.
Combine the increase of shareholder value with the commitment to the growth of local communities
NII up 6% YoY, favoured by the adjustment of the cost of deposits and by the changes in the loan mix towards more profitable products
Operating expenses under tight control, however impacted by strategic projects and wage pressures.
LLPs increased 57% YoY, mainly due higher charges in the retail and a single name in corporates.
Underlying attributable profit -38% YoY, impacted by higher LLPs, lower revenue, the greater BFG and Banking Tax contributions.
22
Appendix
Balance sheet
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Mar-20
Mar-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
29,220
26,860
2,361
8.8
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
3,547
2,524
1,023
40.5
Debt instruments
8,574
10,644
(2,069)
(19.4)
Other financial assets
741
514
227
44.1
Other asset accounts
1,334
1,238
97
7.8
Total assets
43,417
41,779
1,638
3.9
Customer deposits
31,687
30,657
1,030
3.4
Central banks and credit institutions
2,475
3,164
(689)
(21.8)
Marketable debt securities
2,360
1,695
665
39.2
Other financial liabilities
826
708
118
16.7
Other liabilities accounts
1,217
775
443
57.2
Total liabilities
38,565
36,999
1,566
4.2
Total equity
4,852
4,780
72
1.5
Other managed customer funds
3,263
4,212
(949)
(22.5)
Mutual funds
2,988
3,845
(858)
(22.3)
Pension funds
-
-
-
-
Managed portfolios
275
366
(92)
(25.0)
(1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20.
24
Appendix
Income statement
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Q1'20
Q1'19
Amount
%
Net interest income
296
280
16
5.8
Net fee income
116
113
4
3.1
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
8
18
(10)
(54.7)
Other operating income
(56)
(36)
(20)
56.2
Total income
365
375
(11)
(2.8)
Operating expenses
(172)
(172)
1
(0.5)
Net operating income
193
203
(10)
(4.8)
Net loan-loss provisions
(68)
(43)
(25)
57.2
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(36)
(34)
(2)
7.2
Underlying profit before tax
90
126
(37)
(29.1)
Tax on profit
(35)
(37)
2
(6.2)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
55
89
(34)
(38.7)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
55
89
(34)
(38.7)
Non-controlling interests
(17)
(28)
11
(39.8)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
38
61
(23)
(38.2)
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.
25
Appendix
Quarterly income statement
Constant EUR million1
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Net interest income
280
281
298
305
296
Net fee income
113
116
119
117
116
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
18
21
24
30
8
Other operating income
(36)
18
0
5
(56)
Total income
375
436
441
455
365
Operating expenses
(172)
(175)
(174)
(168)
(172)
Net operating income
203
261
267
287
193
Net loan-loss provisions
(43)
(63)
(59)
(50)
(68)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(34)
(34)
(24)
(34)
(36)
Underlying profit before tax
126
164
183
203
90
Tax on profit
(37)
(36)
(44)
(52)
(35)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
89
129
139
151
55
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
89
129
139
151
55
Non-controlling interests
(28)
(41)
(44)
(48)
(17)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
61
88
95
103
38
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.
26
