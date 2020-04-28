Banco Santander S A : Poland

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

28 April 2020

Poland

Q1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

2

Important Information

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system: Loan and customer deposits evolution

Continued solid growth of loans and deposits

Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)

274

260

266

266

257

7.6%

6.3%

6.9%

6.4%

YoY

5.3%

(%)

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Total customer deposits (Constant EUR bn1)

304

284

295

275

278

9.7%

9.3%

9.9%

10.6%

YoY

8.5%

(%)

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

  • Total loan growth accelerated in March, but mainly due to PLN depreciation. After FX adjustment growth slowed to 4.7% YoY.
  • Consumer loans slowed to 6.6% YoY, its 2.5-year low, while PLN- denominated mortgage loans accelerated to 12.7% YoY, highest since mid-2015. Total loan to individuals slowed to 6.1% YoY after FX adjustment.
  • In the corporate sector, the loan growth (after FX adjustment) rose to 3.7% YoY.
  • Deposit growth accelerated to 10.6% YoY in March, with demand deposits rising by 21% YoY and term deposits declining 9% YoY
  • Deposits from individuals increased 9.1% YoY, while business deposits were up 13% YoY (from non-finacial firms up by 18%).
  • March saw also massive rise in cash in circulation: 21.3% YoY, up from c.10% in the previous months.

(1) End period exchange rate as of Mar-20, Source: National Bank of Poland, Santander Bank Polska

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander Bank Polska S.A. - 2nd largest bank in Poland

KEY DATA

Q1'20

YoY Var.4

Customer loans1

EUR 30.1 bn

+8.5%

Customer funds2

EUR 34.7 bn

+4.2%

Underlying att. Profit

EUR 38 mn

-38.2%

Underlying RoTE

4.7%

-303 bps

Efficiency ratio

47.1%

+111 bps

Loans market share3

11.9%

-5 bps

Deposits market share3

11.6%

-44 bps

Loyal customers

2.0 mn

+3.7%

Digital customers

2.6 mn

+8.6%

Branches

535

-6.3%

Employees

11,034

-12.1%

  1. Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
  2. Excluding repos.
  3. As at December 2019.
  4. Constant euros.

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Optimisation of the network of channels and maintain the position of the best traditional, private banking and investment bank in Poland.

Build long-term relationships with customers based on trust, loyalty and enhanced customer experience

Anticipate and respond to customers' needs with tailored products, services and solutions

Modernise banking services through digital transformation, including end-to-end processes and change the operating model to a more effective and less capital-intensive one

Focus on the growth of profitable business, strengthening its position in the key market segments through organic growth and by embracing opportunities of inorganic growth

7

Strategy and business

Good growth in loyal customers across all segments

Loyal (mn)

1.9

2.0

4%

Mar-19

Mar-20

Loyal / Active: 52% (flat YoY)

Digital customers (mn)

2.4

9%

2.6

Mar-19

Mar-20

  • Significant increase in loyal customers YoY (+4%) reflecting our strategy to increase income from loyal customers and to build long term relationships
  • Loyal individual customers: +3% YoY
  • Loyal corporates and SMEs customers: Significant increase in loyal companies numbers YoY (+15%) as we enhance value proposition and non-risk based revenue and provide service excellence and continuous quality improvement
  • Mobile only customers: +47% YoY
  • Digital framework: delivering efficiency and broadening product range in digital channels

Digital sales / total: 49% (+3 pp YoY)

8

Strategy and business

Retail Banking Q1'20 Summary

Key products performance

Strong sales and acquisition, including digital, growth in January and February. Slowdown in March due to Covid- 19 outbreak, but quarter sales results still better than in

Q1'2019

Cash loans sales volume +10% vs. Q1'19

Bancassurance premium +14% vs.Q1'19

Challenging investments funds market - huge redemptions level resulted in Santander TFI assets fall by 29pp vs. Dec'19

SME accounts +69% vs. Q1'19

Digital channels development

  1. m digital customers (+9% YoY)
  1. m active mobile users (+18% YoY)
  1. m mobile transactions (+65% YoY)

Digital sales growth … vs. Q1'2019:

  • Personal accounts x4, share of sale increased to 33%
  • SME accounts x12, share of sale increased to 37%

Improved functionality of mobile and internet banking

Business transformation

4P Programme to facilitate further optimization of the processes digitalization and costs … SMS confirmation of cash transactions in branches launched

Further optimization the retail distribution

  • reduction of branches network : -4% in Q1

-6%YoY

SME

Opening SME activity and account in digital channel in 5 minutes in several easy steps

Private Banking

5 stars for Santander Private Banking in prestigious

"Forbes" ranking … first choice private banking in Poland

9

Responsible Banking

And we continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way

Sustainability

Inclusive banking

Corporate

Culture

Communities

Green bonds of the Ministry of Finance worth EUR 2 billion Provide Poland's first ESG-linked corporate loan

Green lease - 100% lease financing for electric cars

15 K beneficiaries of financial education projects - Finansiaki, education of seniors, voluntering

The only bank in Poland which provides services in Ukrainian&Belarusian Lease offer for female entrepreneurs - a project financed using the funds

acquired from the IFC program

84% of employees proud to work for Santander 33,3 % women in top management positions

Transformation of the organization according to the Agile methodology (implementation of agile structures and new ways of work)

200 actions and 2 k employees in Foundation of Santander Bank Polska volunteering programme

New grant programme "Here I Live, Here I make green"

250 k beneficiaries of our community programmes and EUR 1,2 Mb of community engagement

Strategy and business

Retail business vs. Covid-19 outbreak

Communication to customers

Dedicated communication to all customers (SMS/electronic channels)

  • Assuring that customers and their financial safety is our priority
  • Confirming availability of cash in ATMs
  • Promoting digital channels usage and avoiding cyber-attacks
  • Informing about changes in branch openings and working hour

Special information service at www.santander.pl/koronawirus

Information of bank charity action and hospitals support

Support for Individual customers

  • Enabling suspension of capital installments for cash loans, mortgages for 3 or 6 months via internet
  • Temporary promotion - free of charge withdrawals from all ATM's in Poland
  • Increased limit of contactless payments at point of sale without PIN (PLN 100)
  • Webinar with investment advisor from brokerage house to explain situation on capital markets

Distribution network

  • Temporary closures of 10-20% branch network
  • Shorter opening hours
  • Additional security measures: masks, disinfection fluids, cleaning, plexi
  • Changed motivation scheme - service focus, no sales campaigns / targets
  • High-riskCOVID-19 employees asked to stay at home/use holidays
  • Call Center ready for remote service in 3 cities, absence rate under control

Support for entrepreneurs

  • Enabling suspension of capital installments for SME loans and leasing for 3 or 6 months via internet
  • Automatic prolongation of overdraft repayment for 2 months
  • Removal of fee for SME account for 3 months
  • Webinar with experts to explain rules of government anti-crises support

11

Strategy and business

Loan growth YoY supported by individuals business and CIB. The latter was also the driver of QoQ growth

Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1

27.7

28.3

28.8

28.9

30.1

Mar-20

Mar-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

14.8

13.6

8.5

2.2

o/w Mortgages

11.1

10.5

5.7

2.3

o/w Consumer credit

3.2

2.7

20.5

2.9

SMEs

3.3

3.0

10.1

3.0

Corporates & Institutions

8.0

8.1

-1.7

3.1

CIB

3.5

2.9

23.0

10.3

Other

0.4

0.1

-

62.6

Total customer loans

30.1

27.7

8.5

4.0

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19Mar-20

Group criteria.

12

(1)

Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.

(2)

Includes Private Banking.

Strategy and business

Solid growth of customer funds YoY. Focus on optimisation of deposit base and costs

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1

33.3

33.7

34.1

35.5

34.7

Mar-20

Mar-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

23.3

19.5

19.3

4.8

Time

8.4

9.9

-15.3

-7.9

Total deposits

31.7

29.4

7.7

1.1

Mutual Funds

3.0

3.8

-22.3

-28.1

Total customer funds

34.7

33.3

4.2

-2.3

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Group criteria.

13

(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

NII up 6% YoY, favoured by the adjustment of the cost of deposits and by the changes in the loan mix towards more profitable products

Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1

298 305 296

280 281

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

NIM2

2.58%

2.56%

2.73%

2.80%

2.67%

Official target interest rate3

1.50%

1.50%

1.50%

1.50%

1.50%

Yields and costs (%)

4.14%

4.15%

4.17%

4.17%

4.04% Yield on loans

0.89%

0.89%

0.78%

0.74%

0.65% Cost of deposits

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Differential

3.2 pp

3.3 pp

3.4 pp

3.4 pp

3.4 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.

15

(2)

Group criteria.

(3)

Quarterly average.

Results

Fee income growth +3% YoY. Good performance in securities and custody and FX fees

Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

113 116 119 117 116

Transactional fees

Payment methods

Transfers, drafts, cheques and other orders

Foreign exchange currencies

Other transactional

Investment and pension funds

Insurance

Securitites and custody services

74

72

2.5

-4.6

16

16

2.1

-5.6

12

14

-15.2

-16.3

28

25

13.7

11.6

18

17

1.4

-15.4

15

15

0.8

-19.4

3

3

-3.1

21.9

7

4

91.4

193.5

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

Other

18

19

-8.6

12.9

Total net fee income

116

113

3.1

0.0

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.

16

Results

Higher customer revenue was offset by lower gains on financial transactions and higher BFG contribution

Total income (Constant EUR mn)1

436

441

455

375

365

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

296

280

5.8

-2.9

Net fee income

116

113

3.1

0.0

Customer revenue

412

393

5.0

-2.1

Other2

(48)

(18)

172.8

-

Total income

365

375

-2.8

-19.9

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.

17

(2)

Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income.

Results

Operating expenses under control YoY, despite higher costs for strategic projects, investments and salary pressures

Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1

172

175

174

172

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

168

Operating Expenses

172

172

-0.5

2.2

Efficiency ratio

47.1%

45.9%

111 bps

Branches (#)

535

571

-6.3

3.9

Employees (#)

11,034

12,551

-12.1

-0.1

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.

18

Results

LLPs increased 57% YoY, mainly due higher charges in the retail and a single name in corporates

Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

63

68

59

50

43

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

Net operating income

193

203

-4.8

-32.8

Loan-loss provisions

(68)

(43)

57.2

34.6

Net operating income after

126

160

-21.5

-47.1

provisions

NPL ratio

4.29%

4.39%

-10 bps

-2 bps

Cost of credit2

0.79%

0.61%

18 bps

7 bps

Coverage ratio

66%

68%

-1.4 pp

-0.6 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at Q1'20 .

19

(2)

Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.

Results

Underlying attributable profit -38% YoY, impacted by higher LLPs and lower revenue

Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1

88 95

61

103

38

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

PBT

90

126

-29.1

-55.9

Tax on profit

(35)

(37)

-6.2

-32.4

Consolidated profit

55

89

-38.7

-63.9

Minority interests

(17)

(28)

-39.8

-65.0

Underlying attributable

38

61

-38.2

-63.4

profit

Effective tax rate

39.0% 29.5%

9.5 pp

13.6 pp

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.

20

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Final remarks

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • Total loan growth accelerated in March, mainly due to PLN depreciation. After FX adjustment growth slowed to 4.7% YoY.
  • Consumer loans slowed to 6.6% YoY, its 2.5-year low, while PLN-denominated mortgage loans accelerated to 12.7% YoY, highest since mid-2015. Total loan to individuals slowed to 6.1% YoY after FX adjustment.
  • Deposit growth accelerated to 10.6% YoY in March, with demand deposits rising by 21% YoY and term deposits declining 9% YoY
  • Business strategy is focused on gathering new customers through the development of our multi-channel approach. Build long-term relationships with customers based on trust, loyalty and enhanced customer experience.
  • Anticipate and respond to customers' needs with tailored products, services and solutions.
  • Focus on the growth of profitable business, strengthening its position in the key market segments through organic growth and by embracing opportunities of inorganic growth.
  • Combine the increase of shareholder value with the commitment to the growth of local communities
  • NII up 6% YoY, favoured by the adjustment of the cost of deposits and by the changes in the loan mix towards more profitable products
  • Operating expenses under tight control, however impacted by strategic projects and wage pressures.
  • LLPs increased 57% YoY, mainly due higher charges in the retail and a single name in corporates.
  • Underlying attributable profit -38% YoY, impacted by higher LLPs, lower revenue, the greater BFG and Banking Tax contributions.

22

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

29,220

26,860

2,361

8.8

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

3,547

2,524

1,023

40.5

Debt instruments

8,574

10,644

(2,069)

(19.4)

Other financial assets

741

514

227

44.1

Other asset accounts

1,334

1,238

97

7.8

Total assets

43,417

41,779

1,638

3.9

Customer deposits

31,687

30,657

1,030

3.4

Central banks and credit institutions

2,475

3,164

(689)

(21.8)

Marketable debt securities

2,360

1,695

665

39.2

Other financial liabilities

826

708

118

16.7

Other liabilities accounts

1,217

775

443

57.2

Total liabilities

38,565

36,999

1,566

4.2

Total equity

4,852

4,780

72

1.5

Other managed customer funds

3,263

4,212

(949)

(22.5)

Mutual funds

2,988

3,845

(858)

(22.3)

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

275

366

(92)

(25.0)

(1) End of period exchange rate as at Mar-20.

24

Appendix

Income statement

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Q1'20

Q1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

296

280

16

5.8

Net fee income

116

113

4

3.1

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

8

18

(10)

(54.7)

Other operating income

(56)

(36)

(20)

56.2

Total income

365

375

(11)

(2.8)

Operating expenses

(172)

(172)

1

(0.5)

Net operating income

193

203

(10)

(4.8)

Net loan-loss provisions

(68)

(43)

(25)

57.2

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(36)

(34)

(2)

7.2

Underlying profit before tax

90

126

(37)

(29.1)

Tax on profit

(35)

(37)

2

(6.2)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

55

89

(34)

(38.7)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

55

89

(34)

(38.7)

Non-controlling interests

(17)

(28)

11

(39.8)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

38

61

(23)

(38.2)

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.

25

Appendix

Quarterly income statement

Constant EUR million1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

280

281

298

305

296

Net fee income

113

116

119

117

116

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

18

21

24

30

8

Other operating income

(36)

18

0

5

(56)

Total income

375

436

441

455

365

Operating expenses

(172)

(175)

(174)

(168)

(172)

Net operating income

203

261

267

287

193

Net loan-loss provisions

(43)

(63)

(59)

(50)

(68)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(34)

(34)

(24)

(34)

(36)

Underlying profit before tax

126

164

183

203

90

Tax on profit

(37)

(36)

(44)

(52)

(35)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

89

129

139

151

55

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

89

129

139

151

55

Non-controlling interests

(28)

(41)

(44)

(48)

(17)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

61

88

95

103

38

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q1'20.

26

Thank you.

Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:17:08 UTC
