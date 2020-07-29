Banco Santander S A : Poland 0 07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT Send by mail :

Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system: Loan and customer deposits evolution Loan growth slowing, deposits surge Total loans (Constant EUR bn1) 271 271 279 274 265 YoY 6.3% 6.9% 5.3% 6.4% (%) 3.3% Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Total customer deposits (Constant EUR bn1) 329 301 310 284 290 15.8% YoY 10.6% (%) 9.3% 9.9% 8.5% Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Total loan growth decelerated visibly after the pandemic started: FX-adjusted loans slowed to 2.1% YoY in June, from c.5% at the start of the year.

-1.0% YoY in June (lowest since 2013). Deposit growth accelerated to 15.8% YoY in June, with demand deposits surging by 33% YoY and term deposits declining 16.4% YoY.

Deposits from individuals increased 9.3% YoY, while business deposits were up 26.6% YoY (from non-financial firms up by 30.1%).

non-financial firms up by 30.1%). Q2 saw also massive rise in cash in circulation: 31.8% YoY in June, up from c.10% at the start of the year. (1) End period exchange rate as of Jun-20, Source: National Bank of Poland, Santander Bank Polska 5 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business Santander Bank Polska S.A. - 3rd largest bank in Poland KEY DATA H1'20 YoY Var.4 Customer loans1 EUR 30.2 bn +4.1% Customer funds2 EUR 37.6 bn +9.1% Underlying att. Profit EUR 73 mn -49.7% Underlying RoTE 4.6% -5.0 pp Efficiency ratio 42.4% -42 bps Loans market share3 11.9% +6 bps Deposits market share3 11.4% -40 bps Loyal customers 2.0 mn +5.0% Digital customers 2.6 mn +9.4% Branches 529 -0.6% Employees 10,968 -4.5% Note: 3rd largest bank in Poland in terms of assets as of Mar-20 Gross loans excluding reverse repos. Excluding repos. As at March 2020. Constant euros. STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Optimisation of the network of channels and maintain the position of the best traditional, private banking and investment bank in Poland. Build long-term relationships with customers based on trust, loyalty and enhanced customer experience Anticipate and respond to customers' needs with tailored products, services and solutions Modernise banking services through digital transformation, including end-to-end processes and change the operating model to a more effective and less capital-intensive one Focus on the growth of profitable business, strengthening its position in the key market segments through organic growth and by embracing opportunities of inorganic growth 7 Strategy and business Good growth in loyal customers across all segments Loyal (mn) 1.9 5% 2.0 Jun-19Jun-20 Loyal / Active: 53% (+1 pp YoY) Digital customers (mn) 2.4 9% 2.6 Jun-19Jun-20 Significant increase in loyal customers YoY (+5%) reflecting our strategy to increase income from loyal customers and to build long term relationships

Loyal individual customers: +5% YoY

Loyal corporates and SMEs customers: significant increase in loyal companies YoY (+9%) as we enhance value proposition and non-risk based revenue and provide service excellence and continuous quality improvement

non-risk based revenue and provide service excellence and continuous quality improvement Mobile customers: +16% YoY

Digital framework: delivering efficiency and broadening product range in digital channels Digital sales / total1: 52% (+6 pp YoY) (1) YTD data 8 Strategy and business Retail Banking Q2'20 Summary Key products performance Low sales in April due to COVID-19 outbreak, much better May and June - rebound beginning Account As I Want portfolio +38% vs. Q2'19 Cash loans sales volume -39% vs. Q2'19 Bancassurance premium -33% vs.Q2'19 SME accounts acquisition +24% vs. Q2'19 Digital channels development mn digital customers ( +9% YoY) mn mobile customers ( +16% YoY) mn mobile transactions ( +39% YoY) Focus on E2E processes development (self-service in remote channels) Improved functionality of mobile and internet banking Business transformation Launch of Santander open banking - access to customer's accounts in other banks from Santander internet and mobile, in line with PSD2 Further optimisation the retail distribution - 4% reduction of own branches network in H1 (20 closed) New products and processes Remote sales by branch - Personal loan & Credit Protection Insurance, SME loans Simplified application process for overdrafts in internet and mobile New Life & Health insurance - opportunity to further bancassurance growth Kantor Santander - currency exchange in internet and mobile available 24/7 Focus on customer satisfaction Golden Banker prestigious ranking: #2 Multichannel service quality in Poland (for the 3rd time in a row on podium) #1 Personal account and #3 Cash Loan #1 in The Social Empathic Bank category 9 Strategy and business Euromoney Award Santander Bank Polska received an award in the prestigious Euromoney competition for its actions for clients and society during the pandemic Santander Bank Polska was the only bank in Poland to be distinguished in Euromoney Awards competition, for the actions taken for the benefit of its clients and society during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award, which Santander Bank Polska received in the Excellence in Leadership category, was granted this year to only three financial institutions from across Central and Eastern Europe. The jury of the Euromoney competition distinguished Santander Bank Polska not only for the extensive financial support it provided to retail clients, but also to businesses, especially SMEs. The organisers also appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Bank, which had a positive impact on Polish society. The awarded activities include the Double Help campaign, a charity fundraiser for hospitals in Poland to support medical personnel in the fight against the coronavirus, and the launch of the RazemPokonamy.pl website with general information related to the pandemic. 10 Strategy and business Retail business vs. COVID-19 outbreak Communication to customers Dedicated communication to all customers (SMS/electronic channels) Assuring that customers and their financial safety is our priority

Confirming availability of cash in ATMs

Promoting digital channels usage and avoiding cyber-attacks

cyber-attacks Informing about changes in branch openings and working hour Special information service at www.santander.pl/koronawirus Information of bank charity action and hospitals support Support for Individual customers Enabling suspension of capital installments for cash loans, mortgages for 3 or 6 months via internet

Temporary promotion - free of charge withdrawals from all ATM's in Poland

Increased limit of contactless payments at point of sale without PIN (PLN 100)

Webinar with investment advisor from brokerage house to explain situation on capital markets Distribution network Temporary closures of 10-20% of the branch network

10-20% of the branch network Shorter opening hours

Additional security measures: masks, disinfection fluids, cleaning

Changed motivation scheme - service focus, no sales campaigns / targets

High-risk COVID-19 employees asked to stay at home/use holidays

COVID-19 employees asked to stay at home/use holidays Call Centre ready for remote service in 3 cities, absence rate under control Support for entrepreneurs Enabling suspension of capital installments for SME loans and leasing for 3 or 6 months via internet

Automatic prolongation of overdraft repayment for 2 months

Removal of fee for SME account for 3 months

Webinar with experts to explain rules of government anti-crisis support 11 Strategy and business Retail business vs. COVID-19 outbreak COVID-19 impact Lower branch customer traffic - limited selling capabilities Digital and mobile customers growth Cards transactions number fall Low interest rates environment Government regulations and support programmes Customers Communication to customers (SMS/electronic channels); promoting digital channels usage and avoiding cyber-attacks Customers education, support for older people; special information services at www.santander.pl Customers support programmes, including ability of credit payments suspension, participation in governments programmes: Payment Relief and Anti-crisis Shield for SMEs Mitigants and action plan Focus on rebuilding volumes / incomes Price / margin upgrade Customer activity and engagement Digital E2E processes faster development Our people Security measures supply

Changes in work organisation - shorter branch opening hours, work from home, high risk employees protection

Motivation scheme adjustment

HR online support for employees and managers 12 Strategy and business We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way Green Bank Green offer since the beginning of 2020 PLN 267mn provided to support the development of RES in Poland (R.Power, Polenerga)

PLN 165.4 mn with a BGK guarantee for the supply of 50 zero-emission buses to the Municipal Transit Company in Cracow Green Bank as of 2020, 100% of energy purchased from renewable sources

advertising materials printed on recycled paper

Green Ribbon for the Planet as part of the celebration of the World Environment Day Inclusive Banking Assistance and support for customers of all segments in connection with the SARS-COVID-19 pandemic

SARS-COVID-19 pandemic PLN 2 bn to support SMEs in fighting the effects of COVID-19 under the agreement with EIB

COVID-19 under the agreement with EIB "Finansiaki to MY" - A book on financial education for parents - available online free of charge

An educational campaign "Log in a Senior"

A series of webinars for all customer segments concerning business operations in times of pandemic Corporate Culture Leadership Journey in line with Leaders Commitment

Concept of Best Possible Self - best practice & knowledge sharing

Diversity and Inclusion

Employee Experience with New Way of Working

Local communities engagement & volunteering

Building Speak Up culture

Simplification and digitalisation

ESG indicator as part of the process of evaluating products and services Communities PLN 0.5 mn spent on co-financing 68 projects as part of the "Here I Live, Here I Make ECO Changes" scheme.

co-financing 68 projects as part of the "Here I Live, Here I Make ECO Changes" scheme. PLN 5 mn collected in the "Double Help" fundraiser to support the fight against COVID-19

COVID-19 Cooperation on the KORKI TV project - free tutoring on TV for eight-grade students and high school graduates 13 Strategy and business Loans rose 4% YoY with a strong volume growth in individuals (+6%), CIB (+12%) and cash loans (+13%) Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1 29.0 29.5 29.6 30.8 30.2 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Individuals2 15.1 14.2 6.0 -0.4 o/w Mortgages 11.4 10.9 4.5 -0.1 o/w Consumer credit 3.3 2.9 14.1 -0.5 SMEs 3.3 3.2 3.6 -2.5 Corporates & Institutions 7.8 8.2 -5.4 -4.8 CIB 3.4 3.0 12.4 -5.8 Other 0.5 0.3 115.4 22.1 Total customer loans 30.2 29.0 4.1 -2.1 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Group criteria. 14 (1) Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20. (2) Includes Private Banking. Strategy and business Deposits grew 13% YoY, boosted by SME deposits (+56%) Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1 34.5 34.9 36.3 35.5 37.6 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Demand 27.2 20.5 33.1 14.0 Time 7.1 10.0 -29.3 -17.2 Total deposits 34.3 30.5 12.6 5.8 Mutual Funds 3.3 4.0 -17.2 8.5 Total customer funds 37.6 34.5 9.1 6.0 Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Group criteria. 15 (1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results Slight drop in NII YoY: growth in volumes offset interest rate cuts and a one-off provision recorded due to the CJEU ruling regarding consumer loans Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1 292 299 290 276 257 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 NIM2 2.56% 2.73% 2.80% 2.67% 2.26% Official target interest rate3 1.50% 1.50% 1.50% 1.33% 0.23% Yields and costs (%) 4.15% 4.17% 4.17% 4.04% 3.34%Yield on loans 0.89% 0.78% 0.74% 0.65% 0.42% Cost of deposits Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Differential 3.3 pp 3.4 pp 3.4 pp 3.4 pp 2.9 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 17 (2) Group criteria. (3) Quarterly average. Results Fee income declined impacted by lower customer transactionality and lower fees from investment and pension funds, impacted by market volatility Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1 113 117 114 114 106 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Transactional fees 139 144 -3.5 -7.4 Payment methods 31 32 -0.9 0.6 Transfers, drafts, cheques 23 29 -19.7 -7.2 and other orders Foreign exchange 51 50 2.3 -14.3 currencies Other transactional 34 34 -0.7 -3.9 Investment and pension 26 30 -13.2 -23.5 funds Insurance 6 6 -6.7 7.6 Securitites and custody 13 6 110.8 -12.0 services Other 36 37 -3.5 6.8 Total net fee income 220 224 -1.7 -7.2 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 18 Results Non-customer revenue in H1'20 affected by higher BFG contribution, lower gains on financial transactions and lower dividend income Total income (Constant EUR mn)1 427 432 446 385 357 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 547 550 -0.5 -11.3 Net fee income 220 224 -1.7 -7.2 Customer revenue 767 774 -0.8 -10.2 Other2 (25) 21 - - Total income 742 795 -6.6 7.6 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 19 (2) Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income. Results Lower costs YoY (-8%), mainly due to personnel expenses (costs related to commercial activity) Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1 171 171 165 168 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 146 Operating Expenses 315 340 -7.5 -13.0 Branches (#) 529 532 -0.6 -1.1 Employees (#) 10,968 11,488 -4.5 -0.6 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 20 Results Net operating income was 6% lower, benefiting from a better performance in costs Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1 256 261 282 238 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 189 Total income 742 795 -6.6 7.6 Operating Expenses (315) (340) -7.5 -13.0 Net operating income 428 455 -6.0 26.0 Efficiency ratio 42.4% 42.8% -42 bps Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 21 Results LLPs increased 77% YoY, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, together with the revision of risk parameters and a one-off charge Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1 62 58 93 91 49 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net operating income 428 455 -6.0 26.0 Loan-loss provisions (184) (104) 77.0 -2.8 Net operating income after 244 351 -30.5 53.9 provisions NPL ratio 4.57% 4.21% 36 bps 28 bps Cost of credit2 0.96% 0.66% 30 bps 8 bps Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Coverage ratio 69% 70% -0.7 pp 0.9 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 . 22 (2) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans. Results Underlying attributable profit -50% YoY, impacted by higher LLPs, lower revenue and the greater BFG contribution Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1 101 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 93 86 PBT 167 285 -41.2 75.5 Tax on profit (61) (71) -14.4 10.1 Consolidated profit 106 213 -50.2 135.7 51 22 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Minority interests (33) (68) -51.2 149.8 Underlying attributable 73 146 -49.7 129.7 profit Effective tax rate 36.5% 25.1% 11.4 pp -18.1 pp (1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20. 23 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Final remarks Financial System Total loan growth decelerated visibly after the pandemic started: FX-adjusted loans slowed to 2.1% YoY in June, from c.5% at the start of the year Consumer loans slowed to 2% YoY, its 7-year low, while PLN-denominated mortgage loans decelerated gently to 11.7% YoY. Total loan to individuals slowed to 4.7% YoY after FX adjustment Deposit growth accelerated to 15.8% YoY in June, with demand deposits surging by 33% YoY and term deposits declining 16.4% YoY

7-year low, while PLN-denominated mortgage loans decelerated gently to 11.7% YoY. Total loan to individuals slowed to 4.7% YoY after FX adjustment Deposit growth accelerated to 15.8% YoY in June, with demand deposits surging by 33% YoY and term deposits declining 16.4% YoY Strategy & Business Results Business strategy is focused on gathering new customers through the development of our multi-channel approach. Build long-term relationships with customers based on trust, loyalty and enhanced customer experience

multi-channel approach. Build long-term relationships with customers based on trust, loyalty and enhanced customer experience Anticipate and respond to customers' needs with tailored products, services and solutions

Focus on the growth of profitable business, strengthening its position in the key market segments through organic growth and by embracing opportunities of inorganic growth

Combine the increase of shareholder value with the commitment to the growth of local communities

Slight drop in NII: growth in volumes offset interest rate cuts and a one-off provision recorded due to the CJEU ruling regarding consumer loans

one-off provision recorded due to the CJEU ruling regarding consumer loans Lower costs YoY (-8%), mainly due to personnel expenses (compensation related to commercial activity)

(-8%), mainly due to personnel expenses (compensation related to commercial activity) LLPs increased 77% YoY, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, together with the revision of risk parameters and a one-off charge

Appendix Quarterly income statement Constant EUR million1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Net interest income 274 276 292 299 290 257 Net fee income 111 113 117 114 114 106 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 18 20 23 29 8 21 Other operating income (35) 18 0 4 (55) 0 Total income 368 427 432 446 357 385 Operating expenses (169) (171) (171) (165) (168) (146) Net operating income 199 256 261 282 189 238 Net loan-loss provisions (42) (62) (58) (49) (93) (91) Other gains (losses) and provisions (33) (33) (24) (33) (35) (41) Underlying profit before tax 124 161 179 199 61 107 Tax on profit (37) (35) (43) (51) (29) (32) Underlying profit from continuing operations 87 126 136 148 32 75 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 87 126 136 148 32 75 Non-controlling interests (27) (40) (43) (47) (9) (24) Underlying attributable profit to the parent 60 86 93 101 22 51 (1) Average exchange rate as at Q2'20. 29 Thank You. Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

