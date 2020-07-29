Log in
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/29 02:08:24 am
2.136 EUR   +1.59%
01:59aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Santander books second-quarter record loss of 11.1 billion euros on writedowns
RE
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Brazil
PU
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Chile
PU
Banco Santander S A : Poland

07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT

29 July 2020

Poland

H1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy;

  1. exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries.

2

Important Information

Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system: Loan and customer deposits evolution

Loan growth slowing, deposits surge

Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)

271

271

279

274

265

YoY

6.3%

6.9%

5.3%

6.4%

(%)

3.3%

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Total customer deposits (Constant EUR bn1)

329

301

310

284

290

15.8%

YoY

10.6%

(%)

9.3%

9.9%

8.5%

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

  • Total loan growth decelerated visibly after the pandemic started: FX-adjusted loans slowed to 2.1% YoY in June, from c.5% at the start of the year.
  • Consumer loans slowed to 2% YoY, its 7-year low, while PLN- denominated mortgage loans decelerated gently to 11.7% YoY. Total loan to individuals slowed to 4.7% YoY after FX adjustment.
  • In the corporate sector, the loan growth (after FX adjustment) slowed even more, to -1.0% YoY in June (lowest since 2013).
  • Deposit growth accelerated to 15.8% YoY in June, with demand deposits surging by 33% YoY and term deposits declining 16.4% YoY.
  • Deposits from individuals increased 9.3% YoY, while business deposits were up 26.6% YoY (from non-financial firms up by 30.1%).
  • Q2 saw also massive rise in cash in circulation: 31.8% YoY in June, up from c.10% at the start of the year.

(1) End period exchange rate as of Jun-20, Source: National Bank of Poland, Santander Bank Polska

5

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander Bank Polska S.A. - 3rd largest bank in Poland

KEY DATA

H1'20

YoY Var.4

Customer loans1

EUR 30.2 bn

+4.1%

Customer funds2

EUR 37.6 bn

+9.1%

Underlying att. Profit

EUR 73 mn

-49.7%

Underlying RoTE

4.6%

-5.0

pp

Efficiency ratio

42.4%

-42

bps

Loans market share3

11.9%

+6 bps

Deposits market share3

11.4%

-40

bps

Loyal customers

2.0 mn

+5.0%

Digital customers

2.6 mn

+9.4%

Branches

529

-0.6%

Employees

10,968

-4.5%

Note: 3rd largest bank in Poland in terms of assets as of Mar-20

  1. Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
  2. Excluding repos.
  3. As at March 2020.
  4. Constant euros.

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Optimisation of the network of channels and maintain the position of the best traditional, private banking and investment bank in Poland.

Build long-term relationships with customers based on trust, loyalty and enhanced customer experience

Anticipate and respond to customers' needs with tailored products, services and solutions

Modernise banking services through digital transformation, including end-to-end processes and change the operating model to a more effective and less capital-intensive one

Focus on the growth of profitable business, strengthening its position in the key market segments through organic growth and by embracing opportunities of inorganic growth

7

Strategy and business

Good growth in loyal customers across all segments

Loyal (mn)

1.9 5% 2.0

Jun-19Jun-20

Loyal / Active: 53% (+1 pp YoY)

Digital customers (mn)

2.4 9% 2.6

Jun-19Jun-20

  • Significant increase in loyal customers YoY (+5%) reflecting our strategy to increase income from loyal customers and to build long term relationships
  • Loyal individual customers: +5% YoY
  • Loyal corporates and SMEs customers: significant increase in loyal companies YoY (+9%) as we enhance value proposition and non-risk based revenue and provide service excellence and continuous quality improvement
  • Mobile customers: +16% YoY
  • Digital framework: delivering efficiency and broadening product range in digital channels

Digital sales / total1: 52% (+6 pp YoY)

(1) YTD data

8

Strategy and business

Retail Banking Q2'20 Summary

Key products performance

Low sales in April due to COVID-19 outbreak, much better May and June - rebound beginning

Account As I Want portfolio +38% vs. Q2'19

Cash loans sales volume -39% vs. Q2'19

Bancassurance premium -33% vs.Q2'19

SME accounts acquisition +24% vs. Q2'19

Digital channels development

  1. mn digital customers (+9% YoY)
  2. mn mobile customers (+16% YoY)
  1. mn mobile transactions (+39% YoY)

Focus on E2E processes development (self-service in remote channels)

Improved functionality of mobile and internet banking

Business transformation

Launch of Santander open banking - access to customer's accounts in other banks from Santander internet and mobile, in line with PSD2

Further optimisation the retail distribution - 4% reduction of own branches network in H1 (20 closed)

New products and processes

Remote sales by branch - Personal loan & Credit Protection Insurance, SME loans

Simplified application process for overdrafts in internet and mobile

New Life & Health insurance - opportunity to further bancassurance growth

Kantor Santander - currency exchange in internet and mobile available 24/7

Focus on customer satisfaction

Golden Banker prestigious ranking:

#2 Multichannel service quality in Poland (for the 3rd time in a row on podium)

#1 Personal account and #3 Cash Loan

#1 in The Social Empathic Bank category

9

Strategy and business

Euromoney Award

Santander Bank Polska received an award in the prestigious Euromoney competition for its actions for clients and society during the pandemic

Santander Bank Polska was the only bank in Poland to be distinguished in Euromoney Awards competition, for the actions taken for the benefit of its clients and society during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award, which Santander Bank Polska received in the Excellence in Leadership category, was granted this year to only three financial institutions from across Central and Eastern Europe.

The jury of the Euromoney competition distinguished Santander Bank Polska not only for the extensive financial support it provided to retail clients, but also to businesses, especially SMEs.

The organisers also appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Bank, which had a positive impact on Polish society. The awarded activities include the Double Help campaign, a charity fundraiser for hospitals in Poland to support medical personnel in the fight against the coronavirus, and the launch of the RazemPokonamy.pl website with general information related to the pandemic.

10

Strategy and business

Retail business vs. COVID-19 outbreak

Communication to customers

Dedicated communication to all customers (SMS/electronic channels)

  • Assuring that customers and their financial safety is our priority
  • Confirming availability of cash in ATMs
  • Promoting digital channels usage and avoiding cyber-attacks
  • Informing about changes in branch openings and working hour

Special information service at www.santander.pl/koronawirus

Information of bank charity action and hospitals support

Support for Individual customers

  • Enabling suspension of capital installments for cash loans, mortgages for 3 or 6 months via internet
  • Temporary promotion - free of charge withdrawals from all ATM's in Poland
  • Increased limit of contactless payments at point of sale without PIN (PLN 100)
  • Webinar with investment advisor from brokerage house to explain situation on capital markets

Distribution network

  • Temporary closures of 10-20% of the branch network
  • Shorter opening hours
  • Additional security measures: masks, disinfection fluids, cleaning
  • Changed motivation scheme - service focus, no sales campaigns / targets
  • High-riskCOVID-19 employees asked to stay at home/use holidays
  • Call Centre ready for remote service in 3 cities, absence rate under control

Support for entrepreneurs

  • Enabling suspension of capital installments for SME loans and leasing for 3 or 6 months via internet
  • Automatic prolongation of overdraft repayment for 2 months
  • Removal of fee for SME account for 3 months
  • Webinar with experts to explain rules of government anti-crisis support

11

Strategy and business

Retail business vs. COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19 impact

Lower branch customer traffic - limited selling capabilities

Digital and mobile customers growth

Cards transactions number fall

Low interest rates environment

Government regulations and support programmes

Customers

Communication to customers (SMS/electronic channels); promoting digital channels usage and avoiding cyber-attacks

Customers education, support for older people; special information services at www.santander.pl

Customers support programmes, including ability of credit payments suspension, participation in governments programmes: Payment Relief and Anti-crisis Shield for SMEs

Mitigants and action plan

Focus on rebuilding volumes / incomes Price / margin upgrade

Customer activity and engagement Digital E2E processes faster development

Our people

  • Security measures supply
  • Changes in work organisation - shorter branch opening hours, work from home, high risk employees protection
  • Motivation scheme adjustment
  • HR online support for employees and managers

12

Strategy and business

We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way

Green Bank

Green offer

  • since the beginning of 2020 PLN 267mn provided to support the development of RES in Poland (R.Power, Polenerga)
  • PLN 165.4 mn with a BGK guarantee for the supply of 50 zero-emission buses to the Municipal Transit Company in Cracow

Green Bank

  • as of 2020, 100% of energy purchased from renewable sources
  • advertising materials printed on recycled paper
  • Green Ribbon for the Planet as part of the celebration of the World Environment Day

Inclusive Banking

  • Assistance and support for customers of all segments in connection with the SARS-COVID-19 pandemic
  • PLN 2 bn to support SMEs in fighting the effects of COVID-19 under the agreement with EIB
  • "Finansiaki to MY" - A book on financial education for parents - available online free of charge
  • An educational campaign "Log in a Senior"
  • A series of webinars for all customer segments concerning business operations in times of pandemic

Corporate Culture

  • Leadership Journey in line with Leaders Commitment
  • Concept of Best Possible Self - best practice & knowledge sharing
  • Diversity and Inclusion
  • Employee Experience with New Way of Working
  • Local communities engagement & volunteering
  • Building Speak Up culture
  • Simplification and digitalisation
  • ESG indicator as part of the process of evaluating products

and services

Communities

  • PLN 0.5 mn spent on co-financing 68 projects as part of the "Here I Live, Here I Make ECO Changes" scheme.
  • PLN 5 mn collected in the "Double Help" fundraiser to support the fight against COVID-19
  • Cooperation on the KORKI TV project - free tutoring on TV for eight-grade students and high school graduates

13

Strategy and business

Loans rose 4% YoY with a strong volume growth in individuals (+6%), CIB (+12%) and cash loans (+13%)

Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1

29.0

29.5

29.6

30.8

30.2

Jun-20

Jun-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

15.1

14.2

6.0

-0.4

o/w Mortgages

11.4

10.9

4.5

-0.1

o/w Consumer credit

3.3

2.9

14.1

-0.5

SMEs

3.3

3.2

3.6

-2.5

Corporates & Institutions

7.8

8.2

-5.4

-4.8

CIB

3.4

3.0

12.4

-5.8

Other

0.5

0.3

115.4

22.1

Total customer loans

30.2

29.0

4.1

-2.1

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Group criteria.

14

(1)

Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.

(2)

Includes Private Banking.

Strategy and business

Deposits grew 13% YoY, boosted by SME deposits (+56%)

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1

34.5 34.9 36.3 35.5 37.6

Jun-20

Jun-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

27.2

20.5

33.1

14.0

Time

7.1

10.0

-29.3

-17.2

Total deposits

34.3

30.5

12.6

5.8

Mutual Funds

3.3

4.0

-17.2

8.5

Total customer funds

37.6

34.5

9.1

6.0

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Group criteria.

15

(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

Slight drop in NII YoY: growth in volumes offset interest rate cuts and a one-off provision recorded due to the CJEU ruling regarding consumer loans

Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1

292 299 290

276

257

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

NIM2

2.56%

2.73%

2.80%

2.67%

2.26%

Official target interest rate3

1.50%

1.50%

1.50%

1.33%

0.23%

Yields and costs (%)

4.15%

4.17%

4.17%

4.04%

3.34%Yield on loans

0.89%

0.78%

0.74%

0.65%

0.42%

Cost of deposits

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Differential

3.3 pp

3.4 pp

3.4 pp

3.4 pp

2.9 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

17

(2)

Group criteria.

(3)

Quarterly average.

Results

Fee income declined impacted by lower customer transactionality and lower fees from investment and pension funds, impacted by market volatility

Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1

113

117

114

114

106

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

139

144

-3.5

-7.4

Payment methods

31

32

-0.9

0.6

Transfers, drafts, cheques

23

29

-19.7

-7.2

and other orders

Foreign exchange

51

50

2.3

-14.3

currencies

Other transactional

34

34

-0.7

-3.9

Investment and pension

26

30

-13.2

-23.5

funds

Insurance

6

6

-6.7

7.6

Securitites and custody

13

6

110.8

-12.0

services

Other

36

37

-3.5

6.8

Total net fee income

220

224

-1.7

-7.2

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

18

Results

Non-customer revenue in H1'20 affected by higher BFG contribution, lower gains on financial transactions and lower dividend income

Total income (Constant EUR mn)1

427

432

446

385

357

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

547

550

-0.5

-11.3

Net fee income

220

224

-1.7

-7.2

Customer revenue

767

774

-0.8

-10.2

Other2

(25)

21

-

-

Total income

742

795

-6.6

7.6

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1)

Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

19

(2)

Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income.

Results

Lower costs YoY (-8%), mainly due to personnel expenses (costs related to commercial activity)

Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1

171

171

165

168

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

146

Operating Expenses

315

340

-7.5

-13.0

Branches (#)

529

532

-0.6

-1.1

Employees (#)

10,968

11,488

-4.5

-0.6

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

20

Results

Net operating income was 6% lower, benefiting from a better performance in costs

Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1

256

261

282

238

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

189

Total income

742

795

-6.6

7.6

Operating Expenses

(315)

(340)

-7.5

-13.0

Net operating income

428

455

-6.0

26.0

Efficiency ratio

42.4%

42.8%

-42 bps

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

21

Results

LLPs increased 77% YoY, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, together with the revision of risk parameters and a one-off charge

Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1

62 58

93 91

49

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

428

455

-6.0

26.0

Loan-loss provisions

(184)

(104)

77.0

-2.8

Net operating income after

244

351

-30.5

53.9

provisions

NPL ratio

4.57%

4.21%

36 bps

28 bps

Cost of credit2

0.96%

0.66%

30 bps

8 bps

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Coverage ratio

69%

70%

-0.7 pp

0.9 pp

(1)

Average exchange rate as at H1'20 .

22

(2)

Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.

Results

Underlying attributable profit -50% YoY, impacted by higher LLPs, lower revenue and the greater BFG contribution

Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1

101

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

93

86

PBT

167

285

-41.2

75.5

Tax on profit

(61)

(71)

-14.4

10.1

Consolidated profit

106

213

-50.2

135.7

51

22

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Minority interests

(33)

(68)

-51.2

149.8

Underlying attributable

73

146

-49.7

129.7

profit

Effective tax rate

36.5%

25.1%

11.4 pp

-18.1 pp

(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.

23

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Final remarks

Financial System

  • Total loan growth decelerated visibly after the pandemic started: FX-adjusted loans slowed to 2.1% YoY in June, from c.5% at the start of the year
  • Consumer loans slowed to 2% YoY, its 7-year low, while PLN-denominated mortgage loans decelerated gently to 11.7% YoY. Total loan to individuals slowed to 4.7% YoY after FX adjustment
  • Deposit growth accelerated to 15.8% YoY in June, with demand deposits surging by 33% YoY and term deposits declining 16.4% YoY

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • Business strategy is focused on gathering new customers through the development of our multi-channel approach. Build long-term relationships with customers based on trust, loyalty and enhanced customer experience
  • Anticipate and respond to customers' needs with tailored products, services and solutions
  • Focus on the growth of profitable business, strengthening its position in the key market segments through organic growth and by embracing opportunities of inorganic growth
  • Combine the increase of shareholder value with the commitment to the growth of local communities
  • Slight drop in NII: growth in volumes offset interest rate cuts and a one-off provision recorded due to the CJEU ruling regarding consumer loans
  • Lower costs YoY (-8%), mainly due to personnel expenses (compensation related to commercial activity)
  • LLPs increased 77% YoY, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, together with the revision of risk parameters and a one-off charge
  • Underlying attributable profit -50% YoY, impacted by higher LLPs, lower revenue and the greater BFG contribution

25

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Jun-20

Jun-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

29,186

28,064

1,123

4.0

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

3,004

2,857

148

5.2

Debt instruments

12,128

9,914

2,214

22.3

Other financial assets

511

541

(29)

(5.4)

Other asset accounts

1,367

1,269

98

7.7

Total assets

46,197

42,643

3,553

8.3

Customer deposits

34,317

31,327

2,989

9.5

Central banks and credit institutions

2,896

3,101

(205)

(6.6)

Marketable debt securities

2,056

2,000

56

2.8

Other financial liabilities

680

778

(99)

(12.7)

Other liabilities accounts

1,182

855

327

38.2

Total liabilities

41,131

38,062

3,069

8.1

Total equity

5,065

4,582

484

10.6

Other managed customer funds

3,595

4,343

(749)

(17.2)

Mutual funds

3,320

4,010

(690)

(17.2)

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

275

333

(59)

(17.6)

(1) End of period exchange rate as at Jun-20.

27

Appendix

Income statement

Constant EUR million1

Variation

H1'20

H1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

547

550

(3)

(0.5)

Net fee income

220

224

(4)

(1.7)

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

30

38

(9)

(22.6)

Other operating income

(55)

(17)

(38)

218.4

Total income

742

795

(53)

(6.6)

Operating expenses

(315)

(340)

26

(7.5)

Net operating income

428

455

(27)

(6.0)

Net loan-loss provisions

(184)

(104)

(80)

77.0

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(76)

(66)

(10)

15.6

Underlying profit before tax

167

285

(117)

(41.2)

Tax on profit

(61)

(71)

10

(14.4)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

106

213

(107)

(50.2)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

106

213

(107)

(50.2)

Non-controlling interests

(33)

(68)

35

(51.2)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

73

146

(72)

(49.7)

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q2'20.

28

Appendix

Quarterly income statement

Constant EUR million1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Net interest income

274

276

292

299

290

257

Net fee income

111

113

117

114

114

106

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

18

20

23

29

8

21

Other operating income

(35)

18

0

4

(55)

0

Total income

368

427

432

446

357

385

Operating expenses

(169)

(171)

(171)

(165)

(168)

(146)

Net operating income

199

256

261

282

189

238

Net loan-loss provisions

(42)

(62)

(58)

(49)

(93)

(91)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(33)

(33)

(24)

(33)

(35)

(41)

Underlying profit before tax

124

161

179

199

61

107

Tax on profit

(37)

(35)

(43)

(51)

(29)

(32)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

87

126

136

148

32

75

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

87

126

136

148

32

75

Non-controlling interests

(27)

(40)

(43)

(47)

(9)

(24)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

60

86

93

101

22

51

(1) Average exchange rate as at Q2'20.

29

Thank You.

Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:30:05 UTC
