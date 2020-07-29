Banco Santander S A : Poland

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.
Financial system: Loan and customer deposits evolution
Loan growth slowing, deposits surge
Total loans (Constant EUR bn1)
271
271
279
274
265
YoY
6.3%
6.9%
5.3%
6.4%
(%)
3.3%
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Total customer deposits (Constant EUR bn1)
329
301
310
284
290
15.8%
YoY
10.6%
(%)
9.3%
9.9%
8.5%
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Total loan growth decelerated visibly after the pandemic started: FX-adjusted loans slowed to 2.1% YoY in June, from c.5% at the start of the year.
Consumer loans slowed to 2% YoY, its 7-year low, while PLN- denominated mortgage loans decelerated gently to 11.7% YoY. Total loan to individuals slowed to 4.7% YoY after FX adjustment.
In the corporate sector, the loan growth (after FX adjustment) slowed even more, to -1.0% YoY in June (lowest since 2013).
Deposit growth accelerated to 15.8% YoY in June, with demand deposits surging by 33% YoY and term deposits declining 16.4% YoY.
Deposits from individuals increased 9.3% YoY, while business deposits were up 26.6% YoY (from non-financial firms up by 30.1%).
Q2 saw also massive rise in cash in circulation: 31.8% YoY in June, up from c.10% at the start of the year.
(1) End period exchange rate as of Jun-20, Source: National Bank of Poland, Santander Bank Polska
Strategy and business
Santander Bank Polska S.A. - 3rd largest bank in Poland
KEY DATA
H1'20
YoY Var.4
Customer loans1
EUR 30.2 bn
+4.1%
Customer funds2
EUR 37.6 bn
+9.1%
Underlying att. Profit
EUR 73 mn
-49.7%
Underlying RoTE
4.6%
-5.0
pp
Efficiency ratio
42.4%
-42
bps
Loans market share3
11.9%
+6 bps
Deposits market share3
11.4%
-40
bps
Loyal customers
2.0 mn
+5.0%
Digital customers
2.6 mn
+9.4%
Branches
529
-0.6%
Employees
10,968
-4.5%
Note: 3rd largest bank in Poland in terms of assets as of Mar-20
Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
Excluding repos.
As at March 2020.
Constant euros.
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Optimisation of the network of channels and maintain the position of the best traditional, private banking and investment bank in Poland.
Build long-term relationships with customers based on trust, loyalty and enhanced customer experience
Anticipate and respond to customers' needs with tailored products, services and solutions
Modernise banking services through digital transformation, including end-to-end processes and change the operating model to a more effective and less capital-intensive one
Focus on the growth of profitable business, strengthening its position in the key market segments through organic growth and by embracing opportunities of inorganic growth
Strategy and business
Good growth in loyal customers across all segments
Loyal (mn)
1.9 5%2.0
Jun-19Jun-20
Loyal / Active: 53% (+1 pp YoY)
Digital customers (mn)
2.4 9%2.6
Jun-19Jun-20
Significant increase in loyal customers YoY (+5%) reflecting our strategy to increase income from loyal customers and to build long term relationships
Loyal individual customers: +5% YoY
Loyal corporates and SMEs customers: significant increase in loyal companies YoY (+9%) as we enhance value proposition and non-risk based revenue and provide service excellence and continuous quality improvement
Mobile customers: +16% YoY
Digital framework: delivering efficiency and broadening product range in digital channels
Digital sales / total1:52% (+6 pp YoY)
(1) YTD data
Strategy and business
Retail Banking Q2'20 Summary
Key products performance
Low sales in April due to COVID-19 outbreak, much better May and June - rebound beginning
Account As I Want portfolio +38% vs. Q2'19
Cash loans sales volume -39% vs. Q2'19
Bancassurance premium-33%vs.Q2'19
SME accounts acquisition +24% vs. Q2'19
Digital channels development
mn digital customers (+9% YoY)
mn mobile customers (+16% YoY)
mn mobile transactions (+39% YoY)
Focus on E2E processes development (self-service in remote channels)
Improved functionality of mobile and internet banking
Business transformation
Launch of Santander open banking - access to customer's accounts in other banks from Santander internet and mobile, in line with PSD2
Further optimisation the retail distribution - 4% reduction of own branches network in H1 (20 closed)
New products and processes
Remote sales by branch - Personal loan & Credit Protection Insurance, SME loans
Simplified application process for overdrafts in internet and mobile
New Life & Health insurance - opportunity to further bancassurance growth
Kantor Santander- currency exchange in internet and mobile available 24/7
Focus on customer satisfaction
Golden Banker prestigious ranking:
#2 Multichannel service quality in Poland (for the 3rd time in a row on podium)
#1 Personal account and #3 Cash Loan
#1 in The Social Empathic Bank category
Strategy and business
Euromoney Award
Santander Bank Polska received an award in the prestigious Euromoney competition for its actions for clients and society during the pandemic
Santander Bank Polska was the only bank in Poland to be distinguished in Euromoney Awards competition, for the actions taken for the benefit of its clients and society during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award, which Santander Bank Polska received in the Excellence in Leadership category, was granted this year to only three financial institutions from across Central and Eastern Europe.
The jury of the Euromoney competition distinguished Santander Bank Polska not only for the extensive financial support it provided to retail clients, but also to businesses, especially SMEs.
The organisers also appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Bank, which had a positive impact on Polish society. The awarded activities include the Double Help campaign, a charity fundraiser for hospitals in Poland to support medical personnel in the fight against the coronavirus, and the launch of the RazemPokonamy.pl website with general information related to the pandemic.
10
Strategy and business
Retail business vs. COVID-19 outbreak
Communication to customers
Dedicated communication to all customers (SMS/electronic channels)
Assuring that customers and their financial safety is our priority
Confirming availability of cash in ATMs
Promoting digital channels usage and avoiding cyber-attacks
Informing about changes in branch openings and working hour
Communication to customers (SMS/electronic channels); promoting digital channels usage and avoiding cyber-attacks
Customers education, support for older people; special information services at www.santander.pl
Customers support programmes, including ability of credit payments suspension, participation in governments programmes: Payment Relief and Anti-crisis Shield for SMEs
Mitigants and action plan
Focus on rebuilding volumes / incomes Price / margin upgrade
Customer activity and engagement Digital E2E processes faster development
Our people
Security measures supply
Changes in work organisation - shorter branch opening hours, work from home, high risk employees protection
Motivation scheme adjustment
HR online support for employees and managers
Strategy and business
We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way
Green Bank
Green offer
since the beginning of 2020 PLN 267mn provided to support the development of RES in Poland (R.Power, Polenerga)
PLN 165.4 mn with a BGK guarantee for the supply of 50 zero-emission buses to the Municipal Transit Company in Cracow
Green Bank
as of 2020, 100% of energy purchased from renewable sources
advertising materials printed on recycled paper
Green Ribbon for the Planet as part of the celebration of the World Environment Day
Inclusive Banking
Assistance and support for customers of all segments in connection with the SARS-COVID-19 pandemic
PLN 2 bn to support SMEs in fighting the effects of COVID-19 under the agreement with EIB
"Finansiaki to MY" - A book on financial education for parents - available online free of charge
An educational campaign "Log in a Senior"
A series of webinars for all customer segments concerning business operations in times of pandemic
Corporate Culture
Leadership Journey in line with Leaders Commitment
Concept of Best Possible Self - best practice & knowledge sharing
Diversity and Inclusion
Employee Experience with New Way of Working
Local communities engagement & volunteering
Building Speak Up culture
Simplification and digitalisation
ESG indicator as part of the process of evaluating products
and services
Communities
PLN 0.5 mn spent on co-financing 68 projects as part of the "Here I Live, Here I Make ECO Changes" scheme.
PLN 5 mn collected in the "Double Help" fundraiser to support the fight against COVID-19
Cooperation on the KORKI TV project - free tutoring on TV for eight-grade students and high school graduates
Strategy and business
Loans rose 4% YoY with a strong volume growth in individuals (+6%), CIB (+12%) and cash loans (+13%)
Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1
29.0
29.5
29.6
30.8
30.2
Jun-20
Jun-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals2
15.1
14.2
6.0
-0.4
o/w Mortgages
11.4
10.9
4.5
-0.1
o/w Consumer credit
3.3
2.9
14.1
-0.5
SMEs
3.3
3.2
3.6
-2.5
Corporates & Institutions
7.8
8.2
-5.4
-4.8
CIB
3.4
3.0
12.4
-5.8
Other
0.5
0.3
115.4
22.1
Total customer loans
30.2
29.0
4.1
-2.1
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Group criteria.
(1)
(1) Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
(2)
(2) Includes Private Banking.
Strategy and business
Deposits grew 13% YoY, boosted by SME deposits (+56%)
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1
34.5 34.936.335.537.6
Jun-20
Jun-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Demand
27.2
20.5
33.1
14.0
Time
7.1
10.0
-29.3
-17.2
Total deposits
34.3
30.5
12.6
5.8
Mutual Funds
3.3
4.0
-17.2
8.5
Total customer funds
37.6
34.5
9.1
6.0
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Group criteria.
(1) Excluding repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
Results
Slight drop in NII YoY: growth in volumes offset interest rate cuts and a one-off provision recorded due to the CJEU ruling regarding consumer loans
Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1
292 299 290
276
257
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
NIM2
2.56%
2.73%
2.80%
2.67%
2.26%
Official target interest rate3
1.50%
1.50%
1.50%
1.33%
0.23%
Yields and costs (%)
4.15%
4.17%
4.17%
4.04%
3.34%Yield on loans
0.89%
0.78%
0.74%
0.65%
0.42%
Cost of deposits
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Differential
3.3 pp
3.4 pp
3.4 pp
3.4 pp
2.9 pp
(1)
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
(2)
(2) Group criteria.
(3)
(3) Quarterly average.
Results
Fee income declined impacted by lower customer transactionality and lower fees from investment and pension funds, impacted by market volatility
Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1
113
117
114
114
106
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Transactional fees
139
144
-3.5
-7.4
Payment methods
31
32
-0.9
0.6
Transfers, drafts, cheques
23
29
-19.7
-7.2
and other orders
Foreign exchange
51
50
2.3
-14.3
currencies
Other transactional
34
34
-0.7
-3.9
Investment and pension
26
30
-13.2
-23.5
funds
Insurance
6
6
-6.7
7.6
Securitites and custody
13
6
110.8
-12.0
services
Other
36
37
-3.5
6.8
Total net fee income
220
224
-1.7
-7.2
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
Results
Non-customer revenue in H1'20 affected by higher BFG contribution, lower gains on financial transactions and lower dividend income
Total income (Constant EUR mn)1
427
432
446
385
357
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net interest income
547
550
-0.5
-11.3
Net fee income
220
224
-1.7
-7.2
Customer revenue
767
774
-0.8
-10.2
Other2
(25)
21
-
-
Total income
742
795
-6.6
7.6
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1)
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
(2)
(2) Other includes Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Other operating income.
Results
Lower costs YoY (-8%), mainly due to personnel expenses (costs related to commercial activity)
Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1
171
171
165
168
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
146
Operating Expenses
315
340
-7.5
-13.0
Branches (#)
529
532
-0.6
-1.1
Employees (#)
10,968
11,488
-4.5
-0.6
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
Results
Net operating income was 6% lower, benefiting from a better performance in costs
Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1
256
261
282
238
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
189
Total income
742
795
-6.6
7.6
Operating Expenses
(315)
(340)
-7.5
-13.0
Net operating income
428
455
-6.0
26.0
Efficiency ratio
42.4%
42.8%
-42 bps
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
Results
LLPs increased 77% YoY, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, together with the revision of risk parameters and a one-off charge
Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1
62 58
93 91
49
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
428
455
-6.0
26.0
Loan-loss provisions
(184)
(104)
77.0
-2.8
Net operating income after
244
351
-30.5
53.9
provisions
NPL ratio
4.57%
4.21%
36 bps
28 bps
Cost of credit2
0.96%
0.66%
30 bps
8 bps
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Coverage ratio
69%
70%
-0.7 pp
0.9 pp
(1)
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20 .
(2)
(2) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.
Results
Underlying attributable profit -50% YoY, impacted by higher LLPs, lower revenue and the greater BFG contribution
Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1
101
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
93
86
PBT
167
285
-41.2
75.5
Tax on profit
(61)
(71)
-14.4
10.1
Consolidated profit
106
213
-50.2
135.7
51
22
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Minority interests
(33)
(68)
-51.2
149.8
Underlying attributable
73
146
-49.7
129.7
profit
Effective tax rate
36.5%
25.1%
11.4 pp
-18.1 pp
(1) Average exchange rate as at H1'20.
Concluding remarks
Final remarks
Financial System
Total loan growth decelerated visibly after the pandemic started: FX-adjusted loans slowed to 2.1% YoY in June, from c.5% at the start of the year
Consumer loans slowed to 2% YoY, its 7-year low, while PLN-denominated mortgage loans decelerated gently to 11.7% YoY. Total loan to individuals slowed to 4.7% YoY after FX adjustment
Deposit growth accelerated to 15.8% YoY in June, with demand deposits surging by 33% YoY and term deposits declining 16.4% YoY
Strategy
&
Business
Results
Business strategy is focused on gathering new customers through the development of our multi-channel approach. Build long-term relationships with customers based on trust, loyalty and enhanced customer experience
Anticipate and respond to customers' needs with tailored products, services and solutions
Focus on the growth of profitable business, strengthening its position in the key market segments through organic growth and by embracing opportunities of inorganic growth
Combine the increase of shareholder value with the commitment to the growth of local communities
Slight drop in NII: growth in volumes offset interest rate cuts and a one-off provision recorded due to the CJEU ruling regarding consumer loans
Lower costs YoY (-8%), mainly due to personnel expenses (compensation related to commercial activity)
LLPs increased 77% YoY, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, together with the revision of risk parameters and a one-off charge
Underlying attributable profit -50% YoY, impacted by higher LLPs, lower revenue and the greater BFG contribution
Appendix
Balance sheet
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Jun-20
Jun-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
29,186
28,064
1,123
4.0
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
3,004
2,857
148
5.2
Debt instruments
12,128
9,914
2,214
22.3
Other financial assets
511
541
(29)
(5.4)
Other asset accounts
1,367
1,269
98
7.7
Total assets
46,197
42,643
3,553
8.3
Customer deposits
34,317
31,327
2,989
9.5
Central banks and credit institutions
2,896
3,101
(205)
(6.6)
Marketable debt securities
2,056
2,000
56
2.8
Other financial liabilities
680
778
(99)
(12.7)
Other liabilities accounts
1,182
855
327
38.2
Total liabilities
41,131
38,062
3,069
8.1
Total equity
5,065
4,582
484
10.6
Other managed customer funds
3,595
4,343
(749)
(17.2)
Mutual funds
3,320
4,010
(690)
(17.2)
Pension funds
-
-
-
-
Managed portfolios
275
333
(59)
(17.6)
(1) End of period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
Appendix
Income statement
Constant EUR million1
Variation
H1'20
H1'19
Amount
%
Net interest income
547
550
(3)
(0.5)
Net fee income
220
224
(4)
(1.7)
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
30
38
(9)
(22.6)
Other operating income
(55)
(17)
(38)
218.4
Total income
742
795
(53)
(6.6)
Operating expenses
(315)
(340)
26
(7.5)
Net operating income
428
455
(27)
(6.0)
Net loan-loss provisions
(184)
(104)
(80)
77.0
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(76)
(66)
(10)
15.6
Underlying profit before tax
167
285
(117)
(41.2)
Tax on profit
(61)
(71)
10
(14.4)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
106
213
(107)
(50.2)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
106
213
(107)
(50.2)
Non-controlling interests
(33)
(68)
35
(51.2)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
73
146
(72)
(49.7)
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q2'20.
Appendix
Quarterly income statement
Constant EUR million1
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Net interest income
274
276
292
299
290
257
Net fee income
111
113
117
114
114
106
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
18
20
23
29
8
21
Other operating income
(35)
18
0
4
(55)
0
Total income
368
427
432
446
357
385
Operating expenses
(169)
(171)
(171)
(165)
(168)
(146)
Net operating income
199
256
261
282
189
238
Net loan-loss provisions
(42)
(62)
(58)
(49)
(93)
(91)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(33)
(33)
(24)
(33)
(35)
(41)
Underlying profit before tax
124
161
179
199
61
107
Tax on profit
(37)
(35)
(43)
(51)
(29)
(32)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
87
126
136
148
32
75
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
87
126
136
148
32
75
Non-controlling interests
(27)
(40)
(43)
(47)
(9)
(24)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
60
86
93
101
22
51
(1) Average exchange rate as at Q2'20.
