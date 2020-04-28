Banco Santander S A : Portugal 0 04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT Send by mail :

Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Deleveraging at a slower pace, with improving loans to households Total loans (EUR bn) 214.6 215.9 214.6 212.3 211.9 YoY -1.2 -1.3 -1.2 (%) -1.8 -2.0 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 Total deposits (EUR bn) 232.0 236.3 236.0 236.6 237.7 4.9 YoY 3.0 3.4 3.8 2.6 (%) The pace of deleveraging continues moderating, in the context of (i) a lower NPL ratio, at 7.7% as of September 19 (down from 17% in 2016); (ii) credit to households starting to rebound; and (iii) corporates credit demand remaining subdued.

Loan dynamics to be led by COVID-19 effects, namely credit lines with guarantee from the State and payment holidays

COVID-19 effects, namely credit lines with guarantee from the State and payment holidays Deposits remain at high levels, and are reflecting market dynamics and the switch from off-balance resources into deposits Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Jan-20 Source: Statistics Portugal, Ministry of Finance, Santander Portugal forecasts and estimates. 5 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business Santander Totta is the largest privately owned bank in Portugal by assets and loans KEY DATA* Q1'20 YoY Var. Customer loans 1 EUR 37.3 bn +2.2% Customer funds 2 EUR 41.6 bn +3.3% Underlying att. profit EUR 120 mn -11.3% Underlying RoTE 12.9% -14 bps Efficiency ratio 43.1% -90 bps Loans market share 3 17.6% -77 bps Deposits market share 3 15.8% +21 bps Loyal customers 782 k +2.9% Digital customers 797 k +5.4% Branches 529 -5.7% Employees 6,512 -3.3% STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Continue the transformation process of the Bank to simplify it, bring it closer to customers and make it more efficient Continue gaining profitable market share, improving our position as leading private sector bank and leveraging our position in the corporate sector Keep on growing SMEs and corporate segments backed by Banco Popular's capabilities Improve efficiency and maintain the cost of credit undercontrol Maintain a solid capital position, managing it in line with the new regulatory requirements (1) Excluding reverse repos. 7 (2) Excluding repos. (3) As at Dec-19. Strategy and business We continue to grow in the most valuable customer segments Loyal (k) 760 3% 782 Mar-19 Mar-20 Loyal / Active: 46% (+1 pp YoY) Digital customers (k) 5% 797 757 Mar-19 Mar-20 Sustained growth in the number of loyal customers, backed by the focus on the 1 | 2 | 3 strategy contributing to a 3% increase in loyal individuals YoY…

… and also in the corporate segment (+7% YoY), where the evolution of loyal customers is aligned with the strong market shares in new lending

NPS: Top 3

The commercial and digital transformation, where process and product simplification is complemented by the continuous availability of digital functionalities, is supporting the increase in the number of digital customers

Mobile only customers: +25% YoY Digital sales / total: 38% (+3 pp YoY) 8 Strategy and business Retail and digital services Awards Santander Portugal is the "Best Bank to Work for" in Portugal, while being in the Top 3 of Large Corporates to Work for, in 2020, consolidating its position, by receiving the award for the 4th consecutive time. Santander Portugal was awarded "Best Bank in Trade Finance", being "Market Leader" and "Best Service". The award is granted based on customer opinion. COVID-19 - Payment Holidays Santander Portugal has announced payment holidays for its customers, under which they can ask for a holiday on capital payments for a period of up to six months. Customers can apply through NetBanco, our online channel. State Guaranteed Credit Lines Santander is actively participating in the State Guaranteed Credit Lines, in the total amount of EUR 6 bn, to support the liquidity needs of its business and corporate customers. "Serviço Médico Online" Digital Banking Responsible banking Santander Portugal provides to its customers and workers the "Online Healthcare Service", through which they can have video medical appointments, analyse symptoms and ask questions about COVID-19. Several insurance plans now cover risks related to COVID-19. Santander is actively promoting the use of its digital channels, in order to prevent COVID-19 related risks. Customers are incentivised to switch to contactless cards, and online and mobile transfers are temporarily exempt from fees. The Bank sponsors several charities assisting those affected by COVID-19, and also has donated medical equipment, including kits to test for the illness. 9 Strategy and business We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way Culture Great Place to Work Santander Portugal has been considered the Best Bank to Work for in Portugal for the 4th consecutive year, being simultaneously in the Top 3 of the Best Large Companies (+1,000 employees) to work in the country, by the Great Place to Work Institute. Ranking based on the employees´ responses & on the analysis of the policies and practices of companies in terms of people management. Sustainability Green Hybrid Bond Santander was part of a group of banks that participated in the launch of the 1st corporate hybrid of 2020 - the new Green Hybrid Bond - launched by EDP Santander was the financial advisor for the largest solar asset transaction in Portugal Credit Line for Decarbonization and Circular Economy First biodegradable bank cards with the CarbonNeutral® quality seal. Communities - Covid-19 initiatives EUR 700,000 to buy hospital material and support Universities EUR 1.5 mn to help students affected by COVID-19. vulnerable people Santander Solidarity Fund (internal): Employees can contribute to guarantee the access to meals to vulnerable people and families. The Bank will double the amount raised (so far Eur 40,000 ) "Here & Now" Service to support elderly customers (+65), especially those unfamiliar with digital channels. #Nevergiveup Campaign to raise funds to feed families. Santander Portugal has made a Eur 50 000 donation, to be split between the Portuguese Red Cross and Banco Alimentar's Emergency network. Funds will be made available for students that are already in an economic emergency situation. Purchase of computers for students & professors. Funds can also be used to adapt university laboratories to produce screening tests and, using 3D printers, to produce protective equipment for healthcare professionals, which is lacking in the market. Santander will create a fund for immediate allocation to accelerate the social impact of projects related to COVID-19, which are being developed by university volunteers. 10 Strategy and business Higher loans to households and CIB Total customer loans1 (EUR bn) 36.5 36.7 36.5 36.3 37.3 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Individuals2 22.1 21.7 1.8 0.8 o/w Mortgages 19.5 19.1 1.7 0.8 SMEs 5.4 5.4 0.3 1.4 Corporates & Institutions 3.6 3.8 -6.4 -3.2 CIB 2.8 2.6 9.9 9.6 Other 3.3 3.0 13.4 21.7 Total customer loans 37.3 36.5 2.2 2.7 Commercial Paper (CP) 3.9 4.3 -9.3 3.0 Customer loans + CP 41.2 40.8 1.0 2.7 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Group criteria (1) Excludes reverse repos11 (2) Includes Private Banking Strategy and business Resilient deposits, while mutual funds reflect market dynamics Total customer funds (EUR bn) 41.8 42.2 42.3 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 41.6 Demand 19.4 15.9 21.5 6.0 40.2 Time1 19.5 22.3 -12.5 -7.0 Total deposits 38.9 38.2 1.7 -1.0 Mutual Funds 2.7 2.0 35.0 -11.9 Total customer funds 41.6 40.2 3.3 -1.8 of which: Financial Insurance 3.9 4.1 -4.1 -4.8 Deposits ex-Fin. Insurance 35.0 34.2 2.4 -0.5 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Additionally, the Bank also includes Securities placed (EUR 3.3 bn, -21% YoY) and other managed funds2 (EUR 4 bn, +20% YoY) in its management of customer funds. Group criteria. 12 (1) Includes financial insurance (2) Mutual funds, pension funds and managed portfolios Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results NII declined, reflecting narrower spreads on loans Net interest income (EUR mn) 216 213 214 213 202 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 NIM1 1.54% 1.51% 1.50% 1.51% 1.46% Central Bank interest rate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Yields and costs (%) Yield on loans 1.79% 1.76% 1.71% 1.64% 1.63% 0.14% Cost of deposits 0.12% 0.10% 0.10% 0.08% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Differential 165 bps 164 bps 160 bps 155 bps 154 bps (1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets. 14 Results Sustained growth in net fee income, led by revenues from accounts and wealth management Net fee income (EUR mn) Transactional fees Payment methods 99 101 Account admin. and 98 98 maintenance 96 Exchange and commercial bills Other transactional Investment and pension funds Insurance Securitites and custody services Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 69 65 5.6 -4.7 23 25 -6.3 -0.1 14 12 24.2 0.8 25 17 51.1 5.6 7 13 -47.9 -42.2 9 7 28.8 6.2 27 26 5.7 2.0 2 2 9.4 23.2 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Other (7) (2) 182.6 -44.3 Total net fee income 101 98 3.1 3.4 15 Results Gross income improved QoQ, supported by fees and capital gains on the ALCO portfolio Total income (EUR mn) 357 354 350 331 332 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 202 216 -6.4 -5.2 Net fee income 101 98 3.1 3.4 Customer revenue 303 314 -3.4 -2.5 Other1 47 44 8.1 128.2 Total income 350 357 -2.0 5.6 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income. 16 Results Lower operating costs, supported by commercial and digital transformation Operating expenses (EUR mn) 157 154 155 156 151 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 151 157 -4.0 -3.3 Efficiency ratio 43.1% 44.0% -90 bps Branches (#) 529 561 -5.7 -2.4 Employees (#) 6,512 6,735 -3.3 -1.1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 17 Results The cost of credit remained at minimum levels Net LLPs (EUR mn) Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 1 0 4 5 Net operating income 199 200 -0.4 13.6 Loan-loss provisions (5) 13 - 31.1 Net operating income after 194 213 -9.1 13.2 provisions -13 NPL ratio 4.56% 5.77% -121 bps -27 bps Cost of credit1 0.03% 0.03% 0 bps 5 bps Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Coverage ratio 55% 51% 4.1 pp 2.0 pp (1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans. 18 Results Underlying attributable profit declined 11.3% YoY, impacted by lower NII Underlying Attributable Profit (EUR mn) 135 140 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 125 125 PBT 173 193 -10.6 -10.1 120 Tax on profit (53) (58) -9.0 1.6 Consolidated profit 120 135 -11.4 -14.4 Minority interests (0) (0) -18.5 -44.1 Underlying attributable 120 135 -11.3 -14.3 profit Effective tax rate 30.6% 30.0% 0.6 pp 3.5 pp Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 19 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Resilient results and stable business volumes, despite the challenging environment Financial System Strategy & Business Results The COVID19 pandemic and containment measures is having an adverse impact on GDP. The Government has announced a wide support package, aiming to support the economy and induce a faster recovery.

In 2019, the budget reached surplus of 0.2% of GDP.

Loan dynamics begin stabilizing, as NPLs haven reduced significantly in 2019.

Santander Totta maintains its strong position as the largest privately-owned bank in Portugal, with its market share in new lending to companies and mortgages at around 20%.

privately-owned bank in Portugal, with its market share in new lending to companies and mortgages at around 20%. Santander Totta remains focused on its digital transformation process, including continuous deliveries on digital channels and simplification of internal processes and commercial offering.

We maintain sound capital and liquidity bases, with organic capital generation. In addition, we maintained the best risk ratings by the rating agencies, aligned with or above the sovereign's.

Our strengths in terms of capital and liquidity will allow us to weather the adverse economic environment and to continue supporting our customers

Resilient profitability, with stable revenue and lower cost base.

Low cost of credit.

Growth in loans to households and CIB. Stable deposit base.

Underlying attributable profit declined 11%, impacted by lower NII 21 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Appendix

