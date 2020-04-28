Banco Santander S A : Portugal

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).
The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries
Forward-looking statements
Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Important Information
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No offer
The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.
Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Historical performance is not indicative of future results
Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
Third Party Information
In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.
Index
1
2
3
4
5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Financial system
Deleveraging at a slower pace, with improving loans to households
Total loans (EUR bn)
214.6
215.9
214.6
212.3
211.9
YoY
-1.2
-1.3
-1.2
(%)
-1.8
-2.0
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Jan-20
Total deposits (EUR bn)
232.0
236.3
236.0
236.6
237.7
4.9
YoY
3.0
3.4
3.8
2.6
(%)
The pace of deleveraging continues moderating, in the context of (i) a lower NPL ratio, at 7.7% as of September 19 (down from 17% in 2016); (ii) credit to households starting to rebound; and (iii) corporates credit demand remaining subdued.
Loan dynamics to be led by COVID-19 effects, namely credit lines with guarantee from the State and payment holidays
Deposits remain at high levels, and are reflecting market dynamics and the switch from off-balance resources into deposits
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Jan-20
Source: Statistics Portugal, Ministry of Finance, Santander Portugal forecasts and estimates.
Strategy and business
Santander Totta is the largest privately owned bank in Portugal by assets and loans
KEY DATA*
Q1'20
YoY Var.
Customer loans
1
EUR 37.3 bn
+2.2%
Customer funds
2
EUR 41.6 bn
+3.3%
Underlying att. profit
EUR 120 mn
-11.3%
Underlying RoTE
12.9%
-14 bps
Efficiency ratio
43.1%
-90 bps
Loans market share
3
17.6%
-77 bps
Deposits market share
3
15.8%
+21 bps
Loyal customers
782 k
+2.9%
Digital customers
797 k
+5.4%
Branches
529
-5.7%
Employees
6,512
-3.3%
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Continue the transformation process of the Bank to simplify it, bring it closer to customers and make it more efficient
Continue gaining profitable market share, improving our position as leading private sector bank and leveraging our position in the corporate sector
Keep on growing SMEs and corporate segments backed by Banco Popular's capabilities
Improve efficiency and maintain the cost of credit undercontrol
Maintain a solid capital position, managing it in line with the new regulatory requirements
(1)
Excluding reverse repos.
(2)
Excluding repos.
(3)
As at Dec-19.
Strategy and business
We continue to grow in the most valuable customer segments
Loyal (k)
760
3%
782
Mar-19
Mar-20
Loyal / Active: 46% (+1 pp YoY)
Digital customers (k)
5%
797
757
Mar-19
Mar-20
Sustained growth in the number of loyal customers, backed by the focus on the 1 | 2 | 3 strategy contributing to a 3% increase in loyal individuals YoY…
… and also in the corporate segment (+7% YoY), where the evolution of loyal customers is aligned with the strong market shares in new lending
NPS: Top 3
The commercial and digital transformation, where process and product simplification is complemented by the continuous availability of digital functionalities, is supporting the increase in the number of digital customers
Mobile only customers: +25% YoY
Digital sales / total: 38% (+3 pp YoY)
Strategy and business
Retail and digital services
Awards
Santander Portugal is the "Best Bank to Work for" in Portugal, while being in the Top 3 of Large Corporates to Work for, in 2020, consolidating its position, by receiving the award for the 4th consecutive time.
Santander Portugal was awarded "Best Bank in Trade Finance", being "Market Leader" and "Best Service". The award is granted based on customer opinion.
COVID-19 - Payment Holidays
Santander Portugal has announced payment holidays for its customers, under which they can ask for a holiday on capital payments for a period of up to six months.
Customers can apply through NetBanco, our online channel.
State Guaranteed Credit Lines
Santander is actively participating in the State Guaranteed Credit Lines, in the total amount of EUR 6 bn, to support the liquidity needs of its business and corporate customers.
"Serviço Médico Online"
Digital Banking
Responsible banking
Santander Portugal provides to its customers and workers the "Online Healthcare Service", through which they can have video medical appointments, analyse symptoms and ask questions about COVID-19.
Several insurance plans now cover risks related to COVID-19.
Santander is actively promoting the use of its digital channels, in order to prevent COVID-19 related risks. Customers are incentivised to switch to contactless cards, and online and mobile transfers are temporarily exempt from fees.
The Bank sponsors several charities assisting those affected by COVID-19, and also has donated medical equipment, including kits to test for the illness.
Strategy and business
We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way
Culture
Great Place to Work
Santander Portugal has been considered the Best Bank to Work for in Portugal for the 4th consecutive year, being simultaneously in the Top 3 of the Best Large Companies (+1,000 employees) to work in the country, by the Great Place to Work Institute.
Ranking based on the employees´ responses & on the analysis of the policies and practices of companies in terms of people management.
Sustainability
Green Hybrid Bond
Santander was part of a group of banks that participated in the launch of the 1st corporate hybrid of 2020 - the new Green Hybrid Bond - launched by EDP
Santander was the financial advisor for the
largest solar asset transaction in Portugal
Credit Line for
Decarbonization and Circular Economy
First biodegradable bank
cards with the CarbonNeutral® quality seal.
Communities - Covid-19 initiatives
EUR 700,000 to buy hospital material and support
Universities
EUR 1.5 mn to help students affected by COVID-19.
vulnerable people
Santander Solidarity Fund
(internal):Employees can contribute to guarantee the access to meals to vulnerable people and families. The Bank will double the amount raised (so far Eur 40,000 )
"Here & Now" Service to support elderly customers (+65), especially those unfamiliar with digital channels.
#Nevergiveup Campaign to raise funds to feed families. Santander Portugal has made a Eur 50 000 donation, to be split between the Portuguese Red Cross and Banco Alimentar's Emergency network.
Funds will be made available for students that are already in an economic emergency situation.
Purchase of computers for students & professors.
Funds can also be used to adapt university laboratories to produce screening tests and, using 3D printers, to produce protective equipment for healthcare professionals, which is lacking in the market.
Santander will create a fund for immediate allocation to accelerate the social impact of projects related to COVID-19, which are being developed by university volunteers.
Strategy and business
Higher loans to households and CIB
Total customer loans1(EUR bn)
36.5 36.7 36.5 36.3
37.3
Mar-20
Mar-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals2
22.1
21.7
1.8
0.8
o/w Mortgages
19.5
19.1
1.7
0.8
SMEs
5.4
5.4
0.3
1.4
Corporates & Institutions
3.6
3.8
-6.4
-3.2
CIB
2.8
2.6
9.9
9.6
Other
3.3
3.0
13.4
21.7
Total customer loans
37.3
36.5
2.2
2.7
Commercial Paper (CP)
3.9
4.3
-9.3
3.0
Customer loans + CP
41.2
40.8
1.0
2.7
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Group criteria
(1) Excludes reverse repos11
(2) Includes Private Banking
Strategy and business
Resilient deposits, while mutual funds reflect market dynamics
Total customer funds (EUR bn)
41.8
42.2
42.3
Mar-20
Mar-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
41.6
Demand
19.4
15.9
21.5
6.0
40.2
Time1
19.5
22.3
-12.5
-7.0
Total deposits
38.9
38.2
1.7
-1.0
Mutual Funds
2.7
2.0
35.0
-11.9
Total customer funds
41.6
40.2
3.3
-1.8
of which:
Financial Insurance
3.9
4.1
-4.1
-4.8
Deposits ex-Fin. Insurance
35.0
34.2
2.4
-0.5
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Additionally, the Bank also includes Securities placed (EUR 3.3 bn, -21% YoY) and other managed funds2 (EUR 4 bn, +20% YoY) in its management of customer funds.
Group criteria.
(1)
Includes financial insurance
(2)
Mutual funds, pension funds and managed portfolios
Results
NII declined, reflecting narrower spreads on loans
Net interest income (EUR mn)
216
213
214
213
202
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
NIM1
1.54%
1.51%
1.50%
1.51%
1.46%
Central Bank interest rate
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Yields and costs (%)
Yield on loans
1.79% 1.76% 1.71%1.64% 1.63%
0.14%
Cost of deposits
0.12%
0.10%
0.10%
0.08%
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Differential
165 bps
164 bps
160 bps
155 bps
154 bps
(1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets.
Results
Sustained growth in net fee income, led by revenues from accounts and wealth management
Net fee income (EUR mn)
Transactional fees
Payment methods
99
101
Account admin. and
98
98
maintenance
96
Exchange and commercial
bills
Other transactional
Investment and pension
funds
Insurance
Securitites and custody
services
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
69
65
5.6
-4.7
23
25
-6.3
-0.1
14
12
24.2
0.8
25
17
51.1
5.6
7
13
-47.9
-42.2
9
7
28.8
6.2
27
26
5.7
2.0
2
2
9.4
23.2
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Other
(7)
(2)
182.6
-44.3
Total net fee income
101
98
3.1
3.4
Results
Gross income improved QoQ, supported by fees and capital gains on the ALCO portfolio
Total income (EUR mn)
357
354
350
331
332
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
Net interest income
202
216
-6.4
-5.2
Net fee income
101
98
3.1
3.4
Customer revenue
303
314
-3.4
-2.5
Other1
47
44
8.1
128.2
Total income
350
357
-2.0
5.6
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
(1) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income.
Results
Lower operating costs, supported by commercial and digital transformation
Operating expenses (EUR mn)
157 154 155156
151
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Operating Expenses
151
157
-4.0
-3.3
Efficiency ratio
43.1%
44.0%
-90 bps
Branches (#)
529
561
-5.7
-2.4
Employees (#)
6,512
6,735
-3.3
-1.1
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Results
The cost of credit remained at minimum levels
Net LLPs (EUR mn)
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
1
0
4
5
Net operating income
199
200
-0.4
13.6
Loan-loss provisions
(5)
13
-
31.1
Net operating income after
194
213
-9.1
13.2
provisions
-13
NPL ratio
4.56%
5.77%
-121 bps
-27 bps
Cost of credit1
0.03%
0.03%
0 bps
5 bps
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Coverage ratio
55%
51%
4.1 pp
2.0 pp
(1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.
Results
Underlying attributable profit declined 11.3% YoY, impacted by lower NII
Underlying Attributable Profit (EUR mn)
135
140
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
125
125
PBT
173
193
-10.6
-10.1
120
Tax on profit
(53)
(58)
-9.0
1.6
Consolidated profit
120
135
-11.4
-14.4
Minority interests
(0)
(0)
-18.5
-44.1
Underlying attributable
120
135
-11.3
-14.3
profit
Effective tax rate
30.6%
30.0%
0.6 pp
3.5 pp
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Concluding remarks
Resilient results and stable business volumes, despite the challenging environment
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
The COVID19 pandemic and containment measures is having an adverse impact on GDP. The Government has announced a wide support package, aiming to support the economy and induce a faster recovery.
In 2019, the budget reached surplus of 0.2% of GDP.
Loan dynamics begin stabilizing, as NPLs haven reduced significantly in 2019.
Santander Totta maintains its strong position as the largest privately-owned bank in Portugal, with its market share in new lending to companies and mortgages at around 20%.
Santander Totta remains focused on its digital transformation process, including continuous deliveries on digital channels and simplification of internal processes and commercial offering.
We maintain sound capital and liquidity bases, with organic capital generation. In addition, we maintained the best risk ratings by the rating agencies, aligned with or above the sovereign's.
Our strengths in terms of capital and liquidity will allow us to weather the adverse economic environment and to continue supporting our customers
Resilient profitability, with stable revenue and lower cost base.
Low cost of credit.
Growth in loans to households and CIB. Stable deposit base.
Underlying attributable profit declined 11%, impacted by lower NII
Appendix
Balance sheet
EUR million
Variation
Mar-20
Mar-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
36,366
35,417
949
2.7
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
5,138
4,193
945
22.5
Debt instruments
11,346
13,198
(1,852)
(14.0)
Other financial assets
1,552
1,841
(289)
(15.7)
Other asset accounts
1,684
1,971
(287)
(14.6)
Total assets
56,086
56,620
(534)
(0.9)
Customer deposits
38,882
38,242
640
1.7
Central banks and credit institutions
7,997
8,156
(159)
(1.9)
Marketable debt securities
3,337
4,232
(895)
(21.1)
Other financial liabilities
301
285
15
5.3
Other liabilities accounts
1,666
1,418
248
17.5
Total liabilities
52,183
52,333
(150)
(0.3)
Total equity
3,903
4,287
(384)
(9.0)
Other managed customer funds
4,408
3,662
747
20.4
Mutual funds
2,700
2,000
701
35.0
Pension funds
1,268
1,176
92
7.8
Managed portfolios
440
486
(46)
(9.4)
Appendix
Income statement
EUR million
Q1'20
Q1'19
Variation
Amount
%
Net interest income
202
216
(14)
(6.4)
Net fee income
101
98
3
3.1
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
56
50
6
12.8
Other operating income
(9)
(6)
(3)
47.5
Total income
350
357
(7)
(2.0)
Operating expenses
(151)
(157)
6
(4.0)
Net operating income
199
200
(1)
(0.4)
Net loan-loss provisions
(5)
13
(19)
-
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(21)
(20)
(1)
6.0
Underlying profit before tax
173
193
(21)
(10.6)
Tax on profit
(53)
(58)
5
(9.0)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
120
135
(15)
(11.4)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
120
135
(15)
(11.4)
Non-controlling interests
(0)
(0)
0
(18.5)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
120
135
(15)
(11.3)
Appendix
Quarterly income statements
EUR million
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Net interest income
216
213
214
213
202
Net fee income
98
99
96
98
101
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
50
42
9
10
56
Other operating income
(6)
0
13
10
(9)
Total income
357
354
331
332
350
Operating expenses
(157)
(154)
(155)
(156)
(151)
Net operating income
200
200
176
175
199
Net loan-loss provisions
13
(1)
(0)
(4)
(5)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(20)
(13)
2
21
(21)
Underlying profit before tax
193
186
178
192
173
Tax on profit
(58)
(60)
(53)
(52)
(53)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
135
126
125
140
120
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
135
126
125
140
120
Non-controlling interests
(0)
(1)
(0)
(1)
(0)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
135
125
125
140
120
