BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Banco Santander S A : Portugal

04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

28 April 2020

Portugal

Q1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

2

Important Information

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Deleveraging at a slower pace, with improving loans to households

Total loans (EUR bn)

214.6

215.9

214.6

212.3

211.9

YoY

-1.2

-1.3

-1.2

(%)

-1.8

-2.0

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Jan-20

Total deposits (EUR bn)

232.0

236.3

236.0

236.6

237.7

4.9

YoY

3.0

3.4

3.8

2.6

(%)

  • The pace of deleveraging continues moderating, in the context of (i) a lower NPL ratio, at 7.7% as of September 19 (down from 17% in 2016); (ii) credit to households starting to rebound; and (iii) corporates credit demand remaining subdued.
  • Loan dynamics to be led by COVID-19 effects, namely credit lines with guarantee from the State and payment holidays
  • Deposits remain at high levels, and are reflecting market dynamics and the switch from off-balance resources into deposits

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Jan-20

Source: Statistics Portugal, Ministry of Finance, Santander Portugal forecasts and estimates.

5

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander Totta is the largest privately owned bank in Portugal by assets and loans

KEY DATA*

Q1'20

YoY Var.

Customer loans

1

EUR 37.3 bn

+2.2%

Customer funds

2

EUR 41.6 bn

+3.3%

Underlying att. profit

EUR 120 mn

-11.3%

Underlying RoTE

12.9%

-14 bps

Efficiency ratio

43.1%

-90 bps

Loans market share

3

17.6%

-77 bps

Deposits market share

3

15.8%

+21 bps

Loyal customers

782 k

+2.9%

Digital customers

797 k

+5.4%

Branches

529

-5.7%

Employees

6,512

-3.3%

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Continue the transformation process of the Bank to simplify it, bring it closer to customers and make it more efficient

Continue gaining profitable market share, improving our position as leading private sector bank and leveraging our position in the corporate sector

Keep on growing SMEs and corporate segments backed by Banco Popular's capabilities

Improve efficiency and maintain the cost of credit undercontrol

Maintain a solid capital position, managing it in line with the new regulatory requirements

(1)

Excluding reverse repos.

7

(2)

Excluding repos.

(3)

As at Dec-19.

Strategy and business

We continue to grow in the most valuable customer segments

Loyal (k)

760

3%

782

Mar-19

Mar-20

Loyal / Active: 46% (+1 pp YoY)

Digital customers (k)

5%

797

757

Mar-19

Mar-20

  • Sustained growth in the number of loyal customers, backed by the focus on the 1 | 2 | 3 strategy contributing to a 3% increase in loyal individuals YoY…
  • … and also in the corporate segment (+7% YoY), where the evolution of loyal customers is aligned with the strong market shares in new lending
  • NPS: Top 3
  • The commercial and digital transformation, where process and product simplification is complemented by the continuous availability of digital functionalities, is supporting the increase in the number of digital customers
  • Mobile only customers: +25% YoY

Digital sales / total: 38% (+3 pp YoY)

8

Strategy and business

Retail and digital services

Awards

Santander Portugal is the "Best Bank to Work for" in Portugal, while being in the Top 3 of Large Corporates to Work for, in 2020, consolidating its position, by receiving the award for the 4th consecutive time.

Santander Portugal was awarded "Best Bank in Trade Finance", being "Market Leader" and "Best Service". The award is granted based on customer opinion.

COVID-19 - Payment Holidays

Santander Portugal has announced payment holidays for its customers, under which they can ask for a holiday on capital payments for a period of up to six months.

Customers can apply through NetBanco, our online channel.

State Guaranteed Credit Lines

Santander is actively participating in the State Guaranteed Credit Lines, in the total amount of EUR 6 bn, to support the liquidity needs of its business and corporate customers.

"Serviço Médico Online"

Digital Banking

Responsible banking

Santander Portugal provides to its customers and workers the "Online Healthcare Service", through which they can have video medical appointments, analyse symptoms and ask questions about COVID-19.

Several insurance plans now cover risks related to COVID-19.

Santander is actively promoting the use of its digital channels, in order to prevent COVID-19 related risks. Customers are incentivised to switch to contactless cards, and online and mobile transfers are temporarily exempt from fees.

The Bank sponsors several charities assisting those affected by COVID-19, and also has donated medical equipment, including kits to test for the illness.

9

Strategy and business

We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way

Culture

Great Place to Work

Santander Portugal has been considered the Best Bank to Work for in Portugal for the 4th consecutive year, being simultaneously in the Top 3 of the Best Large Companies (+1,000 employees) to work in the country, by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Ranking based on the employees´ responses & on the analysis of the policies and practices of companies in terms of people management.

Sustainability

Green Hybrid Bond

Santander was part of a group of banks that participated in the launch of the 1st corporate hybrid of 2020 - the new Green Hybrid Bond - launched by EDP

Santander was the financial advisor for the

largest solar asset transaction in Portugal

Credit Line for

Decarbonization and Circular Economy

First biodegradable bank

cards with the CarbonNeutral® quality seal.

Communities - Covid-19 initiatives

EUR 700,000 to buy hospital material and support

Universities

EUR 1.5 mn to help students affected by COVID-19.

vulnerable people

Santander Solidarity Fund

(internal): Employees can contribute to guarantee the access to meals to vulnerable people and families. The Bank will double the amount raised (so far Eur 40,000 )

"Here & Now" Service to support elderly customers (+65), especially those unfamiliar with digital channels.

#Nevergiveup Campaign to raise funds to feed families. Santander Portugal has made a Eur 50 000 donation, to be split between the Portuguese Red Cross and Banco Alimentar's Emergency network.

Funds will be made available for students that are already in an economic emergency situation.

Purchase of computers for students & professors.

Funds can also be used to adapt university laboratories to produce screening tests and, using 3D printers, to produce protective equipment for healthcare professionals, which is lacking in the market.

Santander will create a fund for immediate allocation to accelerate the social impact of projects related to COVID-19, which are being developed by university volunteers.

10

Strategy and business

Higher loans to households and CIB

Total customer loans1 (EUR bn)

36.5 36.7 36.5 36.3

37.3

Mar-20

Mar-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

22.1

21.7

1.8

0.8

o/w Mortgages

19.5

19.1

1.7

0.8

SMEs

5.4

5.4

0.3

1.4

Corporates & Institutions

3.6

3.8

-6.4

-3.2

CIB

2.8

2.6

9.9

9.6

Other

3.3

3.0

13.4

21.7

Total customer loans

37.3

36.5

2.2

2.7

Commercial Paper (CP)

3.9

4.3

-9.3

3.0

Customer loans + CP

41.2

40.8

1.0

2.7

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Group criteria

(1) Excludes reverse repos11

(2) Includes Private Banking

Strategy and business

Resilient deposits, while mutual funds reflect market dynamics

Total customer funds (EUR bn)

41.8

42.2

42.3

Mar-20

Mar-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

41.6

Demand

19.4

15.9

21.5

6.0

40.2

Time1

19.5

22.3

-12.5

-7.0

Total deposits

38.9

38.2

1.7

-1.0

Mutual Funds

2.7

2.0

35.0

-11.9

Total customer funds

41.6

40.2

3.3

-1.8

of which:

Financial Insurance

3.9

4.1

-4.1

-4.8

Deposits ex-Fin. Insurance

35.0

34.2

2.4

-0.5

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Additionally, the Bank also includes Securities placed (EUR 3.3 bn, -21% YoY) and other managed funds2 (EUR 4 bn, +20% YoY) in its management of customer funds.

Group criteria.

12

(1)

Includes financial insurance

(2)

Mutual funds, pension funds and managed portfolios

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

NII declined, reflecting narrower spreads on loans

Net interest income (EUR mn)

216

213

214

213

202

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

NIM1

1.54%

1.51%

1.50%

1.51%

1.46%

Central Bank interest rate

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Yields and costs (%)

Yield on loans

1.79% 1.76% 1.71% 1.64% 1.63%

0.14%

Cost of deposits

0.12%

0.10%

0.10%

0.08%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Differential

165 bps

164 bps

160 bps

155 bps

154 bps

(1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets.

14

Results

Sustained growth in net fee income, led by revenues from accounts and wealth management

Net fee income (EUR mn)

Transactional fees

Payment methods

99

101

Account admin. and

98

98

maintenance

96

Exchange and commercial

bills

Other transactional

Investment and pension

funds

Insurance

Securitites and custody

services

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

69

65

5.6

-4.7

23

25

-6.3

-0.1

14

12

24.2

0.8

25

17

51.1

5.6

7

13

-47.9

-42.2

9

7

28.8

6.2

27

26

5.7

2.0

2

2

9.4

23.2

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Other

(7)

(2)

182.6

-44.3

Total net fee income

101

98

3.1

3.4

15

Results

Gross income improved QoQ, supported by fees and capital gains on the ALCO portfolio

Total income (EUR mn)

357

354

350

331

332

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Net interest income

202

216

-6.4

-5.2

Net fee income

101

98

3.1

3.4

Customer revenue

303

314

-3.4

-2.5

Other1

47

44

8.1

128.2

Total income

350

357

-2.0

5.6

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

(1) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income.

16

Results

Lower operating costs, supported by commercial and digital transformation

Operating expenses (EUR mn)

157 154 155 156

151

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

151

157

-4.0

-3.3

Efficiency ratio

43.1%

44.0%

-90 bps

Branches (#)

529

561

-5.7

-2.4

Employees (#)

6,512

6,735

-3.3

-1.1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

17

Results

The cost of credit remained at minimum levels

Net LLPs (EUR mn)

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

1

0

4

5

Net operating income

199

200

-0.4

13.6

Loan-loss provisions

(5)

13

-

31.1

Net operating income after

194

213

-9.1

13.2

provisions

-13

NPL ratio

4.56%

5.77%

-121 bps

-27 bps

Cost of credit1

0.03%

0.03%

0 bps

5 bps

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Coverage ratio

55%

51%

4.1 pp

2.0 pp

(1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.

18

Results

Underlying attributable profit declined 11.3% YoY, impacted by lower NII

Underlying Attributable Profit (EUR mn)

135

140

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

125

125

PBT

173

193

-10.6

-10.1

120

Tax on profit

(53)

(58)

-9.0

1.6

Consolidated profit

120

135

-11.4

-14.4

Minority interests

(0)

(0)

-18.5

-44.1

Underlying attributable

120

135

-11.3

-14.3

profit

Effective tax rate

30.6%

30.0%

0.6 pp

3.5 pp

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

19

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Resilient results and stable business volumes, despite the challenging environment

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • The COVID19 pandemic and containment measures is having an adverse impact on GDP. The Government has announced a wide support package, aiming to support the economy and induce a faster recovery.
  • In 2019, the budget reached surplus of 0.2% of GDP.
  • Loan dynamics begin stabilizing, as NPLs haven reduced significantly in 2019.
  • Santander Totta maintains its strong position as the largest privately-owned bank in Portugal, with its market share in new lending to companies and mortgages at around 20%.
  • Santander Totta remains focused on its digital transformation process, including continuous deliveries on digital channels and simplification of internal processes and commercial offering.
  • We maintain sound capital and liquidity bases, with organic capital generation. In addition, we maintained the best risk ratings by the rating agencies, aligned with or above the sovereign's.
  • Our strengths in terms of capital and liquidity will allow us to weather the adverse economic environment and to continue supporting our customers
  • Resilient profitability, with stable revenue and lower cost base.
  • Low cost of credit.
  • Growth in loans to households and CIB. Stable deposit base.
  • Underlying attributable profit declined 11%, impacted by lower NII

21

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

EUR million

Variation

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

36,366

35,417

949

2.7

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

5,138

4,193

945

22.5

Debt instruments

11,346

13,198

(1,852)

(14.0)

Other financial assets

1,552

1,841

(289)

(15.7)

Other asset accounts

1,684

1,971

(287)

(14.6)

Total assets

56,086

56,620

(534)

(0.9)

Customer deposits

38,882

38,242

640

1.7

Central banks and credit institutions

7,997

8,156

(159)

(1.9)

Marketable debt securities

3,337

4,232

(895)

(21.1)

Other financial liabilities

301

285

15

5.3

Other liabilities accounts

1,666

1,418

248

17.5

Total liabilities

52,183

52,333

(150)

(0.3)

Total equity

3,903

4,287

(384)

(9.0)

Other managed customer funds

4,408

3,662

747

20.4

Mutual funds

2,700

2,000

701

35.0

Pension funds

1,268

1,176

92

7.8

Managed portfolios

440

486

(46)

(9.4)

23

Appendix

Income statement

EUR million

Q1'20

Q1'19

Variation

Amount

%

Net interest income

202

216

(14)

(6.4)

Net fee income

101

98

3

3.1

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

56

50

6

12.8

Other operating income

(9)

(6)

(3)

47.5

Total income

350

357

(7)

(2.0)

Operating expenses

(151)

(157)

6

(4.0)

Net operating income

199

200

(1)

(0.4)

Net loan-loss provisions

(5)

13

(19)

-

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(21)

(20)

(1)

6.0

Underlying profit before tax

173

193

(21)

(10.6)

Tax on profit

(53)

(58)

5

(9.0)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

120

135

(15)

(11.4)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

120

135

(15)

(11.4)

Non-controlling interests

(0)

(0)

0

(18.5)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

120

135

(15)

(11.3)

24

Appendix

Quarterly income statements

EUR million

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

216

213

214

213

202

Net fee income

98

99

96

98

101

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

50

42

9

10

56

Other operating income

(6)

0

13

10

(9)

Total income

357

354

331

332

350

Operating expenses

(157)

(154)

(155)

(156)

(151)

Net operating income

200

200

176

175

199

Net loan-loss provisions

13

(1)

(0)

(4)

(5)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(20)

(13)

2

21

(21)

Underlying profit before tax

193

186

178

192

173

Tax on profit

(58)

(60)

(53)

(52)

(53)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

135

126

125

140

120

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

135

126

125

140

120

Non-controlling interests

(0)

(1)

(0)

(1)

(0)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

135

125

125

140

120

25

Thank you.

Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:17:07 UTC
