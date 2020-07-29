Banco Santander S A : Portugal

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.
Financial system
Loan book increases, also due to COVID credit lines
Total loans (EUR bn)
215.9
214.6
212.3
214.0
214.4
-0.3
0.2
YoY
-1.2
-1.8
-1.3
(%)
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Apr-20
Total deposits (EUR bn)
236.3
236.0
236.6
240.6
242.5
3.4
3.7
4.2
YoY
3.0
2.6
(%)
Mild growth in the loan book: (i) in the early months of the year, resilient growth in mortgages; and (ii) from April onwards, with credit lines with Government guarantees
During the remainder of 2020, dynamics will be led by guaranteed credit lines and the moratoria on both household and corporate loans
Deposits continue to grow at a steady pace, despite the low interest environment, also reflecting market dynamics and the switch from off-balance shee resources into deposits
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Apr-20
Source: Statistics Portugal, Ministry of Finance, Santander Portugal forecasts and estimates.
Strategy and business
Santander Totta is the largest privately-owned bank in Portugal by assets and loans
KEY DATA*
H1'20
YoY Var.
Customer loans1
EUR 38.1 bn
+3.8%
Customer funds2
EUR 42.9 bn
+2.7%
Underlying att. profit
EUR 160 mn
-38.6%
Underlying RoTE
8.5%
-4.0 pp
Efficiency ratio
44.3%
+50 bps
Loans market share3
17.8%
-38 bps
Deposits market share3
15.5%
-31 bps
Loyal customers
783 k
+2.0%
Digital customers
866 k
+14.5%
Branches
525
-5.1%
Employees
6,506
-3.4%
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Deepen the digital and commercial transformation of the Bank to make it simpler, agile and closer to customers
Maintain an appropriate risk policy, with enhanced follow-up procedures, to keep the cost of credit under control
Continue focused on gaining profitable market share, improving our position as leading private sector bank and leveraging our position in the corporate sector, especially in SMEs
Improve efficiency, leveraging on the digital capabilityto betterserve customers
Keep a solid capital and liquidity position, in the currentchallenging environment
(1)
Excluding reverse repos.
(2)
Excluding repos.
(3)
As at Mar-20.
Strategy and business
We continue to grow in the most valuable customer segments
Loyal (k)
768
2%
783
Jun-19
Jun-20
Loyal / Active: 46% (+1 pp YoY)
Digital customers (k)
14%
866
756
Jun-19
Jun-20
Digital sales / total: 38% (+2 pp YoY)
Sustained growth in the number of loyal customers, backed by the focus on the 1 | 2 | 3 strategy contributing to a 2% increase in loyal individuals YoY…
… and also in the corporate segment (+4.5% YoY), where the evolution of loyal customers is aligned with the market shares in new lending
NPS: Top 3
The extensive offer of digital functionalities allowed the Bank to continue to provide its support to individual and corporate customers, during the pandemic
The number of digital customers has accelerated its growth, to 866 k (+14% YoY) by the end of Q2, while digital sales represent 38% of total
Mobile customers up 33% YoY
8
Strategy and business
Retail and digital services
Awards
Santander Portugal is the "Best Bank in Portugal 2020", according to Euromoney Magazine. It's the 18th time Santander receives the award.
Euromoney Magazine acknowledged Santander's focus on digital channels and new work methodologies that allowed the time until a mortgage loan is granted. Santander Portugal was also awarded "Best Investment Bank in Portugal 2020" due to its activities in corporate advisory and capital markets.
COVID-19 - Support for Individuals
Santander has supported individuals with a wide range of measures:
free exchange of debit cards to ones with contactless technology;
free payments and transfers using Santander Wallet; and
the moratoria on mortgage and personal loans, requested by 75 k customers
COVID-19 - Support for Corporates
Santander Portugal has supported its corporate customers with various initiatives:
exemption of fees on POS;
strong placement of credit lines with Government guarantee
the moratoria on corporate loans, requested by 16 k customers
Digital Payments
Santander Portugal's customers can use their smartphones or digital wearables (such as Garmin or Fitbit), through NFC or QR code, for their payments.
Upon request of a new debit card, the customer immediately receives a digital card, available in the Santander Wallet.
Complemented with 3D security, these functionalities provide our customers a simple and safe way for daily payments
Insurance
Joint-venture
Santander Portugal and MAPFRE constitute a joint- venture to reinforce the offer of non-life insurance to Santander's customers, including auto and solutions for SMES
Responsible banking
Santander supported financially, with more than EUR 3 mn, various community initiatives to help fight the adverse impacts of COVID-19, though the acquisition of medical and protection equipment and support to households
Santander has been reconfirmed as a Familiarly
Responsible Company (EFR), this year having been rated at
Excellence level
Strategy and business
We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way
Culture
Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work - Santander Portugal has been considered the Best Bank to Work for in Portugal for the 4th consecutive year, being simultaneously in the Top 3 of the Best Large Companies (>1,000 employees) to work for in the country, by the Great Place to Work Institute.
Empresa Familiarmente Responsável - Más Família Foundation
Santander Portugal has renewed its certification as an Empresa Familiarmente Responsável (Familiarly Responsible Company) by the MásFamíliaFoundation. Santander Portugal receives this distinction since 2010 and, this year, we have been rated at the Excellence level.
Sustainability
Green Mortgages recently launched in Portugal.
Reduction in the spread for mortgages in which the houses have the best environmental ratings (A and A+).
Santander Portugal signed the manifesto
'Leveraging the crisis to launch a new sustainable development paradigm'.
Santander Portugal signed a commitment to promote the objectives of Lisbon Green Capital 2020.
First biodegradable bank cards with the CarbonNeutral® quality seal.
Communities - COVID-19 initiatives
About EUR 1 mn to buy hospital material, support medical research and support vulnerable people
Universities
EUR 2 mn to help students affected by COVID-19.
Funds will be made available for students that are already in an economic emergency situation. 1,000 scholarships will be made available in September.
Santander Portugal supported, (with the joint participation of the corporate Together in Solidarity Fund) the initiative "Coronavirus
Global Response - Pledging Event" to develop, produce and ensure equal access to vaccines, diagnoses and treatments.
"Here & Now" Service to support elderly customers (>65), especially those unfamiliar with digital channels.
Santander Solidarity Fund (internal): The Bank doubled the amount raised by employees, reaching EUR 84,000 . Together, we were able to support over 5,370 people. In total, the Fund benefited more than 30 ONGs across the country
Purchase of computing equipment for students & professors.
Funds were also used to adapt university laboratories to produce screening tests and, using 3D printers, to produce protective equipment for healthcare professionals, which is lacking in the market.
Santander UNI COVID 19 - Prize created aiming to accelerate projects with social impact related toCOVID-19, being developed by University students as volunteers. 335 groups of students applied and the Bank has distinguished 14 projects all over the country.
Strategy and business
Higher loans to SMEs, supported by the strong position in credit lines with Government guarantees
Total customer loans1(EUR bn)
38.1
36.7
36.5
37.3
36.3
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Jun-20
Jun-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals2
22.3
21.7
2.9
1.0
o/w Mortgages
19.8
19.2
3.0
1.5
SMEs
5.9
5.4
10.9
9.9
Corporates & Institutions
3.6
3.9
-8.7
-0.5
CIB
2.8
2.8
1.9
0.0
Other
3.4
2.9
16.9
2.1
Total customer loans
38.1
36.7
3.8
2.2
Commercial Paper (CP)
4.2
4.2
1.0
7.6
Customer loans + CP
42.3
40.8
3.5
2.7
Group criteria
(1)
Excludes reverse repos
(2)
Includes Private Banking
Strategy and business
Increase of the deposit base, in the context of higher savings, driven by growth in demand deposits
Total customer funds (EUR bn)
42.2
42.3
42.9
41.8
41.6
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Group criteria.
Includes financial insurance
Mutual funds, pension funds and managed portfolios
Jun-20
Jun-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Demand
21.3
17.3
23.5
10.2
Time1
18.7
21.7
-13.8
-4.2
Total deposits
40.0
39.0
2.7
3.0
Mutual Funds
2.9
2.8
2.7
6.8
Total customer funds
42.9
41.8
2.7
3.2
of which:
Financial Insurance
3.9
4.1
-5.6
-0.4
Deposits ex-Fin. Insurance
36.1
34.8
3.7
3.3
Additionally, the Bank also includes Securities placed (EUR 3.3 bn, -4.6% YoY) and other managed funds2 (EUR 4.6 bn, +3.5% YoY) in its management of customer funds.
Results
Lower NII, with lower spreads offsetting higher loan volumes
Net interest income (EUR mn)
213
214
213
202
197
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
NIM1
1.51%
1.50%
1.51%
1.46%
1.37%
Central Bank interest rate
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Yields and costs (%)
Yield on loans
1.76% 1.71% 1.64% 1.63% 1.56%
Cost of deposits
0.12%
0.10%
0.10%
0.08%
0.06%
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Differential
164 bps
160 bps
155 bps
154 bps
150 bps
NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets.
Results
Net fee income negatively impacted by the pandemic, with the suspension of fees on electronic payments and credit renewals, and lower activity
Net fee income (EUR mn)
99 96 98 101
90
Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Transactional fees
129
136
-5.4
-13.6
Payment methods
42
49
-14.7
-18.1
Account admin. and
31
26
18.0
11.9
maintenance
Exchange and commercial
44
36
20.4
-25.6
bills
Other transactional
13
25
-49.0
-8.6
Investment and pension
17
14
26.2
-8.2
funds
Insurance
53
52
0.5
-8.7
Securitites and custody
4
4
8.1
-2.2
services
Other
(12)
(9)
28.3
-22.2
Total net fee income
191
197
-2.9
-11.0
Results
Total income declined due to lower NII, fees, lower activity and higher contribution to the SRF
Total income (EUR mn)
354
332
350
331
317
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net interest income
399
429
-6.9
-2.3
Net fee income
191
197
-2.9
-11.0
Customer revenue
590
626
-5.7
-5.2
Other1
77
86
-10.2
-36.7
Total income
668
712
-6.2
-9.4
Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20
Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income.
Results
Operating costs continue to improve, with a leaner and more agile structure
Operating expenses (EUR mn)
154 155156
151
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
145
Operating Expenses
296
312
-5.1
-4.2
Branches (#)
525
553
-5.1
-0.8
Employees (#)
6,506
6,736
-3.4
-0.1
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Results
Lower net operating income, despite the reduction in operating expenses
Net operating income (EUR mn)
200
199
176
175
172
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Total income
668
712
-6.2
-9.4
Operating Expenses
(296)
(312)
-5.1
-4.2
Net operating income
372
400
-7.0
-13.4
Efficiency ratio
44.3%
43.8%
50 bps
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Results
Preemptive reinforcement of LLPs in view of the challenging economic environment, while the NPL ratio continues to fall
Net LLPs (EUR mn)
80
24
1 0 4
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
372
400
-7.0
-13.4
Loan-loss provisions
(105)
12
-
-70.0
Net operating income after
267
412
-35.1
24.9
provisions
NPL ratio
4.43%
5.00%
-57 bps
-13 bps
Cost of credit1
0.30%
0.03%
27 bps
7 bps
Coverage ratio
61%
53%
8.0 pp
1.9 pp
Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.
Results
Underlying attributable profit declined 39% YoY, mainly impacted by lower revenues and higher LLPs
Underlying Attributable Profit (EUR mn)
140
125 125
92
68
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
PBT
230
379
-39.3
35.2
Tax on profit
(70)
(118)
-40.6
36.9
Consolidated profit
160
261
-38.7
34.5
Minority interests
(0)
(1)
-64.4
-99.1
Underlying attributable
160
260
-38.6
35.2
profit
Effective tax rate
30.5%
31.2%
-0.6 pp
0.4 pp
Concluding remarks
Resilient results and higher business volumes, despite the challenging environment
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
The COVID19 pandemic and containment measures had an adverse impact on GDP in Q2, with early signs of rebound in June/July. Stronger recovery also dependent on the response at the European levels.
The Government presented a supplementary budget, materialising its economic support package, aiming to support the economy and induce a faster recovery. The budget will move to a deficit of 7% of GDP in 2020.
Loan volumes and asset quality short term dynamics positively influenced by the moratoria.
Santander Totta maintains its strong position as the largest privately-owned bank in Portugal, with its market share in new lending to companies and mortgages at around 20%.
Santander Totta remains focused on its digital transformation process, including continuous deliveries on digital channels and simplification of internal processes and commercial offering.
Sound capital and liquidity bases, which allows us to better tackle the current uncertainty and challenges and to continue supporting our customers. In addition, we maintained the best risk ratings by the rating agencies, aligned with or above the sovereign's.
Growth in loans and deposits, boosted by the sustained growth in individuals and companies loans and demand deposits.
Lower total income due to adverse effects from the pandemic, partly offset by lower costs.
Results
Preemptive increase of LLPs, however, lower NPL ratio.
Underlying attributable profit declined 39%, impacted by lower NII and higher LLPs.
Appendix
Balance sheet
EUR million
Variation
Jun-20
Jun-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
37,082
35,734
1,347
3.8
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
8,769
4,025
4,745
117.9
Debt instruments
11,782
13,238
(1,456)
(11.0)
Other financial assets
1,530
1,809
(279)
(15.4)
Other asset accounts
1,659
1,941
(281)
(14.5)
Total assets
60,822
56,747
4,075
7.2
Customer deposits
40,038
38,975
1,063
2.7
Central banks and credit institutions
11,584
8,064
3,520
43.6
Marketable debt securities
3,268
3,426
(157)
(4.6)
Other financial liabilities
256
326
(70)
(21.4)
Other liabilities accounts
1,784
1,701
83
4.9
Total liabilities
56,930
52,491
4,439
8.5
Total equity
3,892
4,256
(363)
(8.5)
Other managed customer funds
4,631
4,474
157
3.5
Mutual funds
2,884
2,809
75
2.7
Pension funds
1,298
1,180
118
10.0
Managed portfolios
448
485
(37)
(7.5)
Appendix
Income statement
EUR million
H1'20
H1'19
Variation
Amount
%
Net interest income
399
429
(30)
(6.9)
Net fee income
191
197
(6)
(2.9)
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
91
91
(1)
(0.8)
Other operating income
(14)
(6)
(8)
145.1
Total income
668
712
(44)
(6.2)
Operating expenses
(296)
(312)
16
(5.1)
Net operating income
372
400
(28)
(7.0)
Net loan-loss provisions
(105)
12
(117)
-
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(37)
(33)
(4)
13.3
Underlying profit before tax
230
379
(149)
(39.3)
Tax on profit
(70)
(118)
48
(40.6)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
160
261
(101)
(38.7)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
160
261
(101)
(38.7)
Non-controlling interests
(0)
(1)
1
(64.4)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
160
260
(101)
(38.6)
Appendix
Quarterly income statements
EUR million
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Net interest income
216
213
214
213
202
197
Net fee income
98
99
96
98
101
90
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
50
42
9
10
56
35
Other operating income
(6)
0
13
10
(9)
(5)
Total income
357
354
331
332
350
317
Operating expenses
(157)
(154)
(155)
(156)
(151)
(145)
Net operating income
200
200
176
175
199
172
Net loan-loss provisions
13
(1)
(0)
(4)
(80)
(24)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(20)
(13)
2
21
(21)
(16)
Underlying profit before tax
193
186
178
192
98
132
Tax on profit
(58)
(60)
(53)
(52)
(30)
(41)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
135
126
125
140
68
92
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
135
126
125
140
68
92
Non-controlling interests
(0)
(1)
(0)
(1)
(0)
(0)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
135
125
125
140
68
92
Thank You.
Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.
Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: