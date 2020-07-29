Log in
Banco Santander S A : Portugal

07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT

29 July 2020

Portugal

H1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries.

2

Important Information

Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Loan book increases, also due to COVID credit lines

Total loans (EUR bn)

215.9

214.6

212.3

214.0

214.4

-0.3

0.2

YoY

-1.2

-1.8

-1.3

(%)

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Apr-20

Total deposits (EUR bn)

236.3

236.0

236.6

240.6

242.5

3.4

3.7

4.2

YoY

3.0

2.6

(%)

  • Mild growth in the loan book: (i) in the early months of the year, resilient growth in mortgages; and (ii) from April onwards, with credit lines with Government guarantees
  • During the remainder of 2020, dynamics will be led by guaranteed credit lines and the moratoria on both household and corporate loans
  • Deposits continue to grow at a steady pace, despite the low interest environment, also reflecting market dynamics and the switch from off-balance shee resources into deposits

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Apr-20

Source: Statistics Portugal, Ministry of Finance, Santander Portugal forecasts and estimates.

5

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander Totta is the largest privately-owned bank in Portugal by assets and loans

KEY DATA*

H1'20

YoY Var.

Customer loans1

EUR 38.1 bn

+3.8%

Customer funds2

EUR 42.9 bn

+2.7%

Underlying att. profit

EUR 160 mn

-38.6%

Underlying RoTE

8.5%

-4.0 pp

Efficiency ratio

44.3%

+50 bps

Loans market share3

17.8%

-38 bps

Deposits market share3

15.5%

-31 bps

Loyal customers

783 k

+2.0%

Digital customers

866 k

+14.5%

Branches

525

-5.1%

Employees

6,506

-3.4%

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Deepen the digital and commercial transformation of the Bank to make it simpler, agile and closer to customers

Maintain an appropriate risk policy, with enhanced follow-up procedures, to keep the cost of credit under control

Continue focused on gaining profitable market share, improving our position as leading private sector bank and leveraging our position in the corporate sector, especially in SMEs

Improve efficiency, leveraging on the digital capabilityto betterserve customers

Keep a solid capital and liquidity position, in the currentchallenging environment

(1)

Excluding reverse repos.

7

(2)

Excluding repos.

(3)

As at Mar-20.

Strategy and business

We continue to grow in the most valuable customer segments

Loyal (k)

768

2%

783

Jun-19

Jun-20

Loyal / Active: 46% (+1 pp YoY)

Digital customers (k)

14%

866

756

Jun-19

Jun-20

Digital sales / total: 38% (+2 pp YoY)

  • Sustained growth in the number of loyal customers, backed by the focus on the 1 | 2 | 3 strategy contributing to a 2% increase in loyal individuals YoY…
  • … and also in the corporate segment (+4.5% YoY), where the evolution of loyal customers is aligned with the market shares in new lending
  • NPS: Top 3
  • The extensive offer of digital functionalities allowed the Bank to continue to provide its support to individual and corporate customers, during the pandemic
  • The number of digital customers has accelerated its growth, to 866 k (+14% YoY) by the end of Q2, while digital sales represent 38% of total
  • Mobile customers up 33% YoY

8

Strategy and business

Retail and digital services

Awards

Santander Portugal is the "Best Bank in Portugal 2020", according to Euromoney Magazine. It's the 18th time Santander receives the award.

Euromoney Magazine acknowledged Santander's focus on digital channels and new work methodologies that allowed the time until a mortgage loan is granted. Santander Portugal was also awarded "Best Investment Bank in Portugal 2020" due to its activities in corporate advisory and capital markets.

COVID-19 - Support for Individuals

Santander has supported individuals with a wide range of measures:

    1. free exchange of debit cards to ones with contactless technology;
  2. free payments and transfers using Santander Wallet; and
  3. the moratoria on mortgage and personal loans, requested by 75 k customers

COVID-19 - Support for Corporates

Santander Portugal has supported its corporate customers with various initiatives:

  1. exemption of fees on POS;
  2. strong placement of credit lines with Government guarantee
  3. the moratoria on corporate loans, requested by 16 k customers

Digital Payments

Santander Portugal's customers can use their smartphones or digital wearables (such as Garmin or Fitbit), through NFC or QR code, for their payments.

Upon request of a new debit card, the customer immediately receives a digital card, available in the Santander Wallet.

Complemented with 3D security, these functionalities provide our customers a simple and safe way for daily payments

Insurance

Joint-venture

Santander Portugal and MAPFRE constitute a joint- venture to reinforce the offer of non-life insurance to Santander's customers, including auto and solutions for SMES

Responsible banking

Santander supported financially, with more than EUR 3 mn, various community initiatives to help fight the adverse impacts of COVID-19, though the acquisition of medical and protection equipment and support to households

Santander has been reconfirmed as a Familiarly

Responsible Company (EFR), this year having been rated at

Excellence level

9

Strategy and business

We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way

Culture

Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work - Santander Portugal has been considered the Best Bank to Work for in Portugal for the 4th consecutive year, being simultaneously in the Top 3 of the Best Large Companies (>1,000 employees) to work for in the country, by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Empresa Familiarmente Responsável - Más Família Foundation

Santander Portugal has renewed its certification as an Empresa Familiarmente Responsável (Familiarly Responsible Company) by the MásFamília Foundation. Santander Portugal receives this distinction since 2010 and, this year, we have been rated at the Excellence level.

Sustainability

Green Mortgages recently launched in Portugal.

Reduction in the spread for mortgages in which the houses have the best environmental ratings (A and A+).

Santander Portugal signed the manifesto

'Leveraging the crisis to launch a new sustainable development paradigm'.

Santander Portugal signed a commitment to promote the objectives of Lisbon Green Capital 2020.

First biodegradable bank cards with the CarbonNeutral® quality seal.

Communities - COVID-19 initiatives

About EUR 1 mn to buy hospital material, support medical research and support vulnerable people

Universities

EUR 2 mn to help students affected by COVID-19.

Funds will be made available for students that are already in an economic emergency situation. 1,000 scholarships will be made available in September.

Santander Portugal supported, (with the joint participation of the corporate Together in Solidarity Fund) the initiative "Coronavirus

Global Response - Pledging Event" to develop, produce and ensure equal access to vaccines, diagnoses and treatments.

"Here & Now" Service to support elderly customers (>65), especially those unfamiliar with digital channels.

Santander Solidarity Fund (internal): The Bank doubled the amount raised by employees, reaching EUR 84,000 . Together, we were able to support over 5,370 people. In total, the Fund benefited more than 30 ONGs across the country

Purchase of computing equipment for students & professors.

Funds were also used to adapt university laboratories to produce screening tests and, using 3D printers, to produce protective equipment for healthcare professionals, which is lacking in the market.

Santander UNI COVID 19 - Prize created aiming to accelerate projects with social impact related to COVID-19, being developed by University students as volunteers. 335 groups of students applied and the Bank has distinguished 14 projects all over the country.

10

Strategy and business

Higher loans to SMEs, supported by the strong position in credit lines with Government guarantees

Total customer loans1 (EUR bn)

38.1

36.7

36.5

37.3

36.3

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Jun-20

Jun-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

22.3

21.7

2.9

1.0

o/w Mortgages

19.8

19.2

3.0

1.5

SMEs

5.9

5.4

10.9

9.9

Corporates & Institutions

3.6

3.9

-8.7

-0.5

CIB

2.8

2.8

1.9

0.0

Other

3.4

2.9

16.9

2.1

Total customer loans

38.1

36.7

3.8

2.2

Commercial Paper (CP)

4.2

4.2

1.0

7.6

Customer loans + CP

42.3

40.8

3.5

2.7

Group criteria

11

(1)

Excludes reverse repos

(2)

Includes Private Banking

Strategy and business

Increase of the deposit base, in the context of higher savings, driven by growth in demand deposits

Total customer funds (EUR bn)

42.2

42.3

42.9

41.8

41.6

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Group criteria.

  1. Includes financial insurance
  2. Mutual funds, pension funds and managed portfolios

Jun-20

Jun-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

21.3

17.3

23.5

10.2

Time1

18.7

21.7

-13.8

-4.2

Total deposits

40.0

39.0

2.7

3.0

Mutual Funds

2.9

2.8

2.7

6.8

Total customer funds

42.9

41.8

2.7

3.2

of which:

Financial Insurance

3.9

4.1

-5.6

-0.4

Deposits ex-Fin. Insurance

36.1

34.8

3.7

3.3

Additionally, the Bank also includes Securities placed (EUR 3.3 bn, -4.6% YoY) and other managed funds2 (EUR 4.6 bn, +3.5% YoY) in its management of customer funds.

12

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

Lower NII, with lower spreads offsetting higher loan volumes

Net interest income (EUR mn)

213

214

213

202

197

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

NIM1

1.51%

1.50%

1.51%

1.46%

1.37%

Central Bank interest rate

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Yields and costs (%)

Yield on loans

1.76% 1.71% 1.64% 1.63% 1.56%

Cost of deposits

0.12%

0.10%

0.10%

0.08%

0.06%

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Differential

164 bps

160 bps

155 bps

154 bps

150 bps

(1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets.

14

Results

Net fee income negatively impacted by the pandemic, with the suspension of fees on electronic payments and credit renewals, and lower activity

Net fee income (EUR mn)

99 96 98 101

90

Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

129

136

-5.4

-13.6

Payment methods

42

49

-14.7

-18.1

Account admin. and

31

26

18.0

11.9

maintenance

Exchange and commercial

44

36

20.4

-25.6

bills

Other transactional

13

25

-49.0

-8.6

Investment and pension

17

14

26.2

-8.2

funds

Insurance

53

52

0.5

-8.7

Securitites and custody

4

4

8.1

-2.2

services

Other

(12)

(9)

28.3

-22.2

Total net fee income

191

197

-2.9

-11.0

15

Results

Total income declined due to lower NII, fees, lower activity and higher contribution to the SRF

Total income (EUR mn)

354

332

350

331

317

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

399

429

-6.9

-2.3

Net fee income

191

197

-2.9

-11.0

Customer revenue

590

626

-5.7

-5.2

Other1

77

86

-10.2

-36.7

Total income

668

712

-6.2

-9.4

Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20

(1) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income.

16

Results

Operating costs continue to improve, with a leaner and more agile structure

Operating expenses (EUR mn)

154 155 156

151

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

145

Operating Expenses

296

312

-5.1

-4.2

Branches (#)

525

553

-5.1

-0.8

Employees (#)

6,506

6,736

-3.4

-0.1

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

17

Results

Lower net operating income, despite the reduction in operating expenses

Net operating income (EUR mn)

200

199

176

175

172

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Total income

668

712

-6.2

-9.4

Operating Expenses

(296)

(312)

-5.1

-4.2

Net operating income

372

400

-7.0

-13.4

Efficiency ratio

44.3%

43.8%

50 bps

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

18

Results

Preemptive reinforcement of LLPs in view of the challenging economic environment, while the NPL ratio continues to fall

Net LLPs (EUR mn)

80

24

1 0 4

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

372

400

-7.0

-13.4

Loan-loss provisions

(105)

12

-

-70.0

Net operating income after

267

412

-35.1

24.9

provisions

NPL ratio

4.43%

5.00%

-57 bps

-13 bps

Cost of credit1

0.30%

0.03%

27 bps

7 bps

Coverage ratio

61%

53%

8.0 pp

1.9 pp

(1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.

19

Results

Underlying attributable profit declined 39% YoY, mainly impacted by lower revenues and higher LLPs

Underlying Attributable Profit (EUR mn)

140

125 125

92

68

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

PBT

230

379

-39.3

35.2

Tax on profit

(70)

(118)

-40.6

36.9

Consolidated profit

160

261

-38.7

34.5

Minority interests

(0)

(1)

-64.4

-99.1

Underlying attributable

160

260

-38.6

35.2

profit

Effective tax rate

30.5%

31.2%

-0.6 pp

0.4 pp

20

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Resilient results and higher business volumes, despite the challenging environment

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

  • The COVID19 pandemic and containment measures had an adverse impact on GDP in Q2, with early signs of rebound in June/July. Stronger recovery also dependent on the response at the European levels.
  • The Government presented a supplementary budget, materialising its economic support package, aiming to support the economy and induce a faster recovery. The budget will move to a deficit of 7% of GDP in 2020.
  • Loan volumes and asset quality short term dynamics positively influenced by the moratoria.
  • Santander Totta maintains its strong position as the largest privately-owned bank in Portugal, with its market share in new lending to companies and mortgages at around 20%.
  • Santander Totta remains focused on its digital transformation process, including continuous deliveries on digital channels and simplification of internal processes and commercial offering.
  • Sound capital and liquidity bases, which allows us to better tackle the current uncertainty and challenges and to continue supporting our customers. In addition, we maintained the best risk ratings by the rating agencies, aligned with or above the sovereign's.
  • Growth in loans and deposits, boosted by the sustained growth in individuals and companies loans and demand deposits.

Lower total income due to adverse effects from the pandemic, partly offset by lower costs.

Results

Preemptive increase of LLPs, however, lower NPL ratio.

Underlying attributable profit declined 39%, impacted by lower NII and higher LLPs.

22

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

EUR million

Variation

Jun-20

Jun-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

37,082

35,734

1,347

3.8

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

8,769

4,025

4,745

117.9

Debt instruments

11,782

13,238

(1,456)

(11.0)

Other financial assets

1,530

1,809

(279)

(15.4)

Other asset accounts

1,659

1,941

(281)

(14.5)

Total assets

60,822

56,747

4,075

7.2

Customer deposits

40,038

38,975

1,063

2.7

Central banks and credit institutions

11,584

8,064

3,520

43.6

Marketable debt securities

3,268

3,426

(157)

(4.6)

Other financial liabilities

256

326

(70)

(21.4)

Other liabilities accounts

1,784

1,701

83

4.9

Total liabilities

56,930

52,491

4,439

8.5

Total equity

3,892

4,256

(363)

(8.5)

Other managed customer funds

4,631

4,474

157

3.5

Mutual funds

2,884

2,809

75

2.7

Pension funds

1,298

1,180

118

10.0

Managed portfolios

448

485

(37)

(7.5)

24

Appendix

Income statement

EUR million

H1'20

H1'19

Variation

Amount

%

Net interest income

399

429

(30)

(6.9)

Net fee income

191

197

(6)

(2.9)

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

91

91

(1)

(0.8)

Other operating income

(14)

(6)

(8)

145.1

Total income

668

712

(44)

(6.2)

Operating expenses

(296)

(312)

16

(5.1)

Net operating income

372

400

(28)

(7.0)

Net loan-loss provisions

(105)

12

(117)

-

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(37)

(33)

(4)

13.3

Underlying profit before tax

230

379

(149)

(39.3)

Tax on profit

(70)

(118)

48

(40.6)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

160

261

(101)

(38.7)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

160

261

(101)

(38.7)

Non-controlling interests

(0)

(1)

1

(64.4)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

160

260

(101)

(38.6)

25

Appendix

Quarterly income statements

EUR million

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Net interest income

216

213

214

213

202

197

Net fee income

98

99

96

98

101

90

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

50

42

9

10

56

35

Other operating income

(6)

0

13

10

(9)

(5)

Total income

357

354

331

332

350

317

Operating expenses

(157)

(154)

(155)

(156)

(151)

(145)

Net operating income

200

200

176

175

199

172

Net loan-loss provisions

13

(1)

(0)

(4)

(80)

(24)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(20)

(13)

2

21

(21)

(16)

Underlying profit before tax

193

186

178

192

98

132

Tax on profit

(58)

(60)

(53)

(52)

(30)

(41)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

135

126

125

140

68

92

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

135

126

125

140

68

92

Non-controlling interests

(0)

(1)

(0)

(1)

(0)

(0)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

135

125

125

140

68

92

26

Thank You.

Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
