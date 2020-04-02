Banco Santander S A : PricewaterhouseCopers auditor's letter to the Board of Directors regarding the withdrawal of proposals from the agenda203,96 KB

This proposal is also included in note 4 to the Bank's standalone and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, that were authorised for issue by the Bank's Board of Directors in the aforementioned meeting and on which we issued our audit reports on 28 February, in which we expressed, in both cases, an unqualified opinion.

The notice of the General Shareholders' Meeting of Banco Santander, S.A. (the Bank) dated 28 February 2020 includes the following Proposal for the Application of Profits agreed by the Board of Directors in their meeting of 27 February 2020:

As indicated in the attached Appendix, the Bank's Board of Directors, in their meeting of April 2, 2020 has taken the decision to propose postponing a decision on such proposal for the application of profits contained in the notice of said meeting until a subsequent meeting, which should be held within the legally envisaged time period for holding the general meeting, taking into account the extended period envisaged under Royal Decree-Law 8/2020, of 17 March.

Within this context, we confirm that this decision of the Bank's Board of Directors would not have modified our audit opinion expressed in our above-mentioned audit reports dated 28 February 2020, if such decision of the Board of Directors had been known at the time of our signing such reports.

This letter relates solely to the decision to propose postponing the decision on the proposal for the application of profits mentioned above. Since 28 February 2020, date of issuance of our audit report, we have not carried out any audit procedure on other matters or subsequent events that may have occurred since that date.

This letter is issued at the request of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander S.A., for the purposes of informing the General Shareholders' Meeting, in accordance with the requirements of articles 40 and 41 of Royal Decree Law 8/2020, of 17 March, on extraordinary and urgent measures to address the economic and social impact of COVID-19 in relation with the Proposal for the Application of Profits od mercantile companies in the context of the Covid-19 health crisis and must not be used for any other purposes.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L.

(Original in Spanish signed by)

Alejandro Esnal

Partner

