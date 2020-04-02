Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : PricewaterhouseCopers auditor's letter to the Board of Directors regarding the withdrawal of proposals from the agenda203,96 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 07:43pm EDT

FREE TRANSLATION OF THE ORIGINAL IN SPANISH. IN CASE OF A DISCREPANCY THE

SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS

April 2, 2020

Banco Santander, S.A.

Ciudad Financiera Grupo Santander Avenida de Cantabria s/n

28660 Boadilla del Monte Madrid, Spain

For the attention of the Board of Directors

Dear Sirs

The notice of the General Shareholders' Meeting of Banco Santander, S.A. (the Bank) dated 28 February 2020 includes the following Proposal for the Application of Profits agreed by the Board of Directors in their meeting of 27 February 2020:

Million euro

Dividend distributed at 31 December*

1 662

Final dividend (including, if appropriate, cash dividend of shareholders

opting to receive cash in scrip dividend) **

1 761

3 423

Voluntary reserves

107

Net profit for the year

3 530

* Recognised in Shareholders' funds - Interim dividends. ** Assuming % of requests for cash of 20%

This proposal is also included in note 4 to the Bank's standalone and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, that were authorised for issue by the Bank's Board of Directors in the aforementioned meeting and on which we issued our audit reports on 28 February, in which we expressed, in both cases, an unqualified opinion.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L., Torre PwC, Pº de la Castellana 259 B, 28046 Madrid, España Tel.: +34 915 684 400 / +34 902 021 111, Fax: +34 915 685 400, www.pwc.es

R. M. Madrid, hoja 87.250-1, folio 75, tomo 9.267, libro 8.054, sección 3ª

Inscrita en el R.O.A.C. con el número S0242 - CIF: B-79 031290

1

As indicated in the attached Appendix, the Bank's Board of Directors, in their meeting of April 2, 2020 has taken the decision to propose postponing a decision on such proposal for the application of profits contained in the notice of said meeting until a subsequent meeting, which should be held within the legally envisaged time period for holding the general meeting, taking into account the extended period envisaged under Royal Decree-Law 8/2020, of 17 March.

Within this context, we confirm that this decision of the Bank's Board of Directors would not have modified our audit opinion expressed in our above-mentioned audit reports dated 28 February 2020, if such decision of the Board of Directors had been known at the time of our signing such reports.

This letter relates solely to the decision to propose postponing the decision on the proposal for the application of profits mentioned above. Since 28 February 2020, date of issuance of our audit report, we have not carried out any audit procedure on other matters or subsequent events that may have occurred since that date.

This letter is issued at the request of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander S.A., for the purposes of informing the General Shareholders' Meeting, in accordance with the requirements of articles 40 and 41 of Royal Decree Law 8/2020, of 17 March, on extraordinary and urgent measures to address the economic and social impact of COVID-19 in relation with the Proposal for the Application of Profits od mercantile companies in the context of the Covid-19 health crisis and must not be used for any other purposes.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L.

(Original in Spanish signed by)

Alejandro Esnal

Partner

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L., Torre PwC, Pº de la Castellana 259 B, 28046 Madrid, España Tel.: +34 915 684 400 / +34 902 021 111, Fax: +34 915 685 400, www.pwc.es

R. M. Madrid, hoja 87.250-1, folio 75, tomo 9.267, libro 8.054, sección 3ª

Inscrita en el R.O.A.C. con el número S0242 - CIF: B-79 031290

2

1

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
07:43pBANCO SANTANDER S A : PricewaterhouseCopers auditor's letter to the Board of Dir..
PU
04:06pSpain's Santander cancels final dividend on 2019 earnings
RE
02:28pBANCO SANTANDER S A : Communication from the auditor of Banco Santander
PU
02:03pBANCO SANTANDER S A : Resolutions of the Board of Directors regarding the paymen..
PU
12:24pBNP PARIBAS : Daimler secures $13 billion loan facility
RE
04:02aUK Watchdog Asks Lenders to Offer Relief to Loan, Credit Card Customers
DJ
04/01EUROPE : European shares drop as manufacturing crash spells more pain
RE
04/01Virus seen halving profits, dividends in Europe - analysts
RE
04/01UK banks scrap dividends on coronavirus fears, pressure on bonuses
RE
03/31Bank of England says top banks should not pay bonuses
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 47 854 M
EBIT 2020 25 286 M
Net income 2020 6 027 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,52%
P/E ratio 2020 5,34x
P/E ratio 2021 5,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,75x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 35 736 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,75  €
Last Close Price 2,15  €
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 74,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-40.54%40 485
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-39.48%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.87%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group