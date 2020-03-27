Log in
Banco Santander S A : Revision of the rating granted to Banco Santander by Fitch Ratings

03/27/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander" o "the Bank"), pursuant to the provisions of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), hereby announces the following:

INSIDE INFORMATION

Santander hereby announces that on March 27 2020 Fitch Ratings has confirmed Santander's long-term and deposit rating at A-/F2. The outlook has been reviewed from stable to negative in light of the economic consequences that the coronavirus crisis may have in the medium term on the rating.

Additionally, following the change of criteria the ratings of the Bank have been revised by Fitch Ratings as detailed below:

Subordinated debt (T2)

BBB from BBB+

Preferred (AT1)

BB+ from BB

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), 27 March 2020

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 21:57:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 48 654 M
EBIT 2020 25 914 M
Net income 2020 7 482 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,72%
P/E ratio 2020 4,96x
P/E ratio 2021 4,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,79x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,77x
Capitalization 38 411 M
