Banco Santander S A : SC Finance

04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

28 April 2020

Santander SCF Consumer Finance

Q1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non- IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-

looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective",

"estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements.

2

Important Information

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1 2 3 4

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

business

remarks

Strategy and business

SCF is the consumer finance leader in Europe

KEY DATA

Q1'20

YoY Var.5

Customer loans1

EUR 102.5 bn

+7.1%

Customer funds2

EUR 38.1 bn

+6.6%

Underlying att. profit

EUR 304 mn

-5.3%

Underlying RoTE

13.9%

-99 bps

Efficiency ratio

43.9%

+39 bps

Market share3

Top 3

Countries4

15

Active customers

18.8 mn

-3.0%

Employees

13,859

-6.3%

SCF STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Provide best service to our auto partners, OEMs and car dealers, via digital projects to support our dealers & brands with their transformation plans

Reinforce our position in consumer finance and e-commerce. SCF digital business model converging on-line and off-line payments and financing to support our merchant partners

Simplification, digitalisation & transformation projects to maximise efficiency and customer experience

(1)

Gross loans excluding reverse repos.

(2)

Excluding repos.

5

(3)

Top 3 market share in main markets: New lending of auto loans as of 2019 (last available).

(4)

SCF countries including SC UK.

(5)

Constant euros.

Strategy and business

Solid business model: geographic diversification with leading positions, advanced SCF captive car finance and a strong foothold in consumer

  • Present in 15 European countries
  • Monoliner businesses with c. 130,000 point of sale partners
    • Auto (c. 75,000 POS): Long-standing base of European captive agreements (>110) with several OEMs
    • Non-Auto (c. 55,000 PoS): Agreements with main retailers chains, model

evolution based on digitalisation

  • We have ~19 million customers and had more 19 million existing loan contracts in 2019

Top Employer Europe 2020

(SC Austria, SC Belgium, SC Germany, SC Italy, SC Netherlands, SC Poland)

Best Place to Work

(Denmark)

Outstanding as of Dec-19

(% of total SCF in EUR bn)

EUR 1.83 bn

EUR 0.41 bn

(*) Retail Car Finance position in local market as of FY2019 ( Calculated as market share of New+Used retail cars financed by SCF in the country / Total Market units financed for

6

individuals in the country).

Source: Internal estimates based on information from local associations, magazines and market knowledge. SCF Management perimeter, including SC UK.

Strategy and business

SCF does business in a responsible and sustainable way

SCF

Culture

Engagement

74% of employees proud to work for Santander

Women

26% SCF Boards

Plans in place in all 16 units to improve

Global Engagement Survey results and

share best practices.

Gender diversity considered in talent succession plans to improve Women In Senior Positions metric in the 2020-2025 period.

Sustainability

SEK 1 bn Santander Consumer Finance's first green bond issuance

>15 k Electric and hybrid vehicles financed Q1 2020

Our green finance offer includes:

financing of electric vehicles, electric chargers, solar panels, green heating systems…

3-year agreement with Technical University of Munich for a research project that will investigate the future of mobility and how a greener attitude will affect car ownership and finance.

Communities

92 k

people helped through our community programmes

8611

scholarships granted in Germany

Note: figures as of 2019

7

  1. Santander Universities is only present in Santander Consumer Germany

Strategy and business

COVID-19 crisis: Impact on SCF (1/2)

SCF

COVID-19

main actions

Employee Actions

Business continuity

Customer Actions

  • Preventive Special Situation Committees activated in all SCF units. Priorities:
    1. Protect employees health
    2. Ensure business continuity and service in branches & call centres
    3. Support customers, and partners (dealers and retailers)
  • Health of employees: daily monitoring since the beginning of the crisis.
  • Smart working: remote working widely implemented within all SCF countries.
  • Ensuring SCF Business continuity: quick identification of critical staff and segregation in alternative locations.
  • Branches: minimum staffing in branch to preserve health and maximum usage of digital channels.
  • Call centres up and running mostly on remote mode.
  • Proactive communication in business meetings, web pages and Social Media.
  • Encouraging online purchases for retail customers, in particular on key affected sectors (laptops/PCs, desks/chairs, emergencies…).
  • SCF business initiatives to stay close to customers:
    • Auto dealer wholesale financing: Extension of maximum terms and dealer free period duration.
    • Auto retail financing: Proactive contacts with customers offering refinancing alternatives.
    • Insurance: SCF credit protection insurances cover COVID-19. For customers having difficulty paying their loans, SCF offers a "payment holiday" of several months (customers that have a loan with a PPI1, the insurance will follow the same extension as the loan at no cost for the customer).
    • Consumer Lending business: proactively helping customers by improving payment affordability. SCF Business and Risk teams analysing together SCF customers to offer limits increases when possible.

1. PPI - Payment Protection Insurance

8

Strategy and business

COVID-19 crisis: Business Impact (2/2)

SCF

COVID-19

Business Impact

Q1'2020

business impacts on

SCF countries

  • Most of the markets in which SCF operates are significantly affected with a drop in new production in March and April: up to February business was growing well except China market which started to fall in January

In this first quarter, some of the markets in which SCF operates have been affected by the impact of COVID-19.

  • China: Origination of auto loans fell (-47% vs Q1'19). However, after progressive normalisation of business, SCF China's business is currently returning to BAU. By the end of March, production was back to 80-90% of normal volumes and we expect to return to a normalised production over the coming months.
  • Italy: SCF was growing more than 5% in new business before the health crisis, with low delinquency rates and cost of credit (below 1.5% and 0.7% respectively). SCF Italy's new business volumes had fallen to practically zero in some products by the end of March. As a result , SCF's new production in Italy by the end of Q1 is down 17% (vs Q1'19). We expect production to progressively recover as in China as dealers, retailers and economy in general re- opens.
  • Spain: Spanish car market registrations as of March had fallen -31% compared to the previous year. SCF Spain's new business production fell 16% (vs Q1'19) and at the end of March production was also close to zero. We also expect new production to gradually re-start with the progressive opening up of businesses by the end of April/May.
  • Northern Europe: production is holding better in Nordics than in Central Europe, as the levels of economic lock down are softer and SCF has levels of production in the last weeks of the quarter of around 70%.

9

Strategy and business

New lending fell 5% YoY spread across all countries except Germany which increased SCF 10%, due to reduced activity resulting from the health crisis

Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1

95.8

98.4

98.4

102.6

102.5

Mar-19Jun-19

Sep-19Dec-19

Mar-20

Mar-20Mar-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Auto

73.5

66.6

10.4

1.3

Consumer business

20.2

20.2

0.0

-2.7

Other

8.9

9.1

-2.1

-4.7

Total customer loans

102.5

95.8

7.1

0.0

Geographical diversification (% Total loans, Mar-20)

Other;2 20.5%

Germany;

35.6%

France;

13.5%

Nordics;Spain;

15.4%15.0%

Group criteria.

(1) Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.10

(2) Austria, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland.

Strategy and business

Customer deposits, a product that sets Santander apart from its competitors, increased SCF 7% YoY and wholesale funding increased driven by secured

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1

36.7

36.9

38.5

38.1

35.8

Wholesale market funding2 (EUR bn)

36.2

37.9

38.6

42.0

42.1

10.5

10.8

9.5

9.6

9.4

26.7

28.3

29.2

31.5

31.4

Mar-19Jun-19

Sep-19Dec-19

Mar-20

Mar-20Mar-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

27.4

25.1

9.2

2.1

Time

10.7

10.7

0.4

-8.2

Total customer funds

38.1

35.8

6.6

-1.0

Group criteria.

(1) Excludes repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Mar-20Mar-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Unsecured

31.4

26.7

17.7

-0.4

Secured

10.8

9.5

12.9

2.3

Total wholesale

42.1

36.2

16.4

0.3

11

  1. Unsecured: short and medium term unsecured issuances and subordinated debt. Secured: Asset-Backed Security bonds placed in the market, Repos, Covered bonds and others.

Index

1 2 3 4

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

business

remarks

Results

NII (+5% YoY) increased due to strong loan growth (+7% YoY) mainly in Spain, SCF Germany, Italy and France

Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1

Yields and Costs (%)

931 959 967 955 979

4.51% 4.48% 4.41% 4.26% 4.27%

Yield on loans

0.60%

0.61%

0.60%

0.58%

0.57%

Cost of deposits

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

NIM2

3.47%

3.52%

3.49%

3.35%

3.30%

Central Bank interest rate3

-0.40%

-0.40%

-0.41%

-0.50%

-0.50%

(1)

Average exchange rates as at Q1'20.

13

(2)

Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets.

(3)

Quarter average, ECB deposit facility.

Results

Net fee income fell in Q1, due to the European Court of Justice (CJEU) judgement on SCF fees and lower new business volumes in March

Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1

213

200

212

195

187

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Insurance

163

173

-5.7

1.0

Other

23

40

-41.7

-29.8

Total net fee income

187

213

-12.5

-4.2

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20.

14

Results

Total income growth YoY driven by strong volumes supporting NII while fee income SCF impacted by CJEU judgement. Lower fee income driving slight QoQ reduction

Total income (Constant EUR mn)1

1,156

1,194

1,179

1,171

1,142

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

979

931

5.2

2.5

Net fee income

187

213

-12.5

-4.2

Customer revenue

1,165

1,144

1.9

1.3

Other2

5

12

-56.6

-81.8

Total income

1,171

1,156

1.2

-0.7

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20.

15

(2) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income.

Results

Costs up 2% impacted by the new JVs in Germany and Italy. Excluding perimeter SCF impacts costs down EUR 17 million (-3%) thanks to efficiency programmes in progress

Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1

504

522

514

501

497

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

514

504

2.1

3.4

Efficiency ratio

43.9%

43.5%

39 bps

Employees (#)

13,859

14,796

-6.3

-4.1

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20.

16

Results

LLPs up 44% mainly as a result of lower written-off portfolio sales. Cost of credit SCF remained at low levels - normalising 2019 portfolio sales, mostly in line with last year

Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

172

144

146

119

62

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net operating income

656

653

0.6

-3.8

Loan-loss provisions

(172)

(119)

44.3

17.7

Net operating income after

484

533

-9.2

-9.6

provisions

NPL ratio

2.43%

2.33%

10 bps

13 bps

Cost of credit2

0.52%

0.38%

14 bps

4 bps

Coverage ratio

104%

105%

-1.5 pp

-2.3 pp

(1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20.

17

(2) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans, including extraordinary impacts. Excluding extraordinary impacts of portfolio sales and parameters Q1'20 = 0.82% vs Q1'19 = 0.72%.

Results

Despite top line growth, underlying attributable profit fell 5% driven by higher costs SCF (new JVs) and greater LLPs (lower portfolio sales)

Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1

321

327

336

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

317

PBT

528

557

-5.2

5.3

304

Tax on profit

(149)

(158)

-5.9

35.4

Consolidated profit

380

399

-4.9

-3.2

Minority interests

(76)

(78)

-3.1

0.1

Underlying attributable

304

321

-5.3

-4.0

profit

Effective tax rate

28.1%

28.3%

-0.2 pp

6.3 pp

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

(1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20.

18

Index

1 2 3 4

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

SCF continues to deliver recurrent profit through the cycle

SCF

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • COVID-19pandemic has deteriorated the economic backdrop.
  • Registrations up to March were down 26%1 YoY with decreases in the Big 5: Germany -20%, UK -31%, France -34%, Italy - 35% and Spain -31%. This compares to decreases of -6 to -9% up to February as demand declined in March driven by the corona crisis weighing heavily with significant losses so far in 2020 posted in the major EU markets.
  • Leader in consumer finance in Europe: High geographic diversification and critical mass & top positions in core markets.
  • We have a diversified and stable funding mix, with banking licenses in most markets, with a comfortable liquidity situation.
  • Focused on RoRWA optimisation while maintaining strong market positions.
  • Strategic priorities: digital projects to support dealers & brands' transformation plans. Reinforcement e-commerce position. Projects to maximise efficiency and CX.
  • In Q1 2020, SCF and Hyundai-Kia JV in Germany launched an offer for Sixt Leasing to grow Leasing activity. Launch of strategic JV with TIM in Italy to provide consumer services to TIM 25mn customers in Italy.
  • 5% YoY fall in new lending due to COVID-19 crisis, particularly affecting China, Italy and Spain businesses in the quarter (there was a growth in new lending in the year to February).
  • Most of the markets in which SCF operates are being significantly affected by the impact of coronavirus pandemic.
  • NII (+5% YoY) increased due to loan growth, offsetting the drop in net fee income in March, while costs increased due to perimeter impacts (-3% before new projects).
  • Provisions increased by 44% to EUR 172 mn primarily due to lower portfolio sales in 2020. Cost of credit remained low for this type of business at 0.52%.
  • Underlying profit down 5% YoY, driven by greater costs and provisions in the year.

(1) EU+EFTA+UK

20

Index

1 2 3 4

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

SCF

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

99,989

93,486

6,503

7.0

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

12,186

6,081

6,105

100.4

Debt instruments

2,710

3,291

(581)

(17.7)

Other financial assets

39

32

7

20.9

Other asset accounts

3,986

3,669

317

8.6

Total assets

118,911

106,560

12,351

11.6

Customer deposits

38,119

35,812

2,307

6.4

Central banks and credit institutions

28,302

24,280

4,022

16.6

Marketable debt securities

36,931

31,324

5,607

17.9

Other financial liabilities

1,080

1,179

(99)

(8.4)

Other liabilities accounts

3,476

3,705

(229)

(6.2)

Total liabilities

107,909

96,301

11,609

12.1

Total equity

11,001

10,259

742

7.2

Other managed customer funds

390

-

390

-

Mutual funds

-

-

-

-

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

390

-

390

-

(1) End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.

22

Appendix

Income statement

SCF

Change

Constant EUR million1

Q1'20

Q1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

979

931

48

5.2

Net fees

187

213

(27)

(12.5)

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

(9)

1

(11)

-

Other operating income

15

11

4

35.5

Gross income

1,171

1,156

14

1.2

Operating expenses

(514)

(504)

(11)

2.1

Net operating income

656

653

4

0.6

Net loan-loss provisions

(172)

(119)

(53)

44.3

Other income

44

24

20

84.0

Underlying profit before taxes

528

557

(29)

(5.2)

Tax on profit

(149)

(158)

9

(5.9)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

380

399

(20)

(4.9)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

380

399

(20)

(4.9)

Minority interests

(76)

(78)

2

(3.1)

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

304

321

(17)

(5.3)

(1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20.

23

Appendix

Quarterly income statements

SCF

Constant EUR million1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

931

959

967

955

979

Net fees

213

200

212

195

187

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

1

(1)

(5)

(3)

(9)

Other operating income

11

(17)

20

33

15

Gross income

1,156

1,142

1,194

1,179

1,171

Operating expenses

(504)

(522)

(501)

(497)

(514)

Net operating income

653

620

693

682

656

Net loan-loss provisions

(119)

(62)

(144)

(146)

(172)

Other income

24

(12)

42

(34)

44

Underlying profit before taxes

557

546

591

502

528

Tax on profit

(158)

(152)

(173)

(110)

(149)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

399

394

418

392

380

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

399

394

418

392

380

Minority interests

(78)

(67)

(82)

(76)

(76)

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

321

327

336

317

304

(1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20.

24

Thank you.

Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
