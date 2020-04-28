Banco Santander S A : SC Finance 0 04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT Send by mail :

Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix business remarks Strategy and business SCF is the consumer finance leader in Europe KEY DATA Q1'20 YoY Var.5 Customer loans1 EUR 102.5 bn +7.1% Customer funds2 EUR 38.1 bn +6.6% Underlying att. profit EUR 304 mn -5.3% Underlying RoTE 13.9% -99 bps Efficiency ratio 43.9% +39 bps Market share3 Top 3 Countries4 15 Active customers 18.8 mn -3.0% Employees 13,859 -6.3% SCF STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Provide best service to our auto partners, OEMs and car dealers, via digital projects to support our dealers & brands with their transformation plans Reinforce our position in consumer finance and e-commerce. SCF digital business model converging on-line and off-line payments and financing to support our merchant partners Simplification, digitalisation & transformation projects to maximise efficiency and customer experience (1) Gross loans excluding reverse repos. (2) Excluding repos. 5 (3) Top 3 market share in main markets: New lending of auto loans as of 2019 (last available). (4) SCF countries including SC UK. (5) Constant euros. Strategy and business Solid business model: geographic diversification with leading positions, advanced SCF captive car finance and a strong foothold in consumer Present in 15 European countries

Monoliner businesses with c. 130,000 point of sale partners

Auto (c. 75,000 POS): Long-standing base of European captive agreements (>110) with several OEMs Non-Auto (c. 55,000 PoS): Agreements with main retailers chains, model

evolution based on digitalisation We have ~19 million customers and had more 19 million existing loan contracts in 2019 Top Employer Europe 2020 (SC Austria, SC Belgium, SC Germany, SC Italy, SC Netherlands, SC Poland) Best Place to Work (Denmark) Outstanding as of Dec-19 (% of total SCF in EUR bn) EUR 1.83 bn EUR 0.41 bn (*) Retail Car Finance position in local market as of FY2019 ( Calculated as market share of New+Used retail cars financed by SCF in the country / Total Market units financed for 6 individuals in the country). Source: Internal estimates based on information from local associations, magazines and market knowledge. SCF Management perimeter, including SC UK. Strategy and business SCF does business in a responsible and sustainable way SCF Culture Engagement 74% of employees proud to work for Santander Women 26% SCF Boards Plans in place in all 16 units to improve Global Engagement Survey results and share best practices. Gender diversity considered in talent succession plans to improve Women In Senior Positions metric in the 2020-2025 period. Sustainability SEK 1 bn Santander Consumer Finance's first green bond issuance >15 k Electric and hybrid vehicles financed Q1 2020 Our green finance offer includes: financing of electric vehicles, electric chargers, solar panels, green heating systems… 3-year agreement with Technical University of Munich for a research project that will investigate the future of mobility and how a greener attitude will affect car ownership and finance. Communities 92 k people helped through our community programmes 8611 scholarships granted in Germany Note: figures as of 2019 7 Santander Universities is only present in Santander Consumer Germany Strategy and business COVID-19 crisis: Impact on SCF (1/2) SCF COVID-19 main actions Employee Actions Business continuity Customer Actions Preventive Special Situation Committees activated in all SCF units. Priorities:

Protect employees health Ensure business continuity and service in branches & call centres Support customers, and partners (dealers and retailers)

Health of employees: daily monitoring since the beginning of the crisis.

Smart working: remote working widely implemented within all SCF countries.

remote working widely implemented within all SCF countries. Ensuring SCF Business continuity: quick identification of critical staff and segregation in alternative locations.

quick identification of critical staff and segregation in alternative locations. Branches: minimum staffing in branch to preserve health and maximum usage of digital channels.

minimum staffing in branch to preserve health and maximum usage of digital channels. Call centres up and running mostly on remote mode.

up and running mostly on remote mode. Proactive communication in business meetings, web pages and Social Media.

in business meetings, web pages and Social Media. Encouraging online purchases for retail customers , in particular on key affected sectors (laptops/PCs, desks/chairs, emergencies…).

SCF business initiatives to stay close to customers:

Auto dealer wholesale financing: Extension of maximum terms and dealer free period duration. Auto retail financing: Proactive contacts with customers offering refinancing alternatives. Insurance: SCF credit protection insurances cover COVID-19 . For customers having difficulty paying their loans, SCF offers a "payment holiday" of several months (customers that have a loan with a PPI 1 , the insurance will follow the same extension as the loan at no cost for the customer). Consumer Lending business: proactively helping customers by improving payment affordability. SCF Business and Risk teams analysing together SCF customers to offer limits increases when possible.

1. PPI - Payment Protection Insurance 8 Strategy and business COVID-19 crisis: Business Impact (2/2) SCF COVID-19 Business Impact Q1'2020 business impacts on SCF countries Most of the markets in which SCF operates are significantly affected with a drop in new production in March and April: up to February business was growing well except China market which started to fall in January In this first quarter, some of the markets in which SCF operates have been affected by the impact of COVID-19. China: Origination of auto loans fell (-47% vs Q1'19). However, after progressive normalisation of business, SCF China's business is currently returning to BAU. By the end of March, production was back to 80-90% of normal volumes and we expect to return to a normalised production over the coming months.

Origination of auto loans fell (-47% vs Q1'19). However, after progressive normalisation of business, SCF China's business is currently returning to BAU. By the end of March, production was back to 80-90% of normal volumes and we expect to return to a normalised production over the coming months. Italy : SCF was growing more than 5% in new business before the health crisis, with low delinquency rates and cost of credit (below 1.5% and 0.7% respectively). SCF Italy's new business volumes had fallen to practically zero in some products by the end of March. As a result , SCF's new production in Italy by the end of Q1 is down 17% (vs Q1'19). We expect production to progressively recover as in China as dealers, retailers and economy in general re- opens.

: SCF was growing more than 5% in new business before the health crisis, with low delinquency rates and cost of credit (below 1.5% and 0.7% respectively). SCF Italy's new business volumes had fallen to practically zero in some products by the end of March. As a result , SCF's new production in Italy by the end of Q1 is down 17% (vs Q1'19). We expect production to progressively recover as in China as dealers, retailers and economy in general re- opens. Spain : Spanish car market registrations as of March had fallen -31% compared to the previous year. SCF Spain's new business production fell 16% (vs Q1'19) and at the end of March production was also close to zero. We also expect new production to gradually re-start with the progressive opening up of businesses by the end of April/May.

: Spanish car market registrations as of March had fallen -31% compared to the previous year. SCF Spain's new business production fell 16% (vs Q1'19) and at the end of March production was also close to zero. We also expect new production to gradually re-start with the progressive opening up of businesses by the end of April/May. Northern Europe : production is holding better in Nordics than in Central Europe, as the levels of economic lock down are softer and SCF has levels of production in the last weeks of the quarter of around 70%. 9 Strategy and business New lending fell 5% YoY spread across all countries except Germany which increased SCF 10%, due to reduced activity resulting from the health crisis Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1 95.8 98.4 98.4 102.6 102.5 Mar-19Jun-19 Sep-19Dec-19 Mar-20 Mar-20Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Auto 73.5 66.6 10.4 1.3 Consumer business 20.2 20.2 0.0 -2.7 Other 8.9 9.1 -2.1 -4.7 Total customer loans 102.5 95.8 7.1 0.0 Geographical diversification (% Total loans, Mar-20) Other;2 20.5% Germany; 35.6% France; 13.5% Nordics;Spain; 15.4%15.0% Group criteria. (1) Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20.10 (2) Austria, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland. Strategy and business Customer deposits, a product that sets Santander apart from its competitors, increased SCF 7% YoY and wholesale funding increased driven by secured Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1 36.7 36.9 38.5 38.1 35.8 Wholesale market funding2 (EUR bn) 36.2 37.9 38.6 42.0 42.1 10.5 10.8 9.5 9.6 9.4 26.7 28.3 29.2 31.5 31.4 Mar-19Jun-19 Sep-19Dec-19 Mar-20 Mar-20Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Demand 27.4 25.1 9.2 2.1 Time 10.7 10.7 0.4 -8.2 Total customer funds 38.1 35.8 6.6 -1.0 Group criteria. (1) Excludes repos. End period exchange rate as at Mar-20. Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Mar-20Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Unsecured 31.4 26.7 17.7 -0.4 Secured 10.8 9.5 12.9 2.3 Total wholesale 42.1 36.2 16.4 0.3 11 Unsecured: short and medium term unsecured issuances and subordinated debt. Secured: Asset-Backed Security bonds placed in the market, Repos, Covered bonds and others. Index 1 2 3 4 Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix business remarks Results NII (+5% YoY) increased due to strong loan growth (+7% YoY) mainly in Spain, SCF Germany, Italy and France Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1 Yields and Costs (%) 931 959 967 955 979 4.51% 4.48% 4.41% 4.26% 4.27% Yield on loans 0.60% 0.61% 0.60% 0.58% 0.57% Cost of deposits Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 NIM2 3.47% 3.52% 3.49% 3.35% 3.30% Central Bank interest rate3 -0.40% -0.40% -0.41% -0.50% -0.50% (1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20. 13 (2) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets. (3) Quarter average, ECB deposit facility. Results Net fee income fell in Q1, due to the European Court of Justice (CJEU) judgement on SCF fees and lower new business volumes in March Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1 213 200 212 195 187 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Insurance 163 173 -5.7 1.0 Other 23 40 -41.7 -29.8 Total net fee income 187 213 -12.5 -4.2 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20. 14 Results Total income growth YoY driven by strong volumes supporting NII while fee income SCF impacted by CJEU judgement. Lower fee income driving slight QoQ reduction Total income (Constant EUR mn)1 1,156 1,194 1,179 1,171 1,142 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 979 931 5.2 2.5 Net fee income 187 213 -12.5 -4.2 Customer revenue 1,165 1,144 1.9 1.3 Other2 5 12 -56.6 -81.8 Total income 1,171 1,156 1.2 -0.7 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20. 15 (2) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income. Results Costs up 2% impacted by the new JVs in Germany and Italy. Excluding perimeter SCF impacts costs down EUR 17 million (-3%) thanks to efficiency programmes in progress Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1 504 522 514 501 497 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 514 504 2.1 3.4 Efficiency ratio 43.9% 43.5% 39 bps Employees (#) 13,859 14,796 -6.3 -4.1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20. 16 Results LLPs up 44% mainly as a result of lower written-off portfolio sales. Cost of credit SCF remained at low levels - normalising 2019 portfolio sales, mostly in line with last year Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 172 144 146 119 62 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Net operating income 656 653 0.6 -3.8 Loan-loss provisions (172) (119) 44.3 17.7 Net operating income after 484 533 -9.2 -9.6 provisions NPL ratio 2.43% 2.33% 10 bps 13 bps Cost of credit2 0.52% 0.38% 14 bps 4 bps Coverage ratio 104% 105% -1.5 pp -2.3 pp (1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20. 17 (2) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans, including extraordinary impacts. Excluding extraordinary impacts of portfolio sales and parameters Q1'20 = 0.82% vs Q1'19 = 0.72%. Results Despite top line growth, underlying attributable profit fell 5% driven by higher costs SCF (new JVs) and greater LLPs (lower portfolio sales) Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1 321 327 336 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 317 PBT 528 557 -5.2 5.3 304 Tax on profit (149) (158) -5.9 35.4 Consolidated profit 380 399 -4.9 -3.2 Minority interests (76) (78) -3.1 0.1 Underlying attributable 304 321 -5.3 -4.0 profit Effective tax rate 28.1% 28.3% -0.2 pp 6.3 pp Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20. 18 Index 1 2 3 4 Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix business remarks Concluding remarks SCF continues to deliver recurrent profit through the cycle SCF Financial System Strategy & Business Results COVID-19 pandemic has deteriorated the economic backdrop.

pandemic has deteriorated the economic backdrop. Registrations up to March were down 26% 1 YoY with decreases in the Big 5: Germany -20%, UK -31%, France -34%, Italy - 35% and Spain -31%. This compares to decreases of -6 to -9% up to February as demand declined in March driven by the corona crisis weighing heavily with significant losses so far in 2020 posted in the major EU markets.

YoY with decreases in the Big 5: Germany -20%, UK -31%, France -34%, Italy - 35% and Spain -31%. This compares to decreases of -6 to -9% up to February as demand declined in March driven by the corona crisis weighing heavily with significant losses so far in 2020 posted in the major EU markets. Leader in consumer finance in Europe: High geographic diversification and critical mass & top positions in core markets.

We have a diversified and stable funding mix, with banking licenses in most markets, with a comfortable liquidity situation.

Focused on RoRWA optimisation while maintaining strong market positions.

Strategic priorities: digital projects to support dealers & brands' transformation plans. Reinforcement e-commerce position. Projects to maximise efficiency and CX.

e-commerce position. Projects to maximise efficiency and CX. In Q1 2020, SCF and Hyundai-Kia JV in Germany launched an offer for Sixt Leasing to grow Leasing activity. Launch of strategic JV with TIM in Italy to provide consumer services to TIM 25mn customers in Italy.

Hyundai-Kia JV in Germany launched an offer for Sixt Leasing to grow Leasing activity. Launch of strategic JV with TIM in Italy to provide consumer services to TIM 25mn customers in Italy. 5% YoY fall in new lending due to COVID-19 crisis, particularly affecting China, Italy and Spain businesses in the quarter (there was a growth in new lending in the year to February).

COVID-19 crisis, particularly affecting China, Italy and Spain businesses in the quarter (there was a growth in new lending in the year to February). Most of the markets in which SCF operates are being significantly affected by the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

NII (+5% YoY) increased due to loan growth, offsetting the drop in net fee income in March, while costs increased due to perimeter impacts (-3% before new projects).

(-3% before new projects). Provisions increased by 44% to EUR 172 mn primarily due to lower portfolio sales in 2020. Cost of credit remained low for this type of business at 0.52%.

Underlying profit down 5% YoY, driven by greater costs and provisions in the year. (1) EU+EFTA+UK 20 Index 1 2 3 4 Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix business remarks Appendix Balance sheet SCF Constant EUR million1 Variation Mar-20 Mar-19 Amount % Loans and advances to customers 99,989 93,486 6,503 7.0 Cash, central banks and credit institutions 12,186 6,081 6,105 100.4 Debt instruments 2,710 3,291 (581) (17.7) Other financial assets 39 32 7 20.9 Other asset accounts 3,986 3,669 317 8.6 Total assets 118,911 106,560 12,351 11.6 Customer deposits 38,119 35,812 2,307 6.4 Central banks and credit institutions 28,302 24,280 4,022 16.6 Marketable debt securities 36,931 31,324 5,607 17.9 Other financial liabilities 1,080 1,179 (99) (8.4) Other liabilities accounts 3,476 3,705 (229) (6.2) Total liabilities 107,909 96,301 11,609 12.1 Total equity 11,001 10,259 742 7.2 Other managed customer funds 390 - 390 - Mutual funds - - - - Pension funds - - - - Managed portfolios 390 - 390 - (1) End period exchange rate as at Mar-20. 22 Appendix Income statement SCF Change Constant EUR million1 Q1'20 Q1'19 Amount % Net interest income 979 931 48 5.2 Net fees 187 213 (27) (12.5) Gains (losses) on financial transactions (9) 1 (11) - Other operating income 15 11 4 35.5 Gross income 1,171 1,156 14 1.2 Operating expenses (514) (504) (11) 2.1 Net operating income 656 653 4 0.6 Net loan-loss provisions (172) (119) (53) 44.3 Other income 44 24 20 84.0 Underlying profit before taxes 528 557 (29) (5.2) Tax on profit (149) (158) 9 (5.9) Underlying profit from continuing operations 380 399 (20) (4.9) Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 380 399 (20) (4.9) Minority interests (76) (78) 2 (3.1) Underlying attributable profit to the Group 304 321 (17) (5.3) (1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20. 23 Appendix Quarterly income statements SCF Constant EUR million1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Net interest income 931 959 967 955 979 Net fees 213 200 212 195 187 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 1 (1) (5) (3) (9) Other operating income 11 (17) 20 33 15 Gross income 1,156 1,142 1,194 1,179 1,171 Operating expenses (504) (522) (501) (497) (514) Net operating income 653 620 693 682 656 Net loan-loss provisions (119) (62) (144) (146) (172) Other income 24 (12) 42 (34) 44 Underlying profit before taxes 557 546 591 502 528 Tax on profit (158) (152) (173) (110) (149) Underlying profit from continuing operations 399 394 418 392 380 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 399 394 418 392 380 Minority interests (78) (67) (82) (76) (76) Underlying attributable profit to the Group 321 327 336 317 304 (1) Average exchange rates as at Q1'20. 24 Thank you. Our purpose is to help people and business prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

