Banco Santander S A : SC Finance

Strategy and business
SCF is the consumer finance leader in Europe
KEY DATA
H1'20
YoY Var.5
Customer loans1
EUR 102.0 bn
+2.8%
Customer funds2
EUR 38.3 bn
+3.2%
Underlying att. profit
EUR 477 mn
-25.8%
Underlying RoTE
11.0%
-4.3 pp
Efficiency ratio
43.4%
-120 bps
Market share3
Top 3
Countries4
15
Active customers
18.4 mn
-4.3%
Employees
13,716
-5.4%
SCF STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Provide best service to our auto partners, OEMs and car dealers, via digital projects to support our dealers & brands with their transformation plans
Reinforce our position in consumer finance and e-commerce. SCF digital business model converging on-line and off-line payments and financing to support our merchant partners
Simplification, digitalisation & transformation projects to maximise efficiency and customer experience
(1)
Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
(2)
Excluding repos.
5
(3)
Top 3 market share in main markets: New lending of auto loans as of 2019 (latest available).
(4)
SCF countries including SC UK.
(5)
Constant euros.
Strategy and business
Solid business model: geographic diversification with leading positions, advanced captive car finance and a strong foothold in consumer
SCF
Present in 15 European countries
Monoliner businesses with c. 130,000 point of sale partners
Auto (c. 75,000 PoS): Long-standing base of European captive agreements (>110) with several OEMs
Non-Auto (c. 55,000 PoS): Agreements with main retailers chains, model
evolution based on digitalisation
We have >18 million customers and had more 19 million existing loan contracts in 2019
Outstanding as ofJun-20 (% of total SCF in EUR bn and ranking*)
Nordics
17%
Benelux
Germany
Poland
3%
35% #2
4%
France
Portugal
13%
Switz.
1%
#2
Spain
0.4%
Austria
#1
Italy
15%
2%
9%#2
China EUR 2.0 bn
Canada EUR 0.4 bn
(*) Retail Car Finance position in local market as of FY2019 (Calculated as market share of New + Used retail cars financed by SCF in the country / Total Market units financed for individuals
6
in the country). Source: Internal estimates based on information from local associations, magazines and market knowledge. SCF Management perimeter and including SC UK.
Note: Including the UK which is included in management perimeter but excluded from published figures
Strategy and business
SCF does business in a responsible and sustainable way
SCF
Culture
Engagement
74% of employees proud to work for Santander
Women
26% SCF Boards
Plans in place in all units to improve Global
Engagement Survey results and share
best practices
Gender diversity considered in talent succession plans to improve Women In Senior Positions metric in the 2020-2025 period
Sustainability
SEK 1 bn Santander Consumer Finance's first green bond issuance
>25 k Electric and hybrid vehicles financed H1 2020
Our green finance offer includes:
financing of electric vehicles, electric chargers, solar panels, green heating systems,…
3-year agreement with Technical University of Munich for a research project that will investigate the future of mobility and how a greener attitude will affect car ownership and finance
Communities
92 k
people helped through our community programmes
8611
scholarships granted in Germany
Note: figures as of 2019 unless otherwise stated
7
Santander Universities is only present in Santander Consumer Germany
Strategy and business
COVID-19 crisis impacts
SCF
COVID-19
Main Actions
COVID-19
Consumer Business
Impact
H1'2020
business impacts on
SCF countries
During the second quarter, SCF's team continued to proactively manage the situation created by COVID-19.
Prioritieshave been: (1) to protect employee's health; (2) to ensure business continuity and service in branches and call centres, and (3) to support customers and partners (OEMs, dealers and retailers) to be able to return to normality as and when required by them.
All markets in which SCF operates have been significantly affected by COVID-19,with a drop in new loan production starting inmid-March due to gradual lockdowns in most of the European countries.
In this environment, the decrease in new lending year-on-year at SCF was half that of European new passenger cars.
Registrations of passenger carsby county were downyear-on-yearacross countries: Germany -35% in H1'20 vs H1'19, France - 39% (withJun-20greater thanJun-19), Italy -46%and Spain -51%.
In H1 2020, new business fell by 18% compared to the same period one year ago (better than European new car sales, -39% as of June), however the stock of credit rose.
The largest falls in SCF's new lending were recorded in Portugal (-46%), Spain (-38%), Poland (-27%) and Italy (-28%),countries more affected in the quarter by the isolation measures and decreased activity.
Northern European markets behaved much better than Southern Europe,as the levels of economic lockdown were softer. In Germany new lending fell 6% and in the Nordic countries fell 11% in local currency.
China, the first country affected, recovered its usual levels in Apriland now is maintaining productions well above those of last year.
Italy,the first European country impacted by the coronavirus, after 14 weeks had levels of production in line with last year. The Spanish market is catching up though still showing weak behaviour.
Ongoing SCF business initiatives to stay close to customers: OEMs, dealers, retailers and retail customers by offering them tailored refinancing alternatives to improve their payment affordability.
8
Strategy and business
Customer loans fell 1% QoQ due to due to reduced activity in Q2 resulting from the health crisis, however 3% growth YoY
SCF
Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1
99.2
99.2
103.4
103.4
102.0
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Jun-20
Jun-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Auto
73.5
69.6
5.6
-0.7
Consumer business
20.1
20.5
-1.8
-1.5
Other
8.3
9.1
-8.1
-6.8
Total customer loans
102.0
99.2
2.8
-1.4
Group criteria.
Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland.
Geographical diversification (% Total loans,Jun-20)
Other; 7%2
Poland; 4%
Italy; 9%
Germany;
35%
France; 13%
Spain; 15%
Nordics; 17%
9
Strategy and business
Customer deposits, a product that sets Santander apart from its competitors, increased SCF 3% YoY and was relatively steady QoQ. Wholesale funding increased driven by secured
Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1
37.1 37.338.938.638.3
Wholesale market funding2(EUR bn)
37.9
38.6
42.0
42.1
40.4
9.6
9.4
10.5
10.8
10.5
28.3
29.2
31.5
31.4
29.9
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Jun-20
Jun-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Demand
28.2
25.9
8.6
1.6
Time
10.1
11.2
-9.3
-6.3
Total customer funds
38.3
37.1
3.2
-0.7
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19Mar-20
Jun-20
Secured
Unsecured
Jun-20
Jun-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Unsecured
29.9
28.3
5.6
-4.8
Secured
10.5
9.6
9.5
-2.4
Total wholesale
40.4
37.9
6.6
-4.2
Group criteria.
10
(1)
Excludes repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
(2)
Unsecured: short and medium term unsecured issuances and subordinated debt. Secured: Asset-Backed Security bonds placed in the market, Repos, Covered bonds and
others.
Results
NII remained robust YoY (+3%), driven by greater volumes and revenue actions, particularly in our Northern European countries
SCF
Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1
Yields and Costs (%)
954
961
949
973
953
4.48%
4.41%
4.26%
4.27%
4.17%Yield on loans
0.61%
0.60%
0.58%
0.57%
0.53%
Cost of deposits
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
NIM2
3.52%
3.49%
3.35%
3.31%
3.22%
Central Bank interest rate3
-0.40%
-0.41%
-0.50%
-0.50%
-0.50%
12
(1)
Average exchange rates as at H1'20.
(2)
Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets.
(3)
Quarter average, ECB deposit facility.
Results
Net fee income fell in Q2, mainly due to lower new business volumes as a result of the SCF lockdown. Signs of recovery towards the end of the quarter
Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1
200
212
194
186
159
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Insurance
304
348
-12.7
-13.6
Other
41
65
-35.7
-21.5
Total net fee income
345
413
-16.3
-14.6
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.
13
Results
Total income fell slightly YoY as NII growth was not enough to offset fall in net fee income. Q2 greatly impacted by COVID with ongoing income mitigation actions
SCF
Total income (Constant EUR mn)1
1,136
1,188
1,173
1,165
1,101
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net interest income
1,926
1,878
2.5
-2.0
Net fee income
345
413
-16.3
-14.6
Customer revenue
2,271
2,291
-0.9
-4.0
Other2
(5)
(5)
-0.2
-
Total income
2,266
2,285
-0.9
-5.4
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.
14
(2) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income.
Results
Costs down significantly both YoY and QoQ thanks to COVID-19 mitigation actions on SCF top of continued delivery on our efficiency programmes in progress
Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1
519
512
498
495
471
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Operating Expenses
983
1,020
-3.6
-7.9
Employees (#)
13,716
14,494
-5.4
-1.0
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.
15
Results
Net operating income has remained solid driven by cost savings which more than offset SCF income pressure. Efficiency improved to 43%
Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1
617
689
678
653
630
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Total income
2,266
2,285
-0.9
-5.4
Operating Expenses
(983)
(1,020)
-3.6
-7.9
Net operating income
1,283
1,265
1.4
-3.5
Efficiency ratio
43.4%
44.6%
-120 bps
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.
16
Results
LLPs up significantly mainly due to COVID-related provisions particularly in Q1 and higher SCF portfolio sales in 2019, though cost of credit remains low for this type of business
Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1
316
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
1,283
1,265
1.4
-3.5
185
Loan-loss provisions
(501)
(181)
177.1
-41.4
143 145
63
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Net operating income after
782
1,085
-27.9
32.0
provisions
NPL ratio
2.52%
2.24%
28 bps
9 bps
Cost of credit
0.78%
0.36%
42 bps
12 bps
Coverage ratio
106%
106%
0.2 pp
-3.5 pp
(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.
17
Results
Despite net operating income growth, underlying attributable profit fell 26% driven greater LLPs stemming from the COVID crisis
SCF
Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1
323 334315
259
218
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
PBT
849
1,097
-22.6
22.6
Tax on profit
(239)
(309)
-22.6
24.2
Consolidated profit
610
788
-22.6
21.9
Minority interests
(133)
(145)
-8.5
32.9
Underlying attributable
477
643
-25.8
19.1
profit
Effective tax rate
28.2%
28.1%
0.1 pp
0.5 pp
(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.
18
Concluding remarks
SCF continues to deliver recurrent profit through the cycle
SCF
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
COVID-19pandemic has caused a significant deterioration in the economic environment backdrop.
In June, car registrations had fallen by 39%1 year-on-year following four months of unprecedented declines across the region as a consequence of COVID-19 crisis. Decreases in Germany -35%, France -39%, Italy -46% and Spain -51%. June was the best since February as many dealerships opened for business again after lifting of lockdown measures (-24% vs Jun-19, compared with previous March -52%, April -78% and May -57%).
Consumer demand has not fully recovered, and most countries showed declines, though in France registrations were higher this June than last year (+1%).
Leader in consumer finance in Europe: High geographic diversification and critical mass & top positions in core markets.
We have a diversified and stable funding mix, with banking licenses in most markets, with a comfortable liquidity situation.
Focused on RoRWA optimisation while maintaining strong market positions.
Strategic priorities: car digital projects to support dealers & brands' transformation plans. Reinforcement of e-commerce position. Projects to maximise efficiency and CX.
In H1 2020, SCF and Hyundai-Kia JV in Germany launched an offer for Sixt Leasing which completed on 16 July. Also, launch of strategic JV with TIM in Italy to provide consumer services to TIM's 25mn customers in Italy.
18% YoY (constant euros) fall in new lending due to COVID-19 crisis (better than European new car sales,-39%as of June).
All the markets in which SCF operates are being significantly affected by the impact of coronavirus pandemic. June results already showing recovery.
NII (+3% YoY) increased due to loan growth prior to the COVID-19 crisis (volumes +3% YoY) mainly in Germany and the Nordics. Net fee income fell in H1 in line with lower new business volumes in Q2 due to lockdowns.
Costs were down -4% YoY and -8% in the quarter due to COVID-19 mitigation actions implemented in Q2, on top of efficiency plans started in previous quarters.
LLPs up from historically low levels, driven by COVID crisis and higher portfolio sales in 2019. Cost of credit of 0.78%, remaining low for this type of business
As a result, underlying attributable profit was EUR 477 mn (-26% YoY).
20
(1) EU + EFTA + UK
Appendix
Balance sheet
Constant EUR million1
Variation
Jun-20
Jun-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
99,255
96,849
2,406
2.5
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
9,831
6,657
3,174
47.7
Debt instruments
4,565
3,185
1,380
43.3
Other financial assets
31
37
(7)
(17.8)
Other asset accounts
4,117
4,059
58
1.4
Total assets
117,799
110,787
7,011
6.3
Customer deposits
38,307
37,125
1,183
3.2
Central banks and credit institutions
29,094
24,827
4,267
17.2
Marketable debt securities
34,691
33,452
1,238
3.7
Other financial liabilities
1,411
1,387
24
1.7
Other liabilities accounts
3,610
3,865
(254)
(6.6)
Total liabilities
107,113
100,655
6,457
6.4
Total equity
10,686
10,132
554
5.5
Other managed customer funds
424
-
424
-
Mutual funds
-
-
-
-
Pension funds
-
-
-
-
Managed portfolios
424
-
424
-
(1) End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
SCF
22
Appendix
Income statement
SCF
Change
Constant EUR million1
H1'20
H1'19
Amount
%
Net interest income
1,926
1,878
48
2.5
Net fees
345
413
(67)
(16.3)
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
(5)
1
(5)
-
Other operating income
(1)
(6)
5
(88.8)
Gross income
2,266
2,285
(20)
(0.9)
Operating expenses
(983)
(1,020)
37
(3.6)
Net operating income
1,283
1,265
17
1.4
Net loan-loss provisions
(501)
(181)
(320)
177.1
Other income
67
12
55
450.1
Underlying profit before taxes
849
1,097
(248)
(22.6)
Tax on profit
(239)
(309)
70
(22.6)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
610
788
(178)
(22.6)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
610
788
(178)
(22.6)
Minority interests
(133)
(145)
12
(8.5)
Underlying attributable profit to the Group
477
643
(166)
(25.8)
(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.
23
Appendix
Quarterly income statements
SCF
Constant EUR million1
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Net interest income
925
954
961
949
973
953
Net fees
213
200
212
194
186
159
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
1
(1)
(5)
(3)
(9)
4
Other operating income
11
(17)
20
33
15
(16)
Gross income
1,150
1,136
1,188
1,173
1,165
1,101
Operating expenses
(501)
(519)
(498)
(495)
(512)
(471)
Net operating income
649
617
689
678
653
630
Net loan-loss provisions
(118)
(63)
(143)
(145)
(316)
(185)
Other income
24
(12)
43
(33)
44
23
Underlying profit before taxes
555
542
589
500
381
468
Tax on profit
(157)
(151)
(173)
(109)
(107)
(132)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
398
390
416
390
275
335
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
398
390
416
390
275
335
Minority interests
(78)
(67)
(82)
(75)
(57)
(76)
Underlying attributable profit to the Group
320
323
334
315
218
259
(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.
24
