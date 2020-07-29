Banco Santander S A : SC Finance 0 07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT Send by mail :

29 July 2020 Santander SCF Consumer Finance H1'20 Earnings Presentation Important Information Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non- IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures. The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries Forward-looking statements Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. 2 Important Information Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No offer The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever. Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Historical performance is not indicative of future results Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Third Party Information In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix business remarks Strategy and business SCF is the consumer finance leader in Europe KEY DATA H1'20 YoY Var.5 Customer loans1 EUR 102.0 bn +2.8% Customer funds2 EUR 38.3 bn +3.2% Underlying att. profit EUR 477 mn -25.8% Underlying RoTE 11.0% -4.3 pp Efficiency ratio 43.4% -120 bps Market share3 Top 3 Countries4 15 Active customers 18.4 mn -4.3% Employees 13,716 -5.4% SCF STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Provide best service to our auto partners, OEMs and car dealers, via digital projects to support our dealers & brands with their transformation plans Reinforce our position in consumer finance and e-commerce. SCF digital business model converging on-line and off-line payments and financing to support our merchant partners Simplification, digitalisation & transformation projects to maximise efficiency and customer experience (1) Gross loans excluding reverse repos. (2) Excluding repos. 5 (3) Top 3 market share in main markets: New lending of auto loans as of 2019 (latest available). (4) SCF countries including SC UK. (5) Constant euros. Strategy and business Solid business model: geographic diversification with leading positions, advanced captive car finance and a strong foothold in consumer SCF Present in 15 European countries

Monoliner businesses with c. 130,000 point of sale partners

Auto (c. 75,000 PoS): Long-standing base of European captive agreements (>110) with several OEMs Non-Auto (c. 55,000 PoS): Agreements with main retailers chains, model

evolution based on digitalisation We have >18 million customers and had more 19 million existing loan contracts in 2019 Top Employer Europe 2020 (SC Austria, SC Belgium, SC Germany, SC Italy, SC Netherlands, SC Poland) Outstanding as of Jun-20 (% of total SCF in EUR bn and ranking*) Nordics 17% Benelux Germany Poland 3% 35% #2 4% France Portugal 13% Switz. 1% #2 Spain 0.4% Austria #1 Italy 15% 2% 9%#2 China EUR 2.0 bn Canada EUR 0.4 bn (*) Retail Car Finance position in local market as of FY2019 (Calculated as market share of New + Used retail cars financed by SCF in the country / Total Market units financed for individuals 6 in the country). Source: Internal estimates based on information from local associations, magazines and market knowledge. SCF Management perimeter and including SC UK. Note: Including the UK which is included in management perimeter but excluded from published figures Strategy and business SCF does business in a responsible and sustainable way SCF Culture Engagement 74% of employees proud to work for Santander Women 26% SCF Boards Plans in place in all units to improve Global Engagement Survey results and share best practices Gender diversity considered in talent succession plans to improve Women In Senior Positions metric in the 2020-2025 period Sustainability SEK 1 bn Santander Consumer Finance's first green bond issuance >25 k Electric and hybrid vehicles financed H1 2020 Our green finance offer includes: financing of electric vehicles, electric chargers, solar panels, green heating systems,… 3-year agreement with Technical University of Munich for a research project that will investigate the future of mobility and how a greener attitude will affect car ownership and finance Communities 92 k people helped through our community programmes 8611 scholarships granted in Germany Note: figures as of 2019 unless otherwise stated 7 Santander Universities is only present in Santander Consumer Germany Strategy and business COVID-19 crisis impacts SCF COVID-19 Main Actions COVID-19 Consumer Business Impact H1'2020 business impacts on SCF countries During the second quarter, SCF's team continued to proactively manage the situation created by COVID-19.

COVID-19. Priorities have been: (1) to protect employee's health; (2) to ensure business continuity and service in branches and call centres, and (3) to support customers and partners (OEMs, dealers and retailers) to be able to return to normality as and when required by them.

(1) to protect employee's health; (2) to ensure business continuity (3) to support customers and partners All markets in which SCF operates have been significantly affected by COVID-19, with a drop in new loan production starting in mid-March due to gradual lockdowns in most of the European countries.

COVID-19, due to gradual lockdowns in most of the European countries. In this environment, the decrease in new lending year-on-year at SCF was half that of European new passenger cars.

year-on-year at SCF was half that of European new passenger cars. Registrations of passenger cars by county were down year-on-year across countries: Germany -35% in H1'20 vs H1'19 , France - 39% (with Jun-20 greater than Jun-19), Italy -46% and Spain -51% . In H1 2020, new business fell by 18% compared to the same period one year ago (better than European new car sales, -39% as of June), however the stock of credit rose. The largest falls in SCF's new lending were recorded in Portugal (-46%), Spain (-38%), Poland (-27%) and Italy (-28%), countries more affected in the quarter by the isolation measures and decreased activity.

(-46%), Spain (-38%), Poland (-27%) and Italy (-28%), Northern European markets behaved much better than Southern Europe, as the levels of economic lockdown were softer. In Germany new lending fell 6% and in the Nordic countries fell 11% in local currency.

Germany new lending fell 6% the Nordic countries fell 11% China, the first country affected, recovered its usual levels in April and now is maintaining productions well above those of last year.

Italy, the first European country impacted by the coronavirus, after 14 weeks had levels of production in line with last year. The Spanish market is catching up though still showing weak behaviour. Ongoing SCF business initiatives to stay close to customers: OEMs, dealers, retailers and retail customers by offering them tailored refinancing alternatives to improve their payment affordability. 8 Strategy and business Customer loans fell 1% QoQ due to due to reduced activity in Q2 resulting from the health crisis, however 3% growth YoY SCF Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1 99.2 99.2 103.4 103.4 102.0 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Auto 73.5 69.6 5.6 -0.7 Consumer business 20.1 20.5 -1.8 -1.5 Other 8.3 9.1 -8.1 -6.8 Total customer loans 102.0 99.2 2.8 -1.4 Group criteria. Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20. Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland. Geographical diversification (% Total loans, Jun-20) Other; 7%2 Poland; 4% Italy; 9% Germany; 35% France; 13% Spain; 15% Nordics; 17% 9 Strategy and business Customer deposits, a product that sets Santander apart from its competitors, increased SCF 3% YoY and was relatively steady QoQ. Wholesale funding increased driven by secured Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1 37.1 37.3 38.9 38.6 38.3 Wholesale market funding2 (EUR bn) 37.9 38.6 42.0 42.1 40.4 9.6 9.4 10.5 10.8 10.5 28.3 29.2 31.5 31.4 29.9 Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Demand 28.2 25.9 8.6 1.6 Time 10.1 11.2 -9.3 -6.3 Total customer funds 38.3 37.1 3.2 -0.7 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19Mar-20 Jun-20 Secured Unsecured Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Unsecured 29.9 28.3 5.6 -4.8 Secured 10.5 9.6 9.5 -2.4 Total wholesale 40.4 37.9 6.6 -4.2 Group criteria. 10 (1) Excludes repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20. (2) Unsecured: short and medium term unsecured issuances and subordinated debt. Secured: Asset-Backed Security bonds placed in the market, Repos, Covered bonds and others. Index 1 2 3 4 Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix business remarks Results NII remained robust YoY (+3%), driven by greater volumes and revenue actions, particularly in our Northern European countries SCF Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1 Yields and Costs (%) 954 961 949 973 953 4.48% 4.41% 4.26% 4.27% 4.17%Yield on loans 0.61% 0.60% 0.58% 0.57% 0.53% Cost of deposits Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 NIM2 3.52% 3.49% 3.35% 3.31% 3.22% Central Bank interest rate3 -0.40% -0.41% -0.50% -0.50% -0.50% 12 (1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20. (2) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets. (3) Quarter average, ECB deposit facility. Results Net fee income fell in Q2, mainly due to lower new business volumes as a result of the SCF lockdown. Signs of recovery towards the end of the quarter Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1 200 212 194 186 159 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Insurance 304 348 -12.7 -13.6 Other 41 65 -35.7 -21.5 Total net fee income 345 413 -16.3 -14.6 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20. 13 Results Total income fell slightly YoY as NII growth was not enough to offset fall in net fee income. Q2 greatly impacted by COVID with ongoing income mitigation actions SCF Total income (Constant EUR mn)1 1,136 1,188 1,173 1,165 1,101 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 1,926 1,878 2.5 -2.0 Net fee income 345 413 -16.3 -14.6 Customer revenue 2,271 2,291 -0.9 -4.0 Other2 (5) (5) -0.2 - Total income 2,266 2,285 -0.9 -5.4 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20. 14 (2) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income. Results Costs down significantly both YoY and QoQ thanks to COVID-19 mitigation actions on SCF top of continued delivery on our efficiency programmes in progress Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1 519 512 498 495 471 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 983 1,020 -3.6 -7.9 Employees (#) 13,716 14,494 -5.4 -1.0 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20. 15 Results Net operating income has remained solid driven by cost savings which more than offset SCF income pressure. Efficiency improved to 43% Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1 617 689 678 653 630 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Total income 2,266 2,285 -0.9 -5.4 Operating Expenses (983) (1,020) -3.6 -7.9 Net operating income 1,283 1,265 1.4 -3.5 Efficiency ratio 43.4% 44.6% -120 bps Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20. 16 Results LLPs up significantly mainly due to COVID-related provisions particularly in Q1 and higher SCF portfolio sales in 2019, though cost of credit remains low for this type of business Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1 316 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net operating income 1,283 1,265 1.4 -3.5 185 Loan-loss provisions (501) (181) 177.1 -41.4 143 145 63 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Net operating income after 782 1,085 -27.9 32.0 provisions NPL ratio 2.52% 2.24% 28 bps 9 bps Cost of credit 0.78% 0.36% 42 bps 12 bps Coverage ratio 106% 106% 0.2 pp -3.5 pp (1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20. 17 Results Despite net operating income growth, underlying attributable profit fell 26% driven greater LLPs stemming from the COVID crisis SCF Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1 323 334 315 259 218 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) PBT 849 1,097 -22.6 22.6 Tax on profit (239) (309) -22.6 24.2 Consolidated profit 610 788 -22.6 21.9 Minority interests (133) (145) -8.5 32.9 Underlying attributable 477 643 -25.8 19.1 profit Effective tax rate 28.2% 28.1% 0.1 pp 0.5 pp (1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20. 18 Index 1 2 3 4 Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix business remarks Concluding remarks SCF continues to deliver recurrent profit through the cycle SCF Financial System Strategy & Business Results COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant deterioration in the economic environment backdrop.

pandemic has caused a significant deterioration in the economic environment backdrop. In June, car registrations had fallen by 39% 1 year-on-year following four months of unprecedented declines across the region as a consequence of COVID-19 crisis. Decreases in Germany -35%, France -39%, Italy -46% and Spain -51%. June was the best since February as many dealerships opened for business again after lifting of lockdown measures (-24% vs Jun-19, compared with previous March -52%, April -78% and May -57%).

year-on-year following four months of unprecedented declines across the region as a consequence of COVID-19 crisis. Decreases in Germany -35%, France -39%, Italy -46% and Spain -51%. June was the best since February as many dealerships opened for business again after lifting of lockdown measures (-24% vs Jun-19, compared with previous March -52%, April -78% and May -57%). Consumer demand has not fully recovered, and most countries showed declines, though in France registrations were higher this June than last year (+1%).

Leader in consumer finance in Europe : High geographic diversification and critical mass & top positions in core markets.

: High geographic diversification and critical mass & top positions in core markets. We have a diversified and stable funding mix, with banking licenses in most markets, with a comfortable liquidity situation.

Focused on RoRWA optimisation while maintaining strong market positions.

Strategic priorities: car digital projects to support dealers & brands' transformation plans. Reinforcement of e-commerce position. Projects to maximise efficiency and CX.

car digital projects to support dealers & brands' transformation plans. Reinforcement of e-commerce position. Projects to maximise efficiency and CX. In H1 2020, SCF and Hyundai-Kia JV in Germany launched an offer for Sixt Leasing which completed on 16 July. Also, launch of strategic JV with TIM in Italy to provide consumer services to TIM's 25mn customers in Italy.

Hyundai-Kia JV in Germany launched an offer for Sixt Leasing which completed on 16 July. Also, launch of strategic JV with TIM in Italy to provide consumer services to TIM's 25mn customers in Italy. 18% YoY (constant euros) fall in new lending due to COVID-19 crisis (better than European new car sales, -39% as of June) .

COVID-19 crisis . All the markets in which SCF operates are being significantly affected by the impact of coronavirus pandemic. June results already showing recovery.

NII (+3% YoY) increased due to loan growth prior to the COVID-19 crisis (volumes +3% YoY) mainly in Germany and the Nordics. Net fee income fell in H1 in line with lower new business volumes in Q2 due to lockdowns.

COVID-19 crisis (volumes +3% YoY) mainly in Germany and the Nordics. Net fee income fell in H1 in line with lower new business volumes in Q2 due to lockdowns. Costs were down -4% YoY and -8% in the quarter due to COVID-19 mitigation actions implemented in Q2, on top of efficiency plans started in previous quarters.

-4% YoY and -8% in the quarter due to COVID-19 mitigation actions implemented in Q2, on top of efficiency plans started in previous quarters. LLPs up from historically low levels, driven by COVID crisis and higher portfolio sales in 2019. Cost of credit of 0.78%, remaining low for this type of business

As a result, underlying attributable profit was EUR 477 mn (-26% YoY). 20 (1) EU + EFTA + UK Index 1 2 3 4 Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix business remarks Appendix Balance sheet Constant EUR million1 Variation Jun-20 Jun-19 Amount % Loans and advances to customers 99,255 96,849 2,406 2.5 Cash, central banks and credit institutions 9,831 6,657 3,174 47.7 Debt instruments 4,565 3,185 1,380 43.3 Other financial assets 31 37 (7) (17.8) Other asset accounts 4,117 4,059 58 1.4 Total assets 117,799 110,787 7,011 6.3 Customer deposits 38,307 37,125 1,183 3.2 Central banks and credit institutions 29,094 24,827 4,267 17.2 Marketable debt securities 34,691 33,452 1,238 3.7 Other financial liabilities 1,411 1,387 24 1.7 Other liabilities accounts 3,610 3,865 (254) (6.6) Total liabilities 107,113 100,655 6,457 6.4 Total equity 10,686 10,132 554 5.5 Other managed customer funds 424 - 424 - Mutual funds - - - - Pension funds - - - - Managed portfolios 424 - 424 - (1) End period exchange rate as at Jun-20. SCF 22 Appendix Income statement SCF Change Constant EUR million1 H1'20 H1'19 Amount % Net interest income 1,926 1,878 48 2.5 Net fees 345 413 (67) (16.3) Gains (losses) on financial transactions (5) 1 (5) - Other operating income (1) (6) 5 (88.8) Gross income 2,266 2,285 (20) (0.9) Operating expenses (983) (1,020) 37 (3.6) Net operating income 1,283 1,265 17 1.4 Net loan-loss provisions (501) (181) (320) 177.1 Other income 67 12 55 450.1 Underlying profit before taxes 849 1,097 (248) (22.6) Tax on profit (239) (309) 70 (22.6) Underlying profit from continuing operations 610 788 (178) (22.6) Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 610 788 (178) (22.6) Minority interests (133) (145) 12 (8.5) Underlying attributable profit to the Group 477 643 (166) (25.8) (1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20. 23 Appendix Quarterly income statements SCF Constant EUR million1 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Net interest income 925 954 961 949 973 953 Net fees 213 200 212 194 186 159 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 1 (1) (5) (3) (9) 4 Other operating income 11 (17) 20 33 15 (16) Gross income 1,150 1,136 1,188 1,173 1,165 1,101 Operating expenses (501) (519) (498) (495) (512) (471) Net operating income 649 617 689 678 653 630 Net loan-loss provisions (118) (63) (143) (145) (316) (185) Other income 24 (12) 43 (33) 44 23 Underlying profit before taxes 555 542 589 500 381 468 Tax on profit (157) (151) (173) (109) (107) (132) Underlying profit from continuing operations 398 390 416 390 275 335 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 398 390 416 390 275 335 Minority interests (78) (67) (82) (75) (57) (76) Underlying attributable profit to the Group 320 323 334 315 218 259 (1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20. 24 Thank You. Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

