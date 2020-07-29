Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/29 02:08:24 am
2.136 EUR   +1.59%
01:59aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Santander books second-quarter record loss of 11.1 billion euros on writedowns
RE
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Brazil
PU
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Chile
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : SC Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT

29 July 2020

Santander SCF Consumer Finance

H1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non- IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries.

2

Important Information

Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1 2 3 4

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

business

remarks

Strategy and business

SCF is the consumer finance leader in Europe

KEY DATA

H1'20

YoY Var.5

Customer loans1

EUR 102.0 bn

+2.8%

Customer funds2

EUR 38.3 bn

+3.2%

Underlying att. profit

EUR 477 mn

-25.8%

Underlying RoTE

11.0%

-4.3 pp

Efficiency ratio

43.4%

-120 bps

Market share3

Top 3

Countries4

15

Active customers

18.4 mn

-4.3%

Employees

13,716

-5.4%

SCF STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Provide best service to our auto partners, OEMs and car dealers, via digital projects to support our dealers & brands with their transformation plans

Reinforce our position in consumer finance and e-commerce. SCF digital business model converging on-line and off-line payments and financing to support our merchant partners

Simplification, digitalisation & transformation projects to maximise efficiency and customer experience

(1)

Gross loans excluding reverse repos.

(2)

Excluding repos.

5

(3)

Top 3 market share in main markets: New lending of auto loans as of 2019 (latest available).

(4)

SCF countries including SC UK.

(5)

Constant euros.

Strategy and business

Solid business model: geographic diversification with leading positions, advanced captive car finance and a strong foothold in consumer

SCF

  • Present in 15 European countries
  • Monoliner businesses with c. 130,000 point of sale partners
    • Auto (c. 75,000 PoS): Long-standing base of European captive agreements (>110) with several OEMs
    • Non-Auto (c. 55,000 PoS): Agreements with main retailers chains, model

evolution based on digitalisation

  • We have >18 million customers and had more 19 million existing loan contracts in 2019

Top Employer Europe 2020

(SC Austria, SC Belgium, SC Germany, SC Italy, SC Netherlands, SC Poland)

Outstanding as of Jun-20 (% of total SCF in EUR bn and ranking*)

Nordics

17%

Benelux

Germany

Poland

3%

35% #2

4%

France

Portugal

13%

Switz.

1%

#2

Spain

0.4%

Austria

#1

Italy

15%

2%

9%#2

China EUR 2.0 bn

Canada EUR 0.4 bn

(*) Retail Car Finance position in local market as of FY2019 (Calculated as market share of New + Used retail cars financed by SCF in the country / Total Market units financed for individuals

6

in the country). Source: Internal estimates based on information from local associations, magazines and market knowledge. SCF Management perimeter and including SC UK.

Note: Including the UK which is included in management perimeter but excluded from published figures

Strategy and business

SCF does business in a responsible and sustainable way

SCF

Culture

Engagement

74% of employees proud to work for Santander

Women

26% SCF Boards

Plans in place in all units to improve Global

Engagement Survey results and share

best practices

Gender diversity considered in talent succession plans to improve Women In Senior Positions metric in the 2020-2025 period

Sustainability

SEK 1 bn Santander Consumer Finance's first green bond issuance

>25 k Electric and hybrid vehicles financed H1 2020

Our green finance offer includes:

financing of electric vehicles, electric chargers, solar panels, green heating systems,…

3-year agreement with Technical University of Munich for a research project that will investigate the future of mobility and how a greener attitude will affect car ownership and finance

Communities

92 k

people helped through our community programmes

8611

scholarships granted in Germany

Note: figures as of 2019 unless otherwise stated

7

  1. Santander Universities is only present in Santander Consumer Germany

Strategy and business

COVID-19 crisis impacts

SCF

COVID-19

Main Actions

COVID-19

Consumer Business

Impact

H1'2020

business impacts on

SCF countries

  • During the second quarter, SCF's team continued to proactively manage the situation created by COVID-19.
  • Priorities have been: (1) to protect employee's health; (2) to ensure business continuity and service in branches and call centres, and (3) to support customers and partners (OEMs, dealers and retailers) to be able to return to normality as and when required by them.
  • All markets in which SCF operates have been significantly affected by COVID-19,with a drop in new loan production starting in mid-March due to gradual lockdowns in most of the European countries.
  • In this environment, the decrease in new lending year-on-year at SCF was half that of European new passenger cars.
  • Registrations of passenger cars by county were down year-on-yearacross countries: Germany -35% in H1'20 vs H1'19, France - 39% (with Jun-20greater than Jun-19), Italy -46%and Spain -51%.

In H1 2020, new business fell by 18% compared to the same period one year ago (better than European new car sales, -39% as of June), however the stock of credit rose.

  • The largest falls in SCF's new lending were recorded in Portugal (-46%), Spain (-38%), Poland (-27%) and Italy (-28%),countries more affected in the quarter by the isolation measures and decreased activity.
  • Northern European markets behaved much better than Southern Europe, as the levels of economic lockdown were softer. In Germany new lending fell 6% and in the Nordic countries fell 11% in local currency.
  • China, the first country affected, recovered its usual levels in April and now is maintaining productions well above those of last year.
  • Italy, the first European country impacted by the coronavirus, after 14 weeks had levels of production in line with last year. The Spanish market is catching up though still showing weak behaviour.

Ongoing SCF business initiatives to stay close to customers: OEMs, dealers, retailers and retail customers by offering them tailored refinancing alternatives to improve their payment affordability.

8

Strategy and business

Customer loans fell 1% QoQ due to due to reduced activity in Q2 resulting from the health crisis, however 3% growth YoY

SCF

Total customer loans (Constant EUR bn)1

99.2

99.2

103.4

103.4

102.0

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Jun-20

Jun-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Auto

73.5

69.6

5.6

-0.7

Consumer business

20.1

20.5

-1.8

-1.5

Other

8.3

9.1

-8.1

-6.8

Total customer loans

102.0

99.2

2.8

-1.4

Group criteria.

  1. Excludes reverse repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.
  2. Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland.

Geographical diversification (% Total loans, Jun-20)

Other; 7%2

Poland; 4%

Italy; 9%

Germany;

35%

France; 13%

Spain; 15%

Nordics; 17%

9

Strategy and business

Customer deposits, a product that sets Santander apart from its competitors, increased SCF 3% YoY and was relatively steady QoQ. Wholesale funding increased driven by secured

Total customer funds (Constant EUR bn)1

37.1 37.3 38.9 38.6 38.3

Wholesale market funding2 (EUR bn)

37.9

38.6

42.0

42.1

40.4

9.6

9.4

10.5

10.8

10.5

28.3

29.2

31.5

31.4

29.9

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Jun-20

Jun-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

28.2

25.9

8.6

1.6

Time

10.1

11.2

-9.3

-6.3

Total customer funds

38.3

37.1

3.2

-0.7

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19Mar-20

Jun-20

Secured

Unsecured

Jun-20

Jun-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Unsecured

29.9

28.3

5.6

-4.8

Secured

10.5

9.6

9.5

-2.4

Total wholesale

40.4

37.9

6.6

-4.2

Group criteria.

10

(1)

Excludes repos. End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.

(2)

Unsecured: short and medium term unsecured issuances and subordinated debt. Secured: Asset-Backed Security bonds placed in the market, Repos, Covered bonds and

others.

Index

1 2 3 4

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

business

remarks

Results

NII remained robust YoY (+3%), driven by greater volumes and revenue actions, particularly in our Northern European countries

SCF

Net interest income (Constant EUR mn)1

Yields and Costs (%)

954

961

949

973

953

4.48%

4.41%

4.26%

4.27%

4.17%Yield on loans

0.61%

0.60%

0.58%

0.57%

0.53%

Cost of deposits

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

NIM2

3.52%

3.49%

3.35%

3.31%

3.22%

Central Bank interest rate3

-0.40%

-0.41%

-0.50%

-0.50%

-0.50%

12

(1)

Average exchange rates as at H1'20.

(2)

Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets.

(3)

Quarter average, ECB deposit facility.

Results

Net fee income fell in Q2, mainly due to lower new business volumes as a result of the SCF lockdown. Signs of recovery towards the end of the quarter

Net fee income (Constant EUR mn)1

200

212

194

186

159

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Insurance

304

348

-12.7

-13.6

Other

41

65

-35.7

-21.5

Total net fee income

345

413

-16.3

-14.6

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.

13

Results

Total income fell slightly YoY as NII growth was not enough to offset fall in net fee income. Q2 greatly impacted by COVID with ongoing income mitigation actions

SCF

Total income (Constant EUR mn)1

1,136

1,188

1,173

1,165

1,101

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

1,926

1,878

2.5

-2.0

Net fee income

345

413

-16.3

-14.6

Customer revenue

2,271

2,291

-0.9

-4.0

Other2

(5)

(5)

-0.2

-

Total income

2,266

2,285

-0.9

-5.4

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.

14

(2) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income.

Results

Costs down significantly both YoY and QoQ thanks to COVID-19 mitigation actions on SCF top of continued delivery on our efficiency programmes in progress

Operating expenses (Constant EUR mn)1

519

512

498

495

471

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

983

1,020

-3.6

-7.9

Employees (#)

13,716

14,494

-5.4

-1.0

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.

15

Results

Net operating income has remained solid driven by cost savings which more than offset SCF income pressure. Efficiency improved to 43%

Net operating income (Constant EUR mn)1

617

689

678

653

630

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Total income

2,266

2,285

-0.9

-5.4

Operating Expenses

(983)

(1,020)

-3.6

-7.9

Net operating income

1,283

1,265

1.4

-3.5

Efficiency ratio

43.4%

44.6%

-120 bps

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.

16

Results

LLPs up significantly mainly due to COVID-related provisions particularly in Q1 and higher SCF portfolio sales in 2019, though cost of credit remains low for this type of business

Net LLPs (Constant EUR mn)1

316

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

1,283

1,265

1.4

-3.5

185

Loan-loss provisions

(501)

(181)

177.1

-41.4

143 145

63

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Net operating income after

782

1,085

-27.9

32.0

provisions

NPL ratio

2.52%

2.24%

28 bps

9 bps

Cost of credit

0.78%

0.36%

42 bps

12 bps

Coverage ratio

106%

106%

0.2 pp

-3.5 pp

(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.

17

Results

Despite net operating income growth, underlying attributable profit fell 26% driven greater LLPs stemming from the COVID crisis

SCF

Underlying Attributable Profit (Constant EUR mn)1

323 334 315

259

218

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

PBT

849

1,097

-22.6

22.6

Tax on profit

(239)

(309)

-22.6

24.2

Consolidated profit

610

788

-22.6

21.9

Minority interests

(133)

(145)

-8.5

32.9

Underlying attributable

477

643

-25.8

19.1

profit

Effective tax rate

28.2%

28.1%

0.1 pp

0.5 pp

(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.

18

Index

1 2 3 4

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

SCF continues to deliver recurrent profit through the cycle

SCF

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • COVID-19pandemic has caused a significant deterioration in the economic environment backdrop.
  • In June, car registrations had fallen by 39%1 year-on-year following four months of unprecedented declines across the region as a consequence of COVID-19 crisis. Decreases in Germany -35%, France -39%, Italy -46% and Spain -51%. June was the best since February as many dealerships opened for business again after lifting of lockdown measures (-24% vs Jun-19, compared with previous March -52%, April -78% and May -57%).
  • Consumer demand has not fully recovered, and most countries showed declines, though in France registrations were higher this June than last year (+1%).
  • Leader in consumer finance in Europe: High geographic diversification and critical mass & top positions in core markets.
  • We have a diversified and stable funding mix, with banking licenses in most markets, with a comfortable liquidity situation.
  • Focused on RoRWA optimisation while maintaining strong market positions.
  • Strategic priorities: car digital projects to support dealers & brands' transformation plans. Reinforcement of e-commerce position. Projects to maximise efficiency and CX.
  • In H1 2020, SCF and Hyundai-Kia JV in Germany launched an offer for Sixt Leasing which completed on 16 July. Also, launch of strategic JV with TIM in Italy to provide consumer services to TIM's 25mn customers in Italy.
  • 18% YoY (constant euros) fall in new lending due to COVID-19 crisis (better than European new car sales, -39%as of June).
  • All the markets in which SCF operates are being significantly affected by the impact of coronavirus pandemic. June results already showing recovery.
  • NII (+3% YoY) increased due to loan growth prior to the COVID-19 crisis (volumes +3% YoY) mainly in Germany and the Nordics. Net fee income fell in H1 in line with lower new business volumes in Q2 due to lockdowns.
  • Costs were down -4% YoY and -8% in the quarter due to COVID-19 mitigation actions implemented in Q2, on top of efficiency plans started in previous quarters.
  • LLPs up from historically low levels, driven by COVID crisis and higher portfolio sales in 2019. Cost of credit of 0.78%, remaining low for this type of business
  • As a result, underlying attributable profit was EUR 477 mn (-26% YoY).

20

(1) EU + EFTA + UK

Index

1 2 3 4

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

Constant EUR million1

Variation

Jun-20

Jun-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

99,255

96,849

2,406

2.5

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

9,831

6,657

3,174

47.7

Debt instruments

4,565

3,185

1,380

43.3

Other financial assets

31

37

(7)

(17.8)

Other asset accounts

4,117

4,059

58

1.4

Total assets

117,799

110,787

7,011

6.3

Customer deposits

38,307

37,125

1,183

3.2

Central banks and credit institutions

29,094

24,827

4,267

17.2

Marketable debt securities

34,691

33,452

1,238

3.7

Other financial liabilities

1,411

1,387

24

1.7

Other liabilities accounts

3,610

3,865

(254)

(6.6)

Total liabilities

107,113

100,655

6,457

6.4

Total equity

10,686

10,132

554

5.5

Other managed customer funds

424

-

424

-

Mutual funds

-

-

-

-

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

424

-

424

-

(1) End period exchange rate as at Jun-20.

SCF

22

Appendix

Income statement

SCF

Change

Constant EUR million1

H1'20

H1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

1,926

1,878

48

2.5

Net fees

345

413

(67)

(16.3)

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

(5)

1

(5)

-

Other operating income

(1)

(6)

5

(88.8)

Gross income

2,266

2,285

(20)

(0.9)

Operating expenses

(983)

(1,020)

37

(3.6)

Net operating income

1,283

1,265

17

1.4

Net loan-loss provisions

(501)

(181)

(320)

177.1

Other income

67

12

55

450.1

Underlying profit before taxes

849

1,097

(248)

(22.6)

Tax on profit

(239)

(309)

70

(22.6)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

610

788

(178)

(22.6)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

610

788

(178)

(22.6)

Minority interests

(133)

(145)

12

(8.5)

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

477

643

(166)

(25.8)

(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.

23

Appendix

Quarterly income statements

SCF

Constant EUR million1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Net interest income

925

954

961

949

973

953

Net fees

213

200

212

194

186

159

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

1

(1)

(5)

(3)

(9)

4

Other operating income

11

(17)

20

33

15

(16)

Gross income

1,150

1,136

1,188

1,173

1,165

1,101

Operating expenses

(501)

(519)

(498)

(495)

(512)

(471)

Net operating income

649

617

689

678

653

630

Net loan-loss provisions

(118)

(63)

(143)

(145)

(316)

(185)

Other income

24

(12)

43

(33)

44

23

Underlying profit before taxes

555

542

589

500

381

468

Tax on profit

(157)

(151)

(173)

(109)

(107)

(132)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

398

390

416

390

275

335

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

398

390

416

390

275

335

Minority interests

(78)

(67)

(82)

(75)

(57)

(76)

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

320

323

334

315

218

259

(1) Average exchange rates as at H1'20.

24

Thank You.

Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
01:59aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Santander books second-quarter record loss of 11.1..
RE
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Brazil
PU
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Chile
PU
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Mexico
PU
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Poland
PU
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Portugal
PU
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain
PU
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : SC Finance
PU
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : United Kingdom
PU
01:26aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Argentina
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 976 M 52 743 M 52 743 M
Net income 2020 2 493 M 2 924 M 2 924 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 34 880 M 40 877 M 40 904 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 194 948
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,74 €
Last Close Price 2,10 €
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-43.63%40 877
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%295 312
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%244 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.83%209 151
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.63%191 927
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.42%128 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group