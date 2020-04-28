Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : Santander 1Q Profit Fell as It Prepares for Surge in Loan Losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:20am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi and Matteo Castia

Banco Santander SA has followed U.S. and European peers in preparing for loan losses by increasing provisions, the latest sign of the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on European banks.

The Spanish bank, one of Europe's largest, set aside 2.31 billion euros ($2.50 billion) in the first quarter for potential loan losses, a 6% increase from the same period last year.

The higher provisions, coupled with lower revenue, contributed to a 82% decline in attributable profit to EUR331 million, it said Tuesday.

Revenue fell 2% to EUR11.81 billion.

Analysts had expected a net profit of EUR1.75 billion on revenue of EUR11.86 billion and provisions for credit losses of EUR2.61 billion.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com and to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
01:40aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander first-quarter profit slumps on higher virus-rela..
RE
01:20aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander 1Q Profit Fell as It Prepares for Surge in Loan ..
DJ
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Argentina
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Brazil
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Chile
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : United States
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Mexico
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Poland
PU
01:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Portugal
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 46 178 M
EBIT 2020 24 032 M
Net income 2020 4 254 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,41%
P/E ratio 2020 7,88x
P/E ratio 2021 5,85x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,71x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 32 718 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,06  €
Last Close Price 1,97  €
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-0.97%35 452
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group