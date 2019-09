By Pietro Lombardi



Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC) has appointed Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh as chief compliance officer, the bank said late Tuesday.

The appointment will be effective after receiving regulatory approvals. She joins the Spanish bank from a subsidiary of Dutch bank Rabobank.

The bank also said that Pamela Walkden will join the board as an independent director, replacing Carlos Fernandez.

