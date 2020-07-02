Log in
Banco Santander S A : Santander Consumer launches Wabi, a car subscription service

07/02/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Wabi allows users to lease a vehicle for a minimum period of 30 days. Subscriptions can be renewed every month under no obligation.

This solution is already available in Spain in the Region of Madrid and will soon be offered in Andalusia, Catalonia and the Region of Valencia.

Wide range of vehicles with comprehensive insurance, roadside assistance and maintenance.

Madrid, 2 July 2020 - PRESS RELEASE
Santander Consumer has launched Wabi, a novel car subscription service that allows users to reserve a vehicle for personal use via app or online. Subscriptions last a minimum of 30 days and can be renewed every month under no contractual obligation.

Santander Consumer is providing drivers with the benefits of car ownership without needing to purchase a vehicle. The Wabi subscription service offers comprehensive insurance with roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance, tyre change, and tax and cost management.

Signing up for the service is quick and easy. Users just need to download the app, register with a valid driving licence, select a payment method and reserve a car.

Users must collect their guaranteed clean and disinfected car from an arranged drop-off point. Offered vehicles range from hatchbacks to luxury cars and include all engine types (diesel, petrol, hybrid and electric).

The Wabi subscription service is now available in the Region of Madrid via an app for iOS and Android as well as on the website www.wabicar.com. Furthermore, it will soon be offered in Andalusia, Catalonia and the Region of Valencia.

According to a report by Statista, in 2019, 53% of Spaniards used their mobile phone to purchase products or services online. Wabi has been launched as part of Santander Consumers' digital transformation, following its acquisition of coches.com last January. Santander Consumer is committed to providing products and services suitable to any customer profile. Currently, this service offers a flexible alternative to temporary private vehicle use.

Ángel Fernández de Bobadilla, chief executive officer of Santander Consumer Spain, said: 'We are working to stay a step ahead of customers' needs, partners (car dealers) and communities by offering solutions to the demand for instant mobility services. This new service is part of our strategy to continue to support the car distribution industry in Spain by investing in projects that add value to it and support its digital transformation.'

This service presents a new business opportunity for dealers, who can use Wabi's digital platform to promote the use of second-hand and kilometre-zero vehicles. The only condition is that the cars they advertise cannot be more than four years old nor have more than 100,000 kilometres on the odometer.

Santander Consumer Finance (SCF) is a leading consumer credit company operating in 15 European countries. By the end of 2019, it had a team of over 15,000 employees offering the best products and services to 20 million customers at 130,000 points of sale. SCF offers a wide range of financial solutions at car dealers and shops and via direct consumer channels (branches, via telephone and online).

In Spain, it offers its financing solutions at over 20,000 shops, distribution chains and car dealers, and directly through personal loans and its Santander Consumer card. SCF is part of Santander, one of the world's largest banks.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 12:33:05 UTC
