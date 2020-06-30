Banco Santander S A : Santander Proposes Martin Chavez as New Independent Director

By Pietro Lombardi



Banco Santander SA has proposed the appointment of Martin Chavez as new independent director, the Spanish bank said Tuesday.

Mr. Chavez will replace Esther Gimenez-Salinas, who will step down after eight years on the board.

Shareholders will vote on the appointment at a meeting that should take place in October 2020.

The Spanish bank also said that Sebastian Gunningham will be appointed chairman of Santander Consumer Finance and vice chairman of Openbank, while Francisco D'Souza will reinforce his collaboration with the group and become strategic advisor for the development of Santander Global Platform.

"Marty, Sebastian and Frank bring extensive experience and will add significant value to the group as we develop and execute our digital transformation," Executive Chairman Ana Botin said.

