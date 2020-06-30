Log in
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : Santander Proposes Martin Chavez as New Independent Director

06/30/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Banco Santander SA has proposed the appointment of Martin Chavez as new independent director, the Spanish bank said Tuesday.

Mr. Chavez will replace Esther Gimenez-Salinas, who will step down after eight years on the board.

Shareholders will vote on the appointment at a meeting that should take place in October 2020.

The Spanish bank also said that Sebastian Gunningham will be appointed chairman of Santander Consumer Finance and vice chairman of Openbank, while Francisco D'Souza will reinforce his collaboration with the group and become strategic advisor for the development of Santander Global Platform.

"Marty, Sebastian and Frank bring extensive experience and will add significant value to the group as we develop and execute our digital transformation," Executive Chairman Ana Botin said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 45 306 M 50 955 M 50 955 M
Net income 2020 2 925 M 3 290 M 3 290 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 36 614 M 41 181 M 41 179 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 194 948
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-40.83%41 181
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.29%283 329
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.83%253 120
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.27%202 923
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.43%201 762
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.21%134 481
