Banco Santander S A : Santander Universities Brazil helps students pay their university costs

São Paulo, 16 June 2020 - PRESS RELEASE

Santander Universities is launching a special scholarship to help university students to continue studying. The'Superamos Juntos' scholarship will represent an investment of R$4,000 per student: each beneficiary receives R$300 to pay for books and materials or to access remote learning tools by buying an internet package, for example. At the same time, the student's university receives a credit of R$3,700 for the payment of monthly fees up to that limit.

Santander Universities expects to grant 1,030 scholarships to students from 121 universities in all Brazilian states and the federal district. The list includes institutions that are already partners of Santander Universities. The investment, which exceeds R$4 million, has been redirected from student exchange programmes to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.



'We know we are going through a special time and that both students and universities needed this support. Since travelling is now more complicated, we decided to redirect the funds and we hope this helps many students to continue their studies', said Nicolás Vergara, head of Santander Universities Brazil.



Registrations are open until 2 August at www.becas-santander.com and in this link. The list of participating institutions can also be found in this link. The scholarship awardees will be announced in a notice published by the universities and chosen on the basis of their academic performance and social vulnerability. The announcement will be made on 8 September.



About Santander Universities

Santander Brazil was one of the top 10 companies in Fortune's Change The World 2019 ranking of companies that help the world become a better place through their own businesses.