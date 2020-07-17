Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : Santander Universities Brazil helps students pay their university costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 09:46am EDT

The 'Superamos Juntos' scholarship will help university students carry on studying in the current context. Total investment of more than R$4 million.

São Paulo, 16 June 2020 - PRESS RELEASE
Santander Universities is launching a special scholarship to help university students to continue studying. The'Superamos Juntos' scholarship will represent an investment of R$4,000 per student: each beneficiary receives R$300 to pay for books and materials or to access remote learning tools by buying an internet package, for example. At the same time, the student's university receives a credit of R$3,700 for the payment of monthly fees up to that limit.

Santander Universities expects to grant 1,030 scholarships to students from 121 universities in all Brazilian states and the federal district. The list includes institutions that are already partners of Santander Universities. The investment, which exceeds R$4 million, has been redirected from student exchange programmes to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We know we are going through a special time and that both students and universities needed this support. Since travelling is now more complicated, we decided to redirect the funds and we hope this helps many students to continue their studies', said Nicolás Vergara, head of Santander Universities Brazil.

Registrations are open until 2 August at www.becas-santander.com and in this link. The list of participating institutions can also be found in this link. The scholarship awardees will be announced in a notice published by the universities and chosen on the basis of their academic performance and social vulnerability. The announcement will be made on 8 September.

About Santander Universities
Santander Brazil was one of the top 10 companies in Fortune's Change The World 2019 ranking of companies that help the world become a better place through their own businesses.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 13:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
09:46aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Universities Brazil helps students pay their uni..
PU
07/16BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander is one of the five best companies to work for wo..
PU
07/16UK finance sector devises battle plan to tackle COVID debt pile
RE
07/15UK finance sector devises battle plan to tackle COVID debt pile
RE
07/15BANCO SANTANDER S A : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings on Bumper UK 2019-1 Fina..
AQ
07/15BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander's outstanding covid-19 response and support to S..
PU
07/14Abengoa postpones final decision on debt deal until July 27
RE
07/14SPAIN : EIB Group and Santander provide almost EUR760 million for SMEs affected ..
AQ
07/14Spanish banks' ECB borrowing hits highest level since late 2013
RE
07/13SANTANDER : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45 183 M 51 608 M 51 608 M
Net income 2020 2 874 M 3 283 M 3 283 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 37 502 M 42 869 M 42 835 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 194 948
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,77 €
Last Close Price 2,26 €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-39.40%42 869
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.26%304 790
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.33%249 334
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.06%207 331
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.06%198 397
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.12%132 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group