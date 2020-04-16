Banco Santander S A : Santander launches PagoFX in the UK to offer fast, secure and low-cost international transfers with no fees for two months

The launch is another milestone in Santander's four-year (2019-2022), 20 billion-euro digital technology pledge. Payments are a cornerstone of the banking group's open financial services platform, being delivered to create fast, simple and safe digital services for consumers, merchants and SMEs around the world. Capitalising on successful and proven technologies, PagoFX is the open-market version of Santander's existing international money transfer service One Pay FX, which offers transparent and quick international transfers to its bank customers in key countries in Europe and the Americas.



PagoFX is designed with trust, safety and the consumer at its core, featuring Santander's extensive and thorough bank-grade product validation process:



Quick but comprehensive verification process before making the first payment to guarantee the protection of data and money.



before making the first payment to guarantee the protection of data and money. Every cost shown upfront with no hidden fees: users will know exactly how much they're paying and how much their recipient will get. This includes real-time foreign exchange rates.

with no hidden fees: users will know exactly how much they're paying and how much their recipient will get. This includes real-time foreign exchange rates. Bank-level security with the same product validation process as any Santander Group product has, this means the company implements cybersecurity, financial crime and risk requirements.

with the same product validation process as any Santander Group product has, this means the company implements cybersecurity, financial crime and risk requirements. PagoFX is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK regulator for financial services firms. This safeguards funds until the associated payment has been sent, so users are fully protected in the case of defective execution of any payment.

in the case of defective execution of any payment. A dedicated support team of people provide PagoFX users with expert advice and assistance for any type of enquiry via in-app chat, web and e-mail.

With the PagoFX service, international payments can currently be made in selected currencies from the UK to the US, the eurozone, Poland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic, with plans to introduce further currencies and payment options in the short term.



The service will be rolled-out to sole traders and small-and-medium-sized enterprises in the UK via the PagoFX website and mobile app in the near future. In addition, PagoFX will be launched in other European countries later this year and be present in around 20 markets in the next three to four years.



As a fintech start-up, PagoFX has attracted talent from several big tech companies, such as Amazon, PayPal and Intuit, and start-ups, and works together with the strong global payments team at Santander, which includes executives with digital and banking backgrounds.



The no-fee programme, deployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is available to all registered UK users of the PagoFX app on Android or iOS. Until 16 June 2020, PagoFX shall waive international money transfer fees on transactions up to a limit of 3,000 GBP per user. This limit is cumulative - once you submit a single or multiple transactions above the 3,000 GBP limit, PagoFX's standard fees shall apply on all amounts above the limit. Standard low-cost fee for transferring money to the eurozone, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden and the Czech Republic is 0.70% of the sent amount. For transfers to the US, Poland and Denmark, the fee is 0.80% of sent amount. PagoFX shows all the information upfront and offers real-time foreign exchange rates.



