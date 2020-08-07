Banco Santander S A : Santander's UK Arm Names William Vereker as Nonexecutive Board Chairman

By Pietro Lombardi



Banco Santander SA's U.K. arm said Friday that William Vereker will succeed Shriti Vadera and become nonexecutive chairman in November.

Mr. Vereker will join the board on Oct. 1 and become chairman in November, succeeding current chairwoman Ms. Vadera, who leaves the bank at the end of October.

Meanwhile, the company said Senior Independent Nonexecutive Director Scott Wheway will leave Santander UK at the end of September.

