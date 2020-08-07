Log in
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/07 03:09:53 am
1.854 EUR   -0.59%
02:57aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander's UK Arm Names William Vereker as Nonexecutive Board Chairman
DJ
08/04Outlook for European corporate profits worsens
RE
08/04BANCO SANTANDER S A : Buyback SANC13 PRO
AQ
Banco Santander S A : Santander's UK Arm Names William Vereker as Nonexecutive Board Chairman

08/07/2020

By Pietro Lombardi

Banco Santander SA's U.K. arm said Friday that William Vereker will succeed Shriti Vadera and become nonexecutive chairman in November.

Mr. Vereker will join the board on Oct. 1 and become chairman in November, succeeding current chairwoman Ms. Vadera, who leaves the bank at the end of October.

Meanwhile, the company said Senior Independent Nonexecutive Director Scott Wheway will leave Santander UK at the end of September.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.32% 1.865 End-of-day quote.-50.00%
CENTRICA PLC -1.71% 47.17 Delayed Quote.-47.18%
Financials
Sales 2020 43 925 M 52 023 M 52 023 M
Net income 2020 -9 157 M -10 845 M -10 845 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,41x
Yield 2020 2,44%
Capitalization 30 946 M 36 657 M 36 651 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 194 284
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,63 €
Last Close Price 1,87 €
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-50.00%36 657
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.24%296 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%246 194
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.68%219 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.41%188 200
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.62%130 166
