Banco Santander S A : Santander's outstanding covid-19 response and support to SMEs recognised by Euromoney

Santander received the 'Excellence in Leadership' award for its covid-19 response in Europe and was also named Best Bank for SMEs in Western Europe and Latin America, Best Bank in Spain and Portugal, and Best Investment Bank in Portugal.



Madrid, 15 July 2020 - PRESS RELEASE

Euromoney has praised Santander response to the covid-19 crisis in Europe (Western, and Central & Eastern Europe) with an 'Excellence in Leadership' award in its 2020 edition. The magazine commended Santander for the way it managed the health and economic crisis for its employees, clients, business and the society in general.

Euromoney also recognised the valuable support that Santander is providing to SMEs during the crisis and more generally with the Best Bank for SMEs in Western Europe and Latin America awards. Furthermore, the magazine's editors acknowledged Santander as Best Bank in Spain and Portugal, and Best Investment Bank in Portugal.



Ana Botín, Banco Santander executive chairman, said: 'Santander's purpose is to help people and businesses prosper and, now more than ever, this goal is guiding our actions. We have been determined throughout to do everything in our power to fight the pandemic and support the recovery. While we know there is more to do, we are pleased that Euromoney has recognised the efforts of teams in supporting our customers over the past year, and particularly in recent months.'



Euromoney magazine has been a leading publication in international finance for 50 years. Euromoney's Awards for Excellence were established in 1992.

