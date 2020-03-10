Banco Santander S A : Sends Madrid Employees Home to Reduce Virus Risk

By Giulia Petroni



Banco Santander SA said Tuesday that employees at corporate offices in Madrid will work from home for the next 15 days due to coronavirus-related concerns.

"In line with the recommendations of global and local health authorities and governments, we believe that the most prudent action is to ask our employees at our largest centres in Madrid to work from home at this stage," Executive Chairman Ana Botin said.

The Spanish bank also said shareholders will participate at the next annual general meeting on April 3 remotely. This includes the use of electronic voting and proxy-gathering, it added.

