Banco Santander S A : Spain

28 April 2020 Spain Q1'20 Earnings Presentation Important Information Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non- IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Forward-looking statements Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No offer The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever. Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Historical performance is not indicative of future results Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Third Party Information In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Deleveraging continues, reducing the stock of loans Total loans (EUR bn) 1,167 1,178 1,159 1,155 1,151 YoY -2.1 -1.7 -1.5 -1.2 (%) -4.4 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Jan-19 Total deposits (EUR bn) 1,079 1,104 1,093 1,111 1,103 YoY 6.3 5.3 5.1 4.8 4.2 (%) Demand for housing loans declined in Q4'19. The factors that explain this decline are, mainly, lower consumer confidence and the worsening outlook in the housing market, and also, to a lesser extent, higher funding by own funds and greater use of loans from other institutions. Demand for consumer credit declined slightly due to a decrease in consumer confidence, lower spending on consumer durables, and a higher use of loans from other entities and own funds. Demand for funds from companies declined in the fourth quarter, in both SMEs and corporates. In savings, slight decrease in volumes with varied performance by product: migration from time to demand deposits, mainly in households. Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19feb-20 Source: Bank of Spain. Comments from the Survey on banking loans (Encuesta sobre préstamos bancarios en España: Octubre 2019; Boletín Económico 4/2019) 5 Loans to Other Resident sectors Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks

loans declined in Q4'19. The factors that explain this decline are, mainly, lower consumer confidence and the worsening outlook in the housing market, and also, to a lesser extent, higher funding by own funds and greater use of loans from other institutions. Demand for consumer credit declined slightly due to a decrease in consumer confidence, lower spending on consumer durables, and a higher use of loans from other entities and own funds. Demand for funds from companies declined in the fourth quarter, in both SMEs and corporates.

declined slightly due to a decrease in consumer confidence, lower spending on consumer durables, and a higher use of loans from other entities and own funds. Demand for funds from declined in the fourth quarter, in both SMEs and corporates. In savings , slight decrease in volumes with varied performance by product: migration from time to demand deposits, mainly in households. Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19feb-20 Source: Bank of Spain. Comments from the Survey on banking loans (Encuesta sobre préstamos bancarios en España: Octubre 2019; Boletín Económico 4/2019) 5 Loans to Other Resident sectors Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business Santander in Spain remains committed to maintaining its leadership by supporting individual customers, SMEs and Corporates, specially to overcome the COVID-19 crisis KEY DATA Q1'20 YoY Var. Customer loans1 EUR 192.5 bn -4.4% Customer funds2 EUR 293.9 bn -4.2% Underlying att. Profit EUR 352 mn -1.1% Underlying RoTE 9.0% -61 bps Efficiency ratio 52.8% -239 bps Loans market share3 17.4% -21 bps Deposits market share3 18.9% +13 bps STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Positive commercial dynamism pre-COVIDwith double digit growth in all products and segments until mid-marchand ending the quarterwith a +14% YoY activity growth During the covid crisis, we have been able to maintain business activity with 80% of employees and 100% of contact centers teleworking and only 26% of branches opened, reflecting the value of Santander Spain digital capacities, and allowing customers remote signing of products including ICO lines and repayments holiday plans Loyal customers 2.5 mn +4.2% Digital customers 4.9 mn +6.0% Branches 3,222 -26.2% Employees 27,354 -12.7% Helping the society to recover from the coronavirus crisis be being part of the solution and reviewing our strategy in order to adapt it to new normal post-COVIDmaintaining the focus on: Strengthening our balance

Focus on loyalty and customer

Keep accelerating digital transformation (1) Excluding reverse repos. 7 (2) Excluding repos. (3) Spain market share (as of Dec-19) includes: SAN Spain (public criteria) + Openbank + Hub Madrid + SC Spain. Other Resident sectors in Deposits. (4) In terms of total assets Strategy and business Loyalty continues to increase leveraged on our enhanced digital offering Loyal (mn) 2.4 4% 2.5 Mar-19 Mar-20 Loyal / Active: 32% (+2 pp YoY) Digital customers (mn) 4.9 4.6 6% Mar-19 Mar-20 Digital sales / total: 33% (+6 pp YoY) Our loyal individual customers base continues to grow +5%YoY driven by a strong digital offer and our focus on customer satisfaction

+23% YoY new insurance premiums POS turnover +12%YoY during January and February and in March affected by COVID crisis

Loyal SMEs and corporate customers base, growing loyalty +2% YoY and international business activity +21% YoY

Digital customer penetration 61%

Development of new end-to-end digital processes and digital remote signature for additional products, specially in SMEs

end-to-end digital processes and digital remote signature for additional products, specially in SMEs Improving ATM functionalities leveraging in the App: new money withdrawal pre-defined in App

pre-defined in App Empowering digital customer transformation with Santander Personal as the symbiosis between on & offline relationship model, for Individuals and also for SMEs and Private Banking

Mobile only customers: +74% YoY 8 Strategy and business Strong Santander Spain digital capacities to support commercial dynamism Santander Spain digital capacities allowing to overcome COVID situation 80% Employees & 100% Contact centers teleworking 61% Digital customers Remote signature capacities for individuals and corporates 99 mn Accesses to digital channels in March (monthly record) ATM`s: pioneer system in Spain to allow money withdrawal up to EUR 300 by predefining it in the App and scanning a QR code in the ATMs Strong commercial dynamism pre COVID +13% YoY SMEs activity growth +22% YoY in Corporates +15% YoY housing mortgages activity +150 bps YoY mortgage market share COVID measures to support customers Legal mortgage and UPL repayment holiday implemented together with complementary banking sector plans Pioneers launching of ICO COVID for Tourism sector and ICO lines supporting customers with EUR 9.6 bn in 60,000 transactions 9 Strategy and business Supporting employees and customers to overcome the COVID-19 crisis Employees • 80% employees teleworking • 26% of branches opened • Medical care service and remote advice & guidance from specialists for employees and families • Santander Spain committed to maintain Main COVID-19 employment and to support contractors continuity measures Society: Be part of the solution implemented • Supporting Autonomous regions with medical supplies acquisitions • Supporting IFEMA field Hospital • Supporting Seniors and vulnerable customers with advanced unemployment and retirements payments • Fund raising: Employees Solidarity Fund "Juntos" and La Liga Santander Fest concert (EUR 1 mn) Customers Pioneers launching ICO COVID for Tourism sector

Launch ICO COVID lines supporting customers with EUR 9.6 bn in 60,000 transactions

ICO COVID lines supporting customers with EUR 9.6 bn EUR 20 bn fund to cover SMEs liquidity needs

to cover SMEs liquidity needs Legal mortgage and UPL repayment holiday implemented

Launch of complementary banking sector to support customers in addition to legal measures Digital Channels Reinforcement of remote channels: contact centers and Santander Personal

contact centers and Santander Personal Acceleration of remote signature capacities for individuals and corporates

Free ATMs withdrawal for customers in all ATMs across country, including competitors

10 Strategy and business We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way Culture Engagement Women 1st Financial 22% Group Institution to work leadership for Communities 398k Social Support 22 k people helped through scholarships our community granted2 programmes2 Sustainability Environmental Impact Green Finance 100% TOP 1 Renewable energy Project Finance of ISO 14001 renewable projects1 Financial inclusion Access to financial services 54k 65k people financially operations to facilitate access empowered4 to housing for vulnerable groups (2009-20) Note: figures as of 2019 and changes on a YoY basis (2019 vs. 2018) 11 (1) Dealogic League Tables 2019 (2) Audited data from 2019 Strategy and business Loans affected by deleveraging in institutions and CIB. Also the new lending in mortgages do not offset maturities. QoQ up due to SMEs and Corporates Total customer loans1 (EUR bn) 201.3 201.1 194.5 191.3 192.5 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Individuals customers2 73.4 74.3 -1.1 -0.2 o/w Mortgages 56.5 58.4 -3.3 -0.3 Rest of products 16.9 15.8 6.9 0.0 SMEs & Corporates 84.5 86.1 -1.8 1.1 Institutions 11.2 15.1 -25.3 3.5 CIB 21.4 22.8 -6.4 2.5 RE & Other 1.9 3.0 -37.2 -18.1 Total customer loans 192.5 201.3 -4.4 0.6 Group criteria (1) Excludes reverse repos12 (2) Includes Private Banking Strategy and business Drop in customer funds, with demand and time deposits decreasing, impacted mainly by institutions Total customer funds (EUR bn) Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 317.2 312.9 306.8 308.7 293.9 Demand 200.6 202.2 -0.8 -1.6 Time 34.1 39.7 -14.2 -6.0 Total deposits 234.7 241.9 -3.0 -2.3 Mutual Funds 59.2 64.9 -8.8 -13.8 Total customer funds 293.9 306.8 -4.2 -4.8 Additionally, the Bank also includes Pension funds in its management of customer funds which were down YoY at EUR 13 bn. Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Group criteria 13 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results NII fell 8% due to smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking Net interest income (EUR mn) 1,009 1,009 967 934 925 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 NIM1 1.18% 1.18% 1.15% 1.13% 1.17% Central Bank interest rate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Yields and costs (%) 2.05% 2.08% 2.02% 2.02% 1.99% Yield on loans Cost of deposits 0.14% 0.14% 0.13% 0.13% 0.06% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Differential 191 bps 194 bps 189 bps 189 bps 192 bps (1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets 15 Results Net fee income up 3% YoY: higher activity in funds and transactional. On the other hand, fees negatively impacted by the change in 1I2I3 account conditions Net fee income (EUR mn) 623 624 614 620 643 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Transactional fees 145 132 9.7 3.5 Investment and pension 224 191 17.5 5.6 funds Insurance 66 77 -14.4 9.4 Other fees2 120 142 -15.5 -5.9 Total Retail 555 542 2.4 2.8 CIB & Other (FN) 89 82 8.2 11.1 Total net fee income 643 623 3.2 3.8 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1)Includes payment methods, bank guarantees... 16 Results Total income down 4% YoY due to customer revenue. Higher GFT2 were offset by lower other operating income (negatively impacted by the real estate business) Total income (EUR mn) 1,857 1,849 1,989 1,811 1,789 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 925 1,009 -8.3 -0.9 Net fee income 643 623 3.2 3.8 Customer revenue 1,569 1,632 -3.9 1.0 Other1 220 224 -1.8 -14.7 Total income 1,789 1,857 -3.7 -1.3 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Note: FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 228 mn before tax. 17 (1) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income (2) Gains on financial transactions Results Cost reduction efforts were reflected in an 8% decrease year-on-year, delivering on our efficiency plan Operating expenses (EUR mn) 1,025 1,020 999 977 944 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 944 1,025 -7.8 -3.4 Efficiency ratio 52.8% 55.2% -239 bps Branches (#) 3,222 4,365 -26.2 -0.4 Employees (#) 27,354 31,325 -12.7 -1.0 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 18 Results The NPL ratio improved 41 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-9% YoY) and slight increase in cost of credit Net LLPs (EUR mn) 242 228 253 210 176 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net operating income 844 832 1.5 1.2 Loan-loss provisions (253) (242) 4.5 43.7 Net operating income after 591 589 0.2 -10.2 provisions NPL ratio 6.88% 7.29% -41 bps -6 bps Cost of credit1 0.44% 0.40% 4 bps 1 bp Coverage ratio 42% 43% -1.3 pp 0.9 pp (1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans 19 Results Underlying profit was 1% lower YoY, impacted by higher tax rate. PBT up 2% YoY. Underlying Attributable Profit (EUR mn) 491 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 356 400 338 352 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 PBT 487 478 2.0 -12.6 Tax on profit (135) (122) 10.9 -14.1 Consolidated profit 352 356 -1.1 -12.0 Minority interests (0) 0 - -93.7 Underlying attributable 352 356 -1.1 -12.0 profit Effective tax rate 27.7% 25.5% 2.2 pp -0.5 pp Note: Contribution to the FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 160 mn after tax. 20 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Macroeconomic Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix environment business remarks and financial system Concluding remarks Growth in new business volumes, boosted by SMEs and consumer credit Financial System Strategy & Business Results Demand for housing loans declined in Q4'19, mainly due to lower consumer confidence and the worsening outlook in the housing market. Demand for consumer credit declined slightly due to a decrease in consumer confidence, lower spending on consumer durables, and a higher use of loans from other entities and own funds

In savings, slight decrease in volumes with varied performance by product: migration from time to demand deposits, mainly in households

Positive commercial dynamism pre-COVID with double digit growth in all products and segments until mid-march and ending the quarter with a +14% YoY activity growth

pre-COVID with double digit growth in all products and segments until mid-march and ending the quarter with a +14% YoY activity growth Our loyal individual customers base continues to grow +5% YoY and SMEs and corporates growing +2% YoY, driven by a strong digital offer and our focus on customer satisfaction.

During the COVID crisis, we have been able to maintain business with 80% of employees and 100% of contact centers teleworking and only 26% of branches opened

We are reviewing our strategy in order to adapt it to new normal post-COVID maintaining the focus on: balance sheet strength, customer loyalty and digital transformation

post-COVID maintaining the focus on: balance sheet strength, customer loyalty and digital transformation NII down due to smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking

Cost reduction efforts were reflected in an 8% decrease year-on-year, delivering on our efficiency plan

year-on-year, delivering on our efficiency plan The NPL ratio improved 41 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-9% YoY) and slight increase in cost of credit

non-performing loans (-9% YoY) and slight increase in cost of credit Underlying profit was 1% lower YoY, impacted by higher tax rate. PBT up 2% YoY 22 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Appendix Balance sheet EUR million Change Mar-20 Mar-19 Amount % Customer loans 186,296 194,308 (8,012) (4.1) Cash, central banks and credit institutions 78,407 80,513 (2,106) (2.6) Debt securities 24,458 41,929 (17,470) (41.7) Other financial assets 1,407 1,925 (517) (26.9) Other assets 25,209 24,712 497 2.0 Total assets 315,778 343,386 (27,608) (8.0) Customer deposits 234,716 242,570 (7,854) (3.2) Central banks and credit institutions 20,341 46,692 (26,351) (56.4) Debt securities issued 29,503 23,386 6,117 26.2 Other financial liabilities 8,968 8,027 941 11.7 Other liabilities 6,231 7,491 (1,260) (16.8) Total liabilities 299,759 328,166 (28,407) (8.7) Total equity 16,019 15,220 799 5.2 Other managed and marketed customer funds 85,362 89,760 (4,398) (4.9) Mutual funds 59,173 64,870 (5,697) (8.8) Pension funds 13,206 14,350 (1,144) (8.0) Managed portfolios 12,983 10,540 2,443 23.2 24 Appendix Income statement EUR million Q1'20 Q1'19 Variation Amount % Net interest income 925 1,009 (84) (8.3) Net fees 643 623 20 3.2 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 156 119 37 30.9 Other operating income 64 105 (41) (39.1) Gross income 1,789 1,857 (68) (3.7) Operating expenses (944) (1,025) 80 (7.8) Net operating income 844 832 12 1.5 Net loan-loss provisions (253) (242) (11) 4.5 Other income (104) (112) 8 (7.3) Underlying profit before taxes 487 478 9 2.0 Tax on profit (135) (122) (13) 10.9 Underlying profit from continuing operations 352 356 (4) (1.1) Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 352 356 (4) (1.1) Minority interests (0) 0 (0) - Underlying attributable profit to the Group 352 356 (4) (1.1) 25 Appendix Quarterly income statements EUR million Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Net interest income 1,009 1,009 967 934 925 Net fees 623 624 614 620 643 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 119 214 326 387 156 Other operating income 105 2 83 (129) 64 Gross income 1,857 1,849 1,989 1,811 1,789 Operating expenses (1,025) (1,020) (999) (977) (944) Net operating income 832 829 990 834 844 Net loan-loss provisions (242) (228) (210) (176) (253) Other income (112) (143) (100) (100) (104) Underlying profit before taxes 478 458 681 557 487 Tax on profit (122) (120) (190) (157) (135) Underlying profit from continuing operations 356 338 491 401 352 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 356 338 491 401 352 Minority interests 0 0 (0) (0) (0) Underlying attributable profit to the Group 356 338 491 400 352 26 Thank you. Our purpose is to help people and business prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

