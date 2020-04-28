Banco Santander S A : Spain

Log in
04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

28 April 2020

Spain

Q1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non- IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

2

Important Information

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Deleveraging continues, reducing the stock of loans

Total loans (EUR bn)

1,167

1,178

1,159

1,155

1,151

YoY

-2.1

-1.7

-1.5

-1.2

(%)

-4.4

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Jan-19

Total deposits (EUR bn)

1,079

1,104

1,093

1,111

1,103

YoY

6.3

5.3

5.1

4.8

4.2

(%)

  • Demand for housing loans declined in Q4'19. The factors that explain this decline are, mainly, lower consumer confidence and the worsening outlook in the housing market, and also, to a lesser extent, higher funding by own funds and greater use of loans from other institutions.
  • Demand for consumer credit declined slightly due to a decrease in consumer confidence, lower spending on consumer durables, and a higher use of loans from other entities and own funds. Demand for funds from companies declined in the fourth quarter, in both SMEs and corporates.
  • In savings, slight decrease in volumes with varied performance by product: migration from time to demand deposits, mainly in households.

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19feb-20

Source: Bank of Spain. Comments from the Survey on banking loans (Encuesta sobre préstamos bancarios en España: Octubre 2019; Boletín Económico 4/2019)

5

Loans to Other Resident sectors

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander in Spain remains committed to maintaining its leadership by supporting individual customers, SMEs and Corporates, specially to overcome the COVID-19 crisis

KEY DATA

Q1'20

YoY Var.

Customer loans1

EUR 192.5 bn

-4.4%

Customer funds2

EUR 293.9 bn

-4.2%

Underlying att. Profit

EUR 352 mn

-1.1%

Underlying RoTE

9.0%

-61 bps

Efficiency ratio

52.8%

-239 bps

Loans market share3

17.4%

-21 bps

Deposits market share3

18.9%

+13 bps

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Positive commercial dynamism pre-COVIDwith double digit growth in all products and segments until mid-marchand ending the quarterwith a +14% YoY activity growth

During the covid crisis, we have been able to maintain business activity with 80% of employees and 100% of contact centers teleworking and only 26% of branches opened, reflecting the value of Santander Spain digital capacities, and allowing customers remote signing of products including ICO lines and repayments holiday plans

Loyal customers

2.5 mn

+4.2%

Digital customers

4.9 mn

+6.0%

Branches

3,222

-26.2%

Employees

27,354

-12.7%

Helping the society to recover from the coronavirus crisis be being part of the solution and reviewing our strategy in order

to adapt it to new normal post-COVIDmaintaining the focus on:

  • Strengthening our balance
  • Focus on loyalty and customer
  • Keep accelerating digital transformation

(1)

Excluding reverse repos.

7

(2)

Excluding repos.

(3)

Spain market share (as of Dec-19) includes: SAN Spain (public criteria) + Openbank + Hub Madrid + SC Spain. Other Resident sectors in Deposits.

(4)

In terms of total assets

Strategy and business

Loyalty continues to increase leveraged on our enhanced digital offering

Loyal (mn)

2.4

4%

2.5

Mar-19

Mar-20

Loyal / Active: 32% (+2 pp YoY)

Digital customers (mn)

4.9

4.6

6%

Mar-19

Mar-20

Digital sales / total: 33% (+6 pp YoY)

  • Our loyal individual customers base continues to grow +5%YoY driven by a strong digital offer and our focus on customer satisfaction
    • +23% YoY new insurance premiums
    • POS turnover +12%YoY during January and February and in March affected by COVID crisis
  • Loyal SMEs and corporate customers base, growing loyalty +2% YoY and international business activity +21% YoY
  • Digital customer penetration 61%
  • Development of new end-to-end digital processes and digital remote signature for additional products, specially in SMEs
  • Improving ATM functionalities leveraging in the App: new money withdrawal pre-defined in App
  • Empowering digital customer transformation with Santander Personal as the symbiosis between on & offline relationship model, for Individuals and also for SMEs and Private Banking
  • Mobile only customers: +74% YoY

8

Strategy and business

Strong Santander Spain digital capacities to support commercial dynamism

Santander Spain digital capacities allowing to overcome COVID situation

80% Employees & 100% Contact centers teleworking

61% Digital customers

Remote signature capacities for individuals and corporates

99 mn Accesses to digital channels in March

(monthly record)

ATM`s: pioneer system in Spain to allow money

withdrawal up to EUR 300 by predefining it in the App

and scanning a QR code in the ATMs

Strong commercial dynamism pre COVID

+13% YoY SMEs activity growth

+22% YoY in Corporates

+15% YoY housing mortgages activity

+150 bps YoY mortgage market share

COVID measures to support customers

Legal mortgage and UPL repayment holiday implemented together with complementary banking sector plans

Pioneers launching of ICO COVID for Tourism sector and ICO lines supporting customers with EUR 9.6 bn in 60,000 transactions

9

Strategy and business

Supporting employees and customers to overcome the COVID-19 crisis

Employees

80% employees teleworking

26% of branches opened

Medical care service and remote advice

& guidance from specialists for

employees and families

Santander Spain committed to maintain

Main COVID-19

employment and to support contractors

continuity

measures

Society: Be part of the solution

implemented

Supporting Autonomous regions with medical

supplies acquisitions

Supporting IFEMA field Hospital

Supporting Seniors and vulnerable

customers with advanced unemployment and

retirements payments

Fund raising: Employees Solidarity Fund "Juntos" and La

Liga Santander Fest concert (EUR 1 mn)

Customers

  • Pioneers launching ICO COVID for Tourism sector
  • Launch ICO COVID lines supporting customers with EUR 9.6 bn in 60,000 transactions
  • EUR 20 bn fund to cover SMEs liquidity needs
  • Legal mortgage and UPL repayment holiday implemented
  • Launch of complementary banking sector to support customers in addition to legal measures

Digital Channels

  • Reinforcement of remote channels: contact centers and Santander Personal
  • Acceleration of remote signature capacities for individuals and corporates
    • Free ATMs withdrawal for customers in all ATMs across country, including competitors

10

Strategy and business

We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way

Culture

Engagement

Women

1st Financial

22% Group

Institution to work

leadership

for

Communities

398k

Social Support

22 k

people helped through

scholarships

our community

granted2

programmes2

Sustainability

Environmental Impact

Green Finance

100%

TOP 1

Renewable energy

Project Finance of

ISO 14001

renewable projects1

Financial inclusion

Access to financial services

54k

65k

people financially

operations to facilitate access

empowered4

to housing for vulnerable

groups (2009-20)

Note: figures as of 2019 and changes on a YoY basis (2019 vs. 2018)

11

(1) Dealogic League Tables 2019

(2) Audited data from 2019

Strategy and business

Loans affected by deleveraging in institutions and CIB. Also the new lending in mortgages do not offset maturities. QoQ up due to SMEs and Corporates

Total customer loans1 (EUR bn)

201.3

201.1

194.5

191.3

192.5

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Mar-20

Mar-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals customers2

73.4

74.3

-1.1

-0.2

o/w Mortgages

56.5

58.4

-3.3

-0.3

Rest of products

16.9

15.8

6.9

0.0

SMEs & Corporates

84.5

86.1

-1.8

1.1

Institutions

11.2

15.1

-25.3

3.5

CIB

21.4

22.8

-6.4

2.5

RE & Other

1.9

3.0

-37.2

-18.1

Total customer loans

192.5

201.3

-4.4

0.6

Group criteria

(1) Excludes reverse repos12

(2) Includes Private Banking

Strategy and business

Drop in customer funds, with demand and time deposits decreasing, impacted mainly by institutions

Total customer funds (EUR bn)

Mar-20

Mar-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

317.2

312.9

306.8

308.7

293.9

Demand

200.6

202.2

-0.8

-1.6

Time

34.1

39.7

-14.2

-6.0

Total deposits

234.7

241.9

-3.0

-2.3

Mutual Funds

59.2

64.9

-8.8

-13.8

Total customer funds

293.9

306.8

-4.2

-4.8

Additionally, the Bank also includes Pension funds in its management of customer funds which were down YoY at EUR 13 bn.

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Group criteria

13

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

NII fell 8% due to smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking

Net interest income (EUR mn)

1,009 1,009 967 934 925

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

NIM1

1.18%

1.18%

1.15%

1.13%

1.17%

Central Bank interest rate

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Yields and costs (%)

2.05%

2.08%

2.02%

2.02%

1.99% Yield on loans

Cost of deposits

0.14%

0.14%

0.13%

0.13%

0.06%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Differential

191 bps

194 bps

189 bps

189 bps

192 bps

(1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets

15

Results

Net fee income up 3% YoY: higher activity in funds and transactional. On the other hand, fees negatively impacted by the change in 1I2I3 account conditions

Net fee income (EUR mn)

623

624

614

620

643

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

145

132

9.7

3.5

Investment and pension

224

191

17.5

5.6

funds

Insurance

66

77

-14.4

9.4

Other fees2

120

142

-15.5

-5.9

Total Retail

555

542

2.4

2.8

CIB & Other (FN)

89

82

8.2

11.1

Total net fee income

643

623

3.2

3.8

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

(1)Includes payment methods, bank guarantees...

16

Results

Total income down 4% YoY due to customer revenue. Higher GFT2 were offset by lower other operating income (negatively impacted by the real estate business)

Total income (EUR mn)

1,857

1,849

1,989

1,811

1,789

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

925

1,009

-8.3

-0.9

Net fee income

643

623

3.2

3.8

Customer revenue

1,569

1,632

-3.9

1.0

Other1

220

224

-1.8

-14.7

Total income

1,789

1,857

-3.7

-1.3

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Note: FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 228 mn before tax.

17

(1)

Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income

(2)

Gains on financial transactions

Results

Cost reduction efforts were reflected in an 8% decrease year-on-year, delivering on our efficiency plan

Operating expenses (EUR mn)

1,025

1,020

999

977

944

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

944

1,025

-7.8

-3.4

Efficiency ratio

52.8%

55.2%

-239 bps

Branches (#)

3,222

4,365

-26.2

-0.4

Employees (#)

27,354

31,325

-12.7

-1.0

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

18

Results

The NPL ratio improved 41 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-9% YoY) and slight increase in cost of credit

Net LLPs (EUR mn)

242

228

253

210

176

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

844

832

1.5

1.2

Loan-loss provisions

(253)

(242)

4.5

43.7

Net operating income after

591

589

0.2

-10.2

provisions

NPL ratio

6.88%

7.29%

-41 bps

-6 bps

Cost of credit1

0.44%

0.40%

4 bps

1 bp

Coverage ratio

42%

43%

-1.3 pp

0.9 pp

(1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans

19

Results

Underlying profit was 1% lower YoY, impacted by higher tax rate. PBT up 2% YoY.

Underlying Attributable Profit (EUR mn)

491

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%) QoQ (%)

356

400

338

352

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

PBT

487

478

2.0

-12.6

Tax on profit

(135)

(122)

10.9

-14.1

Consolidated profit

352

356

-1.1

-12.0

Minority interests

(0)

0

-

-93.7

Underlying attributable

352

356

-1.1

-12.0

profit

Effective tax rate

27.7% 25.5%

2.2 pp -0.5 pp

Note: Contribution to the FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 160 mn after tax.

20

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Macroeconomic

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

environment

business

remarks

and financial

system

Concluding remarks

Growth in new business volumes, boosted by SMEs and consumer credit

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • Demand for housing loans declined in Q4'19, mainly due to lower consumer confidence and the worsening outlook in the housing market. Demand for consumer credit declined slightly due to a decrease in consumer confidence, lower spending on consumer durables, and a higher use of loans from other entities and own funds
  • In savings, slight decrease in volumes with varied performance by product: migration from time to demand deposits, mainly in households
  • Positive commercial dynamism pre-COVID with double digit growth in all products and segments until mid-march and ending the quarter with a +14% YoY activity growth
  • Our loyal individual customers base continues to grow +5% YoY and SMEs and corporates growing +2% YoY, driven by a strong digital offer and our focus on customer satisfaction.
  • During the COVID crisis, we have been able to maintain business with 80% of employees and 100% of contact centers teleworking and only 26% of branches opened
  • We are reviewing our strategy in order to adapt it to new normal post-COVID maintaining the focus on: balance sheet strength, customer loyalty and digital transformation
  • NII down due to smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking
  • Cost reduction efforts were reflected in an 8% decrease year-on-year, delivering on our efficiency plan
  • The NPL ratio improved 41 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-9% YoY) and slight increase in cost of credit
  • Underlying profit was 1% lower YoY, impacted by higher tax rate. PBT up 2% YoY

22

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

EUR million

Change

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Customer loans

186,296

194,308

(8,012)

(4.1)

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

78,407

80,513

(2,106)

(2.6)

Debt securities

24,458

41,929

(17,470)

(41.7)

Other financial assets

1,407

1,925

(517)

(26.9)

Other assets

25,209

24,712

497

2.0

Total assets

315,778

343,386

(27,608)

(8.0)

Customer deposits

234,716

242,570

(7,854)

(3.2)

Central banks and credit institutions

20,341

46,692

(26,351)

(56.4)

Debt securities issued

29,503

23,386

6,117

26.2

Other financial liabilities

8,968

8,027

941

11.7

Other liabilities

6,231

7,491

(1,260)

(16.8)

Total liabilities

299,759

328,166

(28,407)

(8.7)

Total equity

16,019

15,220

799

5.2

Other managed and marketed customer funds

85,362

89,760

(4,398)

(4.9)

Mutual funds

59,173

64,870

(5,697)

(8.8)

Pension funds

13,206

14,350

(1,144)

(8.0)

Managed portfolios

12,983

10,540

2,443

23.2

24

Appendix

Income statement

EUR million

Q1'20

Q1'19

Variation

Amount

%

Net interest income

925

1,009

(84)

(8.3)

Net fees

643

623

20

3.2

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

156

119

37

30.9

Other operating income

64

105

(41)

(39.1)

Gross income

1,789

1,857

(68)

(3.7)

Operating expenses

(944)

(1,025)

80

(7.8)

Net operating income

844

832

12

1.5

Net loan-loss provisions

(253)

(242)

(11)

4.5

Other income

(104)

(112)

8

(7.3)

Underlying profit before taxes

487

478

9

2.0

Tax on profit

(135)

(122)

(13)

10.9

Underlying profit from continuing operations

352

356

(4)

(1.1)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

352

356

(4)

(1.1)

Minority interests

(0)

0

(0)

-

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

352

356

(4)

(1.1)

25

Appendix

Quarterly income statements

EUR million

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

1,009

1,009

967

934

925

Net fees

623

624

614

620

643

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

119

214

326

387

156

Other operating income

105

2

83

(129)

64

Gross income

1,857

1,849

1,989

1,811

1,789

Operating expenses

(1,025)

(1,020)

(999)

(977)

(944)

Net operating income

832

829

990

834

844

Net loan-loss provisions

(242)

(228)

(210)

(176)

(253)

Other income

(112)

(143)

(100)

(100)

(104)

Underlying profit before taxes

478

458

681

557

487

Tax on profit

(122)

(120)

(190)

(157)

(135)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

356

338

491

401

352

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

356

338

491

401

352

Minority interests

0

0

(0)

(0)

(0)

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

356

338

491

400

352

26

Thank you.

Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:17:10 UTC
