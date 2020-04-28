Banco Santander S A : Spain

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non- IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).
Financial system
Deleveraging continues, reducing the stock of loans
Total loans (EUR bn)
1,167
1,178
1,159
1,155
1,151
YoY
-2.1
-1.7
-1.5
-1.2
(%)
-4.4
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Jan-19
Total deposits (EUR bn)
1,079
1,104
1,093
1,111
1,103
YoY
6.3
5.3
5.1
4.8
4.2
(%)
Demand forhousing loans declined in Q4'19. The factors that explain this decline are, mainly, lower consumer confidence and the worsening outlook in the housing market, and also, to a lesser extent, higher funding by own funds and greater use of loans from other institutions.
Demand forconsumer credit declined slightly due to a decrease in consumer confidence, lower spending on consumer durables, and a higher use of loans from other entities and own funds. Demand for funds from companies declined in the fourth quarter, in both SMEs and corporates.
Insavings, slight decrease in volumes with varied performance by product: migration from time to demand deposits, mainly in households.
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19feb-20
Source: Bank of Spain. Comments from the Survey on banking loans (Encuesta sobre préstamos bancarios en España: Octubre 2019; Boletín Económico 4/2019)
Loans to Other Resident sectors
Strategy and business
Santander in Spain remains committed to maintaining its leadership by supporting individual customers, SMEs and Corporates, specially to overcome the COVID-19 crisis
KEY DATA
Q1'20
YoY Var.
Customer loans1
EUR 192.5 bn
-4.4%
Customer funds2
EUR 293.9 bn
-4.2%
Underlying att. Profit
EUR 352 mn
-1.1%
Underlying RoTE
9.0%
-61 bps
Efficiency ratio
52.8%
-239 bps
Loans market share3
17.4%
-21 bps
Deposits market share3
18.9%
+13 bps
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Positive commercial dynamism pre-COVIDwith double digit growth in all products and segments untilmid-marchand ending the quarterwith a +14% YoY activity growth
During the covid crisis, we have been able to maintain business activity with 80% of employees and 100% of contact centers teleworking and only 26% of branches opened, reflecting the value of Santander Spain digital capacities, and allowing customers remote signing of products including ICO lines and repayments holiday plans
Loyal customers
2.5 mn
+4.2%
Digital customers
4.9 mn
+6.0%
Branches
3,222
-26.2%
Employees
27,354
-12.7%
Helping the society to recover from the coronavirus crisis be being part of the solution and reviewing our strategy in order
to adapt it to new normal post-COVIDmaintaining the focus on:
Strengthening our balance
Focus on loyalty and customer
Keep accelerating digital transformation
(1)
Excluding reverse repos.
7
(2)
Excluding repos.
(3)
Spain market share (as of Dec-19) includes: SAN Spain (public criteria) + Openbank + Hub Madrid + SC Spain. Other Resident sectors in Deposits.
(4)
In terms of total assets
Strategy and business
Loyalty continues to increase leveraged on our enhanced digital offering
Loyal (mn)
2.4
4%
2.5
Mar-19
Mar-20
Loyal / Active: 32% (+2 pp YoY)
Digital customers (mn)
4.9
4.6
6%
Mar-19
Mar-20
Digital sales / total: 33% (+6 pp YoY)
Our loyal individual customers base continues to grow +5%YoY driven by a strong digital offer and our focus on customer satisfaction
+23% YoY new insurance premiums
POS turnover +12%YoY during January and February and in March affected by COVID crisis
Loyal SMEs and corporate customers base, growing loyalty +2% YoY and international business activity +21% YoY
Digital customer penetration 61%
Development of new end-to-end digital processes and digital remote signature for additional products, specially in SMEs
Improving ATM functionalities leveraging in the App: new money withdrawal pre-defined in App
Empowering digital customer transformation with Santander Personal as the symbiosis between on & offline relationship model, for Individuals and also for SMEs and Private Banking
Mobile only customers: +74% YoY
Strategy and business
Strong Santander Spain digital capacities to support commercial dynamism
Santander Spain digital capacities allowing to overcome COVID situation
80% Employees & 100% Contact centers teleworking
61% Digital customers
Remote signature capacities for individuals and corporates
99 mnAccesses to digital channels in March
(monthly record)
ATM`s: pioneer system in Spain to allow money
withdrawal up to EUR 300 by predefining it in the App
and scanning a QR code in the ATMs
Strong commercial dynamism pre COVID
+13% YoY SMEs activity growth
+22% YoY in Corporates
+15% YoY housing mortgages activity
+150 bps YoY mortgage market share
COVID measures to support customers
Legal mortgage and UPL repayment holiday implemented together with complementary banking sector plans
Pioneers launching of ICO COVID for Tourism sector and ICO lines supporting customers with EUR 9.6 bn in 60,000 transactions
9
Strategy and business
Supporting employees and customers to overcome the COVID-19 crisis
Employees
•
80% employees teleworking
•26% of branches opened
•
Medical care service and remote advice
& guidance from specialists for
employees and families
•
Santander Spain committed to maintain
Main COVID-19
employment and to support contractors
continuity
measures
Society: Be part of the solution
implemented
•Supporting Autonomous regions with medical
supplies acquisitions
•Supporting IFEMA field Hospital
•Supporting Seniors and vulnerable
customers with advanced unemployment and
retirements payments
•
Fund raising: Employees Solidarity Fund "Juntos" and La
Liga Santander Fest concert (EUR 1 mn)
Customers
Pioneers launching ICO COVIDfor Tourism sector
Launch ICO COVID lines supporting customers with EUR 9.6 bn in 60,000 transactions
EUR 20 bn fund to cover SMEs liquidity needs
Legal mortgage and UPL repayment holidayimplemented
Launch of complementary banking sector to support customers in addition to legal measures
Digital Channels
Reinforcementof remote channels: contact centers and Santander Personal
Acceleration of remote signature capacitiesfor individuals and corporates
Free ATMs withdrawalfor customers in all ATMs across country, including competitors
Strategy and business
We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way
Culture
Engagement
Women
1st Financial
22% Group
Institution to work
leadership
for
Communities
398k
Social Support
22 k
people helped through
scholarships
our community
granted2
programmes2
Sustainability
Environmental Impact
Green Finance
100%
TOP 1
Renewable energy
Project Finance of
ISO 14001
renewable projects1
Financial inclusion
Access to financial services
54k
65k
people financially
operations to facilitate access
empowered4
to housing for vulnerable
groups (2009-20)
Note: figures as of 2019 and changes on a YoY basis (2019 vs. 2018)
(1) Dealogic League Tables 2019
(2) Audited data from 2019
Strategy and business
Loans affected by deleveraging in institutions and CIB. Also the new lending in mortgages do not offset maturities. QoQ up due to SMEs and Corporates
Total customer loans1(EUR bn)
201.3
201.1
194.5
191.3
192.5
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Mar-20
Mar-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals customers2
73.4
74.3
-1.1
-0.2
o/w Mortgages
56.5
58.4
-3.3
-0.3
Rest of products
16.9
15.8
6.9
0.0
SMEs & Corporates
84.5
86.1
-1.8
1.1
Institutions
11.2
15.1
-25.3
3.5
CIB
21.4
22.8
-6.4
2.5
RE & Other
1.9
3.0
-37.2
-18.1
Total customer loans
192.5
201.3
-4.4
0.6
Group criteria
(1) Excludes reverse repos12
(2) Includes Private Banking
Strategy and business
Drop in customer funds, with demand and time deposits decreasing, impacted mainly by institutions
Total customer funds (EUR bn)
Mar-20
Mar-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
317.2
312.9
306.8
308.7
293.9
Demand
200.6
202.2
-0.8
-1.6
Time
34.1
39.7
-14.2
-6.0
Total deposits
234.7
241.9
-3.0
-2.3
Mutual Funds
59.2
64.9
-8.8
-13.8
Total customer funds
293.9
306.8
-4.2
-4.8
Additionally, the Bank also includes Pension funds in its management of customer funds which were down YoY at EUR 13 bn.
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Group criteria
13
Results
NII fell 8% due to smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking
Net interest income (EUR mn)
1,009 1,009 967934925
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
NIM1
1.18%
1.18%
1.15%
1.13%
1.17%
Central Bank interest rate
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Yields and costs (%)
2.05%
2.08%
2.02%
2.02%
1.99% Yield on loans
Cost of deposits
0.14%
0.14%
0.13%
0.13%
0.06%
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Differential
191 bps
194 bps
189 bps
189 bps
192 bps
(1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets
Results
Net fee income up 3% YoY: higher activity in funds and transactional. On the other hand, fees negatively impacted by the change in 1I2I3 account conditions
Net fee income (EUR mn)
623
624
614
620
643
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Transactional fees
145
132
9.7
3.5
Investment and pension
224
191
17.5
5.6
funds
Insurance
66
77
-14.4
9.4
Other fees2
120
142
-15.5
-5.9
Total Retail
555
542
2.4
2.8
CIB & Other (FN)
89
82
8.2
11.1
Total net fee income
643
623
3.2
3.8
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
(1)Includes payment methods, bank guarantees...
Results
Total income down 4% YoY due to customer revenue. Higher GFT2 were offset by lower other operating income (negatively impacted by the real estate business)
Total income (EUR mn)
1,857
1,849
1,989
1,811
1,789
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net interest income
925
1,009
-8.3
-0.9
Net fee income
643
623
3.2
3.8
Customer revenue
1,569
1,632
-3.9
1.0
Other1
220
224
-1.8
-14.7
Total income
1,789
1,857
-3.7
-1.3
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Note: FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 228 mn before tax.
Results
Cost reduction efforts were reflected in an 8% decrease year-on-year, delivering on our efficiency plan
Operating expenses (EUR mn)
1,025
1,020
999
977
944
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
Operating Expenses
944
1,025
-7.8
-3.4
Efficiency ratio
52.8%
55.2%
-239 bps
Branches (#)
3,222
4,365
-26.2
-0.4
Employees (#)
27,354
31,325
-12.7
-1.0
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
Results
The NPL ratio improved 41 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-9% YoY) and slight increase in cost of credit
Net LLPs (EUR mn)
242
228
253
210
176
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
844
832
1.5
1.2
Loan-loss provisions
(253)
(242)
4.5
43.7
Net operating income after
591
589
0.2
-10.2
provisions
NPL ratio
6.88%
7.29%
-41 bps
-6 bps
Cost of credit1
0.44%
0.40%
4 bps
1 bp
Coverage ratio
42%
43%
-1.3 pp
0.9 pp
(1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans
Results
Underlying profit was 1% lower YoY, impacted by higher tax rate. PBT up 2% YoY.
Underlying Attributable Profit (EUR mn)
491
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%) QoQ (%)
356
400
338
352
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
PBT
487
478
2.0
-12.6
Tax on profit
(135)
(122)
10.9
-14.1
Consolidated profit
352
356
-1.1
-12.0
Minority interests
(0)
0
-
-93.7
Underlying attributable
352
356
-1.1
-12.0
profit
Effective tax rate
27.7% 25.5%
2.2 pp -0.5 pp
Note: Contribution to the FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 160 mn after tax.
Concluding remarks
Growth in new business volumes, boosted by SMEs and consumer credit
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
Demand for housing loans declined in Q4'19, mainly due to lower consumer confidence and the worsening outlook in the housing market. Demand for consumer credit declined slightly due to a decrease in consumer confidence, lower spending on consumer durables, and a higher use of loans from other entities and own funds
In savings, slight decrease in volumes with varied performance by product: migration from time to demand deposits, mainly in households
Positive commercial dynamism pre-COVID with double digit growth in all products and segments until mid-march and ending the quarter with a +14% YoY activity growth
Our loyal individual customers base continues to grow +5% YoY and SMEs and corporates growing +2% YoY, driven by a strong digital offer and our focus on customer satisfaction.
During the COVID crisis, we have been able to maintain business with 80% of employees and 100% of contact centers teleworking and only 26% of branches opened
We are reviewing our strategy in order to adapt it to new normal post-COVID maintaining the focus on: balance sheet strength, customer loyalty and digital transformation
NII down due to smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking
Cost reduction efforts were reflected in an 8% decrease year-on-year, delivering on our efficiency plan
The NPL ratio improved 41 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-9% YoY) and slight increase in cost of credit
Underlying profit was 1% lower YoY, impacted by higher tax rate. PBT up 2% YoY
Appendix
Balance sheet
EUR million
Change
Mar-20
Mar-19
Amount
%
Customer loans
186,296
194,308
(8,012)
(4.1)
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
78,407
80,513
(2,106)
(2.6)
Debt securities
24,458
41,929
(17,470)
(41.7)
Other financial assets
1,407
1,925
(517)
(26.9)
Other assets
25,209
24,712
497
2.0
Total assets
315,778
343,386
(27,608)
(8.0)
Customer deposits
234,716
242,570
(7,854)
(3.2)
Central banks and credit institutions
20,341
46,692
(26,351)
(56.4)
Debt securities issued
29,503
23,386
6,117
26.2
Other financial liabilities
8,968
8,027
941
11.7
Other liabilities
6,231
7,491
(1,260)
(16.8)
Total liabilities
299,759
328,166
(28,407)
(8.7)
Total equity
16,019
15,220
799
5.2
Other managed and marketed customer funds
85,362
89,760
(4,398)
(4.9)
Mutual funds
59,173
64,870
(5,697)
(8.8)
Pension funds
13,206
14,350
(1,144)
(8.0)
Managed portfolios
12,983
10,540
2,443
23.2
Appendix
Income statement
EUR million
Q1'20
Q1'19
Variation
Amount
%
Net interest income
925
1,009
(84)
(8.3)
Net fees
643
623
20
3.2
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
156
119
37
30.9
Other operating income
64
105
(41)
(39.1)
Gross income
1,789
1,857
(68)
(3.7)
Operating expenses
(944)
(1,025)
80
(7.8)
Net operating income
844
832
12
1.5
Net loan-loss provisions
(253)
(242)
(11)
4.5
Other income
(104)
(112)
8
(7.3)
Underlying profit before taxes
487
478
9
2.0
Tax on profit
(135)
(122)
(13)
10.9
Underlying profit from continuing operations
352
356
(4)
(1.1)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
352
356
(4)
(1.1)
Minority interests
(0)
0
(0)
-
Underlying attributable profit to the Group
352
356
(4)
(1.1)
Appendix
Quarterly income statements
EUR million
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Net interest income
1,009
1,009
967
934
925
Net fees
623
624
614
620
643
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
119
214
326
387
156
Other operating income
105
2
83
(129)
64
Gross income
1,857
1,849
1,989
1,811
1,789
Operating expenses
(1,025)
(1,020)
(999)
(977)
(944)
Net operating income
832
829
990
834
844
Net loan-loss provisions
(242)
(228)
(210)
(176)
(253)
Other income
(112)
(143)
(100)
(100)
(104)
Underlying profit before taxes
478
458
681
557
487
Tax on profit
(122)
(120)
(190)
(157)
(135)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
356
338
491
401
352
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
356
338
491
401
352
Minority interests
0
0
(0)
(0)
(0)
Underlying attributable profit to the Group
356
338
491
400
352
