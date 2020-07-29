Banco Santander S A : Spain 0 07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT Send by mail :

Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Stock of loans increased boosted by the state-guaranteed programmes Total loans (EUR bn) 1,178 1,159 1,155 1,159 1,193 1.8 YoY -1.5 -0.7 -1.7 (%) -4.4 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20May-20 Total deposits (EUR bn) 1,104 1,093 1,111 1,125 1,169 YoY 5.3 5.1 4.8 4.2 8.5 (%) Demand for loans up boosted by the state-guaranteed programmes, mainly in SMEs and corporates .

state-guaranteed programmes, mainly in and . Housing loans also impacted by measures following regulatory and supervisory recommendations, that, in many cases, were materialised through moratorium on payments of credit obligations.

loans also impacted by measures following regulatory and supervisory recommendations, that, in many cases, were materialised through moratorium on payments of credit obligations. In savings , demand deposits increased, both in households and companies, in order to protect themselves from the consequences related to the COVID-19 crisis. Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20 Source: Bank of Spain. 5 Loans to Other Resident sectors Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business Santander remains committed to maintaining its leadership by supporting individual customers, SMEs and Corporates, especially to overcome the COVID-19 crisis KEY DATA H1'20 YoY Var. Customer loans1 EUR 203.8 bn +1.4% Customer funds2 EUR 311.8 bn -1.7% Underlying att. Profit EUR 251 mn -63.9% Underlying RoTE 3.2% -6.1 pp Efficiency ratio 54.9% -22 bps Loans market share3 18.0% +35 bps Deposits market share3 18.6% -28 bps Loyal customers 2.5 mn +3.1% Digital customers 5.1 mn +9.7% Branches 3,222 -24.1% Employees 27,261 -11.1% STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Contribute to the economic recovery supporting our self- employed, SMEs and Corporates Keep on growing SMEs, Corporates and Wealth segments with strong focus on high value added products Increase customerrevenue and continue costoptimisation Accelerate the Bank´s digital transformation towards a data driven company Focus on reducing doubtful assets and leverage our capital efficientmodel (1) Excluding reverse repos. 7 (2) Excluding repos. (3) Spain market share includes: SAN Spain (public criteria) + Openbank + Hub Madrid + SC Spain. Other Resident sectors in Deposits. Loans market share as of May-20 and YoY variation vs. Jun-19. Deposits market share as of Mar-20 and YoY variation vs. Mar-19 Strategy and business Loyalty continues to increase leveraged on our enhanced digital offering Loyal (mn) 2.5 3% 2.5 Jun-19Jun-20 Loyal / Active: 33% (+2 pp YoY) Digital customers (mn) 10% 5.1 4.6 Jun-19Jun-20 Digital sales / total1: 32% (+5 pp YoY) Our loyal individual customers base continues growing +3%YoY driven by a strong digital offer and focus on customer satisfaction

27% ICO lines market share through a streamlined and digital process +210 bps YoY market share growth in mortgages new lending and +220 bps YoY in UPLs New Auto insurance, leveraged on a 100% digital process for hiring and servicing

 Awarded as The best Bank 2020 in Spain, by Euromoney 65% digital penetration along our active customers base

Increased digital acquisition and signature for many processes, including payment holidays and ICO

Continue boosting our digital transformation, through our last releases: new app and our 100% digital mortgage

Empowering digital customer transformation with Santander Personal as the symbiosis between on & offline relationship model, for Individuals and also for SMEs and Private Banking (1) YTD data 8 Strategy and business Strong Santander Spain digital capacities to support commercial dynamism Santander Spain accelerating digital transformation, boosted by COVID situation 5.1 million digital customers 65% digital over active customers ~20% digital onboarding of Senior customers Increased digital acquisition and signature for additional products (payment holidays and ICO) >100 mn accesses to digital channels in June (new monthly record) Santander Personal boosted remote channel COVID measures to support customers >EUR 50 bn financing to SMEs and Corporates since lockdown • Leadership in ICO financing, with ~ EUR 23.9 bn along more than 150 k transactions, reaching ~ 27% market share as of June 30th ~165 k mortgage and UPL payment holidays (legal plus complementary banking sector plans) Strong commercial dynamism in SME & Corporates and improving our positioning in individuals +148% YoY SMEs activity growth +71% YoY in Corporates +210 bps mortgages new production market share +220 bps UPLs new production market share 9 Strategy and business Supporting employees and customers to overcome the COVID-19 crisis Employees 80% employees teleworking (peak at lockdown)

employees teleworking (peak at lockdown) 26% of branches opened (peak at lockdown)

of branches opened (peak at lockdown) Medical care service and remote advice & guidance from specialists for employees and families • Since May 11th, ongoing progressive back-to- office process and branches reopening Main COVID-19 measures Society: Be part of the solution implemented • Supporting Regions with medical supplies acquisitions • Supporting IFEMA dedicated Hospital • Supporting Seniors and vulnerable customers with advanced unemployment and retirements payments • Fund raising: Employees Solidarity Fund "Juntos" and La Liga Santander Fest concert among others Customers ICO COVID lines supporting customers with EUR 23.9 bn in >150,000 transactions (27% market share)

> EUR 27 bn fund to cover SMEs & Corporate liquidity needs

More than 165,000 mortgage and UPL payment holidays delivered (legal and complementary banking sector) leveraged on a 100% digital process Digital Channels Reinforcement of remote channels: contact centers and Santander Personal

contact centers and Santander Personal Implemented additional remote signature capabilities for individuals and corporates

100% digital processes for mortgages and UPLs repayment holidays

Free ATMs withdrawal for customers in all ATMs across the country (including competitors) 10 Strategy and business Committed to be part of the solution leveraged on our SPF culture Culture Sustainability Engagement 2020 Award Alares Foundation Focus on conciliation and well-being of our employees and families Women 25% Group leadership Santander Reencuentra Support for women who gave up their careers due to child or family members care Green Finance Santander Asset Management EUR 1 bn # 1 Green bond issue by Santander Leadership in management of (June 2020) assets under ISR criteria Communities Social Support Educational Support 60k people supported EUR sponsorship mobilised in H1'20 to support the 70 local COVID-19 support 20mn effects of COVID-19 projects for vulnerable groups Scholarships H1'20: in H1'20 15 k education, employability and entrepreneurship Financial inclusion Financial support in the COVID-19 environment >150 k >76 k Self-employed, SME and families supported by Corporates supported by mortgage payment holidays ICO guarantee lines Excellence award in leadership for managing the health and economic crisis for our employees, customers, shareholders and society 11 Strategy and business Loans grew more than EUR 11 billion in the quarter, strongly driven by SMEs and corporates, spurred by the ICO-guaranteed loan activity Total customer loans1 (EUR bn) 201.1 194.5 203.8 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 191.3 192.5 Individuals customers2 74.5 75.0 -0.7 1.5 o/w Mortgages 56.0 58.8 -4.8 -0.8 Rest of products 18.5 16.1 14.5 9.2 SMEs & Corporates 96.5 85.5 12.9 14.2 Institutions 11.4 15.5 -26.1 1.5 CIB 20.3 21.8 -6.9 -5.2 RE & Other 1.1 3.3 -67.3 -42.6 Total customer loans 203.8 201.1 1.4 5.9 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Group criteria (1) Excludes reverse repos 12 (2) Includes Private Banking Strategy and business Customer funds were 2% lower, impacted by the fall in time deposits and mutual funds (-3%). In the quarter, deposits grew 6%, maintaining adequate liquidity levels Total customer funds (EUR bn) Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 317.2 312.9 311.8 308.7 293.9 Demand 217.5 212.0 2.6 8.4 Time 30.6 39.2 -21.9 -10.3 Total deposits 248.1 251.2 -1.2 5.7 Mutual Funds 63.8 66.0 -3.4 7.8 Total customer funds 311.8 317.2 -1.7 6.1 Additionally, the Bank also includes Pension funds in its management of customer funds which were down YoY at EUR 14 bn. Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Group criteria 13 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results NII fell 8% YoY due to the smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking. QoQ recovery (+1%) Net interest income (EUR mn) 1,009 967 934 925 931 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 NIM1 1.18% 1.15% 1.13% 1.17% 1.14% Central Bank interest rate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% (1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets Yields and costs (%) 2.08% 2.02% 2.02% 1.99% Yield on loans 1.86% 0.14% 0.13% 0.13% 0.06% Cost of deposits 0.04% Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Differential 194 bps 189 bps 189 bps 192 bps 182 bps 15 Results Net fee income down 6% YoY due to reduced transaction volumes and market performance Net fee income (EUR mn) 624 614 620 643 535 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Transactional fees 258 262 -1.5 -21.2 Investment and pension funds 415 390 6.4 -14.9 Insurance 122 144 -15.4 -14.9 Other fees1 213 287 -25.7 -22.5 Total Retail 1,008 1,083 -6.9 -18.2 CIB & Other (FN) 170 164 3.5 -8.3 Total net fee income 1,178 1,247 -5.5 -16.8 (1)Includes payment methods, bank guarantees... 16 Results Total income fell 10% YoY strongly impacted by non-customer revenue due to lower income from stakes Total income (EUR mn) 1,849 1,989 1,811 1,789 1,562 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 1,856 2,018 -8.0 0.6 Net fee income 1,178 1,247 -5.5 -16.8 Customer revenue 3,034 3,265 -7.1 -6.6 Other1 316 440 -28.2 -56.4 Total income 3,350 3,706 -9.6 -12.7 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Note: FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 228 mn before tax. SRF recorded in Q2'20: 120 mn before tax. 17 (1) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income (2) Gains on financial transactions Results Costs dropped at double-digit rates (-10% YoY) as a result of the optimisation processes carried out Operating expenses (EUR mn) 1,020 999 977 944 896 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 1,841 2,044 -10.0 -5.1 Branches (#) 3,222 4,247 -24.1 0.0 Employees (#) 27,261 30,682 -11.1 -0.3 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 18 Results Net operating income fell 9%, less than total income, favoured by strong cost savings Net operating income (EUR mn) 990 829 834 844 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 665 Total income 3,350 3,706 -9.6 -12.7 Operating Expenses (1,841) (2,044) -10.0 -5.1 Net operating income 1,509 1,661 -9.1 -21.2 Efficiency ratio 54.9% 55.2% -22 bps Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 19 Results The NPL ratio improved 47 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-6% YoY) in the current environment of the COVID-19 crisis Net LLPs (EUR mn) 628 313 228 210 176 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net operating income 1,509 1,661 -9.1 -21.2 Loan-loss provisions (941) (470) 100.1 -50.3 Net operating income after 568 1,191 -52.3 63.5 provisions NPL ratio 6.55% 7.02% -47 bps -33 bps Cost of credit1 0.68% 0.41% 27 bps 4 bp Coverage ratio 43% 43% 0.4 pp -1.3 pp (1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans 20 Results Underlying profit down 64% YoY in a more challenging business environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak (mainly higher LLPs) Underlying Attributable Profit (EUR mn) 491 400 338 161 90 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) PBT 350 936 -62.6 112.0 Tax on profit (99) (242) -59.0 - Consolidated profit 250 694 -63.9 78.8 Minority interests 0 0 -12.1 - Underlying attributable 251 694 -63.9 79.1 profit Effective tax rate 28.4% 25.9% 2.5 pp 12.6 pp Note: Contribution to the FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 160 mn after tax. SRF recorded in Q2'20: EUR 84 mn after tax. 21 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Growth in volumes boosted by SMEs and corporates Financial System Strategy & Business Results Demand for loans up boosted by the state-guaranteed programmes, mainly in SMEs and corporates . Housing loans also impacted by measures following regulatory and supervisory recommendations, that, in many cases, were materialised through moratorium on payments of credit obligations

up boosted by the state-guaranteed programmes, mainly in . loans also impacted by measures following regulatory and supervisory recommendations, that, in many cases, were materialised through moratorium on payments of credit obligations In savings , demand deposits increased, both in households and companies, in order to protect themselves from the consequences related to the COVID-19 crisis

, demand deposits increased, both in households and companies, in order to protect themselves from the consequences related to the COVID-19 crisis Our aim is to be part of the solution to the economic crisis by leading numerous initiatives to support families, self-employed workers and businesses, having granted 27% of total ICO funding

self-employed workers and businesses, having granted 27% of total ICO funding In individuals, the focus was on the Plan Ayuda a las Personas, particularly on measures to help vulnerable customers, with a total of 75 thousand customers receiving legal mortgage payment holidays. In addition, 96 thousand customers joined other measures such as consumer payment holidays, cards or shareholder loans

a las Personas, particularly on measures to help vulnerable customers, with a total of 75 thousand customers receiving legal mortgage payment holidays. In addition, 96 thousand customers joined other measures such as consumer payment holidays, cards or shareholder loans Double-digit growth in SMEs and corporates, spurred by the ICO-guaranteed loans activity, which offset the lower new lending of transactional related products

growth in SMEs and corporates, spurred by the ICO-guaranteed loans activity, which offset the lower new lending of transactional related products NII fell 8% YoY due to smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking. QoQ recovery (+1%)

Cost dropped at double-digit rates (-10%year-on-year) as a result of the optimisation processes carried out

The NPL ratio improved 47 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-6% YoY) in the current environment of the COVID-19 crisis

Underlying profit down 64% YoY in a more challenging business environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak (mainly higher LLPs)

Underlying profit down 64% YoY in a more challenging business environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak (mainly higher LLPs)

