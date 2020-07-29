Log in
date 2020-07-29
RE
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Brazil
PU
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Chile
PU
Banco Santander S A : Spain

07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT

29 July 2020

Spain

H1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy;

  1. exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries.

2

Important Information

Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Stock of loans increased boosted by the state-guaranteed programmes

Total loans (EUR bn)

1,178

1,159

1,155

1,159

1,193

1.8

YoY

-1.5

-0.7

-1.7

(%)

-4.4

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20May-20

Total deposits (EUR bn)

1,104

1,093

1,111

1,125

1,169

YoY

5.3

5.1

4.8

4.2

8.5

(%)

  • Demand for loans up boosted by the state-guaranteed programmes, mainly in SMEs and corporates.
  • Housing loans also impacted by measures following regulatory and supervisory recommendations, that, in many cases, were materialised through moratorium on payments of credit obligations.
  • In savings, demand deposits increased, both in households and companies, in order to protect themselves from the consequences related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20

Source: Bank of Spain.

5

Loans to Other Resident sectors

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander remains committed to maintaining its leadership by supporting individual customers, SMEs and Corporates, especially to overcome the COVID-19 crisis

KEY DATA

H1'20

YoY Var.

Customer loans1

EUR 203.8 bn

+1.4%

Customer funds2

EUR 311.8 bn

-1.7%

Underlying att. Profit

EUR 251 mn

-63.9%

Underlying RoTE

3.2%

-6.1

pp

Efficiency ratio

54.9%

-22

bps

Loans market share3

18.0%

+35 bps

Deposits market share3

18.6%

-28

bps

Loyal customers

2.5 mn

+3.1%

Digital customers

5.1 mn

+9.7%

Branches

3,222

-24.1%

Employees

27,261

-11.1%

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Contribute to the economic recovery supporting our self- employed, SMEs and Corporates

Keep on growing SMEs, Corporates and Wealth segments with strong focus on high value added products

Increase customerrevenue and continue costoptimisation

Accelerate the Bank´s digital transformation towards a data driven company

Focus on reducing doubtful assets and leverage our capital efficientmodel

(1)

Excluding reverse repos.

7

(2)

Excluding repos.

(3)

Spain market share includes: SAN Spain (public criteria) + Openbank + Hub Madrid + SC Spain. Other Resident sectors in Deposits.

Loans market share as of May-20 and YoY variation vs. Jun-19. Deposits market share as of Mar-20 and YoY variation vs. Mar-19

Strategy and business

Loyalty continues to increase leveraged on our enhanced digital offering

Loyal (mn)

2.5

3%

2.5

Jun-19Jun-20

Loyal / Active: 33% (+2 pp YoY)

Digital customers (mn)

10% 5.1

4.6

Jun-19Jun-20

Digital sales / total1: 32% (+5 pp YoY)

  • Our loyal individual customers base continues growing +3%YoY driven by a strong digital offer and focus on customer satisfaction
    • 27% ICO lines market share through a streamlined and digital process
    • +210 bps YoY market share growth in mortgages new lending and +220 bps YoY in UPLs
    • New Auto insurance, leveraged on a 100% digital process for hiring and servicing

Awarded as The best Bank 2020 in Spain, by Euromoney

  • 65% digital penetration along our active customers base
  • Increased digital acquisition and signature for many processes, including payment holidays and ICO
  • Continue boosting our digital transformation, through our last releases: new app and our 100% digital mortgage
  • Empowering digital customer transformation with Santander Personal as the symbiosis between on & offline relationship model, for Individuals and also for SMEs and Private Banking

(1) YTD data

8

Strategy and business

Strong Santander Spain digital capacities to support commercial dynamism

Santander Spain accelerating digital transformation,

boosted by COVID situation

5.1 million digital customers

65% digital over active customers

~20% digital onboarding of Senior

customers

Increased digital acquisition and signature for

additional products (payment holidays and ICO)

>100 mn accesses to digital channels in June

(new monthly record)

Santander Personal boosted

remote channel

COVID measures to support customers

>EUR 50 bn financing to SMEs and Corporates since lockdown

Leadership in ICO financing, with ~ EUR 23.9 bn along more than 150 k transactions, reaching

~ 27% market share as of June 30th

~165 k mortgage and UPL payment holidays (legal

plus complementary banking sector plans)

Strong commercial dynamism in SME & Corporates

and improving our positioning in individuals

+148% YoY SMEs activity growth

+71% YoY in Corporates

+210 bps mortgages new production market share

+220 bps UPLs new production market share

9

Strategy and business

Supporting employees and customers to overcome the COVID-19 crisis

Employees

  • 80% employees teleworking (peak at lockdown)
  • 26% of branches opened (peak at lockdown)
  • Medical care service and remote advice

& guidance from specialists for

employees and families

Since May 11th, ongoing progressive back-to-

office process and branches reopening

Main COVID-19

measures

Society: Be part of the solution

implemented

Supporting Regions with medical supplies

acquisitions

Supporting IFEMA dedicated Hospital

Supporting Seniors and vulnerable

customers with advanced unemployment and

retirements payments

Fund raising: Employees Solidarity Fund "Juntos" and La

Liga Santander Fest concert among others

Customers

  • ICO COVID lines supporting customers with EUR 23.9 bn in >150,000 transactions (27% market share)
  • > EUR 27 bn fund to cover SMEs & Corporate liquidity needs
  • More than 165,000 mortgage and UPL payment holidays delivered (legal and complementary banking sector) leveraged on a 100% digital process

Digital Channels

  • Reinforcement of remote channels: contact centers and Santander Personal
  • Implemented additional remote signature capabilities for individuals and corporates
  • 100% digital processes for mortgages and UPLs repayment holidays
  • Free ATMs withdrawal for customers in all ATMs across the country (including competitors)

10

Strategy and business

Committed to be part of the solution leveraged on our SPF culture

Culture

Sustainability

Engagement

2020 Award Alares

Foundation

Focus on conciliation and

well-being of our

employees and families

Women

25% Group leadership

Santander Reencuentra

Support for women who gave up their careers due to child or family members care

Green Finance Santander Asset Management

EUR 1 bn

# 1

Green bond issue by Santander

Leadership in management of

(June 2020)

assets under ISR criteria

Communities

Social Support

Educational Support

60k people supported

EUR

sponsorship mobilised

in H1'20 to support the

70 local COVID-19 support

20mn

effects of COVID-19

projects for vulnerable groups

Scholarships H1'20:

in H1'20

15 k education, employability and

entrepreneurship

Financial inclusion

Financial support in the COVID-19 environment

>150 k

>76 k

Self-employed, SME and

families supported by

Corporates supported by

mortgage payment holidays

ICO guarantee lines

Excellence award in leadership for managing the health and economic

crisis for our employees, customers, shareholders and society

11

Strategy and business

Loans grew more than EUR 11 billion in the quarter, strongly driven by SMEs and corporates, spurred by the ICO-guaranteed loan activity

Total customer loans1 (EUR bn)

201.1

194.5

203.8

Jun-20

Jun-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

191.3

192.5

Individuals customers2

74.5

75.0

-0.7

1.5

o/w Mortgages

56.0

58.8

-4.8

-0.8

Rest of products

18.5

16.1

14.5

9.2

SMEs & Corporates

96.5

85.5

12.9

14.2

Institutions

11.4

15.5

-26.1

1.5

CIB

20.3

21.8

-6.9

-5.2

RE & Other

1.1

3.3

-67.3

-42.6

Total customer loans

203.8

201.1

1.4

5.9

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Group criteria

(1)

Excludes reverse repos

12

(2)

Includes Private Banking

Strategy and business

Customer funds were 2% lower, impacted by the fall in time deposits and mutual funds (-3%). In the quarter, deposits grew 6%, maintaining adequate liquidity levels

Total customer funds (EUR bn)

Jun-20

Jun-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

317.2

312.9

311.8

308.7

293.9

Demand

217.5

212.0

2.6

8.4

Time

30.6

39.2

-21.9

-10.3

Total deposits

248.1

251.2

-1.2

5.7

Mutual Funds

63.8

66.0

-3.4

7.8

Total customer funds

311.8

317.2

-1.7

6.1

Additionally, the Bank also includes Pension funds in its management of customer funds which were down YoY at EUR 14 bn.

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Group criteria

13

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

NII fell 8% YoY due to the smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking. QoQ recovery (+1%)

Net interest income (EUR mn)

1,009 967 934 925 931

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

NIM1

1.18%

1.15%

1.13%

1.17%

1.14%

Central Bank interest rate

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

(1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets

Yields and costs (%)

2.08%

2.02%

2.02%

1.99%

Yield on loans

1.86%

0.14%

0.13%

0.13%

0.06%

Cost of deposits

0.04%

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Differential

194 bps

189 bps

189 bps

192 bps

182 bps

15

Results

Net fee income down 6% YoY due to reduced transaction volumes and market performance

Net fee income (EUR mn)

624 614 620 643

535

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

258

262

-1.5

-21.2

Investment and pension funds

415

390

6.4

-14.9

Insurance

122

144

-15.4

-14.9

Other fees1

213

287

-25.7

-22.5

Total Retail

1,008

1,083

-6.9

-18.2

CIB & Other (FN)

170

164

3.5

-8.3

Total net fee income

1,178

1,247

-5.5

-16.8

(1)Includes payment methods, bank guarantees...

16

Results

Total income fell 10% YoY strongly impacted by non-customer revenue due to lower income from stakes

Total income (EUR mn)

1,849

1,989

1,811

1,789

1,562

H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Net interest income

1,856

2,018

-8.0

0.6

Net fee income

1,178

1,247

-5.5

-16.8

Customer revenue

3,034

3,265

-7.1

-6.6

Other1

316

440

-28.2

-56.4

Total income

3,350

3,706

-9.6

-12.7

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Note: FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 228 mn before tax. SRF recorded in Q2'20: 120 mn before tax.

17

(1)

Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income

(2)

Gains on financial transactions

Results

Costs dropped at double-digit rates (-10% YoY) as a result of the optimisation processes carried out

Operating expenses (EUR mn)

1,020

999

977

944

896

H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

1,841

2,044

-10.0

-5.1

Branches (#)

3,222

4,247

-24.1

0.0

Employees (#)

27,261

30,682

-11.1

-0.3

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

18

Results

Net operating income fell 9%, less than total income, favoured by strong cost savings

Net operating income (EUR mn)

990

829

834

844

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

665

Total income

3,350

3,706

-9.6

-12.7

Operating Expenses

(1,841)

(2,044)

-10.0

-5.1

Net operating income

1,509

1,661

-9.1

-21.2

Efficiency ratio

54.9%

55.2%

-22 bps

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

19

Results

The NPL ratio improved 47 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-6% YoY) in the current environment of the COVID-19 crisis

Net LLPs (EUR mn)

628

313

228 210 176

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

1,509

1,661

-9.1

-21.2

Loan-loss provisions

(941)

(470)

100.1

-50.3

Net operating income after

568

1,191

-52.3

63.5

provisions

NPL ratio

6.55%

7.02%

-47 bps

-33 bps

Cost of credit1

0.68%

0.41%

27 bps

4 bp

Coverage ratio

43%

43%

0.4 pp

-1.3 pp

(1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans

20

Results

Underlying profit down 64% YoY in a more challenging business environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak (mainly higher LLPs)

Underlying Attributable Profit (EUR mn)

491

400

338

161

90

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

PBT

350

936

-62.6

112.0

Tax on profit

(99)

(242)

-59.0

-

Consolidated profit

250

694

-63.9

78.8

Minority interests

0

0

-12.1

-

Underlying attributable

251

694

-63.9

79.1

profit

Effective tax rate

28.4%

25.9%

2.5 pp 12.6 pp

Note: Contribution to the FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 160 mn after tax. SRF recorded in Q2'20: EUR 84 mn after tax.

21

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Growth in volumes boosted by SMEs and corporates

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • Demand for loans up boosted by the state-guaranteed programmes, mainly in SMEs and corporates. Housing loans also impacted by measures following regulatory and supervisory recommendations, that, in many cases, were materialised through moratorium on payments of credit obligations
  • In savings, demand deposits increased, both in households and companies, in order to protect themselves from the consequences related to the COVID-19 crisis
  • Our aim is to be part of the solution to the economic crisis by leading numerous initiatives to support families, self-employed workers and businesses, having granted 27% of total ICO funding
  • In individuals, the focus was on the Plan Ayuda a las Personas, particularly on measures to help vulnerable customers, with a total of 75 thousand customers receiving legal mortgage payment holidays. In addition, 96 thousand customers joined other measures such as consumer payment holidays, cards or shareholder loans
  • Double-digitgrowth in SMEs and corporates, spurred by the ICO-guaranteed loans activity, which offset the lower new lending of transactional related products
  • NII fell 8% YoY due to smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking. QoQ recovery (+1%)
  • Cost dropped at double-digit rates (-10%year-on-year) as a result of the optimisation processes carried out
  • The NPL ratio improved 47 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-6% YoY) in the current environment of the COVID-19 crisis
  • Underlying profit down 64% YoY in a more challenging business environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak (mainly higher LLPs)

23

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

EUR million

Jun-20

Jun-19

Change

Amount

%

Customer loans

197,424

194,417

3,007

1.5

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

108,381

87,193

21,188

24.3

Debt securities

25,100

39,289

(14,189)

(36.1)

Other financial assets

1,661

1,469

192

13.0

Other assets

23,203

22,464

739

3.3

Total assets

355,769

344,831

10,938

3.2

Customer deposits

248,053

252,057

(4,004)

(1.6)

Central banks and credit institutions

46,942

38,002

8,941

23.5

Debt securities issued

27,377

24,841

2,536

10.2

Other financial liabilities

12,370

8,842

3,528

39.9

Other liabilities

5,159

6,090

(932)

(15.3)

Total liabilities

339,901

329,832

10,069

3.1

Total equity

15,868

14,999

869

5.8

Other managed and marketed customer funds

87,615

90,538

(2,923)

(3.2)

Mutual funds

63,770

65,999

(2,229)

(3.4)

Pension funds

13,707

14,329

(622)

(4.3)

Managed portfolios

10,137

10,210

(72)

(0.7)

25

Appendix

Income statement

EUR million

H1'20

H1'19

Variation

Amount

%

Net interest income

1,856

2,018

(162)

(8.0)

Net fees

1,178

1,247

(69)

(5.5)

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

407

333

73

22.0

Other operating income

(90)

107

(198)

-

Gross income

3,350

3,706

(356)

(9.6)

Operating expenses

(1,841)

(2,044)

204

(10.0)

Net operating income

1,509

1,661

(152)

(9.1)

Net loan-loss provisions

(941)

(470)

(471)

100.1

Other income

(219)

(255)

36

(14.3)

Underlying profit before taxes

350

936

(586)

(62.6)

Tax on profit

(99)

(242)

143

(59.0)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

250

694

(443)

(63.9)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

250

694

(443)

(63.9)

Minority interests

0

0

(0)

(12.1)

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

251

694

(443)

(63.9)

26

Appendix

Quarterly income statements

EUR million

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Net interest income

1,009

1,009

967

934

925

931

Net fees

623

624

614

620

643

535

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

119

214

326

387

156

250

Other operating income

105

2

83

(129)

64

(154)

Gross income

1,857

1,849

1,989

1,811

1,789

1,562

Operating expenses

(1,025)

(1,020)

(999)

(977)

(944)

(896)

Net operating income

832

829

990

834

844

665

Net loan-loss provisions

(242)

(228)

(210)

(176)

(628)

(313)

Other income

(112)

(143)

(100)

(100)

(104)

(115)

Underlying profit before taxes

478

458

681

557

112

237

Tax on profit

(122)

(120)

(190)

(157)

(22)

(77)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

356

338

491

401

90

160

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

356

338

491

401

90

160

Minority interests

0

0

(0)

(0)

(0)

0

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

356

338

491

400

90

161

27

Thank You.

Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:30:04 UTC
