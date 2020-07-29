Banco Santander S A : Spain

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.
Financial system
Stock of loans increased boosted by the state-guaranteed programmes
Total loans (EUR bn)
1,178
1,159
1,155
1,159
1,193
1.8
YoY
-1.5
-0.7
-1.7
(%)
-4.4
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20May-20
Total deposits (EUR bn)
1,104
1,093
1,111
1,125
1,169
YoY
5.3
5.1
4.8
4.2
8.5
(%)
Demand for loans up boosted by the state-guaranteed programmes, mainly in SMEs and corporates.
Housing loans also impacted by measures following regulatory and supervisory recommendations, that, in many cases, were materialised through moratorium on payments of credit obligations.
Insavings, demand deposits increased, both in households and companies, in order to protect themselves from the consequences related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20May-20
Source: Bank of Spain.
Loans to Other Resident sectors
Strategy and business
Santander remains committed to maintaining its leadership by supporting individual customers, SMEs and Corporates, especially to overcome the COVID-19 crisis
KEY DATA
H1'20
YoY Var.
Customer loans1
EUR 203.8 bn
+1.4%
Customer funds2
EUR 311.8 bn
-1.7%
Underlying att. Profit
EUR 251 mn
-63.9%
Underlying RoTE
3.2%
-6.1
pp
Efficiency ratio
54.9%
-22
bps
Loans market share3
18.0%
+35 bps
Deposits market share3
18.6%
-28
bps
Loyal customers
2.5 mn
+3.1%
Digital customers
5.1 mn
+9.7%
Branches
3,222
-24.1%
Employees
27,261
-11.1%
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Contribute to the economic recovery supporting our self- employed, SMEs and Corporates
Keep on growing SMEs, Corporates and Wealth segments with strong focus on high value added products
Increase customerrevenue and continue costoptimisation
Accelerate the Bank´s digital transformation towards a data driven company
Focus on reducing doubtful assets and leverage our capital efficientmodel
(1)
Excluding reverse repos.
(2)
Excluding repos.
(3)
Spain market share includes: SAN Spain (public criteria) + Openbank + Hub Madrid + SC Spain. Other Resident sectors in Deposits.
Loans market share as of May-20 and YoY variation vs. Jun-19. Deposits market share as of Mar-20 and YoY variation vs. Mar-19
Strategy and business
Loyalty continues to increase leveraged on our enhanced digital offering
Loyal (mn)
2.5
3%
2.5
Jun-19Jun-20
Loyal / Active: 33% (+2 pp YoY)
Digital customers (mn)
10% 5.1
4.6
Jun-19Jun-20
Digital sales / total1:32% (+5 pp YoY)
Our loyal individual customers base continues growing +3%YoY driven by a strong digital offer and focus on customer satisfaction
27% ICO lines market share through a streamlined and digital process
+210 bps YoY market share growth in mortgages new lending and +220 bps YoY in UPLs
New Auto insurance, leveraged on a 100% digital process for hiring and servicing
Awarded as The best Bank 2020 in Spain, by Euromoney
65% digital penetration along our active customers base
Increased digital acquisition and signature for many processes, including payment holidays and ICO
Continue boosting our digital transformation, through our last releases: new app and our 100% digital mortgage
Empowering digital customer transformation with Santander Personal as the symbiosis between on & offline relationship model, for Individuals and also for SMEs and Private Banking
(1) YTD data
Strategy and business
Strong Santander Spain digital capacities to support commercial dynamism
Santander Spain accelerating digital transformation,
boosted by COVID situation
5.1 million digital customers
65% digital over active customers
~20% digital onboarding of Senior
customers
Increased digital acquisition and signature for
additional products (payment holidays and ICO)
>100 mnaccesses to digital channels in June
(new monthly record)
Santander Personal boosted
remote channel
COVID measures to support customers
>EUR 50 bn financing to SMEs and Corporates since lockdown
• Leadership in ICO financing, with ~ EUR 23.9 bn along more than 150 k transactions, reaching
~ 27% market share as of June 30th
~165 k mortgage and UPL payment holidays (legal
plus complementary banking sector plans)
Strong commercial dynamism in SME & Corporates
and improving our positioning in individuals
+148% YoY SMEs activity growth
+71% YoY in Corporates
+210 bps mortgages new production market share
+220 bps UPLs new production market share
Strategy and business
Supporting employees and customers to overcome the COVID-19 crisis
Employees
80% employees teleworking (peak at lockdown)
26% of branches opened (peak at lockdown)
Medical care service and remote advice
& guidance from specialists for
employees and families
• Since May 11th, ongoing progressiveback-to-
office process and branches reopening
Main COVID-19
measures
Society: Be part of the solution
implemented
•Supporting Regions with medical supplies
acquisitions
•Supporting IFEMA dedicated Hospital
•Supporting Seniors and vulnerable
customers with advanced unemployment and
retirements payments
•
Fund raising: Employees Solidarity Fund "Juntos" and La
More than 165,000 mortgage and UPL payment holidaysdelivered (legal and complementary banking sector) leveraged on a 100% digital process
Digital Channels
Reinforcementof remote channels: contact centers and Santander Personal
Implemented additional remote signature capabilitiesfor individuals and corporates
100% digital processesfor mortgages and UPLs repayment holidays
Free ATMs withdrawal for customers in all ATMs across the country (including competitors)
Strategy and business
Committed to be part of the solution leveraged on our SPF culture
Culture
Sustainability
Engagement
2020 Award Alares
Foundation
Focus on conciliation and
well-being of our
employees and families
Women
25% Group leadership
Santander Reencuentra
Support for women who gave up their careers due to child or family members care
Green Finance Santander Asset Management
EUR 1 bn
# 1
Green bond issue by Santander
Leadership in management of
(June 2020)
assets under ISR criteria
Communities
Social Support
Educational Support
60k people supported
EUR
sponsorship mobilised
in H1'20 to support the
70 local COVID-19 support
20mn
effects of COVID-19
projects for vulnerable groups
Scholarships H1'20:
in H1'20
15 k education, employability and
entrepreneurship
Financial inclusion
Financial support in the COVID-19 environment
>150 k
>76 k
Self-employed, SME and
families supported by
Corporates supported by
mortgage payment holidays
ICO guarantee lines
Excellence award in leadership for managing the health and economic
crisis for our employees, customers, shareholders and society
Strategy and business
Loans grew more than EUR 11 billion in the quarter, strongly driven by SMEs and corporates, spurred by the ICO-guaranteed loan activity
Total customer loans1(EUR bn)
201.1
194.5
203.8
Jun-20
Jun-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
191.3
192.5
Individuals customers2
74.5
75.0
-0.7
1.5
o/w Mortgages
56.0
58.8
-4.8
-0.8
Rest of products
18.5
16.1
14.5
9.2
SMEs & Corporates
96.5
85.5
12.9
14.2
Institutions
11.4
15.5
-26.1
1.5
CIB
20.3
21.8
-6.9
-5.2
RE & Other
1.1
3.3
-67.3
-42.6
Total customer loans
203.8
201.1
1.4
5.9
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Group criteria
(1)
Excludes reverse repos
(2)
Includes Private Banking
Strategy and business
Customer funds were 2% lower, impacted by the fall in time deposits and mutual funds (-3%). In the quarter, deposits grew 6%, maintaining adequate liquidity levels
Total customer funds (EUR bn)
Jun-20
Jun-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
317.2
312.9
311.8
308.7
293.9
Demand
217.5
212.0
2.6
8.4
Time
30.6
39.2
-21.9
-10.3
Total deposits
248.1
251.2
-1.2
5.7
Mutual Funds
63.8
66.0
-3.4
7.8
Total customer funds
311.8
317.2
-1.7
6.1
Additionally, the Bank also includes Pension funds in its management of customer funds which were down YoY at EUR 14 bn.
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Group criteria
Results
NII fell 8% YoY due to the smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking. QoQ recovery (+1%)
Net interest income (EUR mn)
1,009 967934 925931
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
NIM1
1.18%
1.15%
1.13%
1.17%
1.14%
Central Bank interest rate
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
(1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets
Yields and costs (%)
2.08%
2.02%
2.02%
1.99%
Yield on loans
1.86%
0.14%
0.13%
0.13%
0.06%
Cost of deposits
0.04%
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Differential
194 bps
189 bps
189 bps
192 bps
182 bps
Results
Net fee income down 6% YoY due to reduced transaction volumes and market performance
Net fee income (EUR mn)
624 614 620 643
535
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Transactional fees
258
262
-1.5
-21.2
Investment and pension funds
415
390
6.4
-14.9
Insurance
122
144
-15.4
-14.9
Other fees1
213
287
-25.7
-22.5
Total Retail
1,008
1,083
-6.9
-18.2
CIB & Other (FN)
170
164
3.5
-8.3
Total net fee income
1,178
1,247
-5.5
-16.8
(1)Includes payment methods, bank guarantees...
Results
Total income fell 10% YoY strongly impacted by non-customer revenue due to lower income from stakes
Total income (EUR mn)
1,849
1,989
1,811
1,789
1,562
H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
Net interest income
1,856
2,018
-8.0
0.6
Net fee income
1,178
1,247
-5.5
-16.8
Customer revenue
3,034
3,265
-7.1
-6.6
Other1
316
440
-28.2
-56.4
Total income
3,350
3,706
-9.6
-12.7
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Note: FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 228 mn before tax. SRF recorded in Q2'20: 120 mn before tax.
(1)
Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income
(2)
Gains on financial transactions
Results
Costs dropped at double-digit rates (-10% YoY) as a result of the optimisation processes carried out
Operating expenses (EUR mn)
1,020
999
977
944
896
H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
Operating Expenses
1,841
2,044
-10.0
-5.1
Branches (#)
3,222
4,247
-24.1
0.0
Employees (#)
27,261
30,682
-11.1
-0.3
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Results
Net operating income fell 9%, less than total income, favoured by strong cost savings
Net operating income (EUR mn)
990
829
834
844
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
665
Total income
3,350
3,706
-9.6
-12.7
Operating Expenses
(1,841)
(2,044)
-10.0
-5.1
Net operating income
1,509
1,661
-9.1
-21.2
Efficiency ratio
54.9%
55.2%
-22 bps
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Results
The NPL ratio improved 47 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-6% YoY) in the current environment of the COVID-19 crisis
Net LLPs (EUR mn)
628
313
228 210176
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
1,509
1,661
-9.1
-21.2
Loan-loss provisions
(941)
(470)
100.1
-50.3
Net operating income after
568
1,191
-52.3
63.5
provisions
NPL ratio
6.55%
7.02%
-47 bps
-33 bps
Cost of credit1
0.68%
0.41%
27 bps
4 bp
Coverage ratio
43%
43%
0.4 pp
-1.3 pp
(1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans
Results
Underlying profit down 64% YoY in a more challenging business environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak (mainly higher LLPs)
Underlying Attributable Profit (EUR mn)
491
400
338
161
90
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
PBT
350
936
-62.6
112.0
Tax on profit
(99)
(242)
-59.0
-
Consolidated profit
250
694
-63.9
78.8
Minority interests
0
0
-12.1
-
Underlying attributable
251
694
-63.9
79.1
profit
Effective tax rate
28.4%
25.9%
2.5 pp 12.6 pp
Note: Contribution to the FGD recorded in Q4'19: EUR 160 mn after tax. SRF recorded in Q2'20: EUR 84 mn after tax.
Concluding remarks
Growth in volumes boosted by SMEs and corporates
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
Demand forloans up boosted by the state-guaranteed programmes, mainly in SMEs and corporates. Housing loans also impacted by measures following regulatory and supervisory recommendations, that, in many cases, were materialised through moratorium on payments of credit obligations
Insavings, demand deposits increased, both in households and companies, in order to protect themselves from the consequences related to the COVID-19 crisis
Our aim is to be part of the solution to the economic crisis by leading numerous initiatives to support families, self-employed workers and businesses, having granted 27% of total ICO funding
In individuals, the focus was on thePlan Ayuda a las Personas, particularly on measures to help vulnerable customers, with a total of 75 thousand customers receiving legal mortgage payment holidays. In addition, 96 thousand customers joined other measures such as consumer payment holidays, cards or shareholder loans
Double-digitgrowth in SMEs and corporates, spurred by the ICO-guaranteed loans activity, which offset the lower new lending of transactional related products
NII fell 8% YoY due to smaller ALCO portfolio and lower stock in wholesale banking. QoQ recovery (+1%)
Cost dropped at double-digit rates (-10%year-on-year) as a result of the optimisation processes carried out
The NPL ratio improved 47 bps YoY. Further decline in the stock of non-performing loans (-6% YoY) in the current environment of the COVID-19 crisis
Underlying profit down 64% YoY in a more challenging business environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak (mainly higher LLPs)
Appendix
Balance sheet
EUR million
Jun-20
Jun-19
Change
Amount
%
Customer loans
197,424
194,417
3,007
1.5
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
108,381
87,193
21,188
24.3
Debt securities
25,100
39,289
(14,189)
(36.1)
Other financial assets
1,661
1,469
192
13.0
Other assets
23,203
22,464
739
3.3
Total assets
355,769
344,831
10,938
3.2
Customer deposits
248,053
252,057
(4,004)
(1.6)
Central banks and credit institutions
46,942
38,002
8,941
23.5
Debt securities issued
27,377
24,841
2,536
10.2
Other financial liabilities
12,370
8,842
3,528
39.9
Other liabilities
5,159
6,090
(932)
(15.3)
Total liabilities
339,901
329,832
10,069
3.1
Total equity
15,868
14,999
869
5.8
Other managed and marketed customer funds
87,615
90,538
(2,923)
(3.2)
Mutual funds
63,770
65,999
(2,229)
(3.4)
Pension funds
13,707
14,329
(622)
(4.3)
Managed portfolios
10,137
10,210
(72)
(0.7)
Appendix
Income statement
EUR million
H1'20
H1'19
Variation
Amount
%
Net interest income
1,856
2,018
(162)
(8.0)
Net fees
1,178
1,247
(69)
(5.5)
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
407
333
73
22.0
Other operating income
(90)
107
(198)
-
Gross income
3,350
3,706
(356)
(9.6)
Operating expenses
(1,841)
(2,044)
204
(10.0)
Net operating income
1,509
1,661
(152)
(9.1)
Net loan-loss provisions
(941)
(470)
(471)
100.1
Other income
(219)
(255)
36
(14.3)
Underlying profit before taxes
350
936
(586)
(62.6)
Tax on profit
(99)
(242)
143
(59.0)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
250
694
(443)
(63.9)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
250
694
(443)
(63.9)
Minority interests
0
0
(0)
(12.1)
Underlying attributable profit to the Group
251
694
(443)
(63.9)
Appendix
Quarterly income statements
EUR million
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Net interest income
1,009
1,009
967
934
925
931
Net fees
623
624
614
620
643
535
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
119
214
326
387
156
250
Other operating income
105
2
83
(129)
64
(154)
Gross income
1,857
1,849
1,989
1,811
1,789
1,562
Operating expenses
(1,025)
(1,020)
(999)
(977)
(944)
(896)
Net operating income
832
829
990
834
844
665
Net loan-loss provisions
(242)
(228)
(210)
(176)
(628)
(313)
Other income
(112)
(143)
(100)
(100)
(104)
(115)
Underlying profit before taxes
478
458
681
557
112
237
Tax on profit
(122)
(120)
(190)
(157)
(22)
(77)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
356
338
491
401
90
160
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
356
338
491
401
90
160
Minority interests
0
0
(0)
(0)
(0)
0
Underlying attributable profit to the Group
356
338
491
400
90
161
