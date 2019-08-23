Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Santander, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banco Santander S A : UK competition watchdog reprimands RBS, Santander over PPI procedures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 03:28am EDT
The logo of Santander bank is seen on rental bicycles in the City of London financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog has ordered Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander to appoint auditors to check how they remind customers affected by payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling.

The two banks failed to adequately inform customers who might be due compensation as a result of Britain's biggest ever consumer banking scandal, in which more than 36 billion pounds has been paid back to those affected.

Both previously breached an order by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) requiring banks to send annual reminders to customers about PPI, the CMA said.

Spokespeople for both banks said the lenders have put in place measures to prevent a repeat of the errors, and apologised to customers affected by these mistakes.

RBS failed to provide reminders to almost 11,000 of its customers for up to 6 years, the CMA said, while Santander sent out annual reminders containing incorrect information to over 3,400 of its mortgage PPI customers from 2012-2017.

"It is unacceptable that some banks aren't providing PPI reminders - or are sending inaccurate ones - 8 years after our order came into force," Adam Land, a senior director at the CMA, said.

"The legally binding directions we've issued today will make sure that both RBS and Santander now play by the rules."

The eight year-long PPI saga is set to close on Thursday after Britain's Financial Conduct Authority set a deadline for consumers affected by the scandal to seek compensation from the banks.

Friday's sanction by the CMA will not lead to any extension of the FCA's deadline for bank customers to contact their lenders about possible claims, a source familiar with the FCA's thinking told Reuters.

PPI policies were typically sold alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if borrowers fell ill or lost jobs, but thousands of customers were sold unsuitable policies and would never have been able to make a claim.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jane Merriman, Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

By Lawrence White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 1.23% 3.5275 End-of-day quote.-11.21%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.90% 185.2 Delayed Quote.-15.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
03:28aBANCO SANTANDER S A : UK competition watchdog reprimands RBS, Santander over PPI..
RE
02:38aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : CMA Orders RBS and Santander to Fix PPI Breaches
DJ
08/22BANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a new 1..
AQ
08/16BANCO SANTANDER : Corporate Volunteering Report 2018
PU
08/15Euro zone bank share meltdown brings prices to brink of 1980s
RE
08/12Iberdrola Sells Stake in UK Wind Farm to Macquarie in Deal Worth Almost $2 Bi..
DJ
08/07BANCO SANTANDER : Correction of the 2018 Responsible Banking chapter errors (Eng..
PU
08/05EXCLUSIVE - PETROBRAS LPG UNIT SEEN : sources
RE
07/31SANTANDER CONSUMER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/31BNP Paribas buoyed by corporate and investment banking
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 49 399 M
EBIT 2019 26 035 M
Net income 2019 7 551 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,43%
P/E ratio 2019 7,57x
P/E ratio 2020 6,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 57 262 M
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,81  €
Last Close Price 3,53  €
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Group Executive Chairman
Dirk Marzluf Group Head-Operations & Technology
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-11.21%63 490
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.37%344 030
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%261 976
BANK OF AMERICA9.29%250 673
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.00%198 275
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%186 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group