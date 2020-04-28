Banco Santander S A : United Kingdom

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).
The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries
Forward-looking statements
Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
2
Important Information
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
No offer
The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.
Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Historical performance is not indicative of future results
Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
Third Party Information
In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.
3
Index
1 2 3 4 5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Financial system
Loan growth expected to slow sharply
Total loans (GBP bn1)
2,043
2,058
2,081
2,092
2,101
YoY
4.0
3.9
4.1
3.6
3.2
(%)
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20 (e)
Total deposits (GBP bn2)
1,947
1,974
1,994
2,022
2,009
YoY
(%)
3.6
3.4
3.8
3.9
3.1
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20 (e)
Mortgage lending growth is expected to decline in 2020, as the COVID-19 lockdown measures impact house purchase activity
Consumer credit growth slowed to c.6% in 2019, and is expected to slow further
Given the fall in demand and supply chain disruptions, we expect this to underpin negative corporate lending growth in 2020
Retail deposit growth is expected to slow to c.3% this year
Given the uncertainty over jobs and incomes during the COVID-19 lockdown period, we expect households to run down their deposits in order to cover essential expenditure
Corporate deposit growth is expected to slow to c.1% this year
Source: Bank of England Bankstats (Monetary and Financial Statistics) published at end-March 2020, internal estimates for latest month. Annual growth rates are calculated using Bank of England methodology
5
(1)
Total loans includes household (mortgages and consumer credit) plus corporate loans.
(2)
Total deposits include household deposits (with banks and NS&I) and corporate deposits, excluding cash holdings.
Index
1 2 3 4 5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Strategy and business
UK scale challenger with proven stability and a resilient balance sheet
KEY DATA*
Q1'20
YoY Var.
Customer loans1
GBP 215.9 bn
+4.7%
Customer funds2
GBP 186.4 bn
+3.5%
Underlying att. profit
GBP 162 mn
-27.1%
Underlying RoTE
5.2%
-175 bps
Efficiency ratio
65.0%
+376 bps
Loans market share3
9.6%
-1 bp
Deposits market share3
8.4%
-13 bps
Loyal customers
4.5 mn
+0.6%
Digital customers
6.0 mn
+5.5%
Branches
615
-18.4%
Employees
24,500
-3.9%
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Grow customer loyalty by providing an outstanding customer experience
Simplify and digitalise the business for improved efficiency and returns
Invest in our people and ensure they have the skills and knowledge to thrive
Further embed sustainability across our business
*Note: Group criteria. Following the new organisational structure of the Group as published in the Relevant Fact on 4 July 2019, better aligning the UK to the segregated model according to the requirements of the Banking Reform Act (ring-fenced business), i.e. excluding UK Hub (including London Branch), Q1 2019 data have been restated for better QoQ and YoY comparability.
(1)
Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
7
(2)
Excluding repos.
(3)
As at Dec-19. Includes London Branch.
Strategy and business
Loyalty continues to increase supported by our enhanced digital offering
Loyal (mn)
4.5
1%
4.5
Mar-19
Mar-20
Loyal / Active: 32% (+1 pp YoY)
Digital customers (mn)
5.6
6%
6.0
Mar-19
Mar-20
Digital sales / total: 65% (+7 pp YoY)
Our loyal customers continue to grow, as we continued to develop and improve our customer experience and our products and services. Loyal individuals grew 1% and loyal corporates 2%
We are continuing to support our customers during the COVID-19 crisis; our branch network and contact centres remain operational, with a focus on prioritising access for our most vulnerable customers. Additionally, we have made significant capacity improvements to our digital platform to reduce call centre and branch volumes.
In NPS, 1st for Business and Corporates and Top 4 in Retail1,2
Mobile only customers: +21% YoY
Enhanced digital capability attracted a further 313,000 customers, growth of 6% YoY
64% of our refinanced mortgages were retained online (+6 pp YoY), 55% of current account openings (+11 pp YoY) and 79% of credit card openings were made through digital channels (+6 pp YoY)
(1)
Net Promoter Score measures customer experience and predicts business growth. Source: Business and Corporate NPS is measured by the MarketVue Business Banking from Savanta.
8
(2)
Retail NPS is measured by IPSOS MORI.
Strategy and business
Business transformation is supported by deeper customer relationships
Digitalising for improved customer experience
First UK Work Café launched
First time buyer events
We launched free events in our branches across the country in H2 2019, offering practical guidance and information about home buying and mortgages for first time buyers
1.7 k
New mobile users per day
>80 mn
Total digital transactions1 in Q1'20
14% YoY
Well established UK market position
3rd
largest mortgage
14 mn
lender2
Active customers
5th
largest commercial
c. 80% coverage
lender2
of UK financial centres
(1)
Total retail customer with financial transactions made online or on mobile. These transactions include internal transfers, third party payments and Paym
9
(2)
Santander UK analysis, as at Q3'19. Commercial lending refers to loans to SME and mid corporate clients by UK retail and commercial banks and building societies.
Strategy and business
We are focused on embedding sustainability across our business - 2019 highlights
Creating a thriving workplace
Top 20
GBP 745,000
Employer in Social Mobility Index
Raised for Alzheimer's Society, exceeding our
2019
target with record employee engagement
Driving sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion
Upholding the highest ethical standards and fighting financial crime
96%
>4 million
Colleagues understand our Anti-Financial
Young people reached in
Santander UK Sustainability Review (in 2019 ARA)
Crime Vision better after attending our
fraud and scams campaigns
internal roadshows
and ESG Supplement3
(1) Breakthrough business events total is both breakthrough in branch and our other workshop, masterclass and partnership events. (2) In 2019 changed our reporting to look at no. of people 'financially
10
empowered' as opposed to helped. Includes beneficiaries from DigiWise, FutureWise, Discovery Days and Community Workshops by branches (3) Published in March 2020
11
Supporting our customers, colleagues and communities during the COVID-19 crisis
Looking after our people and changing the way we work
20 k employees working from home;implemented social distancing measures in offices and branches
Full pay for colleagues unable to work; regular communication and updated HR policies
Enhanced wellbeing support, including access to qualified psychologists
Our branch network and contact centresremain operational, with a focus on most vulnerable customers
Significant capacity improvementsto our digital platform, to reduce call centre and branch volumes
Applications, requests, balances as at 20 April 2020.
Delivering tailored solutions to business and corporate customers, including repayment holidays and additional liquidity across overdrafts, working capital, trade finance and loan facilities1:
GBP 1 bn of credit facilities accessed
400 payment holidays
Donated GBP 1 mn to Age UK and
Alzheimer's Society to support the most vulnerable people
Santander Cycles made free of chargefor NHS, police, social care and critical workers11
Strategy and business
Growth in mortgages based on 2019 flows; while significant slowdown seen in March expected to continue
Total customer loans
(GBP bn)1
212.0
215.9
Mar-20
Mar-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals2
206.3
208.1
208.9
173.3
164.2
5.5
1.3
o/w Mortgages3
166.4
156.5
6.3
1.5
Consumer Finance
8.1
7.7
4.8
4.9
SMEs
1.9
1.8
2.6
0.4
Corporates
16.5
17.6
-6.0
1.1
CIB
6.7
5.1
30.6
11.7
Other
9.5
9.9
-4.3
5.5
Total customer loans
215.9
206.3
4.7
1.8
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Group criteria.
(1) Excludes reverse repos.
12
(2) Includes Private Banking.
(3) Mortgages refers to residential retail mortgages only and excludes social housing and commercial mortgage assets.
Strategy and business
Customer funds increased with growth in both demand and time deposits
Total customer funds (GBP bn)
180.1 183.9 185.0 186.3186.4
Mar-20
Mar-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Demand
161.7
155.9
3.8
0.8
Time1
18.6
17.1
8.7
-1.0
Total deposits
180.3
173.0
4.3
0.6
Mutual Funds2
6.1
7.1
-14.6
-13.2
Total customer funds
186.4
180.1
3.5
0.1
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Group criteria.
13
(1)
Time deposits include ISAs.
(2)
Third-partyoff-balance sheet assets originated by Santander Asset Management in the United Kingdom.
Index
1 2 3 4 5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Results
Continued pressure on mortgage book from lower margins and SVR attrition
Net interest income (GBP mn)
Yields and Costs (%)
850
825
820
827
774
2.72%
2.67%
2.63%
2.59%
2.52%
Yield on loans
0.67%
0.70%
0.70%
0.69%
0.69% Cost of deposits
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
NIM1
1.17%
1.14%
1.12%
1.13%
1.05%
Central Bank interest rate
0.75%
0.75%
0.75%
0.75%
0.10%
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Differential
204 bps
197 bps
193 bps
190 bps
182 bps
(1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets.
15
Results
Net fee income impacted by lower volumes across core businesses
Net fee income (GBP mn)
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
189
195
194
181
166
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Transactional fees
147
162
-9.0
-7.1
Account admin. and
63
63
1.0
-1.7
maintenance
Transfers, drafts, cheques
9
20
-54.2
-45.8
and other orders
Overdraft fees
56
66
-15.7
-11.4
Other transactional
19
13
47.0
33.6
Investment and pension
18
18
-2.2
-2.2
funds
Insurance
12
13
-4.8
-2.9
Other
(10)
(4)
181.9
-
Total net fee income
166
189
-11.8
-14.4
16
Results
Total income down in the quarter due to asset margin pressures
Total income (GBP mn)
1,052 1,034 1,011 1,050
946
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net interest income
774
850
-9.0
-6.4
Net fee income
166
189
-11.8
-14.4
Customer revenue
940
1,039
-9.5
-7.9
Other1
5
13
-57.2
-80.8
Total income
946
1,052
-10.1
-9.9
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
(1) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income .
17
Results
Operating expenses down 5% YoY reflecting efficiency savings from our transformation programme
Operating expenses (GBP mn)
644 615 615 612 615
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
Operating Expenses
615
644
-4.6
0.4
Efficiency ratio
65.0%
61.3%
376 bps
Branches (#)
615
754
-18.4
-0.2
Employees (#)
24,500
25,485
-3.9
0.0
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
18
Results
Loan-loss provisions remain low, expect an increase as a result of the COVID-19 crisis
Net LLPs (GBP mn)
83 68
53 42
17
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
331
407
-18.8
-24.4
Loan-loss provisions
(42)
(53)
-19.6
-49.0
Net operating income after
288
355
-18.7
-18.6
provisions
NPL ratio
0.96%
1.17%
-21 bps
-5 bps
Cost of credit1
0.09%
0.07%
2 bps
-1 bps
Coverage ratio
38%
31%
6.8 pp
1.2 pp
(1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.
19
Results
Underlying profit continues to be impacted by asset margin pressures
Underlying Attributable Profit (GBP mn)
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
286
222
223
214
162
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
PBT
224
311
-27.9
-24.4
Tax on profit
(57)
(85)
-32.4
-26.0
Consolidated profit
167
227
-26.3
-23.8
Minority interests
(5)
(5)
13.7
-0.3
Underlying attributable
162
222
-27.1
-24.4
profit
Effective tax rate
25.5% 27.2%
-1.7 pp
-0.6 pp
20
Index
1 2 3 4 5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Concluding remarks
Delivering for customers in a competitive and uncertain environment
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
The economic outlook for the UK has changed dramatically since the end of 2019 with the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdown affecting the UK economy.
We expect a likely sharp fall in growth for H1'20. However, the extent of this fall and future recovery remains highly uncertain, even with the unprecedented levels of government support currently being provided.
In volume terms, continued growth in lending (+5%) driven in by mortgages (+6% YoY), benefitting from new business stemming from end-2019. 4% increase in deposit volumes, supported by both time and demand products.
Focus on digital continues with digital customers increasing 6%. We retained 64% of refinanced mortgage loans online, an increase of 6 pp year-on-year. We also opened 55% of current accounts (+11 pp) and 79% of credit cards through digital channels (+6 pp).
Total income lower, mainly due to asset margin pressures and net fee income, in part from overdrafts and other transactional fees.
Costs continue to reflect efficiency savings from our transformational investment programme, down 5% (-6% in real terms). Provisions also improved and the cost of credit was just 9 bps.
As a result of the pressures on income, underlying attributable profit decreased 27% year-on-year.
22
Index
1 2 3 4 5
Financial
Strategy and
Results
Concluding
Appendix
system
business
remarks
Appendix
Balance sheet
Variation
GBP million
Mar-20
Mar-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
237,530
226,219
11,311
5.0
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
33,301
32,427
874
2.7
Debt securities
15,019
20,353
(5,335)
(26.2)
Other financial assets
978
647
331
51.1
Other assets
10,882
8,806
2,075
23.6
Total assets
297,710
288,453
9,257
3.2
Customer deposits
191,521
186,121
5,400
2.9
Central banks and credit institutions
26,787
21,664
5,124
23.7
Debt securities issued
56,790
57,990
(1,200)
(2.1)
Other financial liabilities
2,759
3,795
(1,036)
(27.3)
Other liabilities
4,495
3,924
571
14.6
Total liabilities
282,353
273,494
8,859
3.2
Total equity
15,356
14,959
397
2.7
Other managed and marketed customer funds
6,138
7,199
(1,061)
(14.7)
Mutual funds
6,069
7,108
(1,039)
(14.6)
Pension funds
-
-
-
-
Managed portfolios
69
91
(22)
(24.2)
24
Appendix
Income statement
GBP million
Variation
Q1'20
Q1'19
Amount
%
Net interest income
774
850
(76)
(9.0)
Net fees
166
189
(22)
(11.8)
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
(6)
0
(6)
-
Other operating income
11
12
(1)
(8.1)
Gross income
946
1,052
(106)
(10.1)
Operating expenses
(615)
(644)
29
(4.6)
Net operating income
331
407
(77)
(18.8)
Net loan-loss provisions
(42)
(53)
10
(19.6)
Other income
(64)
(43)
(21)
47.5
Underlying profit before taxes
224
311
(87)
(27.9)
Tax on profit
(57)
(85)
27
(32.4)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
167
227
(60)
(26.3)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
167
227
(60)
(26.3)
Minority interests
(5)
(5)
(1)
13.7
Underlying attributable profit to the Group
162
222
(60)
(27.1)
25
Appendix
Quarterly income statements
GBP million
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Net interest income
850
825
820
827
774
Net fees
189
181
195
194
166
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
0
17
(13)
6
(6)
Other operating income
12
10
9
23
11
Gross income
1,052
1,034
1,011
1,050
946
Operating expenses
(644)
(615)
(615)
(612)
(615)
Net operating income
407
419
396
437
331
Net loan-loss provisions
(53)
(17)
(68)
(83)
(42)
Other income
(43)
(22)
(39)
(58)
(64)
Underlying profit before taxes
311
380
288
296
224
Tax on profit
(85)
(89)
(61)
(77)
(57)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
227
291
228
219
167
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
227
291
228
219
167
Minority interests
(5)
(5)
(5)
(5)
(5)
Underlying attributable profit to the Group
222
286
223
214
162
26
Thank you.
Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.
Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: