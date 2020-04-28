Banco Santander S A : United Kingdom

Log in
04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

28 April 2020

United Kingdom

Q1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

2

Important Information

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1 2 3 4 5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Loan growth expected to slow sharply

Total loans (GBP bn1)

2,043

2,058

2,081

2,092

2,101

YoY

4.0

3.9

4.1

3.6

3.2

(%)

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20 (e)

Total deposits (GBP bn2)

1,947

1,974

1,994

2,022

2,009

YoY

(%)

3.6

3.4

3.8

3.9

3.1

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20 (e)

  • Mortgage lending growth is expected to decline in 2020, as the COVID-19 lockdown measures impact house purchase activity
  • Consumer credit growth slowed to c.6% in 2019, and is expected to slow further
  • Given the fall in demand and supply chain disruptions, we expect this to underpin negative corporate lending growth in 2020
  • Retail deposit growth is expected to slow to c.3% this year
  • Given the uncertainty over jobs and incomes during the COVID-19 lockdown period, we expect households to run down their deposits in order to cover essential expenditure
  • Corporate deposit growth is expected to slow to c.1% this year

Source: Bank of England Bankstats (Monetary and Financial Statistics) published at end-March 2020, internal estimates for latest month. Annual growth rates are calculated using Bank of England methodology

5

(1)

Total loans includes household (mortgages and consumer credit) plus corporate loans.

(2)

Total deposits include household deposits (with banks and NS&I) and corporate deposits, excluding cash holdings.

Index

1 2 3 4 5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

UK scale challenger with proven stability and a resilient balance sheet

KEY DATA*

Q1'20

YoY Var.

Customer loans1

GBP 215.9 bn

+4.7%

Customer funds2

GBP 186.4 bn

+3.5%

Underlying att. profit

GBP 162 mn

-27.1%

Underlying RoTE

5.2%

-175 bps

Efficiency ratio

65.0%

+376 bps

Loans market share3

9.6%

-1 bp

Deposits market share3

8.4%

-13 bps

Loyal customers

4.5 mn

+0.6%

Digital customers

6.0 mn

+5.5%

Branches

615

-18.4%

Employees

24,500

-3.9%

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Grow customer loyalty by providing an outstanding customer experience

Simplify and digitalise the business for improved efficiency and returns

Invest in our people and ensure they have the skills and knowledge to thrive

Further embed sustainability across our business

*Note: Group criteria. Following the new organisational structure of the Group as published in the Relevant Fact on 4 July 2019, better aligning the UK to the segregated model according to the requirements of the Banking Reform Act (ring-fenced business), i.e. excluding UK Hub (including London Branch), Q1 2019 data have been restated for better QoQ and YoY comparability.

(1)

Gross loans excluding reverse repos.

7

(2)

Excluding repos.

(3)

As at Dec-19. Includes London Branch.

Strategy and business

Loyalty continues to increase supported by our enhanced digital offering

Loyal (mn)

4.5

1%

4.5

Mar-19

Mar-20

Loyal / Active: 32% (+1 pp YoY)

Digital customers (mn)

5.6

6%

6.0

Mar-19

Mar-20

Digital sales / total: 65% (+7 pp YoY)

  • Our loyal customers continue to grow, as we continued to develop and improve our customer experience and our products and services. Loyal individuals grew 1% and loyal corporates 2%
  • We are continuing to support our customers during the COVID-19 crisis; our branch network and contact centres remain operational, with a focus on prioritising access for our most vulnerable customers. Additionally, we have made significant capacity improvements to our digital platform to reduce call centre and branch volumes.
  • In NPS, 1st for Business and Corporates and Top 4 in Retail1,2
  • Mobile only customers: +21% YoY
  • Enhanced digital capability attracted a further 313,000 customers, growth of 6% YoY
  • 64% of our refinanced mortgages were retained online (+6 pp YoY), 55% of current account openings (+11 pp YoY) and 79% of credit card openings were made through digital channels (+6 pp YoY)

(1)

Net Promoter Score measures customer experience and predicts business growth. Source: Business and Corporate NPS is measured by the MarketVue Business Banking from Savanta.

8

(2)

Retail NPS is measured by IPSOS MORI.

Strategy and business

Business transformation is supported by deeper customer relationships

Digitalising for improved customer experience

First UK Work Café launched

First time buyer events

We launched free events in our branches across the country in H2 2019, offering practical guidance and information about home buying and mortgages for first time buyers

1.7 k

New mobile users per day

>80 mn

Total digital transactions1 in Q1'20

14% YoY

Well established UK market position

3rd

largest mortgage

14 mn

lender2

Active customers

5th

largest commercial

c. 80% coverage

lender2

of UK financial centres

(1)

Total retail customer with financial transactions made online or on mobile. These transactions include internal transfers, third party payments and Paym

9

(2)

Santander UK analysis, as at Q3'19. Commercial lending refers to loans to SME and mid corporate clients by UK retail and commercial banks and building societies.

Strategy and business

We are focused on embedding sustainability across our business - 2019 highlights

Creating a thriving workplace

Top 20

GBP 745,000

Employer in Social Mobility Index

Raised for Alzheimer's Society, exceeding our

2019

target with record employee engagement

Driving sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion

191

248,090

santandersustainability.co.uk

Breakthrough

People financially

events in 20191

empowered2

Driving inclusive digitalisation

>25,000

> 1.4 million

Students mentored; focused on money

Voice ID activations

management and digital skills

in 2019

Upholding the highest ethical standards and fighting financial crime

96%

>4 million

Colleagues understand our Anti-Financial

Young people reached in

Santander UK Sustainability Review (in 2019 ARA)

Crime Vision better after attending our

fraud and scams campaigns

internal roadshows

and ESG Supplement3

(1) Breakthrough business events total is both breakthrough in branch and our other workshop, masterclass and partnership events. (2) In 2019 changed our reporting to look at no. of people 'financially

10

empowered' as opposed to helped. Includes beneficiaries from DigiWise, FutureWise, Discovery Days and Community Workshops by branches (3) Published in March 2020

11

Supporting our customers, colleagues and communities during the COVID-19 crisis

Looking after our people and changing the way we work

  • 20 k employees working from home; implemented social distancing measures in offices and branches
  • Full pay for colleagues unable to work; regular communication and updated HR policies
  • Enhanced wellbeing support, including access to qualified psychologists
  • Our branch network and contact centres remain operational, with a focus on most vulnerable customers
  • Significant capacity improvements to our digital platform, to reduce call centre and branch volumes
    1. Applications, requests, balances as at 20 April 2020.

Helping our customers and our communities

  • Adapted our retail banking offering including payment holidays1:

c. 200 k mortgages

    • 14 k UPLs
    • 13 k credit cards
  • Delivering tailored solutions to business and corporate customers, including repayment holidays and additional liquidity across overdrafts, working capital, trade finance and loan facilities1:
    • GBP 1 bn of credit facilities accessed
    • 400 payment holidays
  • Donated GBP 1 mn to Age UK and
    Alzheimer's Society to support the most vulnerable people
  • Santander Cycles made free of charge for NHS, police, social care and critical workers11

Strategy and business

Growth in mortgages based on 2019 flows; while significant slowdown seen in March expected to continue

Total customer loans

(GBP bn)1

212.0

215.9

Mar-20

Mar-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

206.3

208.1

208.9

173.3

164.2

5.5

1.3

o/w Mortgages3

166.4

156.5

6.3

1.5

Consumer Finance

8.1

7.7

4.8

4.9

SMEs

1.9

1.8

2.6

0.4

Corporates

16.5

17.6

-6.0

1.1

CIB

6.7

5.1

30.6

11.7

Other

9.5

9.9

-4.3

5.5

Total customer loans

215.9

206.3

4.7

1.8

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Group criteria.

(1) Excludes reverse repos.

12

(2) Includes Private Banking.

(3) Mortgages refers to residential retail mortgages only and excludes social housing and commercial mortgage assets.

Strategy and business

Customer funds increased with growth in both demand and time deposits

Total customer funds (GBP bn)

180.1 183.9 185.0 186.3 186.4

Mar-20

Mar-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

161.7

155.9

3.8

0.8

Time1

18.6

17.1

8.7

-1.0

Total deposits

180.3

173.0

4.3

0.6

Mutual Funds2

6.1

7.1

-14.6

-13.2

Total customer funds

186.4

180.1

3.5

0.1

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Group criteria.

13

(1)

Time deposits include ISAs.

(2)

Third-partyoff-balance sheet assets originated by Santander Asset Management in the United Kingdom.

Index

1 2 3 4 5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

Continued pressure on mortgage book from lower margins and SVR attrition

Net interest income (GBP mn)

Yields and Costs (%)

850

825

820

827

774

2.72%

2.67%

2.63%

2.59%

2.52%

Yield on loans

0.67%

0.70%

0.70%

0.69%

0.69% Cost of deposits

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

NIM1

1.17%

1.14%

1.12%

1.13%

1.05%

Central Bank interest rate

0.75%

0.75%

0.75%

0.75%

0.10%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Differential

204 bps

197 bps

193 bps

190 bps

182 bps

(1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets.

15

Results

Net fee income impacted by lower volumes across core businesses

Net fee income (GBP mn)

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

189

195

194

181

166

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Transactional fees

147

162

-9.0

-7.1

Account admin. and

63

63

1.0

-1.7

maintenance

Transfers, drafts, cheques

9

20

-54.2

-45.8

and other orders

Overdraft fees

56

66

-15.7

-11.4

Other transactional

19

13

47.0

33.6

Investment and pension

18

18

-2.2

-2.2

funds

Insurance

12

13

-4.8

-2.9

Other

(10)

(4)

181.9

-

Total net fee income

166

189

-11.8

-14.4

16

Results

Total income down in the quarter due to asset margin pressures

Total income (GBP mn)

1,052 1,034 1,011 1,050

946

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net interest income

774

850

-9.0

-6.4

Net fee income

166

189

-11.8

-14.4

Customer revenue

940

1,039

-9.5

-7.9

Other1

5

13

-57.2

-80.8

Total income

946

1,052

-10.1

-9.9

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

(1) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income .

17

Results

Operating expenses down 5% YoY reflecting efficiency savings from our transformation programme

Operating expenses (GBP mn)

644 615 615 612 615

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

615

644

-4.6

0.4

Efficiency ratio

65.0%

61.3%

376 bps

Branches (#)

615

754

-18.4

-0.2

Employees (#)

24,500

25,485

-3.9

0.0

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

18

Results

Loan-loss provisions remain low, expect an increase as a result of the COVID-19 crisis

Net LLPs (GBP mn)

83 68

53 42

17

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

331

407

-18.8

-24.4

Loan-loss provisions

(42)

(53)

-19.6

-49.0

Net operating income after

288

355

-18.7

-18.6

provisions

NPL ratio

0.96%

1.17%

-21 bps

-5 bps

Cost of credit1

0.09%

0.07%

2 bps

-1 bps

Coverage ratio

38%

31%

6.8 pp

1.2 pp

(1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.

19

Results

Underlying profit continues to be impacted by asset margin pressures

Underlying Attributable Profit (GBP mn)

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

286

222

223

214

162

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

PBT

224

311

-27.9

-24.4

Tax on profit

(57)

(85)

-32.4

-26.0

Consolidated profit

167

227

-26.3

-23.8

Minority interests

(5)

(5)

13.7

-0.3

Underlying attributable

162

222

-27.1

-24.4

profit

Effective tax rate

25.5% 27.2%

-1.7 pp

-0.6 pp

20

Index

1 2 3 4 5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Delivering for customers in a competitive and uncertain environment

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • The economic outlook for the UK has changed dramatically since the end of 2019 with the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdown affecting the UK economy.
  • We expect a likely sharp fall in growth for H1'20. However, the extent of this fall and future recovery remains highly uncertain, even with the unprecedented levels of government support currently being provided.
  • In volume terms, continued growth in lending (+5%) driven in by mortgages (+6% YoY), benefitting from new business stemming from end-2019. 4% increase in deposit volumes, supported by both time and demand products.
  • Focus on digital continues with digital customers increasing 6%. We retained 64% of refinanced mortgage loans online, an increase of 6 pp year-on-year. We also opened 55% of current accounts (+11 pp) and 79% of credit cards through digital channels (+6 pp).
  • Total income lower, mainly due to asset margin pressures and net fee income, in part from overdrafts and other transactional fees.
  • Costs continue to reflect efficiency savings from our transformational investment programme, down 5% (-6% in real terms). Provisions also improved and the cost of credit was just 9 bps.
  • As a result of the pressures on income, underlying attributable profit decreased 27% year-on-year.

22

Index

1 2 3 4 5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

Variation

GBP million

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

237,530

226,219

11,311

5.0

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

33,301

32,427

874

2.7

Debt securities

15,019

20,353

(5,335)

(26.2)

Other financial assets

978

647

331

51.1

Other assets

10,882

8,806

2,075

23.6

Total assets

297,710

288,453

9,257

3.2

Customer deposits

191,521

186,121

5,400

2.9

Central banks and credit institutions

26,787

21,664

5,124

23.7

Debt securities issued

56,790

57,990

(1,200)

(2.1)

Other financial liabilities

2,759

3,795

(1,036)

(27.3)

Other liabilities

4,495

3,924

571

14.6

Total liabilities

282,353

273,494

8,859

3.2

Total equity

15,356

14,959

397

2.7

Other managed and marketed customer funds

6,138

7,199

(1,061)

(14.7)

Mutual funds

6,069

7,108

(1,039)

(14.6)

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

69

91

(22)

(24.2)

24

Appendix

Income statement

GBP million

Variation

Q1'20

Q1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

774

850

(76)

(9.0)

Net fees

166

189

(22)

(11.8)

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

(6)

0

(6)

-

Other operating income

11

12

(1)

(8.1)

Gross income

946

1,052

(106)

(10.1)

Operating expenses

(615)

(644)

29

(4.6)

Net operating income

331

407

(77)

(18.8)

Net loan-loss provisions

(42)

(53)

10

(19.6)

Other income

(64)

(43)

(21)

47.5

Underlying profit before taxes

224

311

(87)

(27.9)

Tax on profit

(57)

(85)

27

(32.4)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

167

227

(60)

(26.3)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

167

227

(60)

(26.3)

Minority interests

(5)

(5)

(1)

13.7

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

162

222

(60)

(27.1)

25

Appendix

Quarterly income statements

GBP million

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

850

825

820

827

774

Net fees

189

181

195

194

166

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

0

17

(13)

6

(6)

Other operating income

12

10

9

23

11

Gross income

1,052

1,034

1,011

1,050

946

Operating expenses

(644)

(615)

(615)

(612)

(615)

Net operating income

407

419

396

437

331

Net loan-loss provisions

(53)

(17)

(68)

(83)

(42)

Other income

(43)

(22)

(39)

(58)

(64)

Underlying profit before taxes

311

380

288

296

224

Tax on profit

(85)

(89)

(61)

(77)

(57)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

227

291

228

219

167

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

227

291

228

219

167

Minority interests

(5)

(5)

(5)

(5)

(5)

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

222

286

223

214

162

26

Thank you.

Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:17:06 UTC
