Banco Santander S A : United Kingdom 0 04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 28 April 2020 United Kingdom Q1'20 Earnings Presentation Important Information Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries Forward-looking statements Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. 2 Important Information Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No offer The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever. Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Historical performance is not indicative of future results Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Third Party Information In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Loan growth expected to slow sharply Total loans (GBP bn1) 2,043 2,058 2,081 2,092 2,101 YoY 4.0 3.9 4.1 3.6 3.2 (%) Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 (e) Total deposits (GBP bn2) 1,947 1,974 1,994 2,022 2,009 YoY (%) 3.6 3.4 3.8 3.9 3.1 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 (e) Mortgage lending growth is expected to decline in 2020, as the COVID-19 lockdown measures impact house purchase activity

COVID-19 lockdown measures impact house purchase activity Consumer credit growth slowed to c.6% in 2019, and is expected to slow further

Given the fall in demand and supply chain disruptions, we expect this to underpin negative corporate lending growth in 2020

Retail deposit growth is expected to slow to c.3% this year

Given the uncertainty over jobs and incomes during the COVID-19 lockdown period, we expect households to run down their deposits in order to cover essential expenditure

COVID-19 lockdown period, we expect households to run down their deposits in order to cover essential expenditure Corporate deposit growth is expected to slow to c.1% this year Source: Bank of England Bankstats (Monetary and Financial Statistics) published at end-March 2020, internal estimates for latest month. Annual growth rates are calculated using Bank of England methodology 5 (1) Total loans includes household (mortgages and consumer credit) plus corporate loans. (2) Total deposits include household deposits (with banks and NS&I) and corporate deposits, excluding cash holdings. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business UK scale challenger with proven stability and a resilient balance sheet KEY DATA* Q1'20 YoY Var. Customer loans1 GBP 215.9 bn +4.7% Customer funds2 GBP 186.4 bn +3.5% Underlying att. profit GBP 162 mn -27.1% Underlying RoTE 5.2% -175 bps Efficiency ratio 65.0% +376 bps Loans market share3 9.6% -1 bp Deposits market share3 8.4% -13 bps Loyal customers 4.5 mn +0.6% Digital customers 6.0 mn +5.5% Branches 615 -18.4% Employees 24,500 -3.9% STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Grow customer loyalty by providing an outstanding customer experience Simplify and digitalise the business for improved efficiency and returns Invest in our people and ensure they have the skills and knowledge to thrive Further embed sustainability across our business *Note: Group criteria. Following the new organisational structure of the Group as published in the Relevant Fact on 4 July 2019, better aligning the UK to the segregated model according to the requirements of the Banking Reform Act (ring-fenced business), i.e. excluding UK Hub (including London Branch), Q1 2019 data have been restated for better QoQ and YoY comparability. (1) Gross loans excluding reverse repos. 7 (2) Excluding repos. (3) As at Dec-19. Includes London Branch. Strategy and business Loyalty continues to increase supported by our enhanced digital offering Loyal (mn) 4.5 1% 4.5 Mar-19 Mar-20 Loyal / Active: 32% (+1 pp YoY) Digital customers (mn) 5.6 6% 6.0 Mar-19 Mar-20 Digital sales / total: 65% (+7 pp YoY) Our loyal customers continue to grow, as we continued to develop and improve our customer experience and our products and services. Loyal individuals grew 1% and loyal corporates 2%

We are continuing to support our customers during the COVID-19 crisis; our branch network and contact centres remain operational, with a focus on prioritising access for our most vulnerable customers. Additionally, we have made significant capacity improvements to our digital platform to reduce call centre and branch volumes.

COVID-19 crisis; our branch network and contact centres remain operational, with a focus on prioritising access for our most vulnerable customers. Additionally, we have made significant capacity improvements to our digital platform to reduce call centre and branch volumes. In NPS, 1 st for Business and Corporates and Top 4 in Retail 1,2

for Business and Corporates and Top 4 in Retail Mobile only customers: +21% YoY

Enhanced digital capability attracted a further 313,000 customers, growth of 6% YoY

64% of our refinanced mortgages were retained online (+6 pp YoY), 55% of current account openings (+11 pp YoY) and 79% of credit card openings were made through digital channels (+6 pp YoY) (1) Net Promoter Score measures customer experience and predicts business growth. Source: Business and Corporate NPS is measured by the MarketVue Business Banking from Savanta. 8 (2) Retail NPS is measured by IPSOS MORI. Strategy and business Business transformation is supported by deeper customer relationships Digitalising for improved customer experience First UK Work Café launched First time buyer events We launched free events in our branches across the country in H2 2019, offering practical guidance and information about home buying and mortgages for first time buyers 1.7 k New mobile users per day >80 mn Total digital transactions1 in Q1'20 14% YoY Well established UK market position 3rd largest mortgage 14 mn lender2 Active customers 5th largest commercial c. 80% coverage lender2 of UK financial centres (1) Total retail customer with financial transactions made online or on mobile. These transactions include internal transfers, third party payments and Paym 9 (2) Santander UK analysis, as at Q3'19. Commercial lending refers to loans to SME and mid corporate clients by UK retail and commercial banks and building societies. Strategy and business We are focused on embedding sustainability across our business - 2019 highlights Creating a thriving workplace Top 20 GBP 745,000 Employer in Social Mobility Index Raised for Alzheimer's Society, exceeding our 2019 target with record employee engagement Driving sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion 191 248,090 santandersustainability.co.uk Breakthrough People financially events in 20191 empowered2 Driving inclusive digitalisation >25,000 > 1.4 million Students mentored; focused on money Voice ID activations management and digital skills in 2019 Upholding the highest ethical standards and fighting financial crime 96% >4 million Colleagues understand our Anti-Financial Young people reached in Santander UK Sustainability Review (in 2019 ARA) Crime Vision better after attending our fraud and scams campaigns internal roadshows and ESG Supplement3 (1) Breakthrough business events total is both breakthrough in branch and our other workshop, masterclass and partnership events. (2) In 2019 changed our reporting to look at no. of people 'financially 10 empowered' as opposed to helped. Includes beneficiaries from DigiWise, FutureWise, Discovery Days and Community Workshops by branches (3) Published in March 2020 11 Supporting our customers, colleagues and communities during the COVID-19 crisis Looking after our people and changing the way we work 20 k employees working from home; implemented social distancing measures in offices and branches

social distancing Full pay for colleagues unable to work; regular communication and updated HR policies

for colleagues unable to work; and Enhanced wellbeing support , including access to qualified psychologists

Our branch network and contact centres remain operational, with a focus on most vulnerable customers

Significant capacity improvements to our digital platform, to reduce call centre and branch volumes

Applications, requests, balances as at 20 April 2020.

Helping our customers and our communities Adapted our retail banking offering including payment holidays 1 : c. 200 k mortgages 14 k UPLs 13 k credit cards

Delivering tailored solutions to business and corporate customers , including repayment holidays and additional liquidity across overdrafts, working capital, trade finance and loan facilities 1 :

GBP 1 bn of credit facilities accessed 400 payment holidays

Donated GBP 1 mn to Age UK and

Alzheimer's Society to support the most vulnerable people

Alzheimer's Society Santander Cycles made free of charge for NHS, police, social care and critical workers 11 Strategy and business Growth in mortgages based on 2019 flows; while significant slowdown seen in March expected to continue Total customer loans (GBP bn)1 212.0 215.9 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Individuals2 206.3 208.1 208.9 173.3 164.2 5.5 1.3 o/w Mortgages3 166.4 156.5 6.3 1.5 Consumer Finance 8.1 7.7 4.8 4.9 SMEs 1.9 1.8 2.6 0.4 Corporates 16.5 17.6 -6.0 1.1 CIB 6.7 5.1 30.6 11.7 Other 9.5 9.9 -4.3 5.5 Total customer loans 215.9 206.3 4.7 1.8 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Group criteria. (1) Excludes reverse repos. 12 (2) Includes Private Banking. (3) Mortgages refers to residential retail mortgages only and excludes social housing and commercial mortgage assets. Strategy and business Customer funds increased with growth in both demand and time deposits Total customer funds (GBP bn) 180.1 183.9 185.0 186.3 186.4 Mar-20 Mar-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Demand 161.7 155.9 3.8 0.8 Time1 18.6 17.1 8.7 -1.0 Total deposits 180.3 173.0 4.3 0.6 Mutual Funds2 6.1 7.1 -14.6 -13.2 Total customer funds 186.4 180.1 3.5 0.1 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20 Group criteria. 13 (1) Time deposits include ISAs. (2) Third-partyoff-balance sheet assets originated by Santander Asset Management in the United Kingdom. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results Continued pressure on mortgage book from lower margins and SVR attrition Net interest income (GBP mn) Yields and Costs (%) 850 825 820 827 774 2.72% 2.67% 2.63% 2.59% 2.52% Yield on loans 0.67% 0.70% 0.70% 0.69% 0.69% Cost of deposits Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 NIM1 1.17% 1.14% 1.12% 1.13% 1.05% Central Bank interest rate 0.75% 0.75% 0.75% 0.75% 0.10% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Differential 204 bps 197 bps 193 bps 190 bps 182 bps (1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets. 15 Results Net fee income impacted by lower volumes across core businesses Net fee income (GBP mn) Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 189 195 194 181 166 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Transactional fees 147 162 -9.0 -7.1 Account admin. and 63 63 1.0 -1.7 maintenance Transfers, drafts, cheques 9 20 -54.2 -45.8 and other orders Overdraft fees 56 66 -15.7 -11.4 Other transactional 19 13 47.0 33.6 Investment and pension 18 18 -2.2 -2.2 funds Insurance 12 13 -4.8 -2.9 Other (10) (4) 181.9 - Total net fee income 166 189 -11.8 -14.4 16 Results Total income down in the quarter due to asset margin pressures Total income (GBP mn) 1,052 1,034 1,011 1,050 946 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 774 850 -9.0 -6.4 Net fee income 166 189 -11.8 -14.4 Customer revenue 940 1,039 -9.5 -7.9 Other1 5 13 -57.2 -80.8 Total income 946 1,052 -10.1 -9.9 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income . 17 Results Operating expenses down 5% YoY reflecting efficiency savings from our transformation programme Operating expenses (GBP mn) 644 615 615 612 615 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 615 644 -4.6 0.4 Efficiency ratio 65.0% 61.3% 376 bps Branches (#) 615 754 -18.4 -0.2 Employees (#) 24,500 25,485 -3.9 0.0 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 18 Results Loan-loss provisions remain low, expect an increase as a result of the COVID-19 crisis Net LLPs (GBP mn) 83 68 53 42 17 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net operating income 331 407 -18.8 -24.4 Loan-loss provisions (42) (53) -19.6 -49.0 Net operating income after 288 355 -18.7 -18.6 provisions NPL ratio 0.96% 1.17% -21 bps -5 bps Cost of credit1 0.09% 0.07% 2 bps -1 bps Coverage ratio 38% 31% 6.8 pp 1.2 pp (1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans. 19 Results Underlying profit continues to be impacted by asset margin pressures Underlying Attributable Profit (GBP mn) Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 286 222 223 214 162 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 PBT 224 311 -27.9 -24.4 Tax on profit (57) (85) -32.4 -26.0 Consolidated profit 167 227 -26.3 -23.8 Minority interests (5) (5) 13.7 -0.3 Underlying attributable 162 222 -27.1 -24.4 profit Effective tax rate 25.5% 27.2% -1.7 pp -0.6 pp 20 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Delivering for customers in a competitive and uncertain environment Financial System Strategy & Business Results The economic outlook for the UK has changed dramatically since the end of 2019 with the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdown affecting the UK economy.

COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdown affecting the UK economy. We expect a likely sharp fall in growth for H1'20. However, the extent of this fall and future recovery remains highly uncertain, even with the unprecedented levels of government support currently being provided.

In volume terms, continued growth in lending (+5%) driven in by mortgages (+6% YoY), benefitting from new business stemming from end-2019. 4% increase in deposit volumes, supported by both time and demand products.

end-2019. 4% increase in deposit volumes, supported by both time and demand products. Focus on digital continues with digital customers increasing 6%. We retained 64% of refinanced mortgage loans online, an increase of 6 pp year-on-year. We also opened 55% of current accounts (+11 pp) and 79% of credit cards through digital channels (+6 pp).

year-on-year. We also opened 55% of current accounts (+11 pp) and 79% of credit cards through digital channels (+6 pp). Total income lower, mainly due to asset margin pressures and net fee income, in part from overdrafts and other transactional fees.

Costs continue to reflect efficiency savings from our transformational investment programme, down 5% (-6% in real terms). Provisions also improved and the cost of credit was just 9 bps.

(-6% in real terms). Provisions also improved and the cost of credit was just 9 bps. As a result of the pressures on income, underlying attributable profit decreased 27% year-on-year. 22 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Appendix Balance sheet Variation GBP million Mar-20 Mar-19 Amount % Loans and advances to customers 237,530 226,219 11,311 5.0 Cash, central banks and credit institutions 33,301 32,427 874 2.7 Debt securities 15,019 20,353 (5,335) (26.2) Other financial assets 978 647 331 51.1 Other assets 10,882 8,806 2,075 23.6 Total assets 297,710 288,453 9,257 3.2 Customer deposits 191,521 186,121 5,400 2.9 Central banks and credit institutions 26,787 21,664 5,124 23.7 Debt securities issued 56,790 57,990 (1,200) (2.1) Other financial liabilities 2,759 3,795 (1,036) (27.3) Other liabilities 4,495 3,924 571 14.6 Total liabilities 282,353 273,494 8,859 3.2 Total equity 15,356 14,959 397 2.7 Other managed and marketed customer funds 6,138 7,199 (1,061) (14.7) Mutual funds 6,069 7,108 (1,039) (14.6) Pension funds - - - - Managed portfolios 69 91 (22) (24.2) 24 Appendix Income statement GBP million Variation Q1'20 Q1'19 Amount % Net interest income 774 850 (76) (9.0) Net fees 166 189 (22) (11.8) Gains (losses) on financial transactions (6) 0 (6) - Other operating income 11 12 (1) (8.1) Gross income 946 1,052 (106) (10.1) Operating expenses (615) (644) 29 (4.6) Net operating income 331 407 (77) (18.8) Net loan-loss provisions (42) (53) 10 (19.6) Other income (64) (43) (21) 47.5 Underlying profit before taxes 224 311 (87) (27.9) Tax on profit (57) (85) 27 (32.4) Underlying profit from continuing operations 167 227 (60) (26.3) Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 167 227 (60) (26.3) Minority interests (5) (5) (1) 13.7 Underlying attributable profit to the Group 162 222 (60) (27.1) 25 Appendix Quarterly income statements GBP million Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Net interest income 850 825 820 827 774 Net fees 189 181 195 194 166 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 0 17 (13) 6 (6) Other operating income 12 10 9 23 11 Gross income 1,052 1,034 1,011 1,050 946 Operating expenses (644) (615) (615) (612) (615) Net operating income 407 419 396 437 331 Net loan-loss provisions (53) (17) (68) (83) (42) Other income (43) (22) (39) (58) (64) Underlying profit before taxes 311 380 288 296 224 Tax on profit (85) (89) (61) (77) (57) Underlying profit from continuing operations 227 291 228 219 167 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 227 291 228 219 167 Minority interests (5) (5) (5) (5) (5) Underlying attributable profit to the Group 222 286 223 214 162 26 Thank you. Our purpose is to help people and business prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:17:06 UTC 0 Latest news on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 01:40a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander first-quarter profit slumps on higher virus-rela.. RE 01:20a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander 1Q Profit Fell as It Prepares for Surge in Loan .. DJ 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Argentina PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Brazil PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Chile PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : United States PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Mexico PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Poland PU 01:18a BANCO SANTANDER S A : Portugal PU