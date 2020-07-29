Banco Santander S A : United Kingdom

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.
Financial system
Loan growth expected to be impacted by lockdown and government schemes
Total loans (GBP bn1)
2,059
2,082
2,093
2,121
2,160
4.0
4.1
3.6
4.5
5.4
YoY
(%)
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20 (e)
Mortgage lending growth is expected to be relatively flat in 2020, as the lockdown measures hit house purchase activity
The consumer credit market is expected to contract sharply this year, as households cut back on all forms of non-essential spending
Double-digitcorporate borrowing growth has been underpinned by strong demand for government backed loans
Total deposits (GBP bn2)
1,974
1,994
2,021
2,066
YoY
6.0
(%)
3.8
3.8
3.4
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
2,130
Retail deposit growth is set to peak at over 10% this year
Households have opted to save more either for precautionary reasons or
due to the limited options for discretionary spending during the height of
7.8
the lockdown
Corporate deposit trends have been equally robust, with evidence suggesting that loans have been taken out and placed into deposits by firms
Jun-20 (e)
Source: Bank of England Bankstats (Monetary and Financial Statistics) published at end-June 2020, internal estimates for latest month. Annual growth rates are calculated using Bank of England methodology
(1)
Total loans includes household (mortgages and consumer credit) plus corporate loans.
(2)
Total deposits include household deposits (with banks and NS&I) and corporate deposits, excluding cash holdings.
Strategy and business
UK scale challenger with a resilient balance sheet
KEY DATA*
H1'20
YoY Var.
Customer loans1
GBP 216.1 bn
+3.8%
Customer funds2
GBP 193.9 bn
+5.5%
Underlying att. profit
GBP 121 mn
-76.1%
Underlying RoTE
2.0%
-5.9 pp
Efficiency ratio
66.0%
+558 bps
Loans market share3
9.6%
+9 bps
Deposits market share3
8.4%
-20 bps
Loyal customers
4.5 mn
-1.1%
Digital customers
6.1 mn
+7.4%
Branches
615
-6.7%
Employees
24,161
-6.2%
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Grow customer loyalty by providing an outstanding customer experience
Simplify and digitalise the business for improved efficiency and returns
Invest in our people and ensure they have the skills and knowledge to thrive
Further embed sustainability across our business
*Note: Group criteria. Following the new organisational structure of the Group as published in the Relevant Fact on 4 July 2019, better aligning the UK to the segregated model according to
the requirements of the Banking Reform Act (ring-fenced business), i.e. excluding UK Hub (including London Branch), Q1 2019 data have been restated for better QoQ and YoY comparability. 7
(1) Gross loans excluding reverse repos.
(2) Excluding repos.
(3) As at Mar-20. Includes London Branch.
Strategy and business
Fully committed to our loyalty target, supported by our enhanced digital offering
Loyal (mn)
4.5 -1% 4.5
Jun-19Jun-20
Loyal / Active: 31% (+1 pp YoY)
Digital customers (mn)
5.7 7%6.1
Jun-19Jun-20
We continue to focus on building stronger customer relationships and a seamless customer experience. Our purpose to help people and businesses prosper remains unchanged.
We are supporting our retail customers to help them bridge COVID-19 uncertainty as well as our business and corporate customers through a range of government lending schemes.
We helped 239 k mortgage customers with a payment holiday and over 109 k small and large business customers with various COVID-19 loan facilities.
Mobile customers: 17% YoY
Enhanced digital capability attracted a further 419,000 customers, growth of 7% YoY.
69% of our refinanced mortgages were retained online (+8 pp YoY), 72% of current account openings (+26 pp YoY) and 85% of credit card openings were made through digital channels (+19 pp YoY).
Digital sales / total1: 76% (+16 pp YoY)
Digital sales reached 92% of total sales in Q2'20
Strategy and business
Business transformation is supported by deeper customer relationships
Digitalising for improved customer experience
First UK Work Café launched
First time buyer events
We launched free events in our branches across the country in H2 2019, offering practical guidance and information about home buying and mortgages for first time buyers
1.5 k
New mobile users per day
c.165 mn
Total digital transactions1 in H1'20
11% YoY
Well established UK market position
3rd
largest mortgage
14 mn
lender2
Active customers
5th
largest commercial
c. 80% coverage
lender2
of UK financial centres
(1)
Total retail customer with financial transactions made online or on mobile. These transactions include internal transfers, third party payments and Paym
9
(2)
Santander UK analysis, as at Q1'20. Commercial lending refers to loans to SME and mid corporate clients by UK retail and commercial banks and building societies.
Strategy and business
We are focused on embedding sustainability across our business - 2019 highlights
Creating a thriving workplace
Top 20
GBP 745,000
Employer in Social Mobility Index
Raised for Alzheimer's Society, exceeding our
2019
target with record employee engagement
Driving sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion
GBP 500 facility at 0% for 3 months; rate discounted to 19.9%
Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS)
GBP 50 k 6 year loan: interest, repayment and fee-free in year 1 100%
government backed
Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan
GBP 5mn 6 year loan: interest and fee-free in year 1
Scheme (CBILS)
80% government backed
Coronavirus Large Business Interruption
GBP 200 mn loan
Loan Scheme (CLBILS)
80% government backed
Base rate
Reduced from 75 bps to 10 bps
Term Funding Scheme with additional
Banks able to borrow from the BoE:
- C. 10% of their customer asset balance-sheet
incentives for SMEs (TFSME)
- 5x growth in SME lending
- 10 bps interest rate payable (base rate)
All. Together. Now.
11
Santander's global response to take care of society as a whole
Strategy and business
Strong net mortgage lending in Q1 and loans to SME in Q2 drove the 4% YoY increase, though lending to individuals affected by lockdown measures in Q2
Total customer loans
(GBP bn)1
212.0
215.9
216.1
Jun-20
Jun-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals2
208.1
208.9
172.4
165.3
4.3
-0.5
o/w Mortgages3
165.9
157.8
5.1
-0.3
Consumer Finance
8.0
7.8
2.7
-0.9
SMEs
4.8
1.8
165.3
158.0
Corporates
16.7
17.4
-4.5
0.8
CIB
5.7
5.2
10.0
-14.6
Other
8.6
10.6
-19.1
-9.7
Total customer loans
216.1
208.1
3.8
0.1
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Group criteria.
(1) Excludes reverse repos.
Strategy and business
Significant growth in customer funds driven by demand deposits, both in retail and corporate accounts
Total customer funds (GBP bn)
193.9
183.9
185.0
186.3
186.4
Jun-20
Jun-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Demand
169.4
157.1
7.8
4.7
Time1
17.8
19.5
-8.8
-4.5
Total deposits
187.2
176.6
6.0
3.8
Mutual funds2
6.7
7.3
-7.8
10.9
Total customer funds
193.9
183.9
5.5
4.0
Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20
Results
NII largely impacted by the base rate cuts, lower mortgage margins and SVR attrition, partially offset by the repricing on our 1I2I3 current account
Net interest income (GBP mn)
825 820 827 774773
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
NIM1
1.14%
1.12%
1.13%
1.05%
1.02%
Central Bank interest rate
0.75%
0.75%
0.75%
0.10%
0.10%
Yields and Costs (%)
2.67%
2.63%
2.59%
2.52%
2.37%Yield on loans
0.70%
0.70%
0.69%
0.69%
0.52% Cost of deposits
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Differential
197 bps
193 bps
190 bps
182 bps
185 bps
Results
Net fee income impacted by lower volumes and regulatory changes in overdraft
Net fee income (GBP mn)
H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
181
195
194
166
87
Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20
Transactional fees
206
301
-31.5
-51.7
Account admin. and
124
126
-1.1
-3.6
maintenance
Transfers, drafts, cheques
10
40
-74.8
-90.8
and other orders
Overdraft fees
56
131
-57.3
-99.9
Other transactional
16
5
-
-52.0
Investment and pension
34
38
-10.8
-9.2
funds
Insurance
27
26
5.6
25.7
Other
(14)
5
-
-
Total net fee income
253
370
-31.6
-47.9
Results
Total income impacted by regulatory changes and asset repricing following base rate cuts
Total income (GBP mn)
1,034 1,011 1,050
946
870
H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
Net interest income
1,546
1,676
-7.7
-0.2
Net fee income
253
370
-31.6
-47.9
Customer revenue
1,799
2,045
-12.0
-8.6
Other1
16
40
-60.8
89.4
Total income
1,815
2,086
-13.0
-8.0
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Results
Operating expenses down 5% YoY reflecting efficiency savings from our transformation programme
Operating expenses (GBP mn)
615 615 612 615 583
H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
Operating Expenses
1,197
1,259
-4.9
-5.3
Branches (#)
615
659
-6.7
0.0
Employees (#)
24,161
25,761
-6.2
-1.4
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Results
Net operating income down 25% as income pressure outweighed cost reductions, efficiency ratio increased 6 pp
Net Operating Income (GBP mn)
419
396
437
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
331
287
Total income
1,815
2,086
-13.0
-8.0
Operating Expenses
(1,197)
(1,259)
-4.9
-5.3
Net operating income
618
826
-25.2
-13.2
Efficiency ratio
66.0%
60.4%
558 bps
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Results
Increase in LLPs primarily due to COVID-related provisions; cost of credit remains low at 23 bps
Net LLPs (GBP mn)
211
164
68 83
17
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
H1'20
H1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
618
826
-25.2
-13.2
Loan-loss provisions
(376)
(70)
-
28.5
Net operating income after
242
756
-68.0
-54.4
provisions
NPL ratio
1.08%
1.13%
-5 bps
12 bps
Cost of credit1
0.23%
0.06%
17 bps
9 bps
Coverage ratio
46%
32%
14.1 pp
3.0 pp
Results
Underlying profit impacted by COVID provisions and continued asset margin pressure
Underlying Attributable Profit (GBP mn)
H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
286
223 214
73 49
PBT
173
691
-75.0
-30.5
Tax on profit
(40)
(174)
-76.7
-32.7
Consolidated profit
133
518
-74.4
-29.8
Minority interests
(11)
(9)
21.7
17.0
Underlying attributable
121
508
-76.1
-33.2
profit
Effective tax rate
23.4%
25.1%
-1.8 pp
-0.7 pp
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Concluding remarks
Supporting our customers in a competitive and uncertain environment
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
The operating environment deteriorated dramatically in 2020 with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the UK and global economies.
We expect our net mortgage lending to be in line with the market, as we continue to focus on customer service and retention. Through our participation in the various government schemes, such as BBLS and CBILS, we continue to support our business and corporate customers and expect growth in this segment to be broadly in line with our market share while improving returns in this business.
In volume terms, continued growth in lending (+4%) driven in by mortgages (+5% YoY), driven mainly by flows in Q1 related to new business stemming from end-2019. Deposit volumes up 6% due to strong inflows into demand.
Focus on digital has increased during the COVID crisis, with digital customers increasing 7%, with mobile customers up 17%. We retained 69% of refinanced mortgage loans online (+8 pp year-on-year) and opened 72% of current accounts (+26 pp) and 85% of credit cards through digital channels (+19 pp).
NII was down year-on-year, though flat QoQ as base rate cuts and temporary reductions to overdraft fees were offset by liability repricing. Fee income was lower, due to decreased volumes and regulatory changes affecting transactional fees.
Costs continue to reflect efficiency savings from our transformational investment programme, down 5% (-6% in real terms).
LLPs increased due to COVID-related provisions, though cost of credit remained low (23 bps).
As a result of the pressures on income and increased provisions, underlying attributable profit decreased 76% YoY
Appendix
Balance sheet
GBP million
Variation
Jun-20
Jun-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
236,642
225,521
11,121
4.9
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
43,716
36,343
7,373
20.3
Debt securities
15,464
21,167
(5,703)
(26.9)
Other financial assets
1,341
979
362
37.0
Other assets
9,590
9,260
330
3.6
Total assets
306,754
293,269
13,484
4.6
Customer deposits
204,866
189,195
15,671
8.3
Central banks and credit institutions
26,522
21,984
4,538
20.6
Debt securities issued
54,511
58,488
(3,976)
(6.8)
Other financial liabilities
2,758
4,371
(1,613)
(36.9)
Other liabilities
4,199
4,007
191
4.8
Total liabilities
292,855
278,045
14,811
5.3
Total equity
13,898
15,224
(1,326)
(8.7)
Other managed and marketed customer funds
6,802
7,391
(589)
(8.0)
Mutual funds
6,727
7,297
(570)
(7.8)
Pension funds
0
-
0
-
Managed portfolios
74
93
(19)
(20.5)
Appendix
Income statement
GBP million
Variation
H1'20
H1'19
Amount
%
Net interest income
1,546
1,676
(129)
(7.7)
Net fees
253
370
(117)
(31.6)
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
(6)
18
(24)
-
Other operating income
22
23
(1)
(3.4)
Gross income
1,815
2,086
(271)
(13.0)
Operating expenses
(1,197)
(1,259)
62
(4.9)
Net operating income
618
826
(209)
(25.2)
Net loan-loss provisions
(376)
(70)
(306)
437.5
Other income
(69)
(65)
(4)
5.6
Underlying profit before taxes
173
691
(518)
(75.0)
Tax on profit
(40)
(174)
133
(76.7)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
133
518
(385)
(74.4)
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
133
518
(385)
(74.4)
Minority interests
(11)
(9)
(2)
21.7
Underlying attributable profit to the Group
121
508
(387)
(76.1)
Appendix
Quarterly income statements
GBP million
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Net interest income
850
825
820
827
774
773
Net fees
189
181
195
194
166
87
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
0
17
(13)
6
(6)
(0)
Other operating income
12
10
9
23
11
11
Gross income
1,052
1,034
1,011
1,050
946
870
Operating expenses
(644)
(615)
(615)
(612)
(615)
(583)
Net operating income
407
419
396
437
331
287
Net loan-loss provisions
(53)
(17)
(68)
(83)
(164)
(211)
Other income
(43)
(22)
(39)
(58)
(64)
(5)
Underlying profit before taxes
311
380
288
296
102
71
Tax on profit
(85)
(89)
(61)
(77)
(24)
(16)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
227
291
228
219
78
55
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
227
291
228
219
78
55
Minority interests
(5)
(5)
(5)
(5)
(5)
(6)
Underlying attributable profit to the Group
222
286
223
214
73
49
Thank You.
Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.
Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: