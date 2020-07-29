Banco Santander S A : United Kingdom 0 07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 29 July 2020 United Kingdom H1'20 Earnings Presentation Important Information Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures. The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries Forward-looking statements Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. 2 Important Information Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No offer The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever. Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Historical performance is not indicative of future results Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Third Party Information In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy. 3 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Financial system Loan growth expected to be impacted by lockdown and government schemes Total loans (GBP bn1) 2,059 2,082 2,093 2,121 2,160 4.0 4.1 3.6 4.5 5.4 YoY (%) Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 (e) Mortgage lending growth is expected to be relatively flat in 2020, as the lockdown measures hit house purchase activity

The consumer credit market is expected to contract sharply this year, as households cut back on all forms of non-essential spending

non-essential spending Double-digit corporate borrowing growth has been underpinned by strong demand for government backed loans Total deposits (GBP bn2) 1,974 1,994 2,021 2,066 YoY 6.0 (%) 3.8 3.8 3.4 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 2,130  Retail deposit growth is set to peak at over 10% this year Households have opted to save more either for precautionary reasons or due to the limited options for discretionary spending during the height of 7.8 the lockdown Corporate deposit trends have been equally robust, with evidence suggesting that loans have been taken out and placed into deposits by firms Jun-20 (e) Source: Bank of England Bankstats (Monetary and Financial Statistics) published at end-June 2020, internal estimates for latest month. Annual growth rates are calculated using Bank of England methodology 5 (1) Total loans includes household (mortgages and consumer credit) plus corporate loans. (2) Total deposits include household deposits (with banks and NS&I) and corporate deposits, excluding cash holdings. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Strategy and business UK scale challenger with a resilient balance sheet KEY DATA* H1'20 YoY Var. Customer loans1 GBP 216.1 bn +3.8% Customer funds2 GBP 193.9 bn +5.5% Underlying att. profit GBP 121 mn -76.1% Underlying RoTE 2.0% -5.9 pp Efficiency ratio 66.0% +558 bps Loans market share3 9.6% +9 bps Deposits market share3 8.4% -20 bps Loyal customers 4.5 mn -1.1% Digital customers 6.1 mn +7.4% Branches 615 -6.7% Employees 24,161 -6.2% STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Grow customer loyalty by providing an outstanding customer experience Simplify and digitalise the business for improved efficiency and returns Invest in our people and ensure they have the skills and knowledge to thrive Further embed sustainability across our business *Note: Group criteria. Following the new organisational structure of the Group as published in the Relevant Fact on 4 July 2019, better aligning the UK to the segregated model according to the requirements of the Banking Reform Act (ring-fenced business), i.e. excluding UK Hub (including London Branch), Q1 2019 data have been restated for better QoQ and YoY comparability. 7 (1) Gross loans excluding reverse repos. (2) Excluding repos. (3) As at Mar-20. Includes London Branch. Strategy and business Fully committed to our loyalty target, supported by our enhanced digital offering Loyal (mn) 4.5 -1% 4.5 Jun-19Jun-20 Loyal / Active: 31% (+1 pp YoY) Digital customers (mn) 5.7 7% 6.1 Jun-19Jun-20 We continue to focus on building stronger customer relationships and a seamless customer experience. Our purpose to help people and businesses prosper remains unchanged.

We are supporting our retail customers to help them bridge COVID-19 uncertainty as well as our business and corporate customers through a range of government lending schemes.

COVID-19 uncertainty as well as our business and corporate customers through a range of government lending schemes. We helped 239 k mortgage customers with a payment holiday and over 109 k small and large business customers with various COVID-19 loan facilities.

COVID-19 loan facilities. Mobile customers: 17% YoY

Enhanced digital capability attracted a further 419,000 customers, growth of 7% YoY.

69% of our refinanced mortgages were retained online (+8 pp YoY), 72% of current account openings (+26 pp YoY) and 85% of credit card openings were made through digital channels (+19 pp YoY). Digital sales / total1: 76% (+16 pp YoY)  Digital sales reached 92% of total sales in Q2'20 8 (1) YTD data Strategy and business Business transformation is supported by deeper customer relationships Digitalising for improved customer experience First UK Work Café launched First time buyer events We launched free events in our branches across the country in H2 2019, offering practical guidance and information about home buying and mortgages for first time buyers 1.5 k New mobile users per day c.165 mn Total digital transactions1 in H1'20 11% YoY Well established UK market position 3rd largest mortgage 14 mn lender2 Active customers 5th largest commercial c. 80% coverage lender2 of UK financial centres (1) Total retail customer with financial transactions made online or on mobile. These transactions include internal transfers, third party payments and Paym 9 (2) Santander UK analysis, as at Q1'20. Commercial lending refers to loans to SME and mid corporate clients by UK retail and commercial banks and building societies. Strategy and business We are focused on embedding sustainability across our business - 2019 highlights Creating a thriving workplace Top 20 GBP 745,000 Employer in Social Mobility Index Raised for Alzheimer's Society, exceeding our 2019 target with record employee engagement Driving sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion 191 248,090 santandersustainability.co.uk Breakthrough People financially events in 20191 empowered2 Driving inclusive digitalisation >25,000 > 1.4 million Students mentored; focused on money Voice ID activations management and digital skills in 2019 Upholding the highest ethical standards and fighting financial crime 96% >4 million Colleagues understand our Anti-Financial Young people reached in Santander UK Sustainability Review (in 2019 ARA) Crime Vision better after attending our fraud and scams campaigns internal roadshows and ESG Supplement3 Note data at 31 December 2019 10 (1) Breakthrough business events total is both breakthrough in branch and our other workshop, masterclass and partnership events. (2) In 2019 changed our reporting to look at no. of people 'financially empowered' as opposed to helped. Includes beneficiaries from DigiWise, FutureWise, Discovery Days and Community Workshops by branches (3) Published in March 2020 Supporting our customers through COVID-19 uncertainty Measures Details FCA for retail customers Govt. schemes BoE/PRA for corporates Mortgage payment holidays Initial 3 month payment deferral, optional 3 month extension Credit cards payment holidays 3 month payment deferral or nominal payment UPLs payment holidays 3 month payment deferral or nominal payment Overdrafts GBP 500 facility at 0% for 3 months; rate discounted to 19.9% Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS) GBP 50 k 6 year loan: interest, repayment and fee-free in year 1 100% government backed Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan GBP 5mn 6 year loan: interest and fee-free in year 1 Scheme (CBILS) 80% government backed Coronavirus Large Business Interruption GBP 200 mn loan Loan Scheme (CLBILS) 80% government backed Base rate Reduced from 75 bps to 10 bps Term Funding Scheme with additional Banks able to borrow from the BoE: - C. 10% of their customer asset balance-sheet incentives for SMEs (TFSME) - 5x growth in SME lending - 10 bps interest rate payable (base rate) All. Together. Now. 11 Santander's global response to take care of society as a whole Strategy and business Strong net mortgage lending in Q1 and loans to SME in Q2 drove the 4% YoY increase, though lending to individuals affected by lockdown measures in Q2 Total customer loans (GBP bn)1 212.0 215.9 216.1 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Individuals2 208.1 208.9 172.4 165.3 4.3 -0.5 o/w Mortgages3 165.9 157.8 5.1 -0.3 Consumer Finance 8.0 7.8 2.7 -0.9 SMEs 4.8 1.8 165.3 158.0 Corporates 16.7 17.4 -4.5 0.8 CIB 5.7 5.2 10.0 -14.6 Other 8.6 10.6 -19.1 -9.7 Total customer loans 216.1 208.1 3.8 0.1 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Group criteria. (1) Excludes reverse repos. 12 (2) Includes Private Banking. (3) Mortgages refers to residential retail mortgages only and excludes social housing and commercial mortgage assets. Strategy and business Significant growth in customer funds driven by demand deposits, both in retail and corporate accounts Total customer funds (GBP bn) 193.9 183.9 185.0 186.3 186.4 Jun-20 Jun-19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Demand 169.4 157.1 7.8 4.7 Time1 17.8 19.5 -8.8 -4.5 Total deposits 187.2 176.6 6.0 3.8 Mutual funds2 6.7 7.3 -7.8 10.9 Total customer funds 193.9 183.9 5.5 4.0 Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20 Group criteria. 13 (1) Time deposits include ISAs. (2) Third-partyoff-balance sheet assets originated by Santander Asset Management in the United Kingdom. Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Results NII largely impacted by the base rate cuts, lower mortgage margins and SVR attrition, partially offset by the repricing on our 1I2I3 current account Net interest income (GBP mn) 825 820 827 774 773 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 NIM1 1.14% 1.12% 1.13% 1.05% 1.02% Central Bank interest rate 0.75% 0.75% 0.75% 0.10% 0.10% (1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets. Yields and Costs (%) 2.67% 2.63% 2.59% 2.52% 2.37%Yield on loans 0.70% 0.70% 0.69% 0.69% 0.52% Cost of deposits Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Differential 197 bps 193 bps 190 bps 182 bps 185 bps 15 Results Net fee income impacted by lower volumes and regulatory changes in overdraft Net fee income (GBP mn) H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 181 195 194 166 87 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Transactional fees 206 301 -31.5 -51.7 Account admin. and 124 126 -1.1 -3.6 maintenance Transfers, drafts, cheques 10 40 -74.8 -90.8 and other orders Overdraft fees 56 131 -57.3 -99.9 Other transactional 16 5 - -52.0 Investment and pension 34 38 -10.8 -9.2 funds Insurance 27 26 5.6 25.7 Other (14) 5 - - Total net fee income 253 370 -31.6 -47.9 16 Results Total income impacted by regulatory changes and asset repricing following base rate cuts Total income (GBP mn) 1,034 1,011 1,050 946 870 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net interest income 1,546 1,676 -7.7 -0.2 Net fee income 253 370 -31.6 -47.9 Customer revenue 1,799 2,045 -12.0 -8.6 Other1 16 40 -60.8 89.4 Total income 1,815 2,086 -13.0 -8.0 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 (1) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income . 17 Results Operating expenses down 5% YoY reflecting efficiency savings from our transformation programme Operating expenses (GBP mn) 615 615 612 615 583 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Operating Expenses 1,197 1,259 -4.9 -5.3 Branches (#) 615 659 -6.7 0.0 Employees (#) 24,161 25,761 -6.2 -1.4 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 18 Results Net operating income down 25% as income pressure outweighed cost reductions, efficiency ratio increased 6 pp Net Operating Income (GBP mn) 419 396 437 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 331 287 Total income 1,815 2,086 -13.0 -8.0 Operating Expenses (1,197) (1,259) -4.9 -5.3 Net operating income 618 826 -25.2 -13.2 Efficiency ratio 66.0% 60.4% 558 bps Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 19 Results Increase in LLPs primarily due to COVID-related provisions; cost of credit remains low at 23 bps Net LLPs (GBP mn) 211 164 68 83 17 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) Net operating income 618 826 -25.2 -13.2 Loan-loss provisions (376) (70) - 28.5 Net operating income after 242 756 -68.0 -54.4 provisions NPL ratio 1.08% 1.13% -5 bps 12 bps Cost of credit1 0.23% 0.06% 17 bps 9 bps Coverage ratio 46% 32% 14.1 pp 3.0 pp (1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans. 20 Results Underlying profit impacted by COVID provisions and continued asset margin pressure Underlying Attributable Profit (GBP mn) H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%) 286 223 214 73 49 PBT 173 691 -75.0 -30.5 Tax on profit (40) (174) -76.7 -32.7 Consolidated profit 133 518 -74.4 -29.8 Minority interests (11) (9) 21.7 17.0 Underlying attributable 121 508 -76.1 -33.2 profit Effective tax rate 23.4% 25.1% -1.8 pp -0.7 pp Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 21 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Concluding remarks Supporting our customers in a competitive and uncertain environment Financial System Strategy & Business Results The operating environment deteriorated dramatically in 2020 with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the UK and global economies.

COVID-19 crisis on the UK and global economies. We expect our net mortgage lending to be in line with the market, as we continue to focus on customer service and retention. Through our participation in the various government schemes, such as BBLS and CBILS, we continue to support our business and corporate customers and expect growth in this segment to be broadly in line with our market share while improving returns in this business.

In volume terms, continued growth in lending (+4%) driven in by mortgages (+5% YoY), driven mainly by flows in Q1 related to new business stemming from end-2019. Deposit volumes up 6% due to strong inflows into demand.

end-2019. Deposit volumes up 6% due to strong inflows into demand. Focus on digital has increased during the COVID crisis, with digital customers increasing 7%, with mobile customers up 17%. We retained 69% of refinanced mortgage loans online (+8 pp year-on-year) and opened 72% of current accounts (+26 pp) and 85% of credit cards through digital channels (+19 pp).

year-on-year) and opened 72% of current accounts (+26 pp) and 85% of credit cards through digital channels (+19 pp). NII was down year-on-year, though flat QoQ as base rate cuts and temporary reductions to overdraft fees were offset by liability repricing. Fee income was lower, due to decreased volumes and regulatory changes affecting transactional fees.

year-on-year, though flat QoQ as base rate cuts and temporary reductions to overdraft fees were offset by liability repricing. Fee income was lower, due to decreased volumes and regulatory changes affecting transactional fees. Costs continue to reflect efficiency savings from our transformational investment programme, down 5% (-6% in real terms).

(-6% in real terms). LLPs increased due to COVID-related provisions, though cost of credit remained low (23 bps).

COVID-related provisions, though cost of credit remained low (23 bps). As a result of the pressures on income and increased provisions, underlying attributable profit decreased 76% YoY 23 Index 1 2 3 4 5 Financial Strategy and Results Concluding Appendix system business remarks Appendix Balance sheet GBP million Variation Jun-20 Jun-19 Amount % Loans and advances to customers 236,642 225,521 11,121 4.9 Cash, central banks and credit institutions 43,716 36,343 7,373 20.3 Debt securities 15,464 21,167 (5,703) (26.9) Other financial assets 1,341 979 362 37.0 Other assets 9,590 9,260 330 3.6 Total assets 306,754 293,269 13,484 4.6 Customer deposits 204,866 189,195 15,671 8.3 Central banks and credit institutions 26,522 21,984 4,538 20.6 Debt securities issued 54,511 58,488 (3,976) (6.8) Other financial liabilities 2,758 4,371 (1,613) (36.9) Other liabilities 4,199 4,007 191 4.8 Total liabilities 292,855 278,045 14,811 5.3 Total equity 13,898 15,224 (1,326) (8.7) Other managed and marketed customer funds 6,802 7,391 (589) (8.0) Mutual funds 6,727 7,297 (570) (7.8) Pension funds 0 - 0 - Managed portfolios 74 93 (19) (20.5) 25 Appendix Income statement GBP million Variation H1'20 H1'19 Amount % Net interest income 1,546 1,676 (129) (7.7) Net fees 253 370 (117) (31.6) Gains (losses) on financial transactions (6) 18 (24) - Other operating income 22 23 (1) (3.4) Gross income 1,815 2,086 (271) (13.0) Operating expenses (1,197) (1,259) 62 (4.9) Net operating income 618 826 (209) (25.2) Net loan-loss provisions (376) (70) (306) 437.5 Other income (69) (65) (4) 5.6 Underlying profit before taxes 173 691 (518) (75.0) Tax on profit (40) (174) 133 (76.7) Underlying profit from continuing operations 133 518 (385) (74.4) Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 133 518 (385) (74.4) Minority interests (11) (9) (2) 21.7 Underlying attributable profit to the Group 121 508 (387) (76.1) 26 Appendix Quarterly income statements GBP million Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Net interest income 850 825 820 827 774 773 Net fees 189 181 195 194 166 87 Gains (losses) on financial transactions 0 17 (13) 6 (6) (0) Other operating income 12 10 9 23 11 11 Gross income 1,052 1,034 1,011 1,050 946 870 Operating expenses (644) (615) (615) (612) (615) (583) Net operating income 407 419 396 437 331 287 Net loan-loss provisions (53) (17) (68) (83) (164) (211) Other income (43) (22) (39) (58) (64) (5) Underlying profit before taxes 311 380 288 296 102 71 Tax on profit (85) (89) (61) (77) (24) (16) Underlying profit from continuing operations 227 291 228 219 78 55 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - - - - Underlying consolidated profit 227 291 228 219 78 55 Minority interests (5) (5) (5) (5) (5) (6) Underlying attributable profit to the Group 222 286 223 214 73 49 27 Thank You. Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper. Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be: Attachments Original document

