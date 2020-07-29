Log in
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.    SAN   ES0113900J37

01:59aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Santander books second-quarter record loss of 11.1 billion euros on writedowns
RE
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Brazil
PU
01:31aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Chile
PU
Banco Santander S A : United Kingdom

07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT

29 July 2020

United Kingdom

H1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, as these measures exclude items outside the ordinary course performance of our business, which are grouped in the "management adjustment" line and are further detailed in Section 3.2 of the Economic and Financial Review in our Directors' Report included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities ad Exchange Commission on 6 March 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") Q2 2020 Financial Report, published as Inside Information on 29 July 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com). Underlying measures, which are included in this presentation, are non-IFRS measures.

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the global economy; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries.

2

Important Information

Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander gives no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

3

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial system

Loan growth expected to be impacted by lockdown and government schemes

Total loans (GBP bn1)

2,059

2,082

2,093

2,121

2,160

4.0

4.1

3.6

4.5

5.4

YoY

(%)

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20 (e)

  • Mortgage lending growth is expected to be relatively flat in 2020, as the lockdown measures hit house purchase activity
  • The consumer credit market is expected to contract sharply this year, as households cut back on all forms of non-essential spending
  • Double-digitcorporate borrowing growth has been underpinned by strong demand for government backed loans

Total deposits (GBP bn2)

1,974

1,994

2,021

2,066

YoY

6.0

(%)

3.8

3.8

3.4

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

2,130

Retail deposit growth is set to peak at over 10% this year

  • Households have opted to save more either for precautionary reasons or

due to the limited options for discretionary spending during the height of

7.8

the lockdown

  • Corporate deposit trends have been equally robust, with evidence suggesting that loans have been taken out and placed into deposits by firms

Jun-20 (e)

Source: Bank of England Bankstats (Monetary and Financial Statistics) published at end-June 2020, internal estimates for latest month. Annual growth rates are calculated using Bank of England methodology

5

(1)

Total loans includes household (mortgages and consumer credit) plus corporate loans.

(2)

Total deposits include household deposits (with banks and NS&I) and corporate deposits, excluding cash holdings.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

UK scale challenger with a resilient balance sheet

KEY DATA*

H1'20

YoY Var.

Customer loans1

GBP 216.1 bn

+3.8%

Customer funds2

GBP 193.9 bn

+5.5%

Underlying att. profit

GBP 121 mn

-76.1%

Underlying RoTE

2.0%

-5.9 pp

Efficiency ratio

66.0%

+558 bps

Loans market share3

9.6%

+9 bps

Deposits market share3

8.4%

-20 bps

Loyal customers

4.5 mn

-1.1%

Digital customers

6.1 mn

+7.4%

Branches

615

-6.7%

Employees

24,161

-6.2%

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Grow customer loyalty by providing an outstanding customer experience

Simplify and digitalise the business for improved efficiency and returns

Invest in our people and ensure they have the skills and knowledge to thrive

Further embed sustainability across our business

*Note: Group criteria. Following the new organisational structure of the Group as published in the Relevant Fact on 4 July 2019, better aligning the UK to the segregated model according to

the requirements of the Banking Reform Act (ring-fenced business), i.e. excluding UK Hub (including London Branch), Q1 2019 data have been restated for better QoQ and YoY comparability. 7

(1) Gross loans excluding reverse repos.

(2) Excluding repos.

(3) As at Mar-20. Includes London Branch.

Strategy and business

Fully committed to our loyalty target, supported by our enhanced digital offering

Loyal (mn)

4.5 -1% 4.5

Jun-19Jun-20

Loyal / Active: 31% (+1 pp YoY)

Digital customers (mn)

5.7 7% 6.1

Jun-19Jun-20

  • We continue to focus on building stronger customer relationships and a seamless customer experience. Our purpose to help people and businesses prosper remains unchanged.
  • We are supporting our retail customers to help them bridge COVID-19 uncertainty as well as our business and corporate customers through a range of government lending schemes.
  • We helped 239 k mortgage customers with a payment holiday and over 109 k small and large business customers with various COVID-19 loan facilities.
  • Mobile customers: 17% YoY
  • Enhanced digital capability attracted a further 419,000 customers, growth of 7% YoY.
  • 69% of our refinanced mortgages were retained online (+8 pp YoY), 72% of current account openings (+26 pp YoY) and 85% of credit card openings were made through digital channels (+19 pp YoY).

Digital sales / total1: 76% (+16 pp YoY)

Digital sales reached 92% of total sales in Q2'20

8

(1) YTD data

Strategy and business

Business transformation is supported by deeper customer relationships

Digitalising for improved customer experience

First UK Work Café launched

First time buyer events

We launched free events in our branches across the country in H2 2019, offering practical guidance and information about home buying and mortgages for first time buyers

1.5 k

New mobile users per day

c.165 mn

Total digital transactions1 in H1'20

11% YoY

Well established UK market position

3rd

largest mortgage

14 mn

lender2

Active customers

5th

largest commercial

c. 80% coverage

lender2

of UK financial centres

(1)

Total retail customer with financial transactions made online or on mobile. These transactions include internal transfers, third party payments and Paym

9

(2)

Santander UK analysis, as at Q1'20. Commercial lending refers to loans to SME and mid corporate clients by UK retail and commercial banks and building societies.

Strategy and business

We are focused on embedding sustainability across our business - 2019 highlights

Creating a thriving workplace

Top 20

GBP 745,000

Employer in Social Mobility Index

Raised for Alzheimer's Society, exceeding our

2019

target with record employee engagement

Driving sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion

191

248,090

santandersustainability.co.uk

Breakthrough

People financially

events in 20191

empowered2

Driving inclusive digitalisation

>25,000

> 1.4 million

Students mentored; focused on money

Voice ID activations

management and digital skills

in 2019

Upholding the highest ethical standards and fighting financial crime

96%

>4 million

Colleagues understand our Anti-Financial

Young people reached in

Santander UK Sustainability Review (in 2019 ARA)

Crime Vision better after attending our

fraud and scams campaigns

internal roadshows

and ESG Supplement3

Note data at 31 December 2019

10

(1) Breakthrough business events total is both breakthrough in branch and our other workshop, masterclass and partnership events. (2)

In 2019 changed our reporting to look at no. of people 'financially

empowered' as opposed to helped. Includes beneficiaries from DigiWise, FutureWise, Discovery Days and Community Workshops by branches (3) Published in March 2020

Supporting our customers through COVID-19 uncertainty

Measures

Details

FCA for retail customers

Govt. schemes BoE/PRA for corporates

Mortgage payment holidays

Initial 3 month payment deferral, optional 3 month extension

Credit cards payment holidays

3 month payment deferral or nominal payment

UPLs payment holidays

3 month payment deferral or nominal payment

Overdrafts

GBP 500 facility at 0% for 3 months; rate discounted to 19.9%

Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS)

GBP 50 k 6 year loan: interest, repayment and fee-free in year 1 100%

government backed

Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan

GBP 5mn 6 year loan: interest and fee-free in year 1

Scheme (CBILS)

80% government backed

Coronavirus Large Business Interruption

GBP 200 mn loan

Loan Scheme (CLBILS)

80% government backed

Base rate

Reduced from 75 bps to 10 bps

Term Funding Scheme with additional

Banks able to borrow from the BoE:

- C. 10% of their customer asset balance-sheet

incentives for SMEs (TFSME)

- 5x growth in SME lending

- 10 bps interest rate payable (base rate)

All. Together. Now.

11

Santander's global response to take care of society as a whole

Strategy and business

Strong net mortgage lending in Q1 and loans to SME in Q2 drove the 4% YoY increase, though lending to individuals affected by lockdown measures in Q2

Total customer loans

(GBP bn)1

212.0

215.9

216.1

Jun-20

Jun-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

208.1

208.9

172.4

165.3

4.3

-0.5

o/w Mortgages3

165.9

157.8

5.1

-0.3

Consumer Finance

8.0

7.8

2.7

-0.9

SMEs

4.8

1.8

165.3

158.0

Corporates

16.7

17.4

-4.5

0.8

CIB

5.7

5.2

10.0

-14.6

Other

8.6

10.6

-19.1

-9.7

Total customer loans

216.1

208.1

3.8

0.1

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Group criteria.

(1) Excludes reverse repos.

12

(2) Includes Private Banking.

(3) Mortgages refers to residential retail mortgages only and excludes social housing and commercial mortgage assets.

Strategy and business

Significant growth in customer funds driven by demand deposits, both in retail and corporate accounts

Total customer funds (GBP bn)

193.9

183.9

185.0

186.3

186.4

Jun-20

Jun-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Demand

169.4

157.1

7.8

4.7

Time1

17.8

19.5

-8.8

-4.5

Total deposits

187.2

176.6

6.0

3.8

Mutual funds2

6.7

7.3

-7.8

10.9

Total customer funds

193.9

183.9

5.5

4.0

Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20

Group criteria.

13

(1)

Time deposits include ISAs.

(2)

Third-partyoff-balance sheet assets originated by Santander Asset Management in the United Kingdom.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

NII largely impacted by the base rate cuts, lower mortgage margins and SVR attrition, partially offset by the repricing on our 1I2I3 current account

Net interest income (GBP mn)

825 820 827 774 773

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

NIM1

1.14%

1.12%

1.13%

1.05%

1.02%

Central Bank interest rate

0.75%

0.75%

0.75%

0.10%

0.10%

(1) Group criteria. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets.

Yields and Costs (%)

2.67%

2.63%

2.59%

2.52%

2.37%Yield on loans

0.70%

0.70%

0.69%

0.69%

0.52% Cost of deposits

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Differential

197 bps

193 bps

190 bps

182 bps

185 bps

15

Results

Net fee income impacted by lower volumes and regulatory changes in overdraft

Net fee income (GBP mn)

H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

181

195

194

166

87

Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20

Transactional fees

206

301

-31.5

-51.7

Account admin. and

124

126

-1.1

-3.6

maintenance

Transfers, drafts, cheques

10

40

-74.8

-90.8

and other orders

Overdraft fees

56

131

-57.3

-99.9

Other transactional

16

5

-

-52.0

Investment and pension

34

38

-10.8

-9.2

funds

Insurance

27

26

5.6

25.7

Other

(14)

5

-

-

Total net fee income

253

370

-31.6

-47.9

16

Results

Total income impacted by regulatory changes and asset repricing following base rate cuts

Total income (GBP mn)

1,034 1,011 1,050

946

870

H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Net interest income

1,546

1,676

-7.7

-0.2

Net fee income

253

370

-31.6

-47.9

Customer revenue

1,799

2,045

-12.0

-8.6

Other1

16

40

-60.8

89.4

Total income

1,815

2,086

-13.0

-8.0

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

(1) Other includes gains/losses on financial transactions and other operating income .

17

Results

Operating expenses down 5% YoY reflecting efficiency savings from our transformation programme

Operating expenses (GBP mn)

615 615 612 615 583

H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

Operating Expenses

1,197

1,259

-4.9

-5.3

Branches (#)

615

659

-6.7

0.0

Employees (#)

24,161

25,761

-6.2

-1.4

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

18

Results

Net operating income down 25% as income pressure outweighed cost reductions, efficiency ratio increased 6 pp

Net Operating Income (GBP mn)

419

396

437

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

331

287

Total income

1,815

2,086

-13.0

-8.0

Operating Expenses

(1,197)

(1,259)

-4.9

-5.3

Net operating income

618

826

-25.2

-13.2

Efficiency ratio

66.0%

60.4%

558 bps

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

19

Results

Increase in LLPs primarily due to COVID-related provisions; cost of credit remains low at 23 bps

Net LLPs (GBP mn)

211

164

68 83

17

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

H1'20

H1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

618

826

-25.2

-13.2

Loan-loss provisions

(376)

(70)

-

28.5

Net operating income after

242

756

-68.0

-54.4

provisions

NPL ratio

1.08%

1.13%

-5 bps

12 bps

Cost of credit1

0.23%

0.06%

17 bps

9 bps

Coverage ratio

46%

32%

14.1 pp

3.0 pp

(1) Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.

20

Results

Underlying profit impacted by COVID provisions and continued asset margin pressure

Underlying Attributable Profit (GBP mn)

H1'20 H1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

286

223 214

73 49

PBT

173

691

-75.0

-30.5

Tax on profit

(40)

(174)

-76.7

-32.7

Consolidated profit

133

518

-74.4

-29.8

Minority interests

(11)

(9)

21.7

17.0

Underlying attributable

121

508

-76.1

-33.2

profit

Effective tax rate

23.4%

25.1%

-1.8 pp

-0.7 pp

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

21

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Supporting our customers in a competitive and uncertain environment

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • The operating environment deteriorated dramatically in 2020 with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the UK and global economies.
  • We expect our net mortgage lending to be in line with the market, as we continue to focus on customer service and retention. Through our participation in the various government schemes, such as BBLS and CBILS, we continue to support our business and corporate customers and expect growth in this segment to be broadly in line with our market share while improving returns in this business.
  • In volume terms, continued growth in lending (+4%) driven in by mortgages (+5% YoY), driven mainly by flows in Q1 related to new business stemming from end-2019. Deposit volumes up 6% due to strong inflows into demand.
  • Focus on digital has increased during the COVID crisis, with digital customers increasing 7%, with mobile customers up 17%. We retained 69% of refinanced mortgage loans online (+8 pp year-on-year) and opened 72% of current accounts (+26 pp) and 85% of credit cards through digital channels (+19 pp).
  • NII was down year-on-year, though flat QoQ as base rate cuts and temporary reductions to overdraft fees were offset by liability repricing. Fee income was lower, due to decreased volumes and regulatory changes affecting transactional fees.
  • Costs continue to reflect efficiency savings from our transformational investment programme, down 5% (-6% in real terms).
  • LLPs increased due to COVID-related provisions, though cost of credit remained low (23 bps).
  • As a result of the pressures on income and increased provisions, underlying attributable profit decreased 76% YoY

23

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet

GBP million

Variation

Jun-20

Jun-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

236,642

225,521

11,121

4.9

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

43,716

36,343

7,373

20.3

Debt securities

15,464

21,167

(5,703)

(26.9)

Other financial assets

1,341

979

362

37.0

Other assets

9,590

9,260

330

3.6

Total assets

306,754

293,269

13,484

4.6

Customer deposits

204,866

189,195

15,671

8.3

Central banks and credit institutions

26,522

21,984

4,538

20.6

Debt securities issued

54,511

58,488

(3,976)

(6.8)

Other financial liabilities

2,758

4,371

(1,613)

(36.9)

Other liabilities

4,199

4,007

191

4.8

Total liabilities

292,855

278,045

14,811

5.3

Total equity

13,898

15,224

(1,326)

(8.7)

Other managed and marketed customer funds

6,802

7,391

(589)

(8.0)

Mutual funds

6,727

7,297

(570)

(7.8)

Pension funds

0

-

0

-

Managed portfolios

74

93

(19)

(20.5)

25

Appendix

Income statement

GBP million

Variation

H1'20

H1'19

Amount

%

Net interest income

1,546

1,676

(129)

(7.7)

Net fees

253

370

(117)

(31.6)

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

(6)

18

(24)

-

Other operating income

22

23

(1)

(3.4)

Gross income

1,815

2,086

(271)

(13.0)

Operating expenses

(1,197)

(1,259)

62

(4.9)

Net operating income

618

826

(209)

(25.2)

Net loan-loss provisions

(376)

(70)

(306)

437.5

Other income

(69)

(65)

(4)

5.6

Underlying profit before taxes

173

691

(518)

(75.0)

Tax on profit

(40)

(174)

133

(76.7)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

133

518

(385)

(74.4)

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

133

518

(385)

(74.4)

Minority interests

(11)

(9)

(2)

21.7

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

121

508

(387)

(76.1)

26

Appendix

Quarterly income statements

GBP million

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Net interest income

850

825

820

827

774

773

Net fees

189

181

195

194

166

87

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

0

17

(13)

6

(6)

(0)

Other operating income

12

10

9

23

11

11

Gross income

1,052

1,034

1,011

1,050

946

870

Operating expenses

(644)

(615)

(615)

(612)

(615)

(583)

Net operating income

407

419

396

437

331

287

Net loan-loss provisions

(53)

(17)

(68)

(83)

(164)

(211)

Other income

(43)

(22)

(39)

(58)

(64)

(5)

Underlying profit before taxes

311

380

288

296

102

71

Tax on profit

(85)

(89)

(61)

(77)

(24)

(16)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

227

291

228

219

78

55

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

227

291

228

219

78

55

Minority interests

(5)

(5)

(5)

(5)

(5)

(6)

Underlying attributable profit to the Group

222

286

223

214

73

49

27

Thank You.

Our purpose is to help people and businesses prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:30:03 UTC
