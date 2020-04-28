Banco Santander S A : United States

Log in
04/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

28 April 2020

US

Q1'20

Earnings Presentation

Important Information

Non-IFRS and alternative performance measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).

The businesses included in each of our geographic segments and the accounting principles under which their results are presented here may differ from the included businesses and local applicable accounting principles of our public subsidiaries in such geographies. Accordingly, the results of operations and trends shown for our geographic segments may differ materially from those of such subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

Santander cautions that this presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking

statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "project", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "probability", "risk", "VaR", "RoRAC", "RoRWA", "TNAV", "target", "goal", "objective", "estimate", "future" and

similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements concerning our future business development and economic performance and our shareholder remuneration policy. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in this presentation, could affect our future results and could cause outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement: (1) general economic or industry conditions in areas in which we have significant business activities or investments, including a worsening of the economic environment, increasing in the volatility of the capital markets, inflation or deflation, and changes in demographics, consumer spending, investment or saving habits; (2) exposure to various types of market risks, principally including interest rate risk, foreign exchange rate risk, equity price risk and risks associated with the replacement of benchmark indices; (3) potential losses associated with prepayment of our loan and investment portfolio, declines in the value of collateral securing our loan portfolio, and counterparty risk; (4) political stability in Spain, the UK, other European countries, Latin America and the US (5) changes in laws, regulations or taxes, including changes in regulatory capital and liquidity requirements, including as a result of the UK exiting the European Union and increased regulation in light of the global financial crisis; (6) our ability to integrate successfully our acquisitions and the challenges inherent in diverting management's focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters while we integrate these acquisitions; and (7) changes in our ability to access liquidity and funding on acceptable terms, including as a result of changes in our credit spreads or a downgrade in our credit ratings or those of our more significant subsidiaries. Numerous factors could affect the future results of Santander and could result in those results deviating materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

2

Important Information

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the knowledge, information available and views taken on such date; such knowledge, information and views may change at any time. Santander does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No offer

The information contained in this presentation is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, all other publicly available information, including, where relevant any fuller disclosure document published by Santander and its affiliates. Any person at any time acquiring securities must do so only on the basis of such person's own judgment as to the merits or the suitability of the securities for its purpose and only on such information as is contained in such public information having taken all such professional or other advice as it considers necessary or appropriate in the circumstances and not in reliance on the information contained in this presentation. No investment activity should be undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this presentation. In making this presentation available Santander and Santander UK Group Holdings. give no advice and makes no recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise deal in shares in Santander or in any other securities or investments whatsoever.

Neither this presentation nor any of the information contained therein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Nothing contained in this presentation is intended to constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity for the purposes of the prohibition on financial promotion in the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Historical performance is not indicative of future results

Statements as to historical performance or financial accretion are not intended to mean that future performance, share price or future earnings (including earnings per share) for any period will necessarily match or exceed those of any prior period. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

Third Party Information

In particular, regarding the data provided by third parties, neither Santander, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantees that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep them updated, nor to correct them in the case that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents in by any means, Santander may introduce any changes it deems suitable, may omit partially or completely any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version and this one, Santander assumes no liability for any discrepancy.

The information included in this presentation for Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA") has been prepared according to Spanish accounting criteria and regulation in a manner applicable to all subsidiaries of the Santander Group and, as a result, it may differ from the information disclosed locally by SHUSA or Santander Bank. Any use of local (US GAAP) accounting will be noted where it occurs.

IRS Circular 230 Disclosure: Santander and its employees are not in the business of providing, and do not provide, tax or legal advice to any taxpayer outside Santander. Any statements in this communication as to tax matters were not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used or relied upon, by any taxpayer for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties. Any taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer's particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

3

Perimeter

Data shown throughout this presentation reflects information regarding Santander Holdings USA, Inc. which includes Santander Bank N.A. (SBNA), Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC), Santander Investment Securities (SIS), Banco Santander International (BSI Miami), Puerto Rico1 (Santander Bancorp and Santander Financial Services), and Santander's NY Branch unless stated otherwise.

1.

On 21 October 2019, it was announced that Grupo Santander has agreed to sell its retail and commercial banking franchise in Puerto Rico to FirstBank Puerto Rico for

4

approximately USD 1.1 billion. The sale includes Santander's 27 bank branches in Puerto Rico and total assets of USD 6.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in

the middle of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Financial System: Loan and Deposit Growth

Industry loan growth driven by commercial balances

Total Loans (USD bn)1

Total Deposits (USD bn)

10,155

10,150

10,302

10,401

10,521

YoY

4.4%

4.1%

4.5%

4.6%

3.6%

(%)

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Quarter over Quarter

M'19

J'19

S'19

D'19

M'20

Growth % 2

(est.)

Total Loans

0.0%

8.4%

1.6%

7.2%

19.6%

C&I

4.0%

1.2%

(1.2%)

(2.4%)

72.4%

Real Estate

(0.4%)

2.8%

2.8%

2.8%

(1.2%)

Resi Mortgages

(0.4%)

6.4%

3.6%

5.2%

(3.6%)

CRE

2.4%

0.4%

6.0%

3.2%

5.2%

Home Equity

(8.0%)

(10.8%)

(11.6%)

(14.8%)

(8.8%)

Consumer

1.6%

22.4%

6.8%

17.6%

(14.0%)

Deposits

-0.4%

2.4%

5.2%

11.6%

35.2%

Loan to Deposit Ratio

70.6%

71.7%

71.0%

70.2%

67.8%

13,866

13,926

14,040

14,276

14,535

YoY

3.5%

2.9%

4.2%

5.2%

4.8%

(%)

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

  • C&I Loan growth expected to accelerate in Q1'20, while Consumer loans projected to decline sharply
  • Deposit growth projected to accelerate further in
    Q1'20

Source: FDIC Statistics on Depository Institutions; data available one quarter in arrears.

6

1. Gross Loans.

2. Annualized large banks ending QoQ growth rate based on Federal Reserve data.

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Strategy and business

Santander US includes a Northeast US regional bank, a nationwide auto finance business, an international private banking operation and a broker-dealer

KEY DATAQ1'20 YoY Var.STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Santander US Business and Results

Customer loans1

USD 110.8 bn

Customer funds2

USD 90.0 bn

Underlying att. profit

USD 301 mn

+12.4%

+17.9% Focus on meeting regulatory expectations

+46.1%

Santander Bank - Network & Customers

Total customers3

2.3 mn

-2.8%

Branches

586

-6.4%

ATMs

2,225

-1.8%

Santander Bank - Market Shares

Loans 4

3.2%

+34 bps

Deposits 4

2.6%

-1 bp

Santander Consumer USA - Market Shares

Retail Auto Lending 5

4.2%

(#7 in the US)

Improve customer experience and loyalty across segments

Improve margins through focus on integration of U.S. operations

Optimize funding and capital to improve results

Manage the COVID-19 crisis to support customers, employees and communities

1.

IFRS. Excluding reverse repos.

8

2.

IFRS. Excluding repos

3.

SBNA clients includes Puerto Rico.

4.

Market share as of 30/06/2019 from

FDIC. Data available once a year (Considering all states where Santander Bank operates).

5.

Source: J.D. Power Market Share Report for Q4'19 (includes Santander Consumer USA and Chrysler Capital combined).

Strategy and business

Santander US: Bank & Consumer Focus

SBNA

925

964

Online Digital

Customers (000's)

Mar-19

Mar-20

43.7

43.8

45.4

46.4

49.0

Funding Mix

5.1

6.9

6.9

7.2

(USD bn)1

9.0

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Core Deposits

Borrowings

Commercial Loan

26.6

27.2

26.7

26.1

26.6

Portfolio

(USD bn)

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Balance Sheet

Efficiency2

Originate loans and leases with appropriate risk- return profile3

Disciplined

Expense

Management4

SC

54.5

56.4

57.9

60.1

60.1

8.7

9.3

10.0

10.4

10.3

45.7

47.1

47.9

49.7

49.8

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

Owned Assets

Serviced for Others

7.0

8.4

8.4

7.5

6.9

2.5

2.2

2.0

1.8

2.0

1.9

2.1

1.9

1.0

1.1

4.0

3.9

4.1

3.8

3.8

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

SC Loans

SBNA Loans

Leases

213.6 228.3 242.4 243.0 228.5

Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20

NOTE: Calculated using Local US GAAP and Treasury accounting criteria.

1.

Core excludes Time Deposits, Brokered CDs, Government and Holding Company deposits.

9

2.

Owned and Serviced portfolio excludes Personal Lending.

3.

Includes Chrysler Capital originated retail loans and leases. Excludes Bluestem.

4.

IFRS

Strategy and business

Driving innovation, creating efficiencies and attracting customers

Digital collaboration with Group

Puerto Rico sale to FirstBank

Collaboration between Santander Digital Group and SBNA will deliver best-in-class products, services, and customer experiences.

Highlights include leveraging Santander Digital Asset's (SDA) Globile team to build a new digital onboarding solution for money market account opening (planned), launching new mortgage digital application platform with Roostify (planned) and enabling same day cross border money-movement from US to Mexico (completed).

BSI customer growth

SBNA will open a de novo Branch in Miami and partner with Banco Santander International (BSI) to capture both local Miami business and referral business that BSI cannot currently capture. An improved value proposition will also be delivered. BSI is also evaluating opportunity to capture additional ~$17Bn in client assets in Brazil.

BSI Miami currently estimates approximately $250 - 300MM in total AuM leaves BSI annually due to clients that can no longer be served by BSI.

Santander has agreed to sell its retail and commercial banking franchise in Puerto Rico, Santander Bancorp (the holding company that includes Banco Santander Puerto Rico), to FirstBank Puerto Rico, for a total consideration of approximately $1.1 billion (€1 billion). Anticipated closing will be Q2 2020 with the anticipated conversion happening in Q3 2020.

IT MEXUS

The MEXUS efficiency program is underway with a focus on simplifying the SanMX and SanTec Technology operating model and simplifying supporting functions across the North America region. Efficiencies are being achieved according to plan. Santander Mexico & Santander Global Technology uplift is also underway.

10

Strategy and business

We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way …

Culture

Engagement

Women

76% of employees

Sustainability

4.7 GW

USD 3.9bn

proud to work for Santander

21% Senior leadership

(+4pp vs 2018)

(+2pp vs. 2018)

Of renewable projects financed in 2019 by the Project Finance team

Across ~55 transactions in wind and solar powered energy projects as of 12/31/2019

Communities

184 k

USD 1.29 mn (489)

people helped through

scholarships granted

our community

programs in 2019

Financial inclusion

75 k

USD 328 mn

people financially

invested in affordable

empowered in 2019

housing projects in 2019

11

Strategy and business

  • whilst assisting our customers and employees during the COVID-19 crisis

Santander Consumer USA

  • Expanding payment deferrals
  • Waiving late charges
  • Extensions for lessees unable to return their vehicles

Retail Banking

  • Temporary payment suspension
  • Refunding certain fees
  • Suspension of mortgage and HELOC foreclosures

USD 25 million in Loans

To Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to support small business lending

Employees

  • Additional 80 hours of paid leave to employees if they are unable to work for health reasons
  • Premium pay of USD 250 per week for branch and other frontline workers who are unable to work from home

12

Strategy and business

YoY Loan growth driven by strong originations at SC and large corporate customers at New York Branch

Total customer loans

(USD bn)1

102.0

103.2

107.6

110.8

98.6

14

19

11

10

11

30

31

31

33

32

59

60

60

61

59

Mar-19Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19Mar-20

SBNA

SC USA

Other Entities4

Mar-20

Mar-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Individuals2

25.5

23.7

7.9

-1.9

o/w Mortgages

13.0

14.9

-13.0

-3.4

o/w Consumer credit3

7.6

3.5

119.6

2.7

Consumer Finance

32.6

30.6

6.5

-0.3

SMEs

7.7

8.2

-5.7

-2.3

Corporates

23.3

22.4

3.9

3.9

CIB

19.6

11.4

71.4

20.3

Other

2.2

2.4

-8.8

-5.5

Total customer loans

110.8

98.6

12.4

3.0

SBNA

58.9

58.5

0.6

-4.2

SC USA

32.5

30.5

6.6

-0.4

Other entities4

19.5

9.6

102.9

44.0

Total customer loans

110.8

98.6

12.4

3.0

Group criteria.

1.

Excludes reverse repos.

13

2.

Includes Private Banking.

3.

Personal loans, securities lending, credit cards, R/V & Marine, equipment loans and HELOC.

4.

Puerto Rico, BSI, SIS-NY (Santander Investment Securities) and Holdco.

Strategy and business

YoY Deposit growth driven by wholesale and commercial money market deposits at SBNA; Cash Management business at New York Branch

Total customer funds (USD bn)

Mar-20

Mar-19 YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

90.0

Demand

64.4

54.7

17.7

8.3

81.6

Time

15.5

11.4

35.4

42.5

76.4

79.6

80.1

Total deposits

79.9

66.1

20.7

13.5

31

25

23

23

Mutual Funds

10.2

10.2

-0.6

-9.5

22

Total customer funds

90.0

76.4

17.9

10.4

54

54

57

58

59

SBNA

58.5

54.4

7.6

0.5

Other entities1

31.5

22.0

43.3

35.0

Total customer funds

90.0

76.4

17.9

10.4

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

SBNA

Other Entities1

Group criteria.

14

1. Puerto Rico, BSI, SIS-NY (Santander Investment Securities) and Holdco

Strategy and business

Santander US funding increased YoY driven by higher wholesale borrowings at SBNA and funding at SC

Total funding (USD bn)

Mar-20

Mar-19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

HoldCo Debt

9.4

8.4

13.1

(5.1)

50.3

53.8

SBNA

48.9

49.2

FHLB

8.8

4.9

80.5

25.7

45.7

9.4

LTD Debt

0.1

0.2

(50.0)

(20.0)

9.2

9.9

9.9

8.4

SBNA Total

8.9

5.1

75.4

24.9

SC

35.4

Utilized Third Party Funding

6.2

4.9

26.5

24.0

32.2

32.8

32.5

33.2

Amortizing Notes

8.5

7.6

11.8

10.4

Public Securitizations

20.7

19.7

5.1

1.0

SC Total

35.4

32.2

9.9

6.6

5.1

6.9

6.9

7.2

8.9

Total SHUSA Funding

53.8

45.7

17.8

6.9

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

SBNA SC Holdco

NOTE: Calculated using local US GAAP criteria and Treasury accounting criteria

15

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Results

NII relatively steady as higher loan volumes and lower costs continue to offset the declining rates on loans through Q1

Net interest income (USD mn)1

1,598

1,633

1,623

1,604

1,612

61

79

85

81

85

972

980

977

971

989

564

573

561

552

539

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

SBNA

SC USA

Other Entities2

NIM - Total US

3.99%

4.02%

3.97%

3.83%

3.63%

NIM - SBNA

2.94%

2.90%

2.75%

2.62%

2.56%

NIM - SC USA

8.71%

8.54%

8.27%

8.08%

7.99%

Federal Funds rate2

2.47%

2.50%

2.30%

1.83%

1.41%

Yields / costs - SBNA (%)3

4.63%

4.62%

4.53%

4.26%

4.24%

0.86%

0.90%

0.92%

0.83%

0.73%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Yield on loans

Cost of deposits

Yields / costs - SC USA (%)3

17.30%

16.95%

16.64%

16.24%

16.07%

3.80%

3.60%

3.60%

3.50%

3.30%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Yield on loans

Cost of debt

NOTE: NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets. Leasing income is not included as it is recorded in other operating income and expenses.

17

1.

Other Entities includes Holdco, Puerto Rico, BSI Miami, NY (Branch+SIS).

2.

Average Quarterly Rate.

Results

YoY net fee income increase due to higher income on SIS products, and increased transaction activity at BSI

Net fee income (USD mn)

266

275

264

255

275

80

87

101

84

104

87

83

83

75

84

98

104

80

96

87

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Transactional fees

173

163

6.2

2.6

Payment methods

77

79

-1.4

-0.1

Contingent commitments

31

24

30.6

5.3

Account admin. and

36

35

3.7

20.2

maintenance

Other transactional

28

26

10.0

-10.2

Investment and pension

9

8

5.2

0.4

funds

Insurance

10

11

-16.4

-8.2

Securitites and custody

42

29

47.8

87.5

services

Other

41

54

-24.1

-6.0

Total net fee income

275

266

3.5

8.1

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

SBNA

SC USA

Other Entities1

SBNA

87

98

-11.4

-8.8

SC USA

84

87

-4.1

11.7

Other entities1

104

80

29.8

24.1

Total net fee income

275

266

3.5

8.1

NOTE: YoY fees at SBNA & Holdco impacted by employee transfer (`USD 3.6MM per month impact)

18

1. Puerto Rico, BSI, NY (Branch+SIS) and Holdco

Results

Gross Income higher YoY driven by higher loan & lease volumes, trading gains at NY, transaction activity at BSI and lower 2019 FDIC charge at SBNA

Total income (USD mn)1

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

2,061

2,158

2,198

2,096

2,126

185

161

186

171

219

1,269

1,291

1,313

1,262

1,280

Net interest income

1,612

1,598

0.9

0.5

Net fee income

275

266

3.5

8.1

Customer revenue

1,887

1,864

1.3

1.6

Other3

239

197

21.3

0.4

Total income

2,126

2,061

3.2

1.4

630

681

700

664

628

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

SBNA

SC USA

Other Entities2

SBNA

628

630

-0.3

-5.4

SC USA

1,280

1,269

0.8

1.4

Other entities2

219

161

35.4

28.2

Total income

2,126

2,061

3.2

1.4

NOTE: YoY fees at SBNA & Holdco impacted by employee transfer (`$3.6MM per month impact).

19

1.

Puerto Rico, BSI, NY (Branch+SIS) and Holdco.

2.

Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Leasing Income.

Results

Expenses lower QoQ driven mainly by lower personnel, marketing, technology, and consulting costs at SBNA

Operating expenses (USD mn)

Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)

905

942

963

881

892

168

171

176

178

176

228

242

243

214

228

489

508

528

543

487

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

SBNA

SC USA

Other Entities1

SBNA

487

489

-0.4

-10.4

SC USA

228

214

7.0

-6.0

Other entities1

176

178

-1.1

0.1

Operating Expenses

892

881

1.3

-7.4

Efficiency ratio - Total US

41.9%

42.7%

-80 bps

- SBNA

77.5%

77.6%

-4 bps

- SC USA

17.9%

16.8%

102 bps

Branches (#)

619

659

-6.1

-0.3

Employees (#)

17,277

17,279

0.0

-0.5

NOTE: YoY expenses at SBNA & Holdco impacted by employee transfer (`USD 3.3 mn per month impact)

20

1. Puerto Rico, BSI, NY (Branch+SIS) and Holdco.

Results

LLPs increased YoY well below loan growth, with improvement in asset quality. QoQ provisions lower due to seasonal variations at SC

Net LLPs (USD mn)

876

918

694

637

712

2

3

5

812

900

635

638

576

54

56

66

32

74

-2

-13

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

SBNA

SC USA

Other Entities1

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Net operating income

1,235

1,180

4.6

8.9

Loan-loss provisions

(712)

(694)

2.6

-22.5

Net operating income after

523

486

7.4

142.6

provisions

SBNA

(74)

(54)

36.7

131.1

SC USA

(635)

(638)

-0.4

-29.5

1

(3)

(2)

53.7

-

Other entities

Total LLPs

(712)

(694)

2.6

-22.5

NPL ratio

- Total US

2.00%

2.41%

-41 bps

-20 bps

- SBNA

0.62%

0.91%

-29 bps

-7 bps

- SC USA

5.67%

6.17%

-50 bps

-49 bps

2

- Total US

2.81%

3.11%

-30 bps

-4 bps

Cost of credit

- SBNA

0.38%

0.24%

14 bps

3 bps

- SC USA

9.25%

9.79%

-54 bps

-17 bps

Coverage Ratio

- Total US

167%

161%

5.8 pp

5.0 pp

- SBNA

161%

118%

43.4 pp

20.7 pp

- SC USA

184%

184%

-0.8 pp

8.5 pp

1.

Holdco, Puerto Rico, BSI Miami, NY (Branch+SIS).

21

2.

Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.

Results

Underlying profit up YoY driven mainly by higher loan and lease volumes, lower claims volume at Santander Securities and revenue growth at NY

Underlying Attributable Profit (USD mn)1

319

301

54

206

84

170

3

266

61

107

210

236

120

63

68

79

72

50

57

48

-75

-79

-82

-55

-76

Q1'20

Q1'19

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

PBT

516

420

22.7

199.4

Tax on profit

(136)

(125)

8.7

151.7

Consolidated profit

379

295

28.7

-

Minority interests

(78)

(89)

-11.8

-

Underlying attributable

301

206

46.1

180.9

profit

SBNA

57

68

-16.1

18.2

SC USA

236

210

12.3

-

Holdco1

(76)

(75)

2.0

38.5

Other entities2

84

3

-

33.1

Total LLPs

301

206

46.1

180.9

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

SBNA

SC USA

HoldCo

Other Entities2

Effective tax rate

26.4% 29.9%

-3.4 pp

-5.0 pp

1.

Includes Services & Promotions.

22

2.

Puerto Rico, BSI Miami, NY (Branch+SIS).

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Concluding remarks

Conclusions

Financial System

Strategy

&

Business

Results

  • Unemployment rate continues to decline while used car values level off
  • Industry loan growth driven by commercial balances
  • Focus on meeting regulatory expectations
  • Improvement of our customer experience and loyalty across segments
  • Improve margins through focus on integration of US operations
  • Optimize funding and capital to improve results
  • Manage the COVID-19 Crisis to support customers, employees and communities
  • Gross Income higher YoY driven by higher loan & lease volumes, trading gains at NY, transaction activity at BSI, and 2019 FDIC charge at SBNA
  • Expenses lower QoQ driven mainly by lower personnel, marketing, technology, and consulting costs at SBNA
  • LLPs increased YoY well below loan growth, with improvement in asset quality. QoQ provisions lower due to seasonal variations at SC
  • Underlying profit up YoY driven mainly by higher loan and lease volumes, lower claims volume at Santander Securities, and revenue growth at NY

24

Index

1

2

3

4

5

Financial

Strategy and

Results

Concluding

Appendix

system

business

remarks

Appendix

Balance sheet - Santander US

USD million

Variation

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

114,917

102,602

12,314

12.0

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

21,655

20,298

1,357

6.7

Debt instruments

17,485

15,092

2,393

15.9

Other financial assets

7,942

3,984

3,958

99.3

Other asset accounts

21,799

19,044

2,754

14.5

Total assets

183,797

161,021

22,776

14.1

Customer deposits

91,708

72,858

18,850

25.9

Central banks and credit institutions

19,962

14,658

5,305

36.2

Marketable debt securities

39,536

45,876

(6,340)

(13.8)

Other financial liabilities

8,110

4,094

4,016

98.1

Other liabilities accounts

4,661

4,144

517

12.5

Total liabilities

163,977

141,629

22,348

15.8

Total equity

19,820

19,392

429

2.2

Other managed customer funds

19,239

19,659

(420)

(2.1)

Mutual funds

10,158

10,218

(60)

(0.6)

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

9,081

9,441

(360)

(3.8)

26

Appendix

Balance sheet - Santander Bank N.A.

USD million

Variation

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

58,340

57,949

391

0.7

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

9,073

4,629

4,443

96.0

Debt instruments

14,020

12,527

1,493

11.9

Other financial assets

2,226

1,114

1,111

99.8

Other asset accounts

2,541

2,100

441

21.0

Total assets

86,200

78,319

7,881

10.1

Customer deposits

58,944

54,579

4,365

8.0

Central banks and credit institutions

13,653

11,559

2,094

18.1

Marketable debt securities

133

153

(20)

(13.1)

Other financial liabilities

1,753

872

881

101.0

Other liabilities accounts

834

776

58

7.5

Total liabilities

75,317

67,939

7,378

10.9

Total equity

10,883

10,380

502

4.8

Other managed customer funds

0

0

0

1.7

Mutual funds

0

0

0

1.7

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

-

-

-

-

27

Appendix

Balance sheet - Santander Consumer US

USD million

Variation

Mar-20

Mar-19

Amount

%

Loans and advances to customers

29,112

27,014

2,098

7.8

Cash, central banks and credit institutions

2,393

2,484

(91)

(3.7)

Debt instruments

-

-

-

-

Other financial assets

2

143

(141)

(98.4)

Other asset accounts

18,093

15,606

2,488

15.9

Total assets

49,601

45,247

4,354

9.6

Customer deposits

2

3

(1)

(34.0)

Central banks and credit institutions

12,042

8,596

3,446

40.1

Marketable debt securities

28,072

27,114

958

3.5

Other financial liabilities

165

374

(208)

(55.8)

Other liabilities accounts

2,268

1,837

432

23.5

Total liabilities

42,549

37,923

4,626

12.2

Total equity

7,051

7,323

(272)

(3.7)

Other managed customer funds

-

-

-

-

Mutual funds

-

-

-

-

Pension funds

-

-

-

-

Managed portfolios

-

-

-

-

28

Appendix

Income statement - Santander US

USD million

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

1,598

1,633

1,623

1,604

1,612

Net fee income

266

275

264

255

275

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

18

26

65

37

51

Other operating income

179

224

245

201

188

Total income

2,061

2,158

2,198

2,096

2,126

Operating expenses

(881)

(905)

(942)

(963)

(892)

Net operating income

1,180

1,253

1,256

1,134

1,235

Net loan-loss provisions

(694)

(637)

(876)

(918)

(712)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(66)

(29)

(85)

(43)

(7)

Underlying profit before tax

420

586

295

172

516

Tax on profit

(125)

(155)

(79)

(54)

(136)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

295

431

216

118

379

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

295

431

216

118

379

Non-controlling interests

(89)

(112)

(46)

(11)

(78)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

206

319

170

107

301

29

Appendix

Income statement - Santander Bank N.A.

USD million

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

564

573

561

552

539

Net fee income

98

104

80

96

87

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

4

15

47

26

5

Other operating income

(37)

(11)

11

(9)

(2)

Total income

630

681

700

664

628

Operating expenses

(489)

(508)

(528)

(543)

(487)

Net operating income

141

173

171

121

141

Net loan-loss provisions

(54)

(56)

(66)

(32)

(74)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(6)

(20)

(32)

(23)

(3)

Underlying profit before tax

81

96

73

65

64

Tax on profit

(13)

(18)

(1)

(17)

(7)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

68

79

72

48

57

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

68

79

72

48

57

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

68

79

72

48

57

30

Appendix

Income statement - Santander Consumer US

USD million

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net interest income

972

980

977

971

989

Net fee income

87

83

83

75

84

Gains (losses) on financial transactions

0

(5)

5

1

10

Other operating income

209

232

248

214

197

Total income

1,269

1,291

1,313

1,262

1,280

Operating expenses

(214)

(228)

(242)

(243)

(228)

Net operating income

1,056

1,063

1,070

1,019

1,051

Net loan-loss provisions

(638)

(576)

(812)

(900)

(635)

Other gains (losses) and provisions

(14)

5

(33)

(15)

(2)

Underlying profit before tax

405

492

226

104

414

Tax on profit

(106)

(114)

(60)

(43)

(100)

Underlying profit from continuing operations

299

377

165

61

314

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Underlying consolidated profit

299

377

165

61

314

Non-controlling interests

(89)

(112)

(46)

(11)

(78)

Underlying attributable profit to the parent

210

266

120

50

236

31

Thank you.

Our purpose is to help people and business prosper.

Our culture is based on believing that everything we do should be:

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 28 April 2020
