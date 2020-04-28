Banco Santander S A : United States

In addition to the financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and derived from our financial statements, this presentation contains certain financial measures that constitute alternative performance measures ("APMs") as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415en) and other non-IFRS measures ("Non-IFRS Measures"). The financial measures contained in this presentation that qualify as APMs and non-IFRS measures have been calculated using the financial information from Santander Group but are not defined or detailed in the applicable financial reporting framework and have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. We use these APMs and non-IFRS measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We consider these APMs and non-IFRS measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these APMs and non-IFRS measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute of IFRS measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate or use such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For further details of the APMs and Non-IFRS Measures used, including its definition or a reconciliation between any applicable management indicators and the financial data presented in the consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS, please see the 2019 Annual Financial Report, filed with the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores of Spain (CNMV) on 28 February 2020, as well as the section "Alternative performance measures" of the annex to the Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander") 2020 1Q Financial Report, published as Relevant Fact on 28 April 2020. These documents are available on Santander's website (www.santander.com).
Financial System: Loan and Deposit Growth
Industry loan growth driven by commercial balances
Total Loans (USD bn)1
Total Deposits (USD bn)
10,155
10,150
10,302
10,401
10,521
YoY
4.4%
4.1%
4.5%
4.6%
3.6%
(%)
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Quarter over Quarter
M'19
J'19
S'19
D'19
M'20
Growth % 2
(est.)
Total Loans
0.0%
8.4%
1.6%
7.2%
19.6%
C&I
4.0%
1.2%
(1.2%)
(2.4%)
72.4%
Real Estate
(0.4%)
2.8%
2.8%
2.8%
(1.2%)
Resi Mortgages
(0.4%)
6.4%
3.6%
5.2%
(3.6%)
CRE
2.4%
0.4%
6.0%
3.2%
5.2%
Home Equity
(8.0%)
(10.8%)
(11.6%)
(14.8%)
(8.8%)
Consumer
1.6%
22.4%
6.8%
17.6%
(14.0%)
Deposits
-0.4%
2.4%
5.2%
11.6%
35.2%
Loan to Deposit Ratio
70.6%
71.7%
71.0%
70.2%
67.8%
13,866
13,926
14,040
14,276
14,535
YoY
3.5%
2.9%
4.2%
5.2%
4.8%
(%)
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
C&I Loan growth expected to accelerate in Q1'20, while Consumer loans projected to decline sharply
Deposit growth projected to accelerate further in
Q1'20
Source: FDIC Statistics on Depository Institutions; data available one quarter in arrears.
6
1. Gross Loans.
2. Annualized large banks ending QoQ growth rate based on Federal Reserve data.
Strategy and business
Santander US includes a Northeast US regional bank, a nationwide auto finance business, an international private banking operation and a broker-dealer
KEY DATAQ1'20 YoY Var.STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Santander US Business and Results
Customer loans1
USD 110.8 bn
Customer funds2
USD 90.0 bn
Underlying att. profit
USD 301 mn
+12.4%
+17.9% Focus on meeting regulatory expectations
+46.1%
Santander Bank - Network & Customers
Total customers3
2.3 mn
-2.8%
Branches
586
-6.4%
ATMs
2,225
-1.8%
Santander Bank - Market Shares
Loans 4
3.2%
+34 bps
Deposits 4
2.6%
-1 bp
Santander Consumer USA - Market Shares
Retail Auto Lending 5
4.2%
(#7 in the US)
Improve customer experience and loyalty across segments
Improve margins through focus on integration of U.S. operations
Optimize funding and capital to improve results
Manage the COVID-19 crisis to support customers, employees and communities
1.
IFRS. Excluding reverse repos.
8
2.
IFRS. Excluding repos
3.
SBNA clients includes Puerto Rico.
4.
Market share as of 30/06/2019 from
FDIC. Data available once a year (Considering all states where Santander Bank operates).
5.
Source: J.D. Power Market Share Report for Q4'19 (includes Santander Consumer USA and Chrysler Capital combined).
Strategy and business
Santander US: Bank & Consumer Focus
SBNA
925
964
Online Digital
Customers (000's)
Mar-19
Mar-20
43.7
43.8
45.4
46.4
49.0
Funding Mix
5.1
6.9
6.9
7.2
(USD bn)1
9.0
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Core Deposits
Borrowings
Commercial Loan
26.6
27.2
26.7
26.1
26.6
Portfolio
(USD bn)
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Balance Sheet
Efficiency2
Originate loans and leases with appropriate risk- return profile3
Disciplined
Expense
Management4
SC
54.5
56.4
57.9
60.1
60.1
8.7
9.3
10.0
10.4
10.3
45.7
47.1
47.9
49.7
49.8
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
Owned Assets
Serviced for Others
7.0
8.4
8.4
7.5
6.9
2.5
2.2
2.0
1.8
2.0
1.9
2.1
1.9
1.0
1.1
4.0
3.9
4.1
3.8
3.8
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
SC Loans
SBNA Loans
Leases
213.6228.3 242.4 243.0 228.5
Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19Mar-20
NOTE: Calculated using Local US GAAP and Treasury accounting criteria.
1.
Core excludes Time Deposits, Brokered CDs, Government and Holding Company deposits.
9
2.
Owned and Serviced portfolio excludes Personal Lending.
3.
Includes Chrysler Capital originated retail loans and leases. Excludes Bluestem.
4.
IFRS
Strategy and business
Driving innovation, creating efficiencies and attracting customers
Digital collaboration with Group
Puerto Rico sale to FirstBank
Collaboration between Santander Digital Group and SBNA will deliver best-in-class products, services, and customer experiences.
Highlights include leveraging Santander Digital Asset's (SDA) Globile team to build a new digital onboarding solution for money market account opening (planned), launching new mortgage digital application platform with Roostify (planned) and enabling same day cross border money-movement from US to Mexico (completed).
BSI customer growth
SBNA will open a de novo Branch in Miami and partner with Banco Santander International (BSI) to capture both local Miami business and referral business that BSI cannot currently capture. An improved value proposition will also be delivered. BSI is also evaluating opportunity to capture additional ~$17Bn in client assets in Brazil.
BSI Miami currently estimates approximately $250 - 300MM in total AuM leaves BSI annually due to clients that can no longer be served by BSI.
Santander has agreed to sell its retail and commercial banking franchise in Puerto Rico, Santander Bancorp (the holding company that includes Banco Santander Puerto Rico), to FirstBank Puerto Rico, for a total consideration of approximately $1.1 billion (€1 billion). Anticipated closing will be Q2 2020 with the anticipated conversion happening in Q3 2020.
IT MEXUS
The MEXUS efficiency program is underway with a focus on simplifying the SanMX and SanTec Technology operating model and simplifying supporting functions across the North America region. Efficiencies are being achieved according to plan. Santander Mexico & Santander Global Technology uplift is also underway.
10
Strategy and business
We continue doing business in a more responsible and sustainable way …
Culture
Engagement
Women
76% of employees
Sustainability
4.7 GW
USD 3.9bn
proud to work for Santander
21% Senior leadership
(+4pp vs 2018)
(+2pp vs. 2018)
Of renewable projects financed in 2019 by the Project Finance team
Across ~55 transactions in wind and solar powered energy projects as of 12/31/2019
Communities
184 k
USD 1.29 mn (489)
people helped through
scholarships granted
our community
programs in 2019
Financial inclusion
75 k
USD 328 mn
people financially
invested in affordable
empowered in 2019
housing projects in 2019
11
Strategy and business
whilst assisting our customers and employees during the COVID-19 crisis
Santander Consumer USA
Expanding payment deferrals
Waiving late charges
Extensions for lessees unable to return their vehicles
Retail Banking
Temporary payment suspension
Refunding certain fees
Suspension of mortgage and HELOC foreclosures
USD 25 million in Loans
To Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to support small business lending
Employees
Additional 80 hours of paid leave to employees if they are unable to work for health reasons
Premium pay of USD 250 per week for branch and other frontline workers who are unable to work from home
12
Strategy and business
YoY Loan growth driven by strong originations at SC and large corporate customers at New York Branch
Total customer loans
(USD bn)1
102.0
103.2
107.6
110.8
98.6
14
19
11
10
11
30
31
31
33
32
59
60
60
61
59
Mar-19Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19Mar-20
SBNA
SC USA
Other Entities4
Mar-20
Mar-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Individuals2
25.5
23.7
7.9
-1.9
o/w Mortgages
13.0
14.9
-13.0
-3.4
o/w Consumer credit3
7.6
3.5
119.6
2.7
Consumer Finance
32.6
30.6
6.5
-0.3
SMEs
7.7
8.2
-5.7
-2.3
Corporates
23.3
22.4
3.9
3.9
CIB
19.6
11.4
71.4
20.3
Other
2.2
2.4
-8.8
-5.5
Total customer loans
110.8
98.6
12.4
3.0
SBNA
58.9
58.5
0.6
-4.2
SC USA
32.5
30.5
6.6
-0.4
Other entities4
19.5
9.6
102.9
44.0
Total customer loans
110.8
98.6
12.4
3.0
Group criteria.
1.
Excludes reverse repos.
13
2.
Includes Private Banking.
3.
Personal loans, securities lending, credit cards, R/V & Marine, equipment loans and HELOC.
4.
Puerto Rico, BSI, SIS-NY (Santander Investment Securities) and Holdco.
Strategy and business
YoY Deposit growth driven by wholesale and commercial money market deposits at SBNA; Cash Management business at New York Branch
Total customer funds (USD bn)
Mar-20
Mar-19 YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
90.0
Demand
64.4
54.7
17.7
8.3
81.6
Time
15.5
11.4
35.4
42.5
76.4
79.6
80.1
Total deposits
79.9
66.1
20.7
13.5
31
25
23
23
Mutual Funds
10.2
10.2
-0.6
-9.5
22
Total customer funds
90.0
76.4
17.9
10.4
54
54
57
58
59
SBNA
58.5
54.4
7.6
0.5
Other entities1
31.5
22.0
43.3
35.0
Total customer funds
90.0
76.4
17.9
10.4
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
SBNA
Other Entities1
Group criteria.
14
1. Puerto Rico, BSI, SIS-NY (Santander Investment Securities) and Holdco
Strategy and business
Santander US funding increased YoY driven by higher wholesale borrowings at SBNA and funding at SC
Total funding (USD bn)
Mar-20
Mar-19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
HoldCo Debt
9.4
8.4
13.1
(5.1)
50.3
53.8
SBNA
48.9
49.2
FHLB
8.8
4.9
80.5
25.7
45.7
9.4
LTD Debt
0.1
0.2
(50.0)
(20.0)
9.2
9.9
9.9
8.4
SBNA Total
8.9
5.1
75.4
24.9
SC
35.4
Utilized Third Party Funding
6.2
4.9
26.5
24.0
32.2
32.8
32.5
33.2
Amortizing Notes
8.5
7.6
11.8
10.4
Public Securitizations
20.7
19.7
5.1
1.0
SC Total
35.4
32.2
9.9
6.6
5.1
6.9
6.9
7.2
8.9
Total SHUSA Funding
53.8
45.7
17.8
6.9
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
SBNA SC Holdco
NOTE: Calculated using local US GAAP criteria and Treasury accounting criteria
15
Results
NII relatively steady as higher loan volumes and lower costs continue to offset the declining rates on loans through Q1
Net interest income (USD mn)1
1,598
1,633
1,623
1,604
1,612
61
79
85
81
85
972
980
977
971
989
564
573
561
552
539
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
SBNA
SC USA
Other Entities2
NIM - Total US
3.99%
4.02%
3.97%
3.83%
3.63%
NIM - SBNA
2.94%
2.90%
2.75%
2.62%
2.56%
NIM - SC USA
8.71%
8.54%
8.27%
8.08%
7.99%
Federal Funds rate2
2.47%
2.50%
2.30%
1.83%
1.41%
Yields / costs - SBNA (%)3
4.63%
4.62%
4.53%
4.26%
4.24%
0.86%
0.90%
0.92%
0.83%
0.73%
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Yield on loans
Cost of deposits
Yields / costs - SC USA (%)3
17.30%
16.95%
16.64%
16.24%
16.07%
3.80%
3.60%
3.60%
3.50%
3.30%
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Yield on loans
Cost of debt
NOTE: NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income / Total Average Assets. Leasing income is not included as it is recorded in other operating income and expenses.
17
1.
Other Entities includes Holdco, Puerto Rico, BSI Miami, NY (Branch+SIS).
2.
Average Quarterly Rate.
Results
YoY net fee income increase due to higher income on SIS products, and increased transaction activity at BSI
Net fee income (USD mn)
266
275
264
255
275
80
87
101
84
104
87
83
83
75
84
98
104
80
96
87
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Transactional fees
173
163
6.2
2.6
Payment methods
77
79
-1.4
-0.1
Contingent commitments
31
24
30.6
5.3
Account admin. and
36
35
3.7
20.2
maintenance
Other transactional
28
26
10.0
-10.2
Investment and pension
9
8
5.2
0.4
funds
Insurance
10
11
-16.4
-8.2
Securitites and custody
42
29
47.8
87.5
services
Other
41
54
-24.1
-6.0
Total net fee income
275
266
3.5
8.1
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
SBNA
SC USA
Other Entities1
SBNA
87
98
-11.4
-8.8
SC USA
84
87
-4.1
11.7
Other entities1
104
80
29.8
24.1
Total net fee income
275
266
3.5
8.1
NOTE: YoY fees at SBNA & Holdco impacted by employee transfer (`USD 3.6MM per month impact)
18
1. Puerto Rico, BSI, NY (Branch+SIS) and Holdco
Results
Gross Income higher YoY driven by higher loan & lease volumes, trading gains at NY, transaction activity at BSI and lower 2019 FDIC charge at SBNA
Total income (USD mn)1
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
2,061
2,158
2,198
2,096
2,126
185
161
186
171
219
1,269
1,291
1,313
1,262
1,280
Net interest income
1,612
1,598
0.9
0.5
Net fee income
275
266
3.5
8.1
Customer revenue
1,887
1,864
1.3
1.6
Other3
239
197
21.3
0.4
Total income
2,126
2,061
3.2
1.4
630
681
700
664
628
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
SBNA
SC USA
Other Entities2
SBNA
628
630
-0.3
-5.4
SC USA
1,280
1,269
0.8
1.4
Other entities2
219
161
35.4
28.2
Total income
2,126
2,061
3.2
1.4
NOTE: YoY fees at SBNA & Holdco impacted by employee transfer (`$3.6MM per month impact).
19
1.
Puerto Rico, BSI, NY (Branch+SIS) and Holdco.
2.
Gains (losses) on financial transactions and Leasing Income.
Results
Expenses lower QoQ driven mainly by lower personnel, marketing, technology, and consulting costs at SBNA
Operating expenses (USD mn)
Q1'20 Q1'19 YoY (%) QoQ (%)
905
942
963
881
892
168
171
176
178
176
228
242
243
214
228
489
508
528
543
487
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
SBNA
SC USA
Other Entities1
SBNA
487
489
-0.4
-10.4
SC USA
228
214
7.0
-6.0
Other entities1
176
178
-1.1
0.1
Operating Expenses
892
881
1.3
-7.4
Efficiency ratio - Total US
41.9%
42.7%
-80 bps
- SBNA
77.5%
77.6%
-4 bps
- SC USA
17.9%
16.8%
102 bps
Branches (#)
619
659
-6.1
-0.3
Employees (#)
17,277
17,279
0.0
-0.5
NOTE: YoY expenses at SBNA & Holdco impacted by employee transfer (`USD 3.3 mn per month impact)
20
1. Puerto Rico, BSI, NY (Branch+SIS) and Holdco.
Results
LLPs increased YoY well below loan growth, with improvement in asset quality. QoQ provisions lower due to seasonal variations at SC
Net LLPs (USD mn)
876
918
694
637
712
2
3
5
812
900
635
638
576
54
56
66
32
74
-2
-13
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
SBNA
SC USA
Other Entities1
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Net operating income
1,235
1,180
4.6
8.9
Loan-loss provisions
(712)
(694)
2.6
-22.5
Net operating income after
523
486
7.4
142.6
provisions
SBNA
(74)
(54)
36.7
131.1
SC USA
(635)
(638)
-0.4
-29.5
1
(3)
(2)
53.7
-
Other entities
Total LLPs
(712)
(694)
2.6
-22.5
NPL ratio
- Total US
2.00%
2.41%
-41 bps
-20 bps
- SBNA
0.62%
0.91%
-29 bps
-7 bps
- SC USA
5.67%
6.17%
-50 bps
-49 bps
2
- Total US
2.81%
3.11%
-30 bps
-4 bps
Cost of credit
- SBNA
0.38%
0.24%
14 bps
3 bps
- SC USA
9.25%
9.79%
-54 bps
-17 bps
Coverage Ratio
- Total US
167%
161%
5.8 pp
5.0 pp
- SBNA
161%
118%
43.4 pp
20.7 pp
- SC USA
184%
184%
-0.8 pp
8.5 pp
1.
Holdco, Puerto Rico, BSI Miami, NY (Branch+SIS).
21
2.
Cost of credit based on 12 month loan-loss provisions divided by average customer loans.
Results
Underlying profit up YoY driven mainly by higher loan and lease volumes, lower claims volume at Santander Securities and revenue growth at NY
Underlying Attributable Profit (USD mn)1
319
301
54
206
84
170
3
266
61
107
210
236
120
63
68
79
72
50
57
48
-75
-79
-82
-55
-76
Q1'20
Q1'19
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
PBT
516
420
22.7
199.4
Tax on profit
(136)
(125)
8.7
151.7
Consolidated profit
379
295
28.7
-
Minority interests
(78)
(89)
-11.8
-
Underlying attributable
301
206
46.1
180.9
profit
SBNA
57
68
-16.1
18.2
SC USA
236
210
12.3
-
Holdco1
(76)
(75)
2.0
38.5
Other entities2
84
3
-
33.1
Total LLPs
301
206
46.1
180.9
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
SBNA
SC USA
HoldCo
Other Entities2
Effective tax rate
26.4% 29.9%
-3.4 pp
-5.0 pp
1.
Includes Services & Promotions.
22
2.
Puerto Rico, BSI Miami, NY (Branch+SIS).
Concluding remarks
Conclusions
Financial System
Strategy
&
Business
Results
Unemployment rate continues to decline while used car values level off
Industry loan growth driven by commercial balances
Focus on meeting regulatory expectations
Improvement of our customer experience and loyalty across segments
Improve margins through focus on integration of US operations
Optimize funding and capital to improve results
Manage the COVID-19 Crisis to support customers, employees and communities
Gross Income higher YoY driven by higher loan & lease volumes, trading gains at NY, transaction activity at BSI, and 2019 FDIC charge at SBNA
Expenses lower QoQ driven mainly by lower personnel, marketing, technology, and consulting costs at SBNA
LLPs increased YoY well below loan growth, with improvement in asset quality. QoQ provisions lower due to seasonal variations at SC
Underlying profit up YoY driven mainly by higher loan and lease volumes, lower claims volume at Santander Securities, and revenue growth at NY
24
Appendix
Balance sheet - Santander US
USD million
Variation
Mar-20
Mar-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
114,917
102,602
12,314
12.0
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
21,655
20,298
1,357
6.7
Debt instruments
17,485
15,092
2,393
15.9
Other financial assets
7,942
3,984
3,958
99.3
Other asset accounts
21,799
19,044
2,754
14.5
Total assets
183,797
161,021
22,776
14.1
Customer deposits
91,708
72,858
18,850
25.9
Central banks and credit institutions
19,962
14,658
5,305
36.2
Marketable debt securities
39,536
45,876
(6,340)
(13.8)
Other financial liabilities
8,110
4,094
4,016
98.1
Other liabilities accounts
4,661
4,144
517
12.5
Total liabilities
163,977
141,629
22,348
15.8
Total equity
19,820
19,392
429
2.2
Other managed customer funds
19,239
19,659
(420)
(2.1)
Mutual funds
10,158
10,218
(60)
(0.6)
Pension funds
-
-
-
-
Managed portfolios
9,081
9,441
(360)
(3.8)
26
Appendix
Balance sheet - Santander Bank N.A.
USD million
Variation
Mar-20
Mar-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
58,340
57,949
391
0.7
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
9,073
4,629
4,443
96.0
Debt instruments
14,020
12,527
1,493
11.9
Other financial assets
2,226
1,114
1,111
99.8
Other asset accounts
2,541
2,100
441
21.0
Total assets
86,200
78,319
7,881
10.1
Customer deposits
58,944
54,579
4,365
8.0
Central banks and credit institutions
13,653
11,559
2,094
18.1
Marketable debt securities
133
153
(20)
(13.1)
Other financial liabilities
1,753
872
881
101.0
Other liabilities accounts
834
776
58
7.5
Total liabilities
75,317
67,939
7,378
10.9
Total equity
10,883
10,380
502
4.8
Other managed customer funds
0
0
0
1.7
Mutual funds
0
0
0
1.7
Pension funds
-
-
-
-
Managed portfolios
-
-
-
-
27
Appendix
Balance sheet - Santander Consumer US
USD million
Variation
Mar-20
Mar-19
Amount
%
Loans and advances to customers
29,112
27,014
2,098
7.8
Cash, central banks and credit institutions
2,393
2,484
(91)
(3.7)
Debt instruments
-
-
-
-
Other financial assets
2
143
(141)
(98.4)
Other asset accounts
18,093
15,606
2,488
15.9
Total assets
49,601
45,247
4,354
9.6
Customer deposits
2
3
(1)
(34.0)
Central banks and credit institutions
12,042
8,596
3,446
40.1
Marketable debt securities
28,072
27,114
958
3.5
Other financial liabilities
165
374
(208)
(55.8)
Other liabilities accounts
2,268
1,837
432
23.5
Total liabilities
42,549
37,923
4,626
12.2
Total equity
7,051
7,323
(272)
(3.7)
Other managed customer funds
-
-
-
-
Mutual funds
-
-
-
-
Pension funds
-
-
-
-
Managed portfolios
-
-
-
-
28
Appendix
Income statement - Santander US
USD million
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Net interest income
1,598
1,633
1,623
1,604
1,612
Net fee income
266
275
264
255
275
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
18
26
65
37
51
Other operating income
179
224
245
201
188
Total income
2,061
2,158
2,198
2,096
2,126
Operating expenses
(881)
(905)
(942)
(963)
(892)
Net operating income
1,180
1,253
1,256
1,134
1,235
Net loan-loss provisions
(694)
(637)
(876)
(918)
(712)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(66)
(29)
(85)
(43)
(7)
Underlying profit before tax
420
586
295
172
516
Tax on profit
(125)
(155)
(79)
(54)
(136)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
295
431
216
118
379
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
295
431
216
118
379
Non-controlling interests
(89)
(112)
(46)
(11)
(78)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
206
319
170
107
301
29
Appendix
Income statement - Santander Bank N.A.
USD million
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Net interest income
564
573
561
552
539
Net fee income
98
104
80
96
87
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
4
15
47
26
5
Other operating income
(37)
(11)
11
(9)
(2)
Total income
630
681
700
664
628
Operating expenses
(489)
(508)
(528)
(543)
(487)
Net operating income
141
173
171
121
141
Net loan-loss provisions
(54)
(56)
(66)
(32)
(74)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(6)
(20)
(32)
(23)
(3)
Underlying profit before tax
81
96
73
65
64
Tax on profit
(13)
(18)
(1)
(17)
(7)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
68
79
72
48
57
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
68
79
72
48
57
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
68
79
72
48
57
30
Appendix
Income statement - Santander Consumer US
USD million
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Net interest income
972
980
977
971
989
Net fee income
87
83
83
75
84
Gains (losses) on financial transactions
0
(5)
5
1
10
Other operating income
209
232
248
214
197
Total income
1,269
1,291
1,313
1,262
1,280
Operating expenses
(214)
(228)
(242)
(243)
(228)
Net operating income
1,056
1,063
1,070
1,019
1,051
Net loan-loss provisions
(638)
(576)
(812)
(900)
(635)
Other gains (losses) and provisions
(14)
5
(33)
(15)
(2)
Underlying profit before tax
405
492
226
104
414
Tax on profit
(106)
(114)
(60)
(43)
(100)
Underlying profit from continuing operations
299
377
165
61
314
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Underlying consolidated profit
299
377
165
61
314
Non-controlling interests
(89)
(112)
(46)
(11)
(78)
Underlying attributable profit to the parent
210
266
120
50
236
31
