BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
Banco Santander S A : Warns of Possible Coronavirus Hit on Earnings

03/17/2020 | 04:22am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Banco Santander SA said Tuesday that it is too early to forecast the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but that it might cause a 5% hit on earnings for this year.

"At this stage it is too soon to predict the impact and will depend on how the situation evolves," a presentation to be delivered by the bank's Chairman Ana Botin at the European Financials Conference organized by Morgan Stanley reads.

However, "in a V-shape impact scenario," the hit could be of around 5% "without including mitigating measures."

The Spanish bank hasn't reported any significant impact so far, and it doesn't expect its first-quarter results to be significantly affected by the pandemic.

Underlying earnings in the first quarter should be in line with previous quarters

"We are well positioned to withstand even a severe stress scenario," the presentation reads.

The bank still expects to be in the upper end of its capital guidance range at the end of the year.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 49 476 M
EBIT 2020 26 345 M
Net income 2020 7 785 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,8%
P/E ratio 2020 4,22x
P/E ratio 2021 4,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,68x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 33 519 M
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-45.90%37 405
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.79%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.47%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.49%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.37%139 248
