Banco Santander S A : Warns of Possible Coronavirus Hit on Earnings

By Pietro Lombardi



Banco Santander SA said Tuesday that it is too early to forecast the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but that it might cause a 5% hit on earnings for this year.

"At this stage it is too soon to predict the impact and will depend on how the situation evolves," a presentation to be delivered by the bank's Chairman Ana Botin at the European Financials Conference organized by Morgan Stanley reads.

However, "in a V-shape impact scenario," the hit could be of around 5% "without including mitigating measures."

The Spanish bank hasn't reported any significant impact so far, and it doesn't expect its first-quarter results to be significantly affected by the pandemic.

Underlying earnings in the first quarter should be in line with previous quarters

"We are well positioned to withstand even a severe stress scenario," the presentation reads.

The bank still expects to be in the upper end of its capital guidance range at the end of the year.

