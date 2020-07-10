Log in
Banco Santander S A : and IE Foundation offer 100 scholarships for technological innovation applied to the financial sector

07/10/2020 | 08:36am EDT

The Santander Tech Revolution in Finance - IE University Scholarships are aimed at STEM undergraduates and graduates in nine countries.

Applications may be submitted at www.becas-santander.com until 23 September.

Madrid, 10 July 2020.
Banco Santander, through Santander Universities and IE Foundation, are offering 100 Santander Tech Revolution in Finance - IE University Scholarships for graduates and undergraduates in the final two years of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees.

The Santander Tech Revolution in Finance-IE University Scholarships are being offer in nine countries (Argentina, Brazil, United States, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Poland, Portugal and the United Kingdom) and to students aged 20 to 28 who have up to three years' work experience. The purpose of these scholarships is to offer recipients the basic tools so they can understand the wealth of career options in the financial sector.

The students will receive online training, exclusively in English, from lecturers from IE University's IE School of Human Sciences and Technology. The five-week long course will focus on how new technologies, such as cloud computing, cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, Big Data, the sharing economy and the digital management of investment funds, can be applied to the financial sector.

IE University and teams from Santander Universities and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (SCIB) worked together on designing the programme and content to make STEM students aware of the career options in the financial sector.

'STEM subjects are seen as key to economic development and innovation, which are particularly relevant in the financial sector. We're fully aware of this that is why IE and Banco Santander are launching the 'Tech Revolution in Finance' scholarships so that these undergraduates and recent graduates can discover the career options offered by the world of finance' said José M. Linares, senior executive vice president and global head Santander CIB.

'Our purpose, as a foundation, is to offer the best international talent first-rate training on the potential of new technologies for the financial ecosystem and the skills to help their professional career and their impact on society in the future. And to be able to do this in partnership with Banco Santander is a privilege' noted Gonzalo Garland, Executive Vice President of IE Foundation.

Applications are open online at www.becas-santander.com until 23 September 2020.

About Santander Universities and Santander CIB

Banco Santander is firmly committed to progress and inclusive, sustainable growth, with a long-standing dedication to higher education that sets it apart from the world's other financial institutions. With more than EUR 1,800 million invested in academic initiatives since 2002 through Santander Universities and over 430,000 university scholarships and grants awarded since 2005, it has been recognised as the company that invests the most in education worldwide (Varkey/UNESCO, Fortune 500 Report), with 1,000 agreements in place with universities and institutions in 22 countries.

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) is Banco Santander's global division that supports corporate and institutional customers, offering tailored services and value-added wholesale products suited to their complexity and sophistication, as well as to responsible banking standards that contribute to the progress of society.

About IE Foundation

IE Foundation (Fundación Instituto de Empresa) is a non-profit organisation that works to enhance IE's social impact through the application of its own resources and collaboration with strategic partners. Created in 1997, the Foundation has been actively promoting the institution's values of entrepreneurship, diversity, inclusivity and innovation for over 20 years, with special emphasis placed on the humanities as an essential aspect of its approach to higher education.

About IE University

IE University offers a technology-based learning ecosystem for leaders seeking to make a difference in the world through innovation, a global vision, an entrepreneurial mindset and a unique approach based on the humanities. IE University's faculty of more than 500 academics currently teach degrees, masters, doctorates and executive training to students from 131 countries. IE University's platform of more than 60,000 alumni is present in 165 countries.

Disclaimer

Banco Santander SA published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 12:35:02 UTC
